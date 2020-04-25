Successfully reported this slideshow.
Varicocele Interno:  Alex Medina Aguilar Hospital Regional Docente de Trujillo TRUJILLO – PERÚ MAYO - 2019 UROLOGÍA
El varicocele corresponde a la dilatación varicosa de las venas del plexo pampiniforme y responde a una triple definición ...
 En la población general, la incidencia de varicocele clínico se reporta entre el 10 y el 15%.  Más frecuentemente en el...
ANATOMÍA: SISTEMA ARTERIAL Y VENOSO TESTICULAR La irrigación arterial de cada testículo la realizan básicamente tres arter...
Este plexo pampiniforme está conformado por tres grupos de venas que se anastomosan libremente: El grupo anterior, que aco...
Terminación Vena testicular izquierda Es única el 82% de las veces, dobles el 15%, triple el 2% y hasta cuádruple el 1% de...
ETIOLOGÍA DEL VARICOCELE  Elevación de la presión hidrostática, debido a la mayor longitud de la vena espermática izquier...
Causa por la cual afecta a la espermatogénesis es desconocida. Las causas que se postulan son las siguientes:
Criterios diagnósticos Clínica Los varicoceles suelen ser asintomáticos, aunque pueden causar dolor (2-10% de pacientes co...
El varicocele se caracteriza utilizando la maniobra de Valsalva (esfuerzo espiratorio con la glotis cerrada), lo que permi...
La ecografía-Doppler permite confirmar el diagnóstico de varicocele (dilatación venosa > 3 mm) y afirmar la presencia o no...
Manejo terapéutico Indicaciones de cirugía en paciente infértil (debe incluir los 4 puntos): Indicaciones en paciente que ...
Existen diferentes técnicasManejo terapéutico Vías abiertas: ◦ ligadura retroperitoneal de las venas espermáticas según Pa...
Tratamientos quirúrgicos y endovasculares del varicocele , Volume 46 > n◦1 > marzo 2015 Recidiva • Una recidiva se produce...
Resultados poscirugía: Varicocele , Bernat de Pablo Márqueza,*, Josep Maria Gili Massób y Alev Öztürkc FMC. 2018;25(9):535...
  1. 1. Varicocele Interno:  Alex Medina Aguilar Hospital Regional Docente de Trujillo TRUJILLO – PERÚ MAYO - 2019 UROLOGÍA
  2. 2. El varicocele corresponde a la dilatación varicosa de las venas del plexo pampiniforme y responde a una triple definición : • Clínica, con várices escrotales que aparecen en ortostatismo o durante hiperpresión abdominal; • Radiológica, con la presencia de un reflujo desde la vena renal izquierda o la vena cava hacia la vena testicular; • Andrológica, con su implicación sobre la infertilidad en el varón. Tratamientos quirúrgicos y endovasculares del varicocele , Volume 46 > n◦1 > marzo 2015 INTRODUCCIÓN
  3. 3.  En la población general, la incidencia de varicocele clínico se reporta entre el 10 y el 15%.  Más frecuentemente en el lado izquierdo (70-100%).  Más inusualmente la localización bilateral (0- 25%) o derecha (0-10%).  30-50% de los varones con infertilidad primaria tiene varicocele.  En el caso de los adolescentes, la prevalencia del varicocele: en pacientes de 11 a 14 años es del 6-8% en pacientes de 15 a 19 años es del 11-19% Varicocele , Bernat de Pablo Márqueza,*, Josep Maria Gili Massób y Alev Öztürkc FMC. 2018;25(9):535-8 EPIDEMIOLOGÍA
  4. 4. ANATOMÍA: SISTEMA ARTERIAL Y VENOSO TESTICULAR La irrigación arterial de cada testículo la realizan básicamente tres arterias: 1. la arteria testicular. → se origina de la arteria abdominal 2. la arteria del conducto deferente → se origina de la arteria vesical inferior 3. la arteria cremastérica → se origina de la arteria epigástrica inferior Estas tres arterias se anastomosan cerca del testículo. La irrigación venosa, son doce las venas que salen del testículo por su cara posterior y se anastomosan formando el plexo pampiniforme, que rodea el conducto deferente y las arterias del cordón espermático * Relación muy importante, ya que en este trayecto las arterias pierden temperatura, para conseguir que los testículos tengan una temperatura inferior a 37° C. Rev Iberoam Fert Rep Hum | Vol 29 nº 2 Julio-Agosto-Septiembre 2012
  5. 5. Este plexo pampiniforme está conformado por tres grupos de venas que se anastomosan libremente: El grupo anterior, que acompaña la arteria testicular hasta el abdomen . El grupo medio, que acompaña el conducto deferente a la pelvis. El grupo posterior, que va por la cara posterior del cordón espermático hasta el anillo inguinal superficial, donde desemboca en ramas de la vena epigástrica inferior. *Tanto el grupo posterior como el medio permiten un drenaje venoso testicular colateral diferente del dado por el de la vena testicular, lo cual permite que se pueda ligar la vena testicular sin que el testículo quede sin drenaje venoso. Rev Iberoam Fert Rep Hum | Vol 29 nº 2 Julio-Agosto-Septiembre 2012
  6. 6. Terminación Vena testicular izquierda Es única el 82% de las veces, dobles el 15%, triple el 2% y hasta cuádruple el 1% de las veces, y desemboca en la vena renal izquierda el 100% de las veces. Drena en la vena renal izquierda, de forma oblicua o en ángulo recto, a una distancia variable de la vena cava inferior (habitualmente a alrededor de 1cm del borde izquierdo de la columna vertebral) Es única el 85% de las veces o doble el 15%, y va a desembocar a la vena cava inferior el 99% de las veces, mientras que un 1% desemboca en la vena renal derecha Termina en la vena cava inferior a nivel del borde anterolateral de ésta, a nivel de L2 o L2-L3, aunque puede situarse a cualquier nivel entre L1 y L4. Las válvulas son más frecuentes a la derecha (el doble o el triple que a la izquierda) Vena testicular derecha Tratamientos quirúrgicos y endovasculares del varicocele , Volume 46 > n◦1 > marzo 2015
  7. 7. ETIOLOGÍA DEL VARICOCELE  Elevación de la presión hidrostática, debido a la mayor longitud de la vena espermática izquierda.  La existencia de condiciones desfavorables para el drenaje de la vena espermática izquierda en la vena renal izquierda, ya que se realiza mediante una angulación de unos 90º.  La presencia de debilidad congénita-hereditaria del tejido conectivo y paredes vasculares, que predispone al estatus varicoso.  La mayor presión de la vena renal izquierda comparada con la vena cava o elevaciones de la presión por compresión de la vena renal en “la pinza” aortomesentérica.  Diminución o ausencia congénita de válvulas o insuficiencia de las mismas. La presencia de válvulas incompetentes en la vena espermática izquierda, o su total ausencia, pueden hacer particularmente susceptible la vena a los efectos de la presión de una columna hidráulica vertical cuando se adopta la posición erecta .
  8. 8. Causa por la cual afecta a la espermatogénesis es desconocida. Las causas que se postulan son las siguientes:
  9. 9. Criterios diagnósticos Clínica Los varicoceles suelen ser asintomáticos, aunque pueden causar dolor (2-10% de pacientes con varicocele)9 y sensación de plenitud escrotal, sobre todo en bipedestación. El motivo de consulta más frecuente en el paciente adolescente es por asimetría en el tamaño testicular, detectada por el paciente o por la familia. En el paciente adulto, el motivo más frecuente de consulta es la infertilidad Varicocele , Bernat de Pablo Márqueza,*, Josep Maria Gili Massób y Alev Öztürkc FMC. 2018;25(9):535-8
  10. 10. El varicocele se caracteriza utilizando la maniobra de Valsalva (esfuerzo espiratorio con la glotis cerrada), lo que permite clasificarlo en cuatro grados diferentes :  varicocele subclínico: varicocele no palpable ni visible (de diagnóstico ecográfico).  grado I: varicocele palpable durante la maniobra de Valsalva.  grado II: varicocele palpable en reposo.  grado III: varicocele visible en reposo. Criterios diagnósticos Clínica
  11. 11. La ecografía-Doppler permite confirmar el diagnóstico de varicocele (dilatación venosa > 3 mm) y afirmar la presencia o no de un reflujo significativo (>2 s), lo que justificaría la indicación de tratamiento. Ecografía-Doppler La ecografía escrotal está indicada para precisar los parámetros funcionales del varicocele (reflujo, estadio, etc.), evaluar al mismo tiempo, anomalías del parénquima y cuantificar una posible hipotrofia Clasificar el reflujo en tres grados: • grado 1: duración <1 segundo; fisiológico; • grado 2: duración de 1 a 2 segundos; • grado 3: duración > 2 segundos (en meseta). Criterios diagnósticos
  12. 12. Manejo terapéutico Indicaciones de cirugía en paciente infértil (debe incluir los 4 puntos): Indicaciones en paciente que consulta por otros motivos: No debe tratarse: Varicocele , Bernat de Pablo Márqueza,*, Josep Maria Gili Massób y Alev Öztürkc FMC. 2018;25(9):535-8
  13. 13. Existen diferentes técnicasManejo terapéutico Vías abiertas: ◦ ligadura retroperitoneal de las venas espermáticas según Palomo; ◦ ligadura inguinal a nivel del orificio profundo del trayecto inguinal según Ivanissevich; ◦ ligadura infrainguinal a nivel del orificio superficial del trayecto inguinal: ◦ microcirugía, utilizando las mismas vías de acceso(difiere por el uso de gafas de magnificación o de un microscopio quirúrgico); ◦ escleroterapia anterógrada, según Tauber. Vía laparoscópica: ligadura de las venas espermáticas a algunos centímetros del orificio inguinal interno. Embolización radiológica por vía femoral o yugular. Tratamientos quirúrgicos y endovasculares del varicocele , Volume 46 > n◦1 > marzo 2015
  14. 14. Tratamientos quirúrgicos y endovasculares del varicocele , Volume 46 > n◦1 > marzo 2015 Recidiva • Una recidiva se produce en alrededor del 5% delos casos. • A menudo se debe a la existencia de colaterales no descubiertas durante el procedimiento primario.
  15. 15. Resultados poscirugía: Varicocele , Bernat de Pablo Márqueza,*, Josep Maria Gili Massób y Alev Öztürkc FMC. 2018;25(9):535-8

