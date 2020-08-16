Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EMPRESAS MULTINACIONALES ALFONSO ANTELMO CRESPO SALAZAR
EMPRESA • las empresas han sufrido un gran fenomeno en su movimiento de concentracion y expasion, el cual ha cambiado el c...
NACIONALIDAD DE LAS SOCIEDADES • No enfocaremos a su estatuto legal de las personas morales, la cual las unira como un ord...
SOCIEDADES NACIONALES O EXTRANJERA • Esto dependera del ordenamiento juridico bajo que pais esta regulado el cual rige su ...
EMPRESA NACIONALES O EXTRANJERAS • DICHA EMPRESAS SE CLASIFICARAN EN MEDIDA DE SU DISPOSICION LEGAL NACIONAL. • PERO MUCHA...
EMPRESA MULTINACIONAL • Juridicamente las empresas seran multinacionales, su interes publico multinacional de dicha vincul...
MARCO JURIDICO • El tipo de empresas multinacionales sera establecido por medio de un tratado o convenio internacion o la ...
EMPRESA TRANSNACIONALES • DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA JURIDICO; SE CARACTERIZAN EN RAZON DE LA DIMENSION DE SUS OPERACIONES IN...
CONCLUSION • Las empresas ya sean extranjeras, multinacionales o transnacionales son las que no solo estan establecidad en...
Sem 6 derecho corporativo activda 6
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sem 6 derecho corporativo activda 6

49 views

Published on

empresas nacionales, extranjeras y transnacionales.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sem 6 derecho corporativo activda 6

  1. 1. EMPRESAS MULTINACIONALES ALFONSO ANTELMO CRESPO SALAZAR
  2. 2. EMPRESA • las empresas han sufrido un gran fenomeno en su movimiento de concentracion y expasion, el cual ha cambiado el concepto original de empresa. • al refererinos en la actualidad ya no es a una simple empresa pequeña, si no haremos mencion tambien de las empresas en corporacion nacionales, las corporaciones multidivisionales la cuales se corvierten en multinacionales. • empresa es el centro de decisiones economicas y administracion patrimonial que reuniran un conjunto de recursos productivos, el cual afectara a los de una misma actividad o fin economico. • en cambio las sociedades pueden ser socia de otra sociedad tendra un mismo centro de decisiones economicas
  3. 3. NACIONALIDAD DE LAS SOCIEDADES • No enfocaremos a su estatuto legal de las personas morales, la cual las unira como un ordenamiento juridico, que les dara capacidad por ser sujetos de derechos. • La sociedad sera nacional del pais que regula su estatuto juridico ( una empresa tendra tantas nacionalidades como paises en lo que haya constituido sociedades. • Se puede saber su nacionalidad de dos maneras: • Incorporacion son nacionales del pais donde se han constituido y el de la sede que se refiere al pais donde se encuentra la organización social. • Quien regulara la doble estatuto sera el derecho internacional privado
  4. 4. SOCIEDADES NACIONALES O EXTRANJERA • Esto dependera del ordenamiento juridico bajo que pais esta regulado el cual rige su constitucion, organización, funcionamiento y disolucion ya sea nacional o extrajero. • Sociedades internacionales: seran internacionales de acuerdo al orden juridico de su personalidad juridica, se podra checar por medio del tratado o convenio internacional. • Sociedades multinacionales: tendra un doble o multiple estatuto juridico es previsto deliberadamente como ley aplicable.
  5. 5. EMPRESA NACIONALES O EXTRANJERAS • DICHA EMPRESAS SE CLASIFICARAN EN MEDIDA DE SU DISPOSICION LEGAL NACIONAL. • PERO MUCHAS VECES SE PUEDE DAR UN TRATO DISCRIMINATORIO. • EN AMERICA LATINA DISTINGUEN A LAS EMPRESAS NACIONALES Y EXTRANJERAS.
  6. 6. EMPRESA MULTINACIONAL • Juridicamente las empresas seran multinacionales, su interes publico multinacional de dicha vinculacion le son atribuidos derechos, privilegios y obligaciones que emanaran del orden juridico internacional. • Estaran dentro de la prespectiva de los procesos de integracion y cooperacion entre estados. • La integracion economica es la ampliacion de mercado que es buscado por los gobiernos mediante la liberacion de intercambio y amornizacion de las politicas economicas. • Las empresas son vists como mecanismos apropiados para llevar a cabo en forma conjunta proyectos o actividades de utilidad comun a dos o mas paises de distintos sectores de la economia.
  7. 7. MARCO JURIDICO • El tipo de empresas multinacionales sera establecido por medio de un tratado o convenio internacion o la decision de un organismo internacional competente, • La multinacionalidad juridica de la empresa aparece referida, a su actividad economica, aunque su estructita organizativa, su personalidad moral y continue dependiendo de un orden juridico nacional. • En las condiciones de organización y funcionamiento no se ocupara necesariamente el estatuto juridico. • La multinacionalidad juriridica de la empresa aparece referida, pues su actividad economica aunque su estructura organizativa, su personalidad moral, continue dependiendo de un orden juridico nacional. • Una empresa sera juridicamente multinacional aun que no dependa del orden
  8. 8. EMPRESA TRANSNACIONALES • DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA JURIDICO; SE CARACTERIZAN EN RAZON DE LA DIMENSION DE SUS OPERACIONES INTERNACIONALES, ESTO DEBIDO AL NUMERO DE PAISES QUE ACTUAN. • ESTAN SOMETIDAS A UN ACUERDO INTERNACIONAL O NORMAS COMUNES SANCIONADAS POR LOS PAISES. • SE TRATA DE ENCUADRAR JURIDICAMENTE A LOS GRANDES CONGLOMERADOS INTERNACIONALES DE CODIFICAR LA ESTRUCTURA Y COMPORTAMIENTO DE LOS GRANDES OLIGOPOLIOS INDUSTRIALES Y COMERCIALES EL CUAL DEPENDE EL 20% DEL PRODUCTO BRUTO DEL MUNDO ENTERO. • SE CONVIERTEN EN INSTRUMENTOS AUTONOMOS QUE REGULAN EL COMERCIO Y INVERSION INTERNACIONAL.. • LOS PAISES QUE DENOMINAN AL COMERCIO EXTERIOR O INVERSION EXTRANJERA
  9. 9. CONCLUSION • Las empresas ya sean extranjeras, multinacionales o transnacionales son las que no solo estan establecidad en su pais de origen, sino que tambien se constituyen en otros paises para realizar sus actividades mercantiles tanto de compra y venta y produccion en los paises donde sean establecido. • En mi punto de vista y de acuerdo a los textos de la semana, pienso que las empresas extranjeras o transnacionales que se van a otro pais a inicir la produccion, fabricacion o ofrecer servicios son las que otorgan mas empleos directos e indirectos para determinada poblacion a donde se fue a instalar, eso ayuda en la economia de ese pais a donde se instalo, el cual generara un movimiento en sus economia tanto directa como indirectamente. Ayuda ya que son empresas granes y que ya tienen éxito y dominan el mercado de origen. • Un claro ejemplo es America movil la cual es una empresa dedicada a la telecomunicacion la cual a tenido éxito en su expansión hacia estados unidos y el caribe la cual es la empresa que mayor cantidad de empleados tiene fuera del pais.

×