EnviroBox EnviroB x EnviroB x
Every mile of UK beach is said to be polluted with, approximately 5,000 pieces of plastic. EnviroBox is set on reducing th...
EnviroBox targets itself at younger generations, their strong willed personality and desire for change makes them an attra...
Colour Scheme The target audience has influenced several elements of EnviroBox’s house-style, most significantly would be ...
A sense of importance is one of the many visions I have for EnviroBox and I believe I can portray this through the typogra...
Slogans/Taglines Like most businesses I want to create a slogan for the product that is short, memorable and captivating. ...
Mood boards Mood boards were a planning document that I utilised in the drafting of EnviroBox, I found them useful in gene...
Visualisation diagrams The visualisation diagram i created displays what I intend on making the print advertisement for En...
Flat plan (For the print advertisement) Space for logo in the top left. Space for image of EnviroBox being used in an offi...
Storyboard (audio visual advertisement) When approaching the storyboard for the audio visual advertisement, I wanted to in...
Assets table Asset Purpose Source Stock footage of beach Establishing shot at start and finish of the a/v advert Stock ima...
Asset Purpose Source Lunchbox/EnviroBox The product will be shown in both advertisements to help build brand recognition P...
Resource table Resource Purpose Source Computer To store footage and operate software on. College/Studio resources Editing...
Hazard Potential harm Test/Outcome Comments Filming in dimly lit areas may cause people to trip over Damage to equipment, ...
Hazard Potential harm Test/outcome Comments Incorrect use of equipment (e.g. speaking too loud into the microphone/recorde...
Pitch presentation (Alfie Newberry media year 12)

Published in: Design
Pitch presentation (Alfie Newberry media year 12)

