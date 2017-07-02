Kelompok 4: Alma Fairuz (4915165178) Aria Khusnul K. (49151655) Harum Winasti (4915160979) M. Reza Affandy (4915162617) No...
Pengertian Perdagangan Perdagangan adalah suatu kegiatan ekonomi yang menghubungkan produsen dan konsumen dengan proses tu...
Pengertian Perdagangan Internasional Perdagangan internasional adalah proses tukar menukar antar negara yang saling member...
Teori Perdagangan Internasional Menurut Amir M.S., Ada beberapa model perdagangan internasional diantaranya : Model Ricard...
Jenis – Jenis Perdagangan Internasional Ekspor Ekspor Biasa Ekspor Tanpa L/C Barter Direct Barter Switch Barter Counter Pu...
Konsinyasi (Consignment) Pengiriman barang dimana belum ada pembeli yang tertentu di LN. Penjualan barang di luar negri da...
Kelompok Eksportir Kelompok Importir Kelompok Identor Kelompok Promosi Kelompok Pendukung
Pengertian Ekspor dan Impor Ekspor impor adalah suatu transaksi menjual dan membeli barang yang dilakukan oleh dua atau le...
Tujuan dan Manfaat Impor Mengurangi keluarnya devisa keluar negeri Memperkuat posisi neraca pembayaran Memenuhi kebutuhan ...
Tujuan dan Manfaat Ekspor Mengendalikan harga produk ekspor dalam negeri Menciptakan suasana usaha yang kondusif Menjaga k...
Manfaat Perdagangan Internasional Memperoleh Barang yang Tidak Dapat Diproduksi di Negeri Sendiri Memperoleh Keuntungan da...
Faktor pendorong meningkatnya ekspor dan impor Perbedaan Sumber Alam Perbedaan Faktor Produksi Kondisi Ekonomis yang Berbe...
Faktor penghambat ekspor dan impor Tidak Amannya Suatu Negara Kebijakan Ekonomi Internasional yang Dilakukan oleh Pemerint...
Dampak Perdagangan Internasional Terhadap Perekonomian Indonesia
Dampak Positif Memungkinkan Terjadinya Spesialisasi Efisiensi dalam Kegiatan Produksi Dampak Negatif Apabila negara tidak ...
Kebijakan Pemerintah untuk Meningkatkan Ekspor Impor di Indonesia Tarif Subsidi ekspor Pembatasan impor Pengekangan Ekspor...
Kasus Sesuai Topik “Pemasokan Minyak Harus Diperhatikan” Jakarta – Indonesia Country Manager pada Natural Resource Governa...
• Perdagangan Internasional adalah proses tukar menukar antar negara yang saling memberikan manfaat atas dasar kesepakatan...
SEKIAN DAN TERIMAKASIH
  1. 1. Kelompok 4: Alma Fairuz (4915165178) Aria Khusnul K. (49151655) Harum Winasti (4915160979) M. Reza Affandy (4915162617) Nova Dwi Putri A. (4915164382)
  2. 2. Pengertian Perdagangan Perdagangan adalah suatu kegiatan ekonomi yang menghubungkan produsen dan konsumen dengan proses tukar menukar baik barang maupun jasa dari sebuah wilayah kewilayah lain dalam rangka untuk meningkatkan atau menyediakan pelayanan umum
  3. 3. Pengertian Perdagangan Internasional Perdagangan internasional adalah proses tukar menukar antar negara yang saling memberikan manfaat atas dasar kesepakatan bersama.
  4. 4. Teori Perdagangan Internasional Menurut Amir M.S., Ada beberapa model perdagangan internasional diantaranya : Model Ricardian Model Heckscher-Ohlin Faktor Spesifik Model Gravitasi
  5. 5. Jenis – Jenis Perdagangan Internasional Ekspor Ekspor Biasa Ekspor Tanpa L/C Barter Direct Barter Switch Barter Counter Purchase Buy Back Barter
  6. 6. Konsinyasi (Consignment) Pengiriman barang dimana belum ada pembeli yang tertentu di LN. Penjualan barang di luar negri dapat dilaksanakan melalui Pasar Bebas (Free Market) atau Bursa Dagang (Commodites Exchange) dengan cara lelang. Package Deal Untuk memperluas pasaran hasil kita terutama dengan negara sosialis, pemerintah mengadakan perjanjian perdagangan (rade agreement) dengan salah satu negara dengan menetapkan jumlah tertentu dari barang yang akan di ekspor ke negara tersebut dan sebaliknya Penyelundupan (Smuggling) Setiap usaha yang bertujuan memindahkan kekayaan dari satu negara ke negara lain tanpa memenuhi ketentuan yang berlaku. Dibagi menjadi 2 bagian : Seluruhnya dilakuan secara ilegal Penyelundupan dan administratif/penyelundupan tak kentara/manipulasi (Custom Fraud) Border Crossing Bagi negara yang berbatasan yang dilakukan dengan persetujuan tertentu (Border Agreement), tujuannya pendudukan perbatasan yang saling berhubungan diberi kemudahan dan kebebasan dalam jumlah tertentu dan wajar. Border Crossing dapat terjadi melalui : Lintas Batas Laut (Sea Border) Lintas Batas Darat (Overland Border)
  7. 7. Kelompok Eksportir Kelompok Importir Kelompok Identor Kelompok Promosi Kelompok Pendukung
  8. 8. Pengertian Ekspor dan Impor Ekspor impor adalah suatu transaksi menjual dan membeli barang yang dilakukan oleh dua atau lebih negara untuk mendapatkan barang- barang yang diperlukan di negara yang bersangkutan
  9. 9. Tujuan dan Manfaat Impor Mengurangi keluarnya devisa keluar negeri Memperkuat posisi neraca pembayaran Memenuhi kebutuhan dalam negeri Memperoleh barang dan jasa yang tidak bisa dihasilkan Memperoleh teknologi modern Memperoleh bahan baku
  10. 10. Tujuan dan Manfaat Ekspor Mengendalikan harga produk ekspor dalam negeri Menciptakan suasana usaha yang kondusif Menjaga kestabilan kurs valuta asing Memperluas pasar bagi Indonesia Menambah devisa negara Memperluas devisa negara
  11. 11. Manfaat Perdagangan Internasional Memperoleh Barang yang Tidak Dapat Diproduksi di Negeri Sendiri Memperoleh Keuntungan dari Spesialisasi Memperluas Pasar dan Menambah Keuntungan Transfer Teknologi Modern
  12. 12. Faktor pendorong meningkatnya ekspor dan impor Perbedaan Sumber Alam Perbedaan Faktor Produksi Kondisi Ekonomis yang Berbeda Tidak Semua Negara Dapat Memproduksi Sebuah Barang Adanya Kelebihan Produk Dalam Negeri Perbedaan Teknologi Keinginan Melakukan Kerjasama dengan Negara Lain Penghematan Biaya Produksi
  13. 13. Faktor penghambat ekspor dan impor Tidak Amannya Suatu Negara Kebijakan Ekonomi Internasional yang Dilakukan oleh Pemerintah Tidak Stabilnya Kurs Mata Uang Asing
  14. 14. Dampak Perdagangan Internasional Terhadap Perekonomian Indonesia
  15. 15. Dampak Positif Memungkinkan Terjadinya Spesialisasi Efisiensi dalam Kegiatan Produksi Dampak Negatif Apabila negara tidak memiliki keunggulan komparatif dan keunggulan bersaing negara akan menjadi sasaran penjualan dan kebanjiran barang dan jasa dari negara lain. Sehingga impor meningkat dan akan mengurangi cadangan devisa negara. Masuknya produk barang dan jasa secara bebas di dalam negeri akan mengancam kelangsungan industri dalam negeri untuk mengurangi produktifitasnya sehingga kesempatan kerja berkurang. Pendapatan nasional akan menurun dan perekonomian nasional akan menurun. Masuknya pengaruh budaya asing yang bertentangan dengan kepribadian bangsa akan mengancam generasi muda dan moral bangsa Indonesia.
  16. 16. Kebijakan Pemerintah untuk Meningkatkan Ekspor Impor di Indonesia Tarif Subsidi ekspor Pembatasan impor Pengekangan Ekspor Sukarela Persyaratan Kandungan Lokal Proteksi Politik Dumping
  17. 17. Kasus Sesuai Topik “Pemasokan Minyak Harus Diperhatikan” Jakarta – Indonesia Country Manager pada Natural Resource Governance Institute Emanuel Bria mengatakan, sebagai negara pengimpor minyak, Indonesia harus menjadikan ketahanan energi sebagai bagian dari ketahanan nasional. Energi yang dihasilkan, misalnya, minyak dan gas bumi, dipandang sebagai sumber pemasukan negara dan juga sumber yang bisa menimbulkan berbagai dampak pada perekonomian nasional. Negara yang menganggap ketahanan energi sebagai sebuah ketahanan nasional akan berusaha untuk mengamankan pasokannya atau kebutuhan energi dalam jangka panjang. Negara yang akan mengelola langsung usaha-usaha tersebut. Untuk mengamankan pasokan energi juga harus melibatkan kementrian dalam bidang luar negeri dan pertahanan. Indonesia tidak boleh mengandalkan satu pasokan saja. Indonesia harus berdiplomasi ke berbagai negara untuk memperbanyak pasokan minyak dari luar negeri. Selain itu, Indonesia tidak boleh hanya mengandalkan energi fosil saja. Indonesia harus memanfaatkan energi terbaru (berinovasi) jikalau penghasilan minyak di Indonesia menipis Sumber : Kompas, Sabtu 22 April 2017 hlm.19
  18. 18. • Perdagangan Internasional adalah proses tukar menukar antar negara yang saling memberikan manfaat atas dasar kesepakatan bersama. • Perkembangan ekspor impor merupakan faktor penentu dalam menentukan roda perekonomiandi Indonesia. Seperti yang kita ketahui, Indonesia sebagai negara yang sangat kaya raya dengan hasil bumi dan migas, selalu aktif terlibat dalam perdagangan internasional. • Nilai ekspor memang menunjukkan peningkatan namun tidak dibarengi dengan kenaikan produksi, sebab tidak mengangkat volume ekspor yang cukup signifikan. Konsekuensinya, naik turunnya nilai ekspor sangat tergantung pada fluktuasi harga komoditas di pasar dunia. Selain harga, kualitas atau mutu barang menjadi faktor penentu daya saing suatu produk. Berbagai masalah yang muncul dapat mempengaruhi perkembangan ekspor impor yang ada. Namun dengan adanya faktor- faktor pendorong, kegiatan ekspor impor akan tetap berjalan dengan memperkecil masalah-masalah yang nantinya dihadapi. • Dengan adanya kebijakan-kebijakan yang diupayakan pemerintah dalam kegiatan ekspor impor di Indonesia maka seiring waktu, ekspor impor akan semakin menuju target dari tujuan-tujuan negara Indonesia.
