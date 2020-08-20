Presentacion Manejo de Materiales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INST...
En los procesos industriales las tecnologías para el manejo de materiales se han convertido en una nueva prioridad en lo q...
Es la parte que se encarga de dar un tratamiento específico a los insumos productivos, incluye la determinación de los pro...
Significa El manejo de material usando el método correcto para llevarlo en la cantidad correcta al lugar correcto, en el t...
Manejo de Materiales Existen Tres(3) Etapas para el Manejo de Materiales •Levantamiento •Transporte •Almacenamiento
Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio de planeación: el manejo de materiales debe tener definidas las necesidades,...
Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio de estandarización: métodos, equipos, controles y software deben estandariza...
Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio de carga unitaria: las cargas unitarias deben ser del tamaño adecuado y conf...
Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio del sistema: las actividades de movimiento y almacenaje de materiales deben ...
Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio de automatización: las operaciones de manejo de materiales deben automatizar...
Equipo del Manejo de Materiales 1) Por las clases de aparatos, como grúas, cabrías, transportadores, carretillas elevadora...
Equipo del Manejo de Materiales 2) Por la naturaleza del servicio realizado: elevar, transportar, etc. 3) Por la naturalez...
Equipo del Manejo de Materiales 4) Por los sectores principales de la industria servidos, como minería, fabricación, trans...
Equipo del Manejo de Materiales La selección de equipo de manejo de materiales depende de: • Material a mover: peso, tipo,...
Estanterías Las estanterías son un sistema funcional para acopiar y cuidar materiales.
Tipos de Estanterías Existen dos sistemas de almacenaje compactos diferentes: •Estanterías compactas drive-in: son las más...
La paleta o tarima (“pallet”) Es una de las formas mas comunes de carga unitaria. Para determinar el tamaño y el tipo de p...
Clasificación de paleta (“pallet”) 1º Paleta estándar de una sola superficie 2. Paleta de dos caras no reversible usada pa...
Diseño de almacén El diseño de almacenes debe comprender la organización y distribución del espacio en distintas áreas ope...
Gestion de inventario Es el conjunto de técnicas, métodos y estrategias, utilizados para administrar los materiales existe...
Cervecería Artesanal Yocoima En ciudad Guayana, específicamente en unare, estara ubicada la cervecería artesanal Yocoima ,...
Cervecería Artesanal Yocoima
Cervecería Artesanal Yocoima Para el traslado de los implementos para elaborar la cerveza artesanal y equipos como las est...
Proceso de traslado de las cerveza
Cervecería Artesanal Yocoima Sistema de Gestion de inventario Tendrá el objetivo de gestionar el stock de cerveza y los in...
Indicadores de Gestión de Inventario
Plano distribucion de la cerveceria artesanal
Conclusión Toda empresa debe tener un correcto manejo de sus materiales tanto a nivel interno como externo Pueden utilizar...
Presentacion Manejo de Materiales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion Manejo de Materiales

16 views

Published on

se describe los canales para el manejo de materiales, el almacenaje , tipos de equipos entre otros

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion Manejo de Materiales

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PUERTO ORDAZ MANEJO DE MATERIALES. Prof. Autor: Daniel Flores Alfonzo Chung Agosto, 2020
  2. 2. En los procesos industriales las tecnologías para el manejo de materiales se han convertido en una nueva prioridad en lo que respecta al equipo y sistema de manejo de materiales. Pueden utilizarse para incrementar la productividad y lograr una ventaja competitiva en el mercado. Aspecto importante de la planificación, control y logística por cuanto abarca el manejo físico, el transporte, el almacenaje y localización de los materiales. Introducción
  3. 3. Es la parte que se encarga de dar un tratamiento específico a los insumos productivos, incluye la determinación de los procedimientos a seguir y medios materiales y humanos a utilizar para el movimiento de los productos dentro de los almacenes y locales de venta de la propia empresa. Manejo de Materiales
  4. 4. Significa El manejo de material usando el método correcto para llevarlo en la cantidad correcta al lugar correcto, en el tiempo requerido, en la mejor secuencia, en la mejor posición, en la correcta condición y al menor costo. Considera además calidad, cantidad, secuencia, orientación, condición, espacio, utilidad, seguridad y productividad.
  5. 5. Manejo de Materiales Existen Tres(3) Etapas para el Manejo de Materiales •Levantamiento •Transporte •Almacenamiento
  6. 6. Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio de planeación: el manejo de materiales debe tener definidas las necesidades, tener claro los objetivos los objetivos y las especificaciones funcionales de los métodos Principio de trabajo: el trabajo de manejo de materiales debe minimizarse sin sacrificar la productividad o el nivel requerido de la operación.
  7. 7. Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio de estandarización: métodos, equipos, controles y software deben estandarizarse dentro de los límites que logran los objetivos globales de desempeño sin sacrificar la flexibilidad, modularidad y producción. Principio de ergonomía: deben reconocerse las capacidades y las limitaciones humanas para asegurar operaciones seguras y efectivas.
  8. 8. Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio de carga unitaria: las cargas unitarias deben ser del tamaño adecuado y configurarse de acuerdo a que logren un flujo de material y los objetivos de inventarios en cada etapa de la cadena de proveedores. Principio de utilización del espacio: debe hacerse uso efectivo y eficiente del espacio disponible.
  9. 9. Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio del sistema: las actividades de movimiento y almacenaje de materiales deben ser integradas por completo para formar un sistema operativo que abarca recepción, inspección, almacenamiento, producción, ensamble, empaque, unificación, selección de órdenes, envíos, transporte y manejo de reclamaciones.
  10. 10. Principios del Manejo de Materiales Principio de automatización: las operaciones de manejo de materiales deben automatizarse cuando sea posible con el fin de mejorar la eficiencia operativa, incrementar las respuestas, mejorar la consistencia y predictibilidad, y disminuir los costos operativos.
  11. 11. Equipo del Manejo de Materiales 1) Por las clases de aparatos, como grúas, cabrías, transportadores, carretillas elevadoras, etc Clasificación :
  12. 12. Equipo del Manejo de Materiales 2) Por la naturaleza del servicio realizado: elevar, transportar, etc. 3) Por la naturaleza del material manipulado, como suelto o a granel, partes o piezas, paquetes, bultos, cajas, barricas, etc.
  13. 13. Equipo del Manejo de Materiales 4) Por los sectores principales de la industria servidos, como minería, fabricación, transportes, construcción, entre otros. 5) Por la movilidad relativa de los aparatos: trayectoria fija, movimiento en área limitada, recorrido sobre áreas extensas.
  14. 14. Equipo del Manejo de Materiales La selección de equipo de manejo de materiales depende de: • Material a mover: peso, tipo, volumen, forma • Movimiento: frecuencia, ruta, ancho de pasillos, mecanismo de carga y descarga • Almacenamiento: área, volumen del espacio, columnas, obstáculos, estantería • Costos de inversión y operación, depreciación y vida útil. • Flexibilidad
  15. 15. Estanterías Las estanterías son un sistema funcional para acopiar y cuidar materiales.
  16. 16. Tipos de Estanterías Existen dos sistemas de almacenaje compactos diferentes: •Estanterías compactas drive-in: son las más comunes. •Estanterías compactas drive-through: los sistemas compactos drive-through se instalan dejando un pasillo a ambos lados para que los equipos de manutención puedan maniobrar en ambos extremos.
  17. 17. La paleta o tarima (“pallet”) Es una de las formas mas comunes de carga unitaria. Para determinar el tamaño y el tipo de paleta a usar se debe considerar: • Tamaño del medio de transporte y del equipo de carga y descarga en envío y recibo • Tamaño y forma de las unidades de producto a ser colocados en la paleta. • Espacio de almacenaje de paletas llenas y vacías. • Equipo requerido para mover cargas a través del proceso. • Configuración de la paleta. • Costo, proveedor, material • Tamaño de pasillos, puertas, rampas y espacios de almacen
  18. 18. Clasificación de paleta (“pallet”) 1º Paleta estándar de una sola superficie 2. Paleta de dos caras no reversible usada para montacargas 3. Paleta de cuatro entradas con apoyos 4. Paleta de doble a la abierta 5. Paleta de tres hileras de una superficie ajustable.
  19. 19. Diseño de almacén El diseño de almacenes debe comprender la organización y distribución del espacio en distintas áreas operativas. En general, un almacén central debe estar formado por seis secciones: recepción, control de calidad, adaptación de unidades de carga, almacenamiento, preparación de pedidos y despachos
  20. 20. Gestion de inventario Es el conjunto de técnicas, métodos y estrategias, utilizados para administrar los materiales existentes dentro de una empresa y de los cuales depende su actividad económica, los inventarios son de suma importancia dentro de una organización, ya que a través de ellos se pueden obtener las ganancias que la empresa espera en un ejercicio económico.
  21. 21. Cervecería Artesanal Yocoima En ciudad Guayana, específicamente en unare, estara ubicada la cervecería artesanal Yocoima , la cual por ser una empresa nueva, decidió comprar todos lo implementos necesario para su funcionamiento , por eso se escogio el lugar cercania a los proveedores y materias primas :
  22. 22. Cervecería Artesanal Yocoima
  23. 23. Cervecería Artesanal Yocoima Para el traslado de los implementos para elaborar la cerveza artesanal y equipos como las estanterias, carretillas, y ordenar todo en el almacen
  24. 24. Proceso de traslado de las cerveza
  25. 25. Cervecería Artesanal Yocoima Sistema de Gestion de inventario Tendrá el objetivo de gestionar el stock de cerveza y los ingredientes e insumos relacionados a los productos en venta. Deberá servir para actualizar el stock en virtud del consumo, así como el registro continúo del inventario de materia prima e insumos requeridos en la producción, que se irán consumiendo en virtud de la planificación de producción que se lleve a cabo
  26. 26. Indicadores de Gestión de Inventario
  27. 27. Plano distribucion de la cerveceria artesanal
  28. 28. Conclusión Toda empresa debe tener un correcto manejo de sus materiales tanto a nivel interno como externo Pueden utilizarse para incrementar la productividad y lograr una ventaja competitiva en el mercado . Aspecto importante de toda empresa en cuanto la planificación, control y logística por cuanto abarca el manejo físico, el transporte, el almacenaje y localización de los materiales.

×