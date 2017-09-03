Actividad No.1: Creación de un caso que ejemplifique la relación entre las competencias del trabajador y los requisitos de...
 Comunicar a todo el personal de institución las novedades de la institución respecto a los avances en el mercado.  Prom...
técnico, con contenido claro y específico; además de los respectivos análisis que son de gran utilidad, sobre todo a nivel...
 Motivos del mal desempeño del puesto, en relación con la persona descrita en el caso Falta de organización por la cantid...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad no 1 creación de caso alex olayo

59 views

Published on

Creación de Caso No. 1 que ejemplifique la relación entre
las competencias del trabajador y los requisitos del puesto

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
59
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Actividad no 1 creación de caso alex olayo

  1. 1. Actividad No.1: Creación de un caso que ejemplifique la relación entre las competencias del trabajador y los requisitos del puesto! El Magister Carlos Adolfo Pérez actualmente trabaja para la agencia de publicidad “Creatividad e Innovación S.A”, el cual lleva dos años laborando para la institución, como Gerente de Mercadeo. Al principio de su carrera dentro de la institución mostro cambios dentro del departamento realmente increíbles, en cuento a la innovación y creatividad con los servicios que ofrece en el mercado actual. La institución realmente abarco más clientes en el mercado e incremento sus ventas en un 50% de lo que tenía actualmente y abarco clientes nuevos dentro del mercado, esto por el buen servicio que brindad y la calidad de sus procesos y los productos finales que les entregan al cliente, externo y el cumplimiento de las fechas según solicitud. En los últimos tres meses, se ha identificado inconvenientes en el departamento con el personal, esto debido que no se está trabajando en equipo, no existe una comunicación clara y precisa, el jefe de departamento no está organizando bien al personal respecto a los pedidos, la producción ha incrementado y hay pedidos en espera que no han entregado y hay clientes molestos porque el departamento no ha cumplido con las fechas de entrega, cabe mencionar que la calidad del producto sigue siendo de primera, pero existe la demora en la entrega. El personal del departamento se encuentra molesto por la presión de trabajo y por qué el jefe de departamento no da los lineamientos por la cantidad de trabajo que existe y la alta gerencia está solicitando al jefe una explicación de los inconvenientes. Análisis del caso  Descripción de puesto de Mercadeo: El gerente de mercado tiene la responsabilidad de dirigir al departamento con el objetivo principal de mantener los estándares altos de calidad e imagen de la institución, bajo las directrices de la alta gerencia, innovando la imagen de los servicios que ofrece con el fin principal de dar a conocer la institución, por medio de la elaboración de información a través de los medios de comunicación principales con los que cuenta la institución. Principales funciones y responsabilidades.  Innovación en los productos bajo estándares altos de calidad con las marcas de la institución.  Coordinar la actualización respecto a la información de la página de internet y redes sociales.
  2. 2.  Comunicar a todo el personal de institución las novedades de la institución respecto a los avances en el mercado.  Promover el trabajo de equipo dentro del departamento.  Presentar a la alta gerencia los reportes y análisis respecto a los gastos y requerimientos del departamento.  Brindar un buen servicio al cliente interno y externo según necesidades.  Elaboración de diseños según solicitudes de proveedores.  Cualquier otro requerimiento solicitado por la alta gerencia.  Nombre del puesto: Gerente de Mercadeo. Requisitos:  Graduado en licenciado de Mercadotecnia con Maestría en Mercadeo.  Experiencia en innovación y creatividad.  Servicio de excelencia al cliente interno y externo.  Toma de decisiones.  Habilidad de análisis para el marcado actual, en cuanto a la competencia.  Experiencia en Benchmarking.  Habilidad de negociación.  Buena presentación.  Habilidad de trabajo en equipo.  Competencias para el puesto: Trabajo en equipo Es importante que tenga la capacidad de delegar, de valorar y aceptar las competencias de los demás, llegue a acuerdos, genere diálogos constructivos que logren resolver conflictos y proponga soluciones para todos en conjunto, sin anteponer sus intereses personales. Organización La organización es fundamental para cumplir con las tareas programadas y por supuesto, ser más productivos. . Capacidad de análisis de datos y reportes es tener la habilidad para generar reportes que dejen cada tarea registrada correctamente, que posea un lenguaje
  3. 3. técnico, con contenido claro y específico; además de los respectivos análisis que son de gran utilidad, sobre todo a nivel cuantitativo. Habilidad para tomar decisiones debe mostrar la habilidad de tener cierta independencia para tomar decisiones que le permitan resolver asuntos de su incumbencia sin tener que acudir a su jefe inmediato o si bien, ser capaz de ofrecer soluciones que se identifiquen con su área de trabajo y de esta manera no generar un atraso en sus funciones y en su empresa. Orientación al cliente La orientación al cliente no es una opción cuando se trata de lograr una alta competitividad en el mercado, es una obligación. Esto aplica no solo para los clientes externos que compran su producto, también es importante que el candidato mantenga una buena actitud y disposición con los clientes a nivel interno. Creatividad e innovación Esta es una capacidad laboral muy importante en cualquier profesional, no solo se trata de proponer nuevas herramientas que le permitan a su organización mejorar sus procesos, sino también de saber comunicarlas, ser capaz de ponerlas en marcha y presentar planes de acción que le permitan llevar un control y medir los resultados obtenidos. Comunicación efectiva Es tener buenas habilidades de comunicación le permite presentar sus ideas de una manera más clara y con eficacia, demostrar mayor comodidad y confianza; y además, convertirse en un gran líder y gerente dentro de cualquier organización.
  4. 4.  Motivos del mal desempeño del puesto, en relación con la persona descrita en el caso Falta de organización por la cantidad de trabajo, lo que hace que no se trabaje en equipo con todo el personal para cumplir con las fechas de pedido a los clientes, la comunicación que el jefe debe de dar al personal no es clara y no hay un cronograma de actividades y no se está brindando un buen servicio al cliente. El personal está inconforme con la presión de trabajo y la falta de dirección del jefe inmediato.  Oportunidades de mejora: o Organizar los pedidos y llevar un cronograma de actividades. o Mejor toma de decisiones respecto a los procesos existentes. o Delegar funciones para trabajar en equipo y escuchar mejoraras en el proceso por parte de los colaboradores para optimizar tiempo y recursos. o Evaluar la contratación de más personal, debido que el trabajo ha aumentado. o Implementar la evaluación de desempeño.  Procesos de capacitación: Dentro del proceso de capacitación se puede programar las siguientes. 1. Trabajo en equipo: para mejorar el rendimiento de los colaboradores. 2. Servicio al cliente: cumplimiento en la entrega de los pedidos. 3. Comunicación efectiva: dirigir a los colaboradores y dar direcciones para crear un ambiente laboral efectivo. Conclusiones: 1. Las oportunidades de mejoras presentadas ayudaran a una mejor organización dentro del departamento y mejor clima laboral. 2. La evaluación de desempeño es importante para mejorar los procesos existentes y optimizar los recursos. 3. El brindar un buen servicio al cliente con respecto al cumplimiento de las fechas de entrega ayudará a que el cliente esté satisfecho. 4. Las capacitaciones programadas son herramientas para el colaborador para mejorar sus procesos existentes. 5. La toma de decisiones y la organización al gerente del mercadeo ayudará a tener mejor organizado su departamento. Consecuencias. 1. Pérdida de clientes y perdida para la institución. 2. Mal desempeño laboral y alta rotación de personal. 3. Cierre de la institución.

×