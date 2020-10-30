3 elas ondu fis ii

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FÍSICA II UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA BOLIVIANA UTB INGENIERÍA ELECTRÓNICA Lic Ronald J. Aliaga Leaño Elasticidad, movimiento ...
TEMAS  Esfuerzo  Deformación  Hooke
INTRODUCCIÓN  Todo lo visto hasta ahora, trato de cuerpos idealizados, es decir que no sufren deformación alguna al aplic...
ESFUERZO  En cambio si a un cuerpo se le deja de aplicar fuerza o momento este no recupera su forma o tamaño original, se...
DEFORMACIÓN  Para ser mas especifico podemos describir un palo con distintas áreas en su estructura, este sostiene una ca...
DEFORMACIÓN  Coeficiente de rigidez, es la relación entre la fuerza F y el alargamiento.  El limite elástico, es el esfu...
INTRODUCCIÓN  El modulo de elasticidad o modulo de Young es la relación esfuerzo deformación.  Viene a ser una medida bá...
LEY DE HOOKE  Aplicado al análisis dentro la zona elástica.  Indica que el esfuerzo necesario para deformar un cuerpo es...
ENERGÍA DE UN CUERPO  Debido a la conservación de energía tenemos que, el trabajo realizado por la fuerza F al deformar u...
PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
ESFUERZO CORTANTE  Son aquellas que ejercen una fuerza sobre un cuerpo con volumen, son tangenciales y aunque deforman el...
ESFUERZO CORTANTE
PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
OSCILACIONES Y ONDAS  Tomamos el caso de movimiento repetitivo de un objeto, el cual luego de un tiempo vuelve a su lugar...
Partícula en movimiento armónico  Para hallar matemáticamente el movimientos armónico simple de una partícula se consider...
Partícula en movimiento armónico  El análisis de frecuencia y periodo y conjuncionando las anteriores ecuaciones, tenemos...
Velocidad y aceleración max.  Considerando las ecuaciones siguientes y además que los valores de seno y coseno varían ent...
PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
MOVIMIENTO ONDULATORIO  Los dos tipos de ondas principales son, ondas mecánicas y electromagnéticas (luz, sonido, comunic...
Onda y pulso Lo esencial es observar que el pulso o elemento perturbado es perpendicular a la dirección de la propagación....
onda longitudinal y transversal  Entendemos como onda transversal a la onda que ocasión que los elementos perturbados se ...
Onda sinusoidal.  Las funciones correspondientes a una señal de onda sinusoidal, K es el numero de ondas rad/cm Longitud ...
Análisis de un punto P en la cuerda  Si consideramos que cualquier punto P de una cuerda esta en movimiento armónico simp...
PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
ONDAS SONORAS  Una onda sonora viaja a través de un medio, y depende de este para transmitir la intensidad de la onda son...
RAPIDEZ DE LAS ONDAS SONORAS  La rapidez esta definida como: Donde B es el modulo volumétrico La rapidez del sonido es se...
ONDA SONORA PERIÓDICA  Las representaciones matemáticas son: Es la variación de presión en un fluido, para una partícula ...
INTENSIDAD DE ONDA SONORA  La intensidad I de una onda, o la potencia por cada unidad de área, se define como la rapidez ...
INTENSIDAD DE ONDA SONORA  Como el intervalo de nivel de intensidades detectables por el oído es alto, se normaliza el ma...
PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
EFECTO DOPPLER  Fácil de entender en el sentido que este efecto causa un cambio de frecuencia aparente en una onda sonora...
EFECTO DOPPLER  Bajo la concepción de este efecto, definimos:  Cuando nos acercamos a la fuente de onda sonora tenemos u...
EFECTO DOPPLER  Cuando nos alejamos de la fuente: Ahora cuando es la fuente la que se mueve aparentemente se causa el efe...
EFECTO DOPPLER  Resumiendo las ecuaciones cuando la fuente es móvil.  Cuando se acerca al punto observador.  Cuando se ...
EFECTO DOPPLER  Conjuncionando las ecuaciones generales de una fuente en movimiento y un observador en movimiento tenemos:
PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3 elas ondu fis ii

38 views

Published on

FISICA ESTUDIANTES

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3 elas ondu fis ii

  1. 1. FÍSICA II UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA BOLIVIANA UTB INGENIERÍA ELECTRÓNICA Lic Ronald J. Aliaga Leaño Elasticidad, movimiento ondulatorio
  2. 2. TEMAS  Esfuerzo  Deformación  Hooke
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN  Todo lo visto hasta ahora, trato de cuerpos idealizados, es decir que no sufren deformación alguna al aplicarle una determinada fuerza.  Decimos que un cuerpo se deforma cuando cambia su tamaño o forma al aplicarle una fuerza.  Entra en juego la denominada elasticidad, que es la relación entre las fuerzas aplicadas y la deformación.  Cuando un cuerpo se deforma al aplicar una fuerza y recupera su forma al dejar de aplicarle la fuerza, se llama cuerpo elástico.
  4. 4. ESFUERZO  En cambio si a un cuerpo se le deja de aplicar fuerza o momento este no recupera su forma o tamaño original, se llama cuerpo inelástico.  Sabemos que una fuerza es la magnitud vectorial que se aplica a un cuerpo.  El esfuerzo es la magnitud por unidad de superficie que se aplica o resiste un cuerpo.  Básicamente será, la relación de la fuerza aplicada entre la superficie. La unidad es N/m2, Pa,
  5. 5. DEFORMACIÓN  Para ser mas especifico podemos describir un palo con distintas áreas en su estructura, este sostiene una carga el esfuerzo será la fuerza entre el área especifica, donde claramente se denota que el esfuerzo será mayor en las superficies delgadas.  La deformación, básicamente es la fracción resultante de el cambio de dimensión entre la dimensión original. No tiene unidades
  6. 6. DEFORMACIÓN  Coeficiente de rigidez, es la relación entre la fuerza F y el alargamiento.  El limite elástico, es el esfuerzo mas pequeño, aplicado a un cuerpo, el cual ocasiona que este se deforme de manera permanente, aun se quite la fuerza propiciada.
  7. 7. INTRODUCCIÓN  El modulo de elasticidad o modulo de Young es la relación esfuerzo deformación.  Viene a ser una medida básica del como se comporta mecánicamente un determinado material.
  8. 8. LEY DE HOOKE  Aplicado al análisis dentro la zona elástica.  Indica que el esfuerzo necesario para deformar un cuerpo es directamente proporcional a la deformación unitaria del cuerpo  Esfuerzo = (young)*(deformacion).  como quedaría en simbología
  9. 9. ENERGÍA DE UN CUERPO  Debido a la conservación de energía tenemos que, el trabajo realizado por la fuerza F al deformar un cuerpo es igual a la diferencia de energía adquirida por el sistema.  ΔE = F * ΔL (J)
  10. 10. PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
  11. 11. ESFUERZO CORTANTE  Son aquellas que ejercen una fuerza sobre un cuerpo con volumen, son tangenciales y aunque deforman el cuerpo este no pierde su volumen.
  12. 12. ESFUERZO CORTANTE
  13. 13. PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
  14. 14. OSCILACIONES Y ONDAS  Tomamos el caso de movimiento repetitivo de un objeto, el cual luego de un tiempo vuelve a su lugar de origen.  A este movimiento repetitivo se llama oscilación.  A partir de esto analizamos el movimiento armónico simpe MAS.  Estamos llenos de ondas.
  15. 15. Partícula en movimiento armónico  Para hallar matemáticamente el movimientos armónico simple de una partícula se considera la siguiente función matemática. A es la amplitud máxima de alcance de la partícula en la dirección x, positiva o negativa. W es la frecuencia angular expresada en rad/s considere Φ es el Angulo de fase inicial,
  16. 16. Partícula en movimiento armónico  El análisis de frecuencia y periodo y conjuncionando las anteriores ecuaciones, tenemos: Podemos ver que la frecuencia depende de la masa de la partícula y de la constante de fuerza de equilibrio.
  17. 17. Velocidad y aceleración max.  Considerando las ecuaciones siguientes y además que los valores de seno y coseno varían entre 0 y 1, entonces haciendo a un estas funciones nos quedaría.
  18. 18. PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
  19. 19. MOVIMIENTO ONDULATORIO  Los dos tipos de ondas principales son, ondas mecánicas y electromagnéticas (luz, sonido, comunicación).  Una onda mecánica básicamente requiere  Una fuente de perturbación.  Un medio físico que lleve elementos susceptibles a la perturbación.  Medios de conexión para que puedan influenciarse entre si.
  20. 20. Onda y pulso Lo esencial es observar que el pulso o elemento perturbado es perpendicular a la dirección de la propagación. Una onda seria una seguidilla de pulsos A medida que el pulso avanza, suele dispersarse, considerado nulo para este estudio.
  21. 21. onda longitudinal y transversal  Entendemos como onda transversal a la onda que ocasión que los elementos perturbados se mueven en sentido perpendicular a la dirección.  Una onda viajera o pulso que mueve a los elementos del medio en paralelo a la dirección de propagación se llama onda longitudinal.
  22. 22. Onda sinusoidal.  Las funciones correspondientes a una señal de onda sinusoidal, K es el numero de ondas rad/cm Longitud de onda Numero de onda angular
  23. 23. Análisis de un punto P en la cuerda  Si consideramos que cualquier punto P de una cuerda esta en movimiento armónico simple, podemos apreciar que dicho punto se mantiene fijo en el eje X, por lo tanto:  Existe una rapidez transversal Vy, la cual no debe confundirse con la rapidez de la onda V.
  24. 24. PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
  25. 25. ONDAS SONORAS  Una onda sonora viaja a través de un medio, y depende de este para transmitir la intensidad de la onda sonora.  En el aire una onda sonora ocasiona un vibración de las partículas de aire produciendo esto una variación de presión, la cual tiene la misma forma de la onda, especialmente si es sinusoidal.  Básicamente se puede clasificar en 3 tipos de ondas, las ondas audibles, las cuales son frecuencias de onda audibles por el ser humano, las ondas infra sónicas, as cuales son las que están por debajo de las audibles, y las ultrasónicas, las cuales están por encima se las audibles.
  26. 26. RAPIDEZ DE LAS ONDAS SONORAS  La rapidez esta definida como: Donde B es el modulo volumétrico La rapidez del sonido es sensible a la temperatura, y esta definida por esta ecuación
  27. 27. ONDA SONORA PERIÓDICA  Las representaciones matemáticas son: Es la variación de presión en un fluido, para una partícula ondulatoria Es la amplitud de desplazamiento
  28. 28. INTENSIDAD DE ONDA SONORA  La intensidad I de una onda, o la potencia por cada unidad de área, se define como la rapidez a la cual la energía transportada por la onda se transfiere a través de una unidad de área A perpendicular a la dirección de viaje de la onda: En función de densidad, rapidez, frecuencia angular y amplitud máxima En función de la variación de presión máxima
  29. 29. INTENSIDAD DE ONDA SONORA  Como el intervalo de nivel de intensidades detectables por el oído es alto, se normaliza el manejo de una unidad mas generalizada, los dB (decibelios). Donde Io corresponde al nivel de umbral de audición 1x10^-12 (w/m2). Además I es la intensidad sonora real por cada metro cuadrado. En esta escala el umbral de dolor corresponde a 120dB y el umbral de audición corresponde a 0dB
  30. 30. PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…
  31. 31. EFECTO DOPPLER  Fácil de entender en el sentido que este efecto causa un cambio de frecuencia aparente en una onda sonora en la medida que uno lo percibe en una distancia mayor o menor.  Esto es debido a que al acercarnos a una fuente de onda, reducimos los tiempos de longitud de onda aparente sentida en un elemento.  O en su defecto al alejarnos de la fuente de onda atrasamos los tiempos de longitud de onda aparente.  Explicamos con un ejemplo de las olas y un bote.
  32. 32. EFECTO DOPPLER  Bajo la concepción de este efecto, definimos:  Cuando nos acercamos a la fuente de onda sonora tenemos una frecuencia aparente: La frecuencia aparente, en función de. V rapidez del sonido Vo rapidez del objeto Y longitud de onda La frecuencia aparente, en función de. Las distintas velocidades y la frecuencia real de la fuente de onda
  33. 33. EFECTO DOPPLER  Cuando nos alejamos de la fuente: Ahora cuando es la fuente la que se mueve aparentemente se causa el efecto de cambio de longitud de onda.
  34. 34. EFECTO DOPPLER  Resumiendo las ecuaciones cuando la fuente es móvil.  Cuando se acerca al punto observador.  Cuando se aleja del observador.
  35. 35. EFECTO DOPPLER  Conjuncionando las ecuaciones generales de una fuente en movimiento y un observador en movimiento tenemos:
  36. 36. PRACTIQUEMOS MAS…  Algunos ejemplos…

×