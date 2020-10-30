Curso basico modulo 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ELECTRONICA Y MICROELECTRONICA MODULO 2MODULO 2 ELECTRONICA Y MICROELECTRONICA
ELECTRONICA La válvula termoiónica, también llamada válvula electrónica, válvula de vacío, tubo de vacío o bulbo, es un co...
ELECTRONICA Definición La electrónica es una rama de la física aplicada que estudia el movimiento y control de los electro...
MICROELECTRONICA La microelectrónica en la actualidad esta presenta en las comunicaciones, transportes, medicina, artefact...
COMPONENTES SMD RESISTENCIA CAPACITORES TRANSISTOTES INDUCTORES CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS
COMPONENTES Data Sheet P/N (numero de partes) Manual de servicio Diagrama esquematico
RESISTENCIA Es el elemento o componente que da oposición al flujo de la corriente eléctrica determinada entre dos puntos d...
RESISTENCIA Limita la corriente Divisor de corriente Disipador de calor
RESISTENCIA •1 Kilohmio (KΩ) = 1,000 Ohmios (Ω) •1 Megaohmio (MΩ) = 1,000 Kilohmios (KΩ) SIMBOLOGIA EQUIVALENCIAS
RESISTENCIAS CONSTRUCCION TIPICA DE CARBON Resistencia convencional Resistencia smd
RESISTENCIAS Resistecias fijas Resitencias LDR Resistecias variables Termistor Resistencias VDR CLASIFICACION: Resistencia...
RESISTENCIAS Código de colores
RESISTENCIAS Código de colores
RESISTENCIAS Código de colores
RESISTENCIAS Código de colores
RESISTENCIAS Código alfa numérico
RESISTENCIAS Código alfa numérico
RESISTENCIAS PARALELO SERIE MIXTO
RESISTENCIAS Diagrama esquemático
RESISTENCIAS PCB
CAPACITOR También llamado condensador es un elemento capaz de almacenar energía eléctrica. En forma de campo eléctrico y e...
CAPACITORES Un capacitor almacena energía en forma de campo eléctrico Filtro la señal electromagnética Filtra la corriente...
CAPACITOR equivalencias
CAPACITOR Grafica
CAPACITOR Estructura del capacitor Estructura del capacitor smd
CAPACITORES •Condensadores Electrolíticos. •Condensadores de Tantalio. •Condensadores de Cerámica. •Condensadores de Polié...
CAPACITORES La capacitancia es la relación entre la carga eléctrica en una placa de un capacitor y la diferencia de tensió...
CAPACITORES
CAPACITORES Diagrama esquemático PCB
INDUCTORES La bobina o inductor es un componente electrónico pasivo que almacena energía en forma de campo magnético, por ...
INDUCTORES
INDUCTORES Almacena energía en forma de campo magnético Su inductancia se mide en Henry (H) Filtran o amplifican frecuenci...
INDUCTORES
INDUCTORES Inductor con núcleo de aire Inductor con núcleo de hierro Inductor con núcleo de ferrita Inductor de tipo varia...
INDUCTORES PARALELO SERIE MIXTO
INDUCTORES
INDUCTORES
INDUCTORES Diagrama esquemático
INDUCTORES PCB
SEMICONDUCTORES En 1947 William Shockley, investigador también de los Laboratorios Bell y Walter Houser Brattain, junto a ...
SEMICONDUCTORES Semiconductor. Es un elemento que funciona como un conductor o como un aislante dependiendo de algunos fac...
SEMICONDUCTORES
El diodo Un diodo es un componente electrónico de dos terminales que permite la circulación de la corriente eléctrica a tr...
El diodo Rectificadores de media onda y onda completa Limitador de corriente Protección circuitos electrónicos Emisiones d...
El DIODO Es un dispositivo electrónico de dos terminales anado (A) catado (K) Permite circulación de corriente en un solo ...
El diodo
El diodo
El diodo
DIODOS - Diodo rectificador - Diodo schottky - Diodo tvs - Diodo led Simbología
DIODO
DIODO
DIODOS Diagrama esquemático PCB
TRANSISTORES El transistor es un dispositivo electrónico semiconductor utilizado para entregar una señal de salida en resp...
TRANSISTORES Amplificadores Interruptor Rectificador Oscilador
TRANSISTORES
TRANSISTORES FORMA DE CONSTRUCION Transistor bipolares Funcionan con corriente
TRANSISTORES Transistor bipolares Q
TRANSISTORES Los transistores pueden funcionar de tres formas Corte si no hay presión en B (base), no puede abrir la válvu...
TRANSISTORES Los transistores pueden funcionar de tres formas Activa Si llega algo de presión a B (base), esta abrirá mas ...
TRANSISTORES Los transistores pueden funcionar de tres formas Saturación Si llega suficiente presión a B (base) de forma q...
TRANSITORES
TRANSISTORES Condiciones
TRANSISTORES Condiciones
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC El IC es componente electrónico semiconductor cuyos elementos, como transistores, resistencias y o...
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC también conocido como chip o microchip, es una estructura de pequeñas dimensiones de material semi...
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC Clasificación general
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC Clasificación de integración
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC Clasificación de encapsulamiento
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS BGA (matriz de rejilla de bolas) -Superior capacidad de entradas/salidas. -Las bolas no son tan frági...
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS PCB
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS PCB
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS PCB
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS Microprocesadores
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS SSD, EMMC y UFS Su función principal almacenar información Sistema operativo S.O. Datos de usuario Me...
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC CARGA El CI esta encargado de regular la carga, limita la velocidad de la corriente que ingresa y ...
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC AUDIO El CI esta encargado de codificar y/o decodificar señales de audio, convierte las señales an...
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOSIC amplificador de audio Es CI es el encargado de recibir la señal de audio codificada y amplificarla ...
CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS PMIC (Power Manager IC) es el encargado de administrar la energía que recibe de la batería Es la inte...
FIN
  1. 1. ELECTRONICA Y MICROELECTRONICA MODULO 2MODULO 2 ELECTRONICA Y MICROELECTRONICA
  2. 2. ELECTRONICA
  3. 3. ELECTRONICA La válvula termoiónica, también llamada válvula electrónica, válvula de vacío, tubo de vacío o bulbo, es un componente electrónico utilizado para amplificar, conmutar, o modificar una señal eléctrica mediante el control del movimiento de los electrones en un espacio "vacío“ La válvula originaria fue el componente crítico que posibilitó el desarrollo de la electrónica durante la primera mitad del siglo XX, incluyendo la expansión y comercialización de la radiodifusión, televisión, radar, audio, redes telefónicas, computadoras analógicas y digitales, control industrial, etc
  4. 4. ELECTRONICA
  5. 5. ELECTRONICA
  6. 6. ELECTRONICA
  7. 7. ELECTRONICA
  8. 8. ELECTRONICA Definición La electrónica es una rama de la física aplicada que estudia el movimiento y control de los electrones. En los componentes electrónicos. Es la unión de uno o mas componentes electrónicos activos y pasivos. Para formar un circuito eléctrico, en el que circulan intensidad de corriente, campos magnéticos, campos eléctricos. Etc.
  9. 9. ELECTRONICA
  10. 10. MICROELECTRONICA La microelectrónica en la actualidad esta presenta en las comunicaciones, transportes, medicina, artefactos electrónicos, etc. La microelectrónica es la aplicación de la ingeniería electrónica a componentes y circuitos convencionales, para producir dispositivos y equipos electrónicos de dimensiones reducidas pero altamente funcionales.
  11. 11. MICROELECTRONICA
  12. 12. MICROELECTRONICA
  13. 13. FORMAS DE ENSAMBLADO
  14. 14. FORMAS DE ENSAMBLADO
  15. 15. FORMAS DE ENSAMBLADO
  16. 16. FORMAS DE ENSAMBLADO
  17. 17. FORMAS DE ENSAMBLADO
  18. 18. COMPONENTES SMD RESISTENCIA CAPACITORES TRANSISTOTES INDUCTORES CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS
  19. 19. COMPONENTES Data Sheet P/N (numero de partes) Manual de servicio Diagrama esquematico
  20. 20. RESISTENCIA Es el elemento o componente que da oposición al flujo de la corriente eléctrica determinada entre dos puntos de un circuito eléctrico
  21. 21. RESISTENCIA Limita la corriente Divisor de corriente Disipador de calor
  22. 22. RESISTENCIA •1 Kilohmio (KΩ) = 1,000 Ohmios (Ω) •1 Megaohmio (MΩ) = 1,000 Kilohmios (KΩ) SIMBOLOGIA EQUIVALENCIAS
  23. 23. RESISTENCIAS CONSTRUCCION TIPICA DE CARBON Resistencia convencional Resistencia smd
  24. 24. RESISTENCIAS Resistecias fijas Resitencias LDR Resistecias variables Termistor Resistencias VDR CLASIFICACION: Resistencia convencional Resistencias smd
  25. 25. RESISTENCIAS Código de colores
  26. 26. RESISTENCIAS Código de colores
  27. 27. RESISTENCIAS Código de colores
  28. 28. RESISTENCIAS Código de colores
  29. 29. RESISTENCIAS Código alfa numérico
  30. 30. RESISTENCIAS Código alfa numérico
  31. 31. RESISTENCIAS PARALELO SERIE MIXTO
  32. 32. RESISTENCIAS
  33. 33. RESISTENCIAS Diagrama esquemático
  34. 34. RESISTENCIAS PCB
  35. 35. CAPACITOR También llamado condensador es un elemento capaz de almacenar energía eléctrica. En forma de campo eléctrico y en su interior consta de dos placas conductoras separadas por un material dieléctrico Unidad de medida es el faradio (F)
  36. 36. CAPACITORES Un capacitor almacena energía en forma de campo eléctrico Filtro la señal electromagnética Filtra la corriente eléctrica
  37. 37. CAPACITOR equivalencias
  38. 38. CAPACITOR Grafica
  39. 39. CAPACITOR Estructura del capacitor Estructura del capacitor smd
  40. 40. CAPACITORES •Condensadores Electrolíticos. •Condensadores de Tantalio. •Condensadores de Cerámica. •Condensadores de Poliéster. Capacitores convencionales
  41. 41. CAPACITORES La capacitancia es la relación entre la carga eléctrica en una placa de un capacitor y la diferencia de tensión entre las dos placas
  42. 42. CAPACITORES
  43. 43. CAPACITORES Diagrama esquemático PCB
  44. 44. INDUCTORES La bobina o inductor es un componente electrónico pasivo que almacena energía en forma de campo magnético, por un fenómeno llamado autoinducción. generalmente hecho de un alambre enrollado llamado espiras. Una característica interesante de los inductores es que se oponen a los cambios bruscos de la corriente que circula por ellas.
  45. 45. INDUCTORES
  46. 46. INDUCTORES Almacena energía en forma de campo magnético Su inductancia se mide en Henry (H) Filtran o amplifican frecuencias especificas Eliminan señales de alta frecuencia
  47. 47. INDUCTORES
  48. 48. INDUCTORES Inductor con núcleo de aire Inductor con núcleo de hierro Inductor con núcleo de ferrita Inductor de tipo variable
  49. 49. INDUCTORES PARALELO SERIE MIXTO
  50. 50. INDUCTORES
  51. 51. INDUCTORES
  52. 52. INDUCTORES Diagrama esquemático
  53. 53. INDUCTORES PCB
  54. 54. SEMICONDUCTORES En 1947 William Shockley, investigador también de los Laboratorios Bell y Walter Houser Brattain, junto a John Bardeen, desarrollaron el primer dispositivo semiconductor de germanio (Ge), al que denominaron “transistor” y que se convertiría en la base del desarrollo de la electrónica moderna.
  55. 55. SEMICONDUCTORES Semiconductor. Es un elemento que funciona como un conductor o como un aislante dependiendo de algunos factores, como la corriente eléctrica, campo eléctrico o magnético, la radiación, la presión o la temperatura del ambiente en el que se encuentre.
  56. 56. SEMICONDUCTORES
  57. 57. El diodo Un diodo es un componente electrónico de dos terminales que permite la circulación de la corriente eléctrica a través de él en un solo sentido, bloqueando el paso si la corriente circula en sentido contrario.
  58. 58. El diodo Rectificadores de media onda y onda completa Limitador de corriente Protección circuitos electrónicos Emisiones de luz
  59. 59. El DIODO Es un dispositivo electrónico de dos terminales anado (A) catado (K) Permite circulación de corriente en un solo sentido bloqueando en el otro sentido Polarización directa Polarización inversa Caída de tensión de 0.3v y 0.7v
  60. 60. El diodo
  61. 61. El diodo
  62. 62. El diodo
  63. 63. DIODOS - Diodo rectificador - Diodo schottky - Diodo tvs - Diodo led Simbología
  64. 64. DIODO
  65. 65. DIODO
  66. 66. DIODOS Diagrama esquemático PCB
  67. 67. TRANSISTORES El transistor es un dispositivo electrónico semiconductor utilizado para entregar una señal de salida en respuesta a una señal de entrada, están construidos de SI, GE, GA y SE.
  68. 68. TRANSISTORES Amplificadores Interruptor Rectificador Oscilador
  69. 69. TRANSISTORES
  70. 70. TRANSISTORES FORMA DE CONSTRUCION Transistor bipolares Funcionan con corriente
  71. 71. TRANSISTORES Transistor bipolares Q
  72. 72. TRANSISTORES Los transistores pueden funcionar de tres formas Corte si no hay presión en B (base), no puede abrir la válvula y no se produce paso de fluido de E a C. Si no hay corriente en la base del transistor no pasa la corriente del emisor al colector. corte
  73. 73. TRANSISTORES Los transistores pueden funcionar de tres formas Activa Si llega algo de presión a B (base), esta abrirá mas o menos la válvula y dejara pasar mas o menos fluido de E a C El transistor permitira un paso de corriente proporcional a la intensidad en la base y siempre superior a esta. Se comporta como un amplificador. Activa
  74. 74. TRANSISTORES Los transistores pueden funcionar de tres formas Saturación Si llega suficiente presión a B (base) de forma que abra totalmente la válvula, se comunica E con C y el fluido pasa sin dificultad. , .
  75. 75. TRANSITORES
  76. 76. TRANSISTORES Condiciones
  77. 77. TRANSISTORES Condiciones
  78. 78. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC El IC es componente electrónico semiconductor cuyos elementos, como transistores, resistencias y otros. Están acoplados en una lámina de material semiconductor. "un circuito integrado tiene la capacidad de asumir todas las funciones propias de un circuito convencional"
  79. 79. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC también conocido como chip o microchip, es una estructura de pequeñas dimensiones de material semiconductor de silicio En un iC están agrupadas millones de transistores resistencias, condensadores y diodos que generan señal analógica o digital dependiendo del propósito. Los IC se pueden utilizar como un amplificador, como oscilador, como temporizador, como contador, como memoria de ordenador, o microprocesador. simbologia
  80. 80. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC Clasificación general
  81. 81. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC Clasificación de integración
  82. 82. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC Clasificación de encapsulamiento
  83. 83. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS BGA (matriz de rejilla de bolas) -Superior capacidad de entradas/salidas. -Las bolas no son tan frágiles como los pines. -Mejora las características térmicas y de señal. -Durante la soldadura, las bolas se autoalinean. -Menor tamaño. -Dificultad de acceso a las juntas de soldadura para chequeo e inspección. -Para una inspección completa del dispositivo después de la soldadura, son necesarios rayos X. CARACTERISTICAS
  84. 84. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS PCB
  85. 85. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS PCB
  86. 86. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS PCB
  87. 87. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS Microprocesadores
  88. 88. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS SSD, EMMC y UFS Su función principal almacenar información Sistema operativo S.O. Datos de usuario Memorias BGA PCB
  89. 89. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC CARGA El CI esta encargado de regular la carga, limita la velocidad de la corriente que ingresa y sale, previene la sobrecarga y puede proteger contra la sobretensión.
  90. 90. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS IC AUDIO El CI esta encargado de codificar y/o decodificar señales de audio, convierte las señales analógicas en digitales y viceversa
  91. 91. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOSIC amplificador de audio Es CI es el encargado de recibir la señal de audio codificada y amplificarla de manera que sea audible
  92. 92. CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS PMIC (Power Manager IC) es el encargado de administrar la energía que recibe de la batería Es la interfaz crucial entre la fuente de alimentación del dispositivo y sus demás componentes electrónicos
  93. 93. FIN

