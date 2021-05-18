How to Become a Successful Remote SEO Consultant #LisbonSEOMeetup

Successfully reported this slideshow.
#remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup
https://remoters.net/coronavirus-remote-work-shift-...
https://remoters.net/coronavirus-remote-work-shift-...
They realized remote work is an unstoppable paradig...
https://remoters.net/coronavirus-remote-work-shift-...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
But what to do when you want to become an independe...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
https://remoters.net/ I also co-founded remoters.ne...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orain ti at #bettertogethe...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
Is it remote consulting for you? You'll need to be ...
How to start getting remote clients? Start sharing ...
Establish your brand as a professional to trust Don...
#remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet ...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
Ensure quality remote communication Investing in he...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet ...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet ...
https://doist.com/blog/lessons-remote-companies/ Shift y...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
Eg: Weekly calls w/ clients & team to...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
Take a look at more tips in the SEO project Managem...
#remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet ...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
T ake actions to improve your own physical and ment...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
#wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether...
May. 18, 2021

How to Become a Successful Remote SEO Consultant #LisbonSEOMeetup

In this presentation I go through the main challenges when becoming a remote based SEO professional, and how to overcome them when working as a consultant.

How to Become a Successful Remote SEO Consultant #LisbonSEOMeetup

  How to Become a Successful Remote SEO Consultant
  https://remoters.net/coronavirus-remote-work-shift-trends-learnings-future-adoption/ 2020 was game changing for remote work due to the Pandemic (it's sad it happened within this context)…
  https://remoters.net/coronavirus-remote-work-shift-trends-learnings-future-adoption/ Despite the lockdown constraints, many companies understood the benefits of remote work and became remote first, like Shopify
  They realized remote work is an unstoppable paradigm shift for knowledge workers with many positive effects Business continuation during a pandemia +
  https://remoters.net/coronavirus-remote-work-shift-trends-learnings-future-adoption/ This shift was also perceived within the digital marketing and SEO industry with agencies moving to a remote setting…
  https://twitter.com/aleyda/status/1377537429062696960 … and employees willing to move to other companies if not allowed to work remotely anymore
  https://remoters.net/jobs/seo/ If you would like to keep working remotely as an employee (but can't in your current job) take a look at the Remoters.net job board SEO section and subscribe to the alerts
  https://remoters.net/jobs/ There are now hundreds of remote jobs published per month of all types!
  https://remoters.net/great-companies-remote-work-hiring/ … as well as more well known remote companies than ever consistently hiring all the time all types of jobs
  https://remoters.net/top-skills-to-include-in-your-resume-as-a-remote-based-professional/ To maximize the chances to be hired, highlight those   soft skills that make remote workers to excel
  But what to do when you want to become an independent remote SEO Consultant (not an employee)? How to get clients as a remote professional? Is it remote consulting for you? How can your run your remote consulting business in a profitable way?
  … and how can you successfully perform SEO consulting for success in a remote environment? High Productivity without distractions Effective and non-intrusive Communication A good life- work balance
  * SEO Consultant & Founder at Orainti * Remoters.net Co-Founder * SEO Speaker at +100 Events in +20 countries * Author "SEO. Las Claves Esenciales." * Crawling Mondays Video & Podcast Series Host * #SEOFOMO Newsletter Wrangler * Maker LearningSEO.io * European Search Personality of the Year in 2018 Olá! I'm Aleyda Solis,   and I'm here today to help you!
  I've been remote since 2012, first as an employee   & from 2014 forward as Orainti's founder
  https://remoters.net/ I also co-founded remoters.net in 2015, a hub to empower and facilitate remote work, that I currently run with Elisa Martinez
  https://remoters.net/interviews/ We've interviewed dozens of remote based SEO professionals, agencies and organizations sharing their remote challenges, learnings and advice
  Let's see how you can start working remotely as an SEO consultant…
  Is it remote consulting for you? You'll need to be able to perform as a one-person business! You're happy selling and promoting yourself You're happy running your one- person business You're a proactive professional with drive to look for solutions for yourself You're ok not having a steady pay every month
  How to start getting remote clients? Start sharing what you know and connect via social and relevant communities/ groups Create a Website showing success stories, showcasing expertise and testimonials Partner with complimentary professionals to refer each other (eg. With developers or designers) You can start part-time while you're still working as an employee to get your first projects with minimal risks Don't be shy! Let the world know that you're up for hire
  Establish your brand as a professional to trust Don't look to work only with local companies: You speak English and can work worldwide Identify a specific area, industry or type of Website where you can focus on Identify what type of projects are more profitable for you: On-going with retainers, and minimum fees Identify your "USP": Why they should hire and trust you instead   of others? Use remote as an advantage! Establish how many projects you can work well per month and the minimum for profitability
  Once you have your first remote projects: Set your remote work environment for comfort
  Set a quiet area to work from, wherever you are A distraction free place w/ great internet connection to work comfortably from Good Internet coverage Good lightning Little noise Little distractions Comfortable furniture
  Ensure quality remote communication Investing in headphones, mic, camera, noise canceling software Noise cancelling headphones Quality mic Good definition camera Background noise cancellation software https://remoters.net/best-webcams-and-microphones-for-video-conferencing-remote-work/
  Make sure your tools are still accessible independently of your location, but securely SEO, project management to communication tools
  Put an emphasis in security both online & offline Fundamental as you or team might not be working from a secure connection or environment Antivirus and firewall software usage VPN secured connection while working Password generation and storage in password manager Set automatic frequent data backups Device tracker installation Headphones usage for conference calls Laptop Screen privacy filter
  Avoid distractions that kill your productivity
  Establish clear work vs. home life boundaries With a routine, avoiding interruptions & overwork Disable mobile/non- work notifications Agree with family that you shouldn't be interrupted only for urgencies Set a start and end work time schedule, use alarms to follow it Disconnect from work when you "leave" your work space, don't take it with you
  https://zapier.com/blog/stay-focused-avoid-distractions/ Keep accountability and avoid temptations with tools Use time tracking and app blockers software
  Use a task prioritization system For example, the Eisenhower matrix to focus each day on what actually deserves your attention URGENT BUT NOT IMPORTANT DELEGATE WRITE A REMOTERS BLOG POST ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IN REMOTE WORK URGENT AND IMPORTANT PRIORITIZE PREPARE TOMORROW'S WEBINAR NOT URGENT NOR IMPORTANT AVOID IMPORTANT BUT NOT CRITICAL PLAN ANSWER TO RANDOM GUEST POST REQUESTS IN REMOTERS DEVELOP SEO RECOMMENDATIONS TO BE DELIVERED AT THE END OF NEXR WEEK LOW URGENCY HIGH URGENCY HIGH IMPORTANCE LOW IMPORTANCE
  Have your calls at the start and end of day Avoid call disruptions through the day to concentrate more easily on SEO analysis Availability for Calls with clients/team Availability for Calls with clients/team Lunch
  Block times in your calendar for analysis work Avoid getting dragged by emails and calls, leaving enough time for "actual" SEO work Availability for Calls with clients/team Blocked Time for SEO analysis Lunch Blocked Time for SEO analysis Availability for Calls with clients/team
  Use a time management method to tackle each day's tasks priorities without losing focus You can follow the Pomodoro technique https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/marinara-pomodoro%C2%AE-assist/lojgmehidjdhhbmpjfamhpkpodfcodef?hl=en Set the pomodoro timer (to 25 minutes) to work and focus on each task Have a 5 minutes break after each 25 minute pomodoro Have a 25 minutes break after 4 pomodoros
  Set clear remote communication and coordination protocols
  https://doist.com/blog/lessons-remote-companies/ Shift your working mode from remote-friendly   to work as remote-first
  Establish clear communication guidelines for most common scenarios w/ team & clients Asynchronous vs. Synchronous comms & tools to use https://doist.com/blog/remote-team-communication-tools/
  Use asynchronous communication for non-urgent and simpler, day to day coordination Set the tools, and the way to use in each case When to use chats vs. project management system When to document a decision and who to put in copy Establish moderation, notification and mentions rules to avoid intrusiveness Set reasonable timelines to answer
  For complex but non-urgent matters you can record and send a screencast via PM system You can use Zoom, Snagit, Loom
  Make it easy for team & client to follow-up with project status via PM tool, Dashboards & Alerts Integrate data and set alerts for critical status
  39. 39. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup #wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether from @ryte_en Use synchronous/real-time communication when asynchronous won’t be as effective Ideal for quick video calls where you can share your screen Complex topics Urgent matters Sensitive topics Strategic decision making Team building Education sessions #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup
  40. 40. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup #wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether from @ryte_en Set clear communication guidelines for professional video conference calls From software usage, timings, length, for a smooth experience How in advance should you request new video calls or calls changes? Software to easily provide times/dates alternatives to block calls with clients Integrating video calls requests & links in calendar invites to facilitate access Who should be invited to calls based on the scope and topic How long should the call be to make it meaningful while respecting others times How to drive the conversation to make it actionable https://remoters.net/how-to-do-outstanding-video-conference-calls-with-your-team-and-clients/
  41. 41. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup Eg: Weekly calls w/ clients & team to follow-up, address expectations & ask for feedback Follow-up on the executed and plan new agreed activities Ask for feedback and if it’s not positive, ask how that can be improved Agreed on resources and deadlines with clients and if you’re not sure if they’re feasible, agree on confirmation dates Start by reviewing past activities and results, be specific on what worked or not, and what to do next to improve Validate about resources availability when agreeing on next steps
  42. 42. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup #wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether from @ryte_en Keep a professional image in clients video calls Light in front, and professional custom background with Zoom Dress for work, have in-front lighting & professional background Watch to the camera #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup Light in the background, not in front, not so professional background
  43. 43. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup Take a look at more tips in the SEO project Management for Freelancers Crawling Mondays https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1qORyOIoCU
  44. 44. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup Avoid remote overwork and isolation
  45. 45. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup #wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether from @ryte_en Go to co-working spaces and events to socialize #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup Don’t isolate yourself: Keep the interaction going, both online and offline
  46. 46. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup T ake actions to improve your own physical and mental health Especially important w/ the lockdown as is not “life as usual”
  47. 47. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup #wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether from @ryte_en Avoid overworking and potential burn out Make sure to follow a healthy schedule that allows you to disconnect Follow-up to make sure people don’t overwork and can effectively disconnect when their work hours finish each day Take your Pomodoro breaks and use them to refresh, stretch and exercise. Set alarms at the end of the day to know when to stand and leave your remote work area #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup
  48. 48. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup #wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether from @ryte_en Work is not a location, you can do SEO from anywhere, (eg: home) as long as you set the remote first work conditions Setting a remote “workstation”, having a quiet, comfortable area with reliable internet connection to work from Establishing communication and coordination protocols to follow when executing SEO related activities w/ team and clients Functional Environment Project & Team Management Avoiding productivity killers using a time management framework and prioritized task management system Productivity management #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup
  49. 49. #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup #wfhseo by @aleyda from @orainti at #bettertogether from @ryte_en #remoteseo by @aleyda from @orainti & @remotersnet at #LisbonSEOMeetup * SEO Consultant & Founder at Orainti * Remoters.net Co-Founder * SEO Speaker at +100 Events in +20 countries * Author “SEO. Las Claves Esenciales.” * Crawling Mondays Video & Podcast Series Host * #SEOFOMO Newsletter Wrangler * Maker LearningSEO.io * European Search Personality of the Year in 2018 Thanks! Questions?

