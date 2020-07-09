Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush LOS ERRORES SEO MÁS COMUNES Y CÓMO EVITARLOS #seoerrores por @aleyda de ...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrushhttps://twitter.com/aleyda/status/1277602620522274819 Las historias de Ho...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrushhttps://twitter.com/aleyda/status/1277602620522274819 Muchas de ellas gen...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrushhttps://twitter.com/aleyda/status/1277602620522274819 ¡De todo tipo!
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¿Cuáles son los errores SEO más comunes a evitar? #seoerrores por @aleyd...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¡SEMrush ha hecho un estudio! https://es.semrush.com/blog/errores-seo-ma...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Los problemas SEO más comunes a nivel de rastreabilidad e indexabilidad…
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Problemas de velocidad…
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Problemas a nivel de contenido…
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Los errores “más críticos” que son más frecuentes son generados por prob...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Los errores “medianamente críticos” están más relacionados con problemas...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Los identificados como “avisos” son una mezcla de problemas de rastreabi...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Tenemos rastreadores SEO como el de SEMrush que permiten identificar est...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Facilita la priorización de los errores con la segmentación que se hace ...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Muestra el contexto de dónde se genera el error y cómo, lo cual facilita...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Permite priorizar la corrección de errores en aquellas páginas y áreas c...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Automatiza los rastreos recurrentes y facilita verificar la evolución de...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Ofrece también hacer comparativas entre dos rastreos específicos para id...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Facilita el envío de los problemas a tu gestor de proyectos directamente
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Entonces, ¿Por qué esto...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Por problemas relacionados a la falta de recursos/ presupuesto, restricc...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Falta de presupuesto y recursos para implementación SEO Problemas de com...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Ofreciendo recomendaciones SEO ágiles, facilitando su implementación Mos...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Ofreciendo las recomend...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush 1RA ITERACIÓN TÉRMINOS DE COMPETENCIA BAJA ANÁLISIS DE AUDIENCIA Y COMPE...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Entonces, ¿Por qué inviertes hasta +1 mes en hacer una auditoría SEO de ...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Las auditorías y recomendaciones SEO deben ofrecerse de forma iterativa ...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush PRIORIDAD ALTA IMPACTO ALTO CON DIFICULTAD BAJA PRIORIDAD MEDIA ALTO IMP...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Areas Afectadas Efecto SEO Importancia de Negocio Optimización Actual Re...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Recomendaciones Áreas Afectadas Nivel de Efecto SEO Importancia Negocio ...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Utiliza esta “matriz” de prioridades para gestionar las acciones del pro...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¿Por qué es importante? ¿Qué tanto afecta al posicionamiento de la ¿Dónd...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush EFECTO SEO ESTADO DE OPTIMIZACIÓN DIFICULTAD IMPLEMENTACIÓN RECURSOS IMP...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush 1. RECOMMENDATIONS TO IMPROVE X Should 301 Redirect Links to Should link...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ESCENARIO A DE PÁGINAS CANONICALIZADAS EN URLS DEL TIPO X HACIA QUÉ URLS...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Tus recomendaciones serán ágiles, más accionables y fáciles de implement...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Mostrando el impacto de las recomendaciones a nivel de marketing, funcio...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrushhttps://www.aleydasolis.com/en/search-engine-optimization/seo-product-tri...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush … que será valorado y priorizado y recibirá o no apoyo vs. otros esfuerz...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Es fundamental entonces comunicar el efecto de las recomendaciones en lo...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Muestra cómo tu competencia directa se posiciona por encima de ti debido...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush You Competitor Competitor Competitor Targeted Queries by Non-optimized P...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Muestra cuánto tráfico orgánico tu competencia está atrayendo con sus ve...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Muestra el tráfico y conversiones que las páginas con problemas atraían ...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Consigue apoyo para implementar los cambios en ciertas áreas y muestra l...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Comunicando beneficios de recomendaciones SEO hacia el negocio y product...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Integrando las buenas prácticas y validación SEO en el flujo de trabajo ...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Educación en los equipos relacionados a la implementación SEO Validacion...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Usa las recomendaciones SEO para establecer buenas prácticas y validacio...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Establece reglas de publicación, indexación y enlazado en la plataforma ...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush PRE-LAUNCH VALIDATION: OK?IMPLEMENTATION YES NO YES CONTINOUS VALIDATION...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Además de realizar rastreos recurrentes, usa herramientas de alertas SEO...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Conecta las alertas para que se envíen directamente al gestor de proyect...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Ofreciendo recomendaciones SEO ágiles, facilitando su implementación Mos...
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¿Crees que es mucho trabajo?
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush No lo será cuando los errores SEO se minimicen…
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush THIS YEAR LAST YEAR … y se comiencen a alcanzar los resultados!
#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¡Gracias! ¿Preguntas? Soy Aleyda Solis * Consultora SEO & Fundadora de O...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Los Errores SEO Más Comunes y Cómo Evitarlos

60 views

Published on

¿Cuáles son los errores SEO más frecuentes? En esta presentación te los mostramos así como formas de evitar o minimizarlos en tus procesos SEO.

Published in: Marketing
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Los Errores SEO Más Comunes y Cómo Evitarlos

  1. 1. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush LOS ERRORES SEO MÁS COMUNES Y CÓMO EVITARLOS #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush
  2. 2. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrushhttps://twitter.com/aleyda/status/1277602620522274819 Las historias de Horror SEO son demasiado frecuentes…
  3. 3. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrushhttps://twitter.com/aleyda/status/1277602620522274819 Muchas de ellas generadas por errores fundamentales
  4. 4. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrushhttps://twitter.com/aleyda/status/1277602620522274819 ¡De todo tipo!
  5. 5. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¿Cuáles son los errores SEO más comunes a evitar? #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush
  6. 6. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¡SEMrush ha hecho un estudio! https://es.semrush.com/blog/errores-seo-mas-perjudiciales-para-webs/
  7. 7. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Los problemas SEO más comunes a nivel de rastreabilidad e indexabilidad…
  8. 8. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Problemas de velocidad…
  9. 9. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Problemas a nivel de contenido…
  10. 10. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Los errores “más críticos” que son más frecuentes son generados por problemas de rastreabilidad y duplicación de contenido
  11. 11. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Los errores “medianamente críticos” están más relacionados con problemas de indexabilidad y enlazado
  12. 12. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Los identificados como “avisos” son una mezcla de problemas de rastreabilidad e indexabilidad
  13. 13. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Tenemos rastreadores SEO como el de SEMrush que permiten identificar estos errores, segmentando por tipo y criticidad, además de monitorizar su evolución
  14. 14. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Facilita la priorización de los errores con la segmentación que se hace por defecto, además de incluir explicación sobre su importancia y cómo resolver cada uno
  15. 15. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Muestra el contexto de dónde se genera el error y cómo, lo cual facilita su corrección
  16. 16. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Permite priorizar la corrección de errores en aquellas páginas y áreas con mayor impacto a nivel de tráfico
  17. 17. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Automatiza los rastreos recurrentes y facilita verificar la evolución de cada tipo de problema en el tiempo
  18. 18. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Ofrece también hacer comparativas entre dos rastreos específicos para identificar qué ha cambiado entre los mismos
  19. 19. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Facilita el envío de los problemas a tu gestor de proyectos directamente
  20. 20. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Entonces, ¿Por qué estos errores SEO persisten y no se corrigen?
  21. 21. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Por problemas relacionados a la falta de recursos/ presupuesto, restricciones y problemas de comunicación/ gestión del cliente que dificultan la implementación de recomendaciones
  22. 22. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Falta de presupuesto y recursos para implementación SEO Problemas de comunicación y gestión con el cliente/equipo durante el proceso SEO Restricciones y falta de flexibilidad para ejecutar las recomendaciones ¿Cómo evitar estos problemas que tienen que ver con la falta de apoyo hacia la ejecución SEO?
  23. 23. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Ofreciendo recomendaciones SEO ágiles, facilitando su implementación Mostrando el impacto de tus recomendaciones a nivel de marketing, funcionalidad y ROI Integrando las buenas prácticas y validación SEO en el flujo de trabajo del producto Siguiendo ciertos principios en el desarrollo y comunicación de las recomendaciones y proceso SEO
  24. 24. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush#seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Ofreciendo las recomendaciones SEO ágiles, facilitando su implementación
  25. 25. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush 1RA ITERACIÓN TÉRMINOS DE COMPETENCIA BAJA ANÁLISIS DE AUDIENCIA Y COMPETENCIA OPTIMIZACIÓN TÉCNICA Y CONTENIDO MEDICIÓN DE RESULTADOS LINK BUILDING 1 2 3 4 2DA ITERACIÓN TÉRMINOS DE COMPETENCIA MEDIA ANÁLISIS DE AUDIENCIA Y COMPETENCIA OPTIMIZACIÓN TÉCNICA Y CONTENIDO MEDICIÓN DE RESULTADOS LINK BUILDING 2 3 4 1 El SEO es un proceso iterativo/incremental que debe ser continuo para ser competitivo
  26. 26. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Entonces, ¿Por qué inviertes hasta +1 mes en hacer una auditoría SEO de +100 páginas intentando incluir todo?
  27. 27. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Las auditorías y recomendaciones SEO deben ofrecerse de forma iterativa e incremental de acuerdo al proceso 1RA ITERACIÓN TÉRMINOS DE COMPETENCIA BAJA ANÁLISIS DE AUDIENCIA Y COMPETENCIA OPTIMIZACIÓN TÉCNICA Y CONTENIDO MEDICIÓN DE RESULTADOS LINK BUILDING 1 2 3 4 2DA ITERACIÓN TÉRMINOS DE COMPETENCIA MEDIA ANÁLISIS DE AUDIENCIA Y COMPETENCIA OPTIMIZACIÓN TÉCNICA Y CONTENIDO MEDICIÓN DE RESULTADOS LINK BUILDING 2 3 4 1 1ERA AUDITORÍA & RECOMENDACIONES 2DA AUDITORÍA & RECOMENDACIONES
  28. 28. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush PRIORIDAD ALTA IMPACTO ALTO CON DIFICULTAD BAJA PRIORIDAD MEDIA ALTO IMPACTO CON DIFICULTAD MEDIA MEDIO IMPACTO CON DIFICULTAD BAJA PRIORIDAD BAJA MEDIO IMPACTO CON DIFICULTAD MEDIA ALTO IMPACTO CON DIFICULTAD ALTA NO PRIORIZAR MEDIO IMPACTO CON DIFICULTAD ALTA BAJO IMPACTO Impacto 1 3 2 + Dificultad + - 2 3 Define una prioridad ideal para las recomendaciones en base al impacto y dificultad de cada una vs. el contexto
  29. 29. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Areas Afectadas Efecto SEO Importancia de Negocio Optimización Actual Recursos requeridos Restricciones conocidas Alcance IMPACTO DIFICULTAD El impacto y dificultad serán relativos, conectados a los objetivos del sitio y complejidad de la implementación
  30. 30. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Recomendaciones Áreas Afectadas Nivel de Efecto SEO Importancia Negocio Optimización Actual Soporte de Contenido Soporte Técnico Soporte de Promoción Prioridad Ideal ¿A incluir en iteración inicial? Noindexar y bloquear rastreo de páginas de resultados de búsqueda internas que generan duplicación de contenido Páginas de resultados internos Alto Bajo Bajo No Si No 2 Si Comenzar a indexar las páginas de filtros de colores con volumen de búsqueda > 100 Páginas de filtros de colores Alto Alto Bajo Si Si No 1 Si Comenzar a redirigir (301) a nuevas versiones las páginas enlazadas externamente que muestran errores 404 Entradas del la versión antigua del blog Medio Medio Bajo No Si No 3 Si Diferenciar títulos de las sub-categorías actualizando el patrón que incluye únicamente el nombre de la categoría Páginas de sub- categorías Medio Medio Medio Si Si No 4 Si X Páginas A Bajo Medio Medio Si Si No TBD No Y Páginas B Medio Bajo Medio Si Si No TBD No Z Páginas C Bajo Bajo Medio Si Si No TBD No Incluye sólo aquellas recomendaciones que vayan a ser priorizadas en las siguientes iteraciones del proceso
  31. 31. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Utiliza esta “matriz” de prioridades para gestionar las acciones del proceso SEO posteriormente RECOMMENDATIONS AFFECTED AREAS SEO EFFECT BUSINESS IMPORTANCE CURRENT OPTIMIZATIO N CONTENT SUPPORT TECH SUPPORT LINK BUILDING SUPPORT IDEAL PRIORITY IDEAL SEO ITERATION TO INCLUDE IT EXPECTED IMPLEMENTATI ON DIFFICULTY EXPECTE D PRIORITY EXPECTED SEO ITERATION TO INCLUDE IT PAGE NO. VALIDATED IMPLEMENTATI ON DIFFICULTY VALIDATE D PRIORITY VALIDATED SEO ITERATION TO INCLUDE IT PERSON IN CHARGE IMPLEMENTATI ON DATE IN TEST LAUNCHIN G DATE NOINDEX (AND BLOCK THE CRAWLING AFTER G HAS STOP INDEXING THEM)) INTERNAL SEARCH RESULT PAGES THAT GENERATE CANNIBALIZATION ISSUES WITH MAIN CATEGORIES/SUBCATEGORIES PAGES INTERNAL SEARCH RESULT PAGES HIGH HIGH LOW NO YES NO 1 1ST LOW 1 1ST 1 LOW 1 1ST ELLIOT ALDERSO N 01-01-20 15-01-20 INDEX THE PAGES OF COLORED FILTERS THAT TARGET QUERIES WITH SEARCH VOLUME HIGHER THAN 100 COLORED FILTERED PAGES OF SUB- CATEGORIES HIGH MEDIUM LOW YES YES NO 2 1ST MEDIUM 3 2ND 5 MEDIUM 2 1ST ELLIOT ALDERSO N 01-01-20 15-01-20 301 REDIRECT OLD PAGES WITH 404 HTTP STATUS PAGES ATTRACTING EXTERNAL LINKS OLD BLOG POSTS FROM PREVIOUS BLOG VERSION HIGH MEDIUM LOW NO YES NO 3 2ND LOW 2 1ST 10 HIGH TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD DIFFERENTIATE INDEXABLE SUB-CATEGORIES PAGES TITLES INCLUDING ONLY THE CATEGORY NAME IN THEM SUB- CATEGORY PAGES MEDIUM MEDIUM MEDIUM YES YES NO 4 2ND LOW 4 2ND 15 LOW 3 2ND DIANE NGUYEN 15-01-20 01-02-20 QUÉ POR QUÉDÓNDE QUIÉN CUÁNDOCÓMO
  32. 32. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¿Por qué es importante? ¿Qué tanto afecta al posicionamiento de la ¿Dónde se ha encontrado y cómo se Screensh ot Escenario 1 ¿Cómo se puede corregir? Screensh ot Escenario 1 Screensh ot Efecto SEO Areas Afectadas Importancia Negocio Estado Optimización Dificultad Ejecución Recursos Ejecución Prioridad ALTO PAGINACIONE S MEDIO BAJO NA TECNICO 1 1. Recomendación para corregir/mejorar X Screensh ot ¿Por qué es importante? ¿Qué tanto afecta al posicionamiento de la Web? ¿Dónde se ha encontrado y cómo se genera? Screensho t Escenario 1 ¿Cómo se puede corregir? Screensho t Escenario 1 Screensho t Efecto SEO Areas Afectadas Importancia Negocio Estado Optimización Dificultad Ejecución Recursos Ejecución Prioridad ALTO PAGINACIONES MEDIO BAJO NA TECNICO 2 2. Recomendación para corregir/mejorar Y Screensho t ¿Por qué es importante? ¿Qué tanto afecta al posicionamiento de la ¿Dónde se ha encontrado y cómo se genera? Screensh ot Escenario 1 ¿Cómo se puede corregir? Screensh ot Escenario 1 Screensh ot Efecto SEO Areas Afectadas Importancia Negocio Estado Optimización Dificultad Ejecución Recursos Ejecución Prioridad ALTO PAGINACIONES MEDIO BAJO NA TECNICO 3 3. Recomendación para corregir/mejorar Z Screensh ot COMIENZA PRIORIDAD MÁS ALTA Ordena el documento de las recomendaciones dejando las de mayor prioridad al inicio
  33. 33. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush EFECTO SEO ESTADO DE OPTIMIZACIÓN DIFICULTAD IMPLEMENTACIÓN RECURSOS IMPLEMENTACIÓN IMPORTANCIA DE NEGOCIO 1. RECOMENDACIONES PARA CORREGIR X POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE? CÓMO AFECTA EL POSICIONAMIENTO? DÓNDE SE GENERA Y ENCUENTRA? Screen shot ESCENARIO 1 CÓMO SE CORRIGE? Screen shot ESCENARIO 1 Screen shot SEO Effect Affected Areas Business Importance Optimization Status Execution Difficulty Required resources Priority High Paginations Medium Low Low Technical High Para cada error/problema identificado, establece acciones a tomar en cada escenario, especificando cómo corregirlo
  34. 34. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush 1. RECOMMENDATIONS TO IMPROVE X Should 301 Redirect Links to Should link instead Mostrando ejemplos con screenshots de dónde se generan y cómo se corrigen los errores en cada escenario
  35. 35. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ESCENARIO A DE PÁGINAS CANONICALIZADAS EN URLS DEL TIPO X HACIA QUÉ URLS CANONICALIZAN DESDE QUÉ PÁGINAS SE ENLAZAN ¿CUÁL ES LA SIMILITUD CON LAS URLS HACIA LAS QUE CANONICALIZAN? ¿CUÁNTOS ENLACES APUNTAN HACIA CADA PÁGINA? ¿PÁGINA HACIA LA QUE CANONICALIZAN ES INDEXABLE? ¿LOS ENLACES SE SIGUEN? Adjuntando las páginas afectadas en cada escenario, incluyendo los datos para facilitar su corrección
  36. 36. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Tus recomendaciones serán ágiles, más accionables y fáciles de implementar para conseguir resultados 1RA ITERACIÓN TÉRMINOS DE COMPETENCIA BAJA ANÁLISIS DE AUDIENCIA Y COMPETENCIA OPTIMIZACIÓN TÉCNICA Y CONTENIDO MEDICIÓN DE RESULTADOS LINK BUILDING 1 3 4ENFOCADAS A OBJETIVOS TOMANDO EN CUENTA CONTEXTO CONCISAS ACCIONABLES PRIORIZADAS …
  37. 37. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Mostrando el impacto de las recomendaciones a nivel de marketing, funcionalidad y ROI #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush
  38. 38. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrushhttps://www.aleydasolis.com/en/search-engine-optimization/seo-product-triangle/ Para que un proceso SEO sea exitoso debe integrarse en el triángulo del producto como un esfuerzo de marketing…
  39. 39. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush … que será valorado y priorizado y recibirá o no apoyo vs. otros esfuerzos en base a su impacto para atraer usuarios, a nivel de marketing, negocio y funcionalidad
  40. 40. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Es fundamental entonces comunicar el efecto de las recomendaciones en los objetivos de marketing y negocio
  41. 41. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Muestra cómo tu competencia directa se posiciona por encima de ti debido a los problemas identificados en las recomendaciones YOUR PAGE
  42. 42. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush You Competitor Competitor Competitor Targeted Queries by Non-optimized Pages Muestra cómo tu competencia está posicionando para términos relevantes para los que tu no puedes ya que no tienes las páginas optimizadas que estás recomendando
  43. 43. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Muestra cuánto tráfico orgánico tu competencia está atrayendo con sus versiones optimizadas de las páginas que deseas trabajar y cuánto costaría atraer ese tráfico con AdWords
  44. 44. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Muestra el tráfico y conversiones que las páginas con problemas atraían en el pasado antes de que los sufriesen
  45. 45. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Consigue apoyo para implementar los cambios en ciertas áreas y muestra la diferencia con las no optimizadas AREA A AREA B VS
  46. 46. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Comunicando beneficios de recomendaciones SEO hacia el negocio y producto te hará conseguir apoyo y recursos Comunica impacto a nivel de marketing, negocio, funcionalidades, etc. que sean objetivo prioritario del sitio Comunica en lenguaje no técnico que sea fácil de comprender por los tomadores de decisiones Muestra cómo la competencia directa ya implementa estas recomendaciones y los beneficios
  47. 47. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Integrando las buenas prácticas y validación SEO en el flujo de trabajo de la Web #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush
  48. 48. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Educación en los equipos relacionados a la implementación SEO Validaciones automatizadas en la plataforma para escenarios viables Mejores prácticas/ checklists a tener de referencia cuando se realicen cambios manuales Validaciones SEO antes y después de lanzamientos Monitorización con rastreos recurrentes y alertas SEO Establece mecanismos para integrar buenas prácticas y validación SEO en desarrollo del producto y organización
  49. 49. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Usa las recomendaciones SEO para establecer buenas prácticas y validaciones a hacer en cada actualización
  50. 50. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Establece reglas de publicación, indexación y enlazado en la plataforma que se use para evitar que se generen los errores nuevamente INDEXABLE CATEGORY PAGES WITH <3 INVENTORY & NO SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION HAS > N TRAFFIC OBFUSCATE LINKS, ELIMINATE FROM XML SITEMAPS AND CANONICALIZE PARENT CATEGORY TARGETS QUERY > Y SEARCH VOLUME HAS FEATURED >3 PRODUCTS IN LAST X MONTHS NO YES NO YES YESNO KEEP INDEXED AND ADD SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION
  51. 51. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush PRE-LAUNCH VALIDATION: OK?IMPLEMENTATION YES NO YES CONTINOUS VALIDATION LAUNCH NO FIX POST- LAUNCHING VALIDATION: OK? YES NO FIXFIX CONTINOUS VALIDATION: OK? EVERY TUESDAY EVERY THURSDAY CONTINUOUS Establece un proceso de validación SEO a seguir durante el proceso de desarrollo y lanzamiento de recomendaciones
  52. 52. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Además de realizar rastreos recurrentes, usa herramientas de alertas SEO que te notifiquen en tiempo real cuando alguna configuración importante cambie Little Warden & ContentKing
  53. 53. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Conecta las alertas para que se envíen directamente al gestor de proyectos que se use para el desarrollo de la Web y se tome acción rápidamente
  54. 54. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush Ofreciendo recomendaciones SEO ágiles, facilitando su implementación Mostrando el impacto de tus recomendaciones a nivel de marketing, funcionalidad y ROI Integrando las buenas prácticas y validación SEO en el flujo de trabajo del producto Se trata de “optimizar” tus recomendaciones y gestión del proceso SEO para evitar errores y alcanzar objetivos
  55. 55. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¿Crees que es mucho trabajo?
  56. 56. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush No lo será cuando los errores SEO se minimicen…
  57. 57. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush THIS YEAR LAST YEAR … y se comiencen a alcanzar los resultados!
  58. 58. #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush ¡Gracias! ¿Preguntas? Soy Aleyda Solis * Consultora SEO & Fundadora de Orainti * Speaker en +100 Eventos en +20 países * Autora “SEO. Las Claves Esenciales.” * Crawling Mondays YouTube SEO Series & Podcast Host * #SEOFOMO Newsletter * European Search Personality of the Year in 2018 #seoerrores por @aleyda de @orainti para @semrush

×