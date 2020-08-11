Trabajo viernes 7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. LEY ORGÁNICA DEL PODER JUDICIAL Según el Texto Único Ordenado de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial (2012), Describe lo...
las labores a su cargo, a juicio de su superior jerárquico, en cuyo caso deben excusarse. (Art. 276° L.O.P.J)  Falta de n...
2. CODIGO PROCESAL CIVIL Según el Código Procesal Civil (2020), menciona lo siguiente: A. PERICIA  Procedencia. La perici...
 Dictámenes observados. Los dictámenes periciales pueden ser observados en la audiencia de pruebas, las observaciones y l...
penal a que hubiere lugar. En este caso, el dictamen pericial será materia de una audiencia especial. (Art. 270° C.P.C)  ...
- No regirán las reglas de la prueba pericial para quien declare sobre hechos o circunstancias que conoció espontáneamente...
que expresará si le asiste algún impedimento. Será advertido de que incurre en responsabilidad penal, si falta a la verdad...
convenientes para el cumplimiento de su cometido. Indicarán la fecha en que iniciará las operaciones periciales y su conti...
- La exposición detallada de lo que se ha comprobado en relación al encargo. - La motivación o fundamentación del examen t...
- Cuando exista un informe pericial de parte con conclusión discrepante, se pondrá en conocimiento del perito oficial, par...
Lima, 08 de Enero del 2000. CONSIDERANDO: Que, mediante Resolución Administrativa N° 609-CME-PJ se creó el Registro de Per...
SE RESUELVE: Artículo 1º: Aprobar el “Manual de Procedimientos del Registro de Peritos Judiciales (REPEJ)” que forma parte...
El REPEJ será utilizado en las Pericias de Parte y de Oficio. En caso de haberse concedido el auxilio judicial, a cualquie...
En el presente procedimiento se presentan las acciones que se requieren para la convocatoria de profesionales al REPEJ, de...
1. Presenta una solicitud dirigida al Presidente de la Corte, adjuntando la documentación indicada en el artículo 8° del R...
1. Comisión de Magistrados Entrevista a todos los postulantes, técnicos y profesionales agremiados o no, que han aprobado ...
DICTAMEN PERICIAL: es el informe presentado por el perito al final de la pericia realizada. HONORARIOS: es la remuneración...
1. Recibe la Resolución de Designación. 2. Se apersona al Órgano Jurisdiccional correspondiente para estudiar el expedient...
G. MAGISTRADO 1. Recibe el dictamen pericial, aquí se pueden dar dos alternativas: a) Sin perjuicio de las observaciones q...
Trabajo viernes 7

peritaje

  1. 1. 1. LEY ORGÁNICA DEL PODER JUDICIAL Según el Texto Único Ordenado de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial (2012), Describe los siguientes artículos. A. PERITOS  Requisitos. Los Peritos Judiciales deben reunir los requisitos que las leyes procesales exigen, tener conducta intachable y figurar en la nómina que remitan las instituciones representativas de cada profesión. (Art. 273° L.O.P.J)  Nómina de peritos. Los Colegios Profesionales y las instituciones representativas de cada actividad u oficio debidamente reconocidas, deben remitir anualmente a la Corte Superior del Distrito Judicial correspondiente, la nómina de sus miembros que consideren idóneos para el desempeño del cargo de Perito Judicial. Estos deben residir dentro de la circunscripción de cada Juzgado y reunir los requisitos legales para el desempeño de tal función.  Las Cortes Superiores pueden solicitar, cuando lo consideren conveniente, se aumente el número de peritos que figuren en las nóminas. (Art. 274° L.O.P.J)  Informes ilustrativos de instituciones profesionales. Los Órganos Jurisdiccionales pueden solicitar a las instituciones profesionales que emitan informes ilustrativos o peritajes sobre asuntos específicos. (Art. 275° L.O.P.J)  Informes o pericias de funcionarios. En caso de que se solicite informes o pericias a los funcionarios de la Administración Pública, éstos están obligados a presentar lo solicitado bajo responsabilidad, salvo que se afecten
  2. 2. las labores a su cargo, a juicio de su superior jerárquico, en cuyo caso deben excusarse. (Art. 276° L.O.P.J)  Falta de nóminas de peritos. En los lugares donde no se haya podido formular las nóminas para el nombramiento de peritos, los Órganos Jurisdiccionales se rigen por las disposiciones procesales pertinentes. (Art. 277° L.O.P.J)  Irregularidades. Las irregularidades cometidas por los peritos en el desempeño de sus funciones, son puestas en conocimiento de las instituciones profesionales que los propusieron, sin perjuicio de aplicarse las sanciones que establece la ley. (Art. 278° L.O.P.J)  Honorarios. Los honorarios de los peritos, en los peritajes pedidos por las partes, se fijan y pagan con arreglo a las disposiciones procesales pertinentes.  Quienes soliciten una pericia deben consignar previamente los honorarios correspondientes, conforme al arancel vigente. (Art. 293° L.O.P.J)  Peritos funcionarios de carácter permanente. Se exceptúan de las reglas que se precisan en este Capítulo, los Peritos Judiciales Contadores y Asistentes Sociales con que cuentan los Juzgados de Trabajo y de Familia, por ser funcionarios de carácter permanente cuyo régimen está señalado en el Reglamento y Escalafón a que se refiere el artículo 254º de esta Ley.  En esta misma condición se encuentran aquellos profesionales universitarios no abogados que con carácter permanente prestan labores en el Poder Judicial. (Art. 280° L.O.P.J).
  3. 3. 2. CODIGO PROCESAL CIVIL Según el Código Procesal Civil (2020), menciona lo siguiente: A. PERICIA  Procedencia. La pericia procede cuando la apreciación de los hechos controvertidos requiere de conocimientos especiales de naturaleza científica, tecnológica, artística u otra análoga. (Art. 262° C.P.C)  Requisitos. Al ofrecer la pericia se indicarán con claridad y precisión, los puntos sobre los cuales versará el dictamen, la profesión u oficio de quien debe practicarlo y el hecho controvertido que se pretende esclarecer con el resultado de la pericia. Los peritos son designados por el Juez en el número que considere necesario. (Art. 263° C.P.C)  Perito de parte. Las partes pueden, en el mismo plazo que los peritos nombrados por el Juez, presentar informe pericial sobre los mismos puntos que se tratara en el dictamen, siempre que lo hayan ofrecido en la oportunidad debida. (Art. 264° C.P.C) Este perito podrá ser citado a la audiencia de pruebas y participará en ella con sujeción a lo que el Juez ordene.  Dictamen pericial. Si los peritos están de acuerdo, emiten un solo dictamen, en caso haya desacuerdo, emiten dictámenes separados. Los dictámenes serán motivados y acompañados de los anexos que sean pertinentes, asimismo estos son presentados cuando menos ocho días antes de la audiencia de pruebas los cuales serán explicados en la audiencia de pruebas. Por excepción, cuando la complejidad del caso lo justifique, será fundamentado en audiencia especial. (Art. 265° C.P.C)
  4. 4.  Dictámenes observados. Los dictámenes periciales pueden ser observados en la audiencia de pruebas, las observaciones y las correspondientes opiniones de los peritos se harán constar en el acta. Las partes podrán fundamentar o ampliar los motivos de sus observaciones, mediante escrito que debe presentarse en un plazo de tres días de realizada la audiencia. Si no se cumple el plazo establecido, el Juez puede conceder un plazo complementario. (Art. 266° C.P.C)  Concurrencia. Los peritos concurrirán a la inspección judicial cuando haya relación entre uno y otro medio probatorio, según disponga el Juez, de oficio o a petición de parte. (Art. 267° C.P.C)  Nombramiento de peritos. El Consejo Ejecutivo de cada Distrito Judicial, formula anualmente la lista de los especialistas que podrán ser nombrados peritos en un proceso, tomando como base la propuesta alcanzada por cada colegio profesional. Cuando la pericia no requiera de profesionales universitarios, el Juez nombrará a la persona que considere idónea. Esto también se aplica en las sedes de los Juzgados donde no haya peritos que reúnan los requisitos antes señalados. (Art. 268° C.P.C)  Aceptación del cargo. Dentro del tercer día de nombrado, el perito acepta el cargo mediante escrito hecho bajo juramento o promesa de actuar con veracidad. Si no lo hace, se tendrá por rehusado el nombramiento y se procederá a nombrar otro perito. (Art. 269° C.P.C)  Daños y perjuicios. Los peritos que, sin justificación, retarden la presentación de su dictamen o no concurran a la audiencia de pruebas, serán subrogados y sancionados con multa no menor de tres ni mayor de diez Unidades de Referencia Procesal, sin perjuicio de la responsabilidad civil y
  5. 5. penal a que hubiere lugar. En este caso, el dictamen pericial será materia de una audiencia especial. (Art. 270° C.P.C)  Honorario. El Juez fija el honorario de los peritos, estando obligada al pago la parte que ofrece la prueba, si no lo hiciera dentro del plazo que el Juez le señale, éste puede ordenar que se prescinda del medio probatorio, salvo que la otra parte ofrezca efectuar el pago, con cargo a repetir. (Art. 271° C.P.C) Cuando el medio probatorio es ordenado de oficio, el honorario será pagado proporcionalmente por las partes. El incumplimiento de una parte faculta a la otra a efectuar el pago con cargo a repetición. 3. CÓDIGO PROCESAL PENAL Según el Código Procesal Penal (2020), determina. A. LA PERICIA  Procedencia. Existirá pericia en los siguientes casos: - La pericia procederá siempre que, para la explicación y mejor comprensión de algún hecho, se requiera conocimiento especializado de naturaleza científica, técnica, artística o de experiencia calificada. - Se podrá ordenar una pericia cuando corresponda aplicar el artículo 15 del Código Penal (El que por su cultura o costumbres comete un hecho punible sin poder comprender el carácter delictuoso de su acto o determinarse de acuerdo con esa comprensión, será eximido de responsabilidad). Ésta se pronunciará sobre las pautas culturales de referencia del imputado.
  6. 6. - No regirán las reglas de la prueba pericial para quien declare sobre hechos o circunstancias que conoció espontáneamente aunque utilice para informar las aptitudes especiales que posee en una ciencia, arte o técnica. En este caso regirán las reglas de la prueba testimonial. (Art. 172° C.P.P)  Nombramiento - El Fiscal o el Juez de la Investigación Preparatoria en los casos de prueba anticipada, nombrará un perito. Escogerá especialistas donde los hubiere y entre éstos a quienes se hallen sirviendo al Estado, los que colaborarán con el sistema de justicia penal gratuitamente, se podrá elegir dos o más peritos cuando resulten imprescindibles por la considerable complejidad del asunto o cuando se requiera el concurso de distintos conocimientos en diferentes disciplinas. A estos efectos se tendrá en consideración la propuesta o sugerencia de las partes. (Art. 173° C.P.P) - La labor pericial se encomendará, sin necesidad de designación expresa, a la Dirección Ejecutiva de Criminalística de la Policía Nacional del Perú, a la Dirección de Policía Contra la Corrupción y al Instituto de Medicina Legal, así como a los organismos del Estado que desarrollan labor científica o técnica, los que presentarán su auxilio gratuitamente. También podrá encomendarse la labor pericial a universidades, institutos de investigación o personas jurídicas en general, siempre que reúnan las cualidades necesarias para tal fin, con conocimiento de las partes”.  Procedimiento de designación y obligaciones del perito - El perito designado tiene la obligación de ejercer el cargo, salvo que esté incurso en alguna causal de impedimento. Prestará juramento o promesa de honor de desempeñar el cargo con verdad y diligencia, oportunidad en
  7. 7. que expresará si le asiste algún impedimento. Será advertido de que incurre en responsabilidad penal, si falta a la verdad. (Art. 174° C.P.P) - La disposición o resolución de nombramiento precisará el punto o problema sobre el que incidirá la pericia, y fijará el plazo para la entrega del informe pericial, escuchando al perito y a las partes. Los honorarios de los peritos, fuera de los supuestos de gratuidad, se fijarán con arreglo a la Tabla de Honorarios aprobada por Decreto Supremo y a propuesta de una Comisión interinstitucional presidida y nombrada par el Ministerio de Justicia.  Impedimento y subrogación del perito - No podrá ser nombrado perito quien haya sido nombrado perito de parte en el mismo proceso o en proceso conexo, quien está suspendido o inhabilitado en el ejercicio de su profesión, y quien haya sido testigo del hecho objeto de la causa. (Art. 175° C.P.P) - El perito se excusará en los casos previstos en el numeral anterior. Las partes pueden tacharlo por esos motivos, en tales casos, acreditado el motivo del impedimento, será subrogado (remplazado). La tacha no impide la presentación del informe pericial. - El perito será subrogado, previo apercibimiento, si demostrase negligencia en el desempeño de la función.  Acceso al proceso y reserva - El perito tiene acceso al expediente y demás evidencias que estén a disposición judicial a fin de recabar las informaciones que estimen
  8. 8. convenientes para el cumplimiento de su cometido. Indicarán la fecha en que iniciará las operaciones periciales y su continuación. (Art. 176° C.P.P) - El perito deberá guardar reserva, bajo responsabilidad, de cuanto conozca con motivo de su actuación.  Perito de parte - Producido el nombramiento del perito, los sujetos procesales, dentro del quinto día de notificados u otro plazo que acuerde el Juez, pueden designar, cada uno por su cuenta, los peritos que considere necesarios. - El perito de parte está facultado a presenciar las operaciones periciales del perito oficial, hacer las observaciones y dejar las constancias que su técnica les aconseje. - Las operaciones periciales deben esperar la designación del perito de parte, salvo que sean sumamente urgentes o en extremo simples. (Art. 177° C.P.P)  Contenido del informe pericial oficial. El informe de los peritos oficiales contendrá: - El nombre, apellido, domicilio y Documento Nacional de Identidad del perito, así como el número de su registro profesional en caso de colegiación obligatoria. - La descripción de la situación o estado de hechos, sea persona o cosa, sobre los que se hizo el peritaje.
  9. 9. - La exposición detallada de lo que se ha comprobado en relación al encargo. - La motivación o fundamentación del examen técnico. - La indicación de los criterios científicos o técnicos, médicos y reglas de los que se sirvieron para hacer el examen. - Las conclusiones. - La fecha, sello y firma. El informe pericial no puede contener juicios respecto a la responsabilidad o no responsabilidad penal del imputado en relación con el hecho delictuoso materia del proceso. (Art. 178° C.P.P)  Contenido del informe pericial de parte El perito de parte, que discrepe con las conclusiones del informe pericial oficial puede presentar su propio informe. (Art. 179° C.P.P)  Reglas adicionales - El Informe pericial oficial será único. Si se trata de varios peritos oficiales y si discrepan, cada uno presentará su propio informe pericial. El plazo para la presentación del informe pericial será fijado por el Fiscal o el Juez, según el caso. Las observaciones al Informe pericial oficial podrán presentarse en el plazo de cinco días, luego de la comunicación a las partes.
  10. 10. - Cuando exista un informe pericial de parte con conclusión discrepante, se pondrá en conocimiento del perito oficial, para que en el término de cinco días se pronuncie sobre su mérito. - Cuando el informe pericial oficial resultare insuficiente, se podrá ordenar su ampliación por el mismo perito o nombrar otro perito para que emita uno nuevo. (Art. 180° C.P.P)  Examen pericial - El examen o interrogatorio del perito en la audiencia se orientará a obtener una mejor explicación sobre la comprobación que se haya efectuado respecto al objeto de la pericia, sobre los fundamentos y la conclusión que sostiene. Tratándose de dictámenes periciales emitidos por una entidad especializada, el interrogatorio podrá entenderse con el perito designado por la entidad. - En el caso de informes periciales oficiales discrepantes se promoverá, de oficio inclusive, en el curso del acto oral un debate pericial. - Es obligatorio abrir el debate entre el perito oficial y el de parte. (Art. 181° C.P.P) I. RESOLUCIONES REPEJ Y LEY CONTADOR PÚBLICO 2. MANUAL DE PROCEDIMIENTOS DEL REPEJ Aplicable a los Cortes Superiores de la República Resolución Administrativa N° 011-2000-SE-TP-CME-PJ
  11. 11. Lima, 08 de Enero del 2000. CONSIDERANDO: Que, mediante Resolución Administrativa N° 609-CME-PJ se creó el Registro de Peritos Judiciales (REPEJ) en cada Distrito Judicial, constituyéndose una Comisión Especial encargada de organizar, dirigir y ejecutar el proceso de evaluación y selección, así como la implementación del REPEJ. Que, mediante Resolución Administrativa del Titular del Pliego del Poder Judicial N° 351-98- SE-TP-CME-PJ, se aprobó el Reglamento de Peritos Judiciales, regulándose entre otros aspectos, el proceso de evaluación, selección e inscripción de los profesionales, técnicos o especialistas en dicho Registro, así como la organización y funcionamiento del mencionado Registro y el servicio de pericias judiciales. (Los Arts. 7,9, 10 y 21 del Reglamento modificados por la RA. 436-98-se-TP-CME: PJ del 27.08.98). Que el señor Presidente de la Comisión Especial constituida de conformidad con el artículo 3° de la Resolución Administrativa N° 609-CME-PJ, mediante Oficio N° 133-99- PJ/SE-GCR- CEPJ-ST, sugiere aprobar el Proyecto: “Manual de Procedimientos del Registro de Peritos Judiciales”, a fin de que el mencionado documento sea aplicado en las Cortes Superiores de Justicia de la República. Que, el citado Proyecto, tiene como objetivo formalizar los sub-procesos para la aplicación del Sistema de Registro de Peritos Judiciales, a fin de que sirva como elemento de consulta al personal administrativo y jurisdiccional de las Cortes Superiores de Justicia de la República, para su efectivo cumplimiento. Dicho Proyecto comprende los procedimientos de Evaluación y Selección de Peritos, de Nombramiento, Designación y Pago de Honorarios de Peritos Judiciales, y de Expedición de Documentos, por lo que es conveniente aprobar el referido “Manual de Procedimientos del Registro de Peritos Judiciales”. En uso de las facultades conferidas por la Ley Nº 26546, sus modificatorias y ampliatorias, Leyes Nº 26623, 26695 y 27009, Resoluciones Administrativas Nº. 018- CME-PJ, 032-CME- PJ y 029-99-SE-TP-CME-PJ;
  12. 12. SE RESUELVE: Artículo 1º: Aprobar el “Manual de Procedimientos del Registro de Peritos Judiciales (REPEJ)” que forma parte integrante de la presente Resolución. Artículo 2º: Transcribir la presente Resolución a las Presidencias de las Cortes Superiores de Justicia de la República, a la Gerencia General y a la Gerencia Central de la Reforma de la Secretaría Ejecutiva del Poder Judicial y a los órganos de línea pertinentes. I. NORMAS GENERALES A. OBJETIVO El presente trabajo tiene como objetivo presentar una descripción narrativa de los distintos Sub Procesos que se llevarán a cabo para la aplicación del Sistema de Registro de Peritos Judiciales (REPEJ) en los diferentes órganos jurisdiccionales y administrativos de las diferentes Cortes Superiores de Justicia. B. OBJETIVOS COMPLEMENTARIOS Es también función de este documento, la formalización de las labores de tal manera que sirvan como elemento de consulta al personal que labora en las diferentes dependencias judiciales y administrativas, y que éstos deban ejecutar. Servirá al personal de supervisión para evaluar el cumplimiento de lo dispuesto y el ordenamiento del trabajo. Servirá también para la capacitación del personal que se incorpore y que deba conocer puntualmente las labores a desarrollar. C. ALCANCE El uso del presente Manual alcanza a todo el personal jurisdiccional y administrativo de los Distritos Judiciales; así como al personal de la Gerencia General, involucrado en los procedimientos que se regulan en él. C.1 ALCANCE SEGÚN PROCESOS: Proceso Civil
  13. 13. El REPEJ será utilizado en las Pericias de Parte y de Oficio. En caso de haberse concedido el auxilio judicial, a cualquiera de las partes, será exceptuado de todos los gastos. Si el Registro de Peritos Judiciales no contara con alguna especialidad solicitada por el Órgano Jurisdiccional, éste procederá a nombrarlo directamente, con conocimiento del REPEJ de su sede, a fin de que se tomen las medidas necesarias conducentes a la obtención del 8% de los honorarios fijados. Proceso Penal En las Pericias de Parte se hará uso del REPEJ; para el caso de las Pericias de Oficio se convocarán a los Servidores Públicos. A falta de éstos se hará uso del REPEJ, y la pericia efectuada será considerada como un mérito por la gratuidad de la misma (Nota de Autor: según la constitución Política, todo trabajo debe ser remunerado). En el caso de no contar el Registro con especialista requerido, el juez nombrará a persona reconocida, fijando los honorarios en el mismo auto. Procesos Laborales Existen en los Juzgados Laborales peritos de planta. Para la realización de las pericias propias del proceso, en caso de solicitar una pericia de parte se convocarán a los peritos del REPEJ. Procesos de Familia En el caso de solicitarse una pericia de parte se convocarán a los peritos del REPEJ, y en las de oficio, a los servidores públicos. En el caso de los procesos por alimentos, los Órganos Jurisdiccionales enviarán a los peritos de planta de los Juzgados Laborales, la solicitud de elaboración de los devengados. PROCEDIMIENTO - A CONVOCATORIA – EVALUACIÓN Y SELECCIÓN DE PERITOS. I. OBJETIVO
  14. 14. En el presente procedimiento se presentan las acciones que se requieren para la convocatoria de profesionales al REPEJ, de acuerdo a lo establecido en el Artículo 10° del Reglamento de Peritos Judiciales (R.A. 351-98-SE-TP-CME-PJ) e iniciar el Proceso de Evaluación y Selección de Peritos. II. ALCANCE Este procedimiento será aplicado, bajo responsabilidad, por todo el personal administrativo y del Registro de Peritos Judiciales. REPEJ: Es el Registro de los Peritos Judiciales de cada Distrito Judicial que tiene como función principal el manejo de toda la información concerniente a los peritos calificados para realizar pericias dentro del Poder Judicial. Perito: es el profesional técnico o especialista que posee conocimientos especiales de naturaleza científica, tecnológica, artística u otra análoga. III. PROCEDIMIENTO A. PRESIDENCIA 1. Emite Resolución Administrativa, disponiendo la Convocatoria a profesionales y/o técnicos de las diferentes especialidades para el proceso de Evaluación y Selección de Peritos al REPEJ, según lo establecido en el artículo 10° del Reglamento de Peritos Judiciales. 2. Designa a la Comisión de Magistrados encargada de la conducción del Proceso de Evaluación y Selección de Peritos. B. ETAPAS Convocatoria Directa Se convoca a los profesionales y/o técnicos para que sean postulantes al REPEJ. Evaluación Curricular Postulante
  15. 15. 1. Presenta una solicitud dirigida al Presidente de la Corte, adjuntando la documentación indicada en el artículo 8° del Reglamento de Peritos Judiciales, así como la respectiva copia del legajo. 2. Copia de la documentación se envía al Colegio Profesional. Comisión de Magistrados 1. En el caso de los postulantes no agremiados la Comisión de Magistrados evaluará la documentación de acuerdo a las necesidades de las especialidades para cubrir los requerimientos de los Órganos Jurisdiccionales en materia de pericias. 2. Publica la Lista de los postulantes en el Diario Oficial y/o Diario de mayor circulación Colegio Profesional 1. Evalúa la documentación de sus agremiados. 2. Remite la lista de los postulantes aptos de esta etapa a la Corte Superior de Lima. 3. Pública la Lista de los postulantes aptos en el Diario Oficial y en el de mayor circulación. Tachas del Público 1. Presenta sus observaciones a los postulantes al REPEJ dirigidas al Presidente de la Corte, las mismas que se resuelven de acuerdo a los artículos 14° y 15° del Reglamento de Peritos Judiciales. Evaluación de Conocimientos 1. Comisión de Magistrados Evalúa a los postulantes técnicos y profesionales no agremiados. 2. Colegios Profesionales Evalúa a los postulantes, con la supervisión del Poder Judicial. Entrevista Personal
  16. 16. 1. Comisión de Magistrados Entrevista a todos los postulantes, técnicos y profesionales agremiados o no, que han aprobado la evaluación de conocimientos. Publicación de la Nómina De Peritos Presidencia - Publicación: 1. Aprueba la Nómina de Peritos Aptos, mediante una Resolución Administrativa. Pública la Nómina de Peritos Judiciales aprobada. Fin del Procedimiento PROCEDIMIENTO B NOMBRAMIENTO, DESIGNACIÓN Y PAGO DE HONORARIOS DE PERITOS JUDICIALES I. OBJETIVO En el presente procedimiento se dan las acciones que se requieren para el nombramiento y designación de Peritos Judiciales solicitados por los diferentes órganos jurisdiccionales (Nota del Autor: o sea que no incluye a los peritos nombrados por las partes); así como para el respectivo pago de honorarios una vez concluida la pericia II. ALCANCE Este procedimiento será aplicado bajo responsabilidad, por todo el personal del Registro de Peritos Judiciales; así como del personal de los Órganos Jurisdiccionales involucrados en él. PERITO DIRIMENTE: es el profesional técnico o especialista que dentro de un proceso es nombrado por el Magistrado, para emitir su opinión técnica o científica cuando existan dos dictámenes periciales antagónicos.
  17. 17. DICTAMEN PERICIAL: es el informe presentado por el perito al final de la pericia realizada. HONORARIOS: es la remuneración fijada por el Magistrado, que recibe el perito como contraprestación del trabajo realizado. RECIBO DE HONORARIOS: es el Comprobante de Pago que otorga el perito como constancia de haber recibido el pago de los honorarios fijados. III. PROCEDIMIENTO A. MAGISTRADO 1. Dentro del Proceso Judicial encuentra dificultades o dudas técnicas, que necesita sean resueltas por un experto. 2. Emite Resolución que ordena se realice la pericia respectiva (de parte u oficio), indicando con claridad y precisión los puntos sobre los cuales versará el Dictamen Pericial, la profesión u oficio de quien debe practicarlo y el hecho controvertido. 3. La designación de los peritos obedece a dos circunstancias: a) En el caso de Módulos Corporativos: El Magistrado selecciona y designa del software del REPEJ a los peritos según su especialización. El Órgano Jurisdiccional remite la Resolución de Designación de los peritos a la Oficina del REPEJ. La Oficina del REPEJ notifica al Perito con la Resolución de Designación. b) En el caso de Órganos Jurisdiccionales no corporativos: (Es el REPEJ quien selecciona y el Juez designa) El Órgano Jurisdiccional remite a la Oficina del REPEJ una solicitud de Requerimiento de Selección de Peritos con las especificaciones necesarias. La Oficina del REPEJ comunica al Órgano Jurisdiccional de la selección del Perito. El Órgano Jurisdiccional emite la Resolución de Designación. La Oficina del REPEJ notifica al Perito con la Resolución de Designación. B. PERITO
  18. 18. 1. Recibe la Resolución de Designación. 2. Se apersona al Órgano Jurisdiccional correspondiente para estudiar el expediente. 3. Remite al Órgano Jurisdiccional el escrito de Aceptación del Cargo y propone sus Honorarios Profesionales. 4. Si rehúsa el nombramiento, el procedimiento reinicia en el Punto A. C. MAGISTRADO 1. Recibe el escrito de Aceptación del Cargo y la propuesta de honorarios Profesionales. 2. Emite Resolución de Nombramiento fijando el honorario y plazo de entrega del informe pericial. 3. Notifica al Perito la Resolución de Nombramiento para su conocimiento, con copia a la Oficina del REPEJ. 4. Notifica a las partes la Resolución de Nombramiento ordenándoles realicen el Depósito Judicial correspondiente al íntegro de los honorarios profesionales del Perito. D. PARTES 1. Consignan el íntegro de los honorarios establecidos por el Magistrado en forma de Depósito Judicial en el Banco de la Nación. 2. Entrega al Órgano Jurisdiccional el Certificado de Depósito Judicial. E. MAGISTRADO 1. Recibe el Certificado de Depósito Judicial. 2. Notifica a los Peritos para que realicen la pericia, con copia a la Oficina del REPEJ. F. PERITO 1. Recibe la comunicación y realiza la pericia de acuerdo a lo ordenado por el Magistrado. 2. Entrega el Dictamen Pericial al Órgano Jurisdiccional dentro de los términos establecidos, con copia al REPEJ. (Nota del Autor: esto último aún no se efectúa)
  19. 19. G. MAGISTRADO 1. Recibe el dictamen pericial, aquí se pueden dar dos alternativas: a) Sin perjuicio de las observaciones que deberán absolver los peritos y/o citación para debates periciales, el Magistrado procederá al endose y entrega inmediata del Certificado de Depósito de Honorarios (R.A. Nº 322-05-IED-CSJLI/PJ publicada el 30.11.05). b) El dictamen NO absuelve plenamente sus dudas técnicas o hay Dictámenes Contradictorios: (Emite Resolución que ordena se nombre un Perito Dirimente. Continúa en el punto B). c) Notifica al perito para que se apersone a recabar el Certificado de Consignación. H. PERITO 1. Se apersona al Órgano Jurisdiccional y recaba el Certificado de Consignación, entregando su Recibo de Honorarios y firmando el cargo respectivo. (x) 2. Procede al cobro del 92% del monto total del Certificado de Depósito Judicial en el Banco de la Nación, quien a su vez retendrá el 8% restante (una vez deducida el pago del impuesto a la Renta en caso en que la deducción corresponda), ingresando en la cuenta corriente “Recurso directamente recaudado del Poder Judicial”, Código 07323 cuyo comprobante de pago será entregado al perito y remitido a la oficina de administración distrital correspondiente (*). I. REPEJ 1. Recibe reporte del Banco de la Nación por concepto de gastos operativos de peritaje. (*) (*) Modificado por: RA 099-03-P-PJ del 27.05.2003 (x)Modificado por: RA 322-05.CED-CSJLI/PJ, del 06.12.05 y publicada el 30.12.05 FIN DEL PROCEDIMIENTO.

