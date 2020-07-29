Tecnicas de estudio power point

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TÉCNICAS DE ESTUDIO

  1. 1. TECNICAS DE ESTUDIO ALFONSO ROSERO DIAZ FUNDACION UNIVERSITARIA SAN MATEO TODO SE PUEDE APRENDER. TODO SE DEBE ENSEÑAR
  2. 2. DEFINICION  El aprendizaje es un proceso de adquisición de habilidades y conocimientos, que se produce a través de la enseñanza, la experiencia o el estudio. Respecto al estudio, puede decirse que es el esfuerzo o trabajo que una persona emplea para aprender algo.  Por otra parte, una técnica es un procedimiento cuyo objetivo es la obtención de un cierto resultado. Supone un conjunto de normas y reglas que se utilizan como medio para alcanzar un fin.  Por lo tanto, una técnica de estudio es una herramienta para facilitar el estudio y mejorar sus logros. Los especialistas afirman que la técnica de estudio requiere de una actitud activa, donde quien estudia asuma su protagonismo y supere la pasividad.
  3. 3. USOS DE LAS TECNICAS DE ESTUDIO  Las Técnicas de Estudio sirven para entender y comprender aquello que leemos. Además, nos sirven para optimizar el tiempo de estudio. De hecho, si analizamos el concepto «Técnicas de Estudio» observaremos que la palabra Técnica se refiere a la pericia y a la habilidad en algo, concretamente en el Estudio. Por su parte, el Estudio es el esfuerzo que se realiza para la consecución de un objetivo.  De lo que se trata es de saber encontrar el equilibro entre la transmisión del conocimiento y la comprensión de dicho conocimiento. Sólo así nuestras clases serán definitivamente útiles y productivas. Metafóricamente hablando, soy consciente de que es mucho más fácil dar de comer que enseñar a cultivar, que es mucho más fácil explicar que enseñar a estudiar. Pero quiero pensar que el aprendizaje de las Técnicas de Estudio son una parte más de nuestro currículo.
  4. 4. Los cuatro pilares de las Técnicas de Estudio.  1. Lectura. Uno de los errores que en muchas ocasiones comenten los docentes es confundir saber leer con saber entender. De nada sirve que un alumno sepa leer si no es capaz de entender aquello que está leyendo.  2. Subrayado. Aprender a subrayar un texto es algo que lleva su tiempo. Pero lo importante es que se puede enseñar a subrayar como se enseña a leer. Aprender a subrayar es aprender a discriminar lo esencial de lo superfluo, lo importante de lo secundario
  5. 5.  3. Esquema. El esquema es otro de los pilares fundamentales a la hora de enseñar las Técnicas de Estudio. Saber realizar un esquema implica para el alumno una cierta garantía por lo que a la comprensión de textos se refiere. Dicho esquema lo que hace es parcelar el conocimiento precisamente en Esto permite visualizar por bloques los contenidos de cualquier texto o tema permite al alumno gozar de una visión general y a la vez particular de lo esencial del texto, es decir, de las palabras clave previamente seleccionadas.  4. Resumen. Posiblemente sea el resumen la Técnica más compleja de las cuatro que para mí conforman las Técnicas de Estudio. De hecho, no se trata de una técnica imprescindible para el estudio, ya que a la hora de estudiar es mucho más útil un esquema que un resumen
  6. 6. LAS VENTAJAS DE APRENDER TÉCNICAS DE ESTUDIO  EL TIEMPO SE APROVECHA MÁS  La atención y la concentración se ven incrementadas con la aplicación de los correctos métodos de estudio. De manera que todo el tiempo que invierta en estudiar será útil e incluso con el paso del tiempo podrá ser reducido obteniendo los mismos resultados.  LAS NOTAS SERÁN SUPERIORES  Muchas veces se cae en el error de pensar que las calificaciones altas están relacionadas con la facilidad para estudiar. Lo cierto, es que la clave está crear un hábito de estudio y aplicar las técnicas correctas, ya que de este modo el cerebro asimilará de forma progresiva la información y realizará este proceso cada vez de forma más rápida.  LA MEMORIA Y COMPRENSIÓN MEJORAN  La memoria es un músculo que se puede desarrollar y una de las mejores formas de hacerlo es a través de la aplicación de las técnicas de estudio correctas. Sea cual sea la asignatura a la que se enfrente tu hijo, su comprensión se verá incrementada. Además podrá aplicarlo en cualquier momento de su vida.
  7. 7. TÉCNICAS DE ESTUDIO PARA POTENCIAR TU APRENDIZAJE  1. Subrayar lo importante.  2. Realiza tus propios apuntes.  3. Mapas mentales.  4. Fichas de estudio.  5. Ejercicios y casos prácticos.  6. Test.  8. Brainstorming.  9. Reglas Mnemotécnicas.  10. Organizar el estudio.  11. Crea foros online para preparar el examen.
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFIA  Fernández, L. O. (1988). Técnicas de estudio. L. Orgaz.  Cortese, A. (2011). Técnicas de estudio. Metodología de la investigación. Recuperado de http://www. tecnicas-de-estudio. org./investigacion/investigacion38. htm.  Ortega, J. J. (2005). Método para desarrollar hábitos y tecnicas de estudio (Bachillerato y Universidad). Ediciones La Tierra Hoy SL.

