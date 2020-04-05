Meditazione geometrica di guarigione da coronavirus ave maria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gesù Cristo divino, se è Tua infinita volontà misericordiosa permetti che: - le Gerarchie angeliche -i Santi e - i nostri ...
Per questa Invocazione di guarigione, nella consapevolezza del rispetto della Legge cosmica che vuole lo sviluppo armonico...
Un’ unica stanza addossata all’ingresso di una grotta naturale , larga 4,06 m. e lunga mediamente 7,36 m. La casa di Anna ...
Ave o Maria, ( Stella di Davide di lato pari a 4,06 m.)
piena di Grazia,
Il Signore è con Te.
Tu sei benedetta tra le donne (Anastasis - d=20,96 m.)
benedetto è il frutto del seno tuo, Gesù.
Santa Maria,
madre di Dio,
prega per Noi , Adesso
e nell’ora della nostra morte
Amen.
Sovrapposizione: Icnogramma - Santa Casa - Santo Sepolcro
Mandala Universale di Sintesi della meditazione di guarigione
FINE
  Gesù Cristo divino, se è Tua infinita volontà misericordiosa permetti che: - le Gerarchie angeliche -i Santi e - i nostri fratelli e sorelle nella Luce lavorino nei corpi umani affinché : -dolori -deficienze e - le malattie prese attraverso il coronavirus ! siano fuori da essi.
  Per questa Invocazione di guarigione, nella consapevolezza del rispetto della Legge cosmica che vuole lo sviluppo armonico dell'Umanità e la salvezza globale del pianeta Terra, Avviamo la meditazione geometrica di guarigione associata alla recitazione dell'Ave Maria attraverso una sequenza ordinata di gesti geometrici in successione progressiva sino a descrivere compiutamente il processo di connessione tra il Santo Luogo dell'Annunciazione la Santa Casa a Nazareth e il Santo Luogo della Resurrezione il Santo Sepolcro - Anastasis a Gerusalemme.
  Un' unica stanza addossata all'ingresso di una grotta naturale , larga 4,06 m. e lunga mediamente 7,36 m. La casa di Anna e Gioacchino a Nazaret
  Ave o Maria, ( Stella di Davide di lato pari a 4,06 m.)
  piena di Grazia,
  Il Signore è con Te.
  Tu sei benedetta tra le donne (Anastasis - d=20,96 m.)
  benedetto è il frutto del seno tuo, Gesù.
  Santa Maria,
  madre di Dio,
  prega per Noi , Adesso
  e nell'ora della nostra morte
  Amen.
  Sovrapposizione: Icnogramma - Santa Casa - Santo Sepolcro
  Mandala Universale di Sintesi della meditazione di guarigione
  FINE

