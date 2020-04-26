Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nutrición y alimentación del RN RN a termino : Tiene reservas nutritivas y presenta cambios hormonales y metabólicos que l...
REQUERIMIENTO HIDRICO  A TERMINO : se recomienda el siguiente esquema :  60 ml/kg en el primer día .  80ml/kg en el seg...
Calorías/ kg /día Prematuro Termino Metabolismo basal 50-60 45-50 Actividad física 2-5 4-5 Efecto termino de los alimentos...
HIDRATOS DE CARBONO 40-45% de las calorías son aportadas por la oxidación de los hidratos de carbono (10-16g /kg/día ) Son...
Lípidos 40-50% de las calorías (4.3-5.4g/100kcal )lo aportan los lípidos Se recomienda que el 4-16% de las calorías totale...
Proteínas El patrón optimo de composición proteica es la LECHE MATERNA , que contiene predominantemente LACTOALBUMINA . En...
RECOMENDACIONES DE APORTE DIARIO DE NUTRIENTES EN EL RN SEGÚN PESO AL NACER
RECOMENDACIONES DE APORTE DIARIO DE NUTRIENTES EN EL RN SEGÚN PESO AL NACER
Minerales y oligoelementos RNT y RNPT <1 500g , se recomienda un aporte de Na 2 mEq/kg/dia Sodio : Periodo de transición :...
Calcio y fosforo : el contenido de calcio y fosforo de la leche materna es adecuado para RNT , pero absolutamente insufici...
RECOMENDACIONES y APORTE DE LECHE MATERNA PARA RNT
RECOMENDACIONES y APORTE DE LECHE MATERNA PARA RNT
RECOMENDACIONES y APORTE DE LECHE MATERNA PARA RNPT
RECOMENDACIONES y APORTE DE LECHE MATERNA PARA RNPT
Alimentación del RNT  los RNT sin patología , estará preparado para recibir alimentación apecho en la primera hora de vid...
Alimentación del RNPT y de bajo peso  La leche materna del prematuro tiene menor contenido de proteínas , calcio y fosfor...
Requerimientos nutricionales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Requerimientos nutricionales

44 views

Published on

requerimientos nutricionales

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Requerimientos nutricionales

  1. 1. Nutrición y alimentación del RN RN a termino : Tiene reservas nutritivas y presenta cambios hormonales y metabólicos que le permiten adaptarse a una alimentación por vía oral y reiniciar crecimiento . RN pre termino : Carece de reservas suficientes y su adaptación hormonal y metabólica es incompleta , tanto por ineficiencia de producción de liberación , de sensibilidad de receptores como de respuesta efectora
  2. 2. REQUERIMIENTO HIDRICO  A TERMINO : se recomienda el siguiente esquema :  60 ml/kg en el primer día .  80ml/kg en el segundo día  100ml/kg en el tercer día  Aumentado luego según la tolerancia  PRE TERMINO : se recomienda el siguiente esquema :  Iniciar con 70-80 ml/kg /día .  Aumentado en 20ml/kg/día de aporte total .  Ajustando según : edad , peso , signos de hidratación ,diuresis y densidad especifica de la orina ,.
  3. 3. Calorías/ kg /día Prematuro Termino Metabolismo basal 50-60 45-50 Actividad física 2-5 4-5 Efecto termino de los alimentos 5 5 Perdida por deposiciones 10-15 5 Crecimiento 30-60 35 Recomendación oral 120-150 100- 120 Recomendación parenteral . 80-120 70-100 REQUERIMIENTO ENERGETICOS EL GASTO ENERGETICO en reposo de un RNT tranquilo y en ambiente termino neutral se ha estimado en 50-60 Kcal/kg/día Estimación de requerimientos energéticos Se modifican en condiciones patológicas
  4. 4. HIDRATOS DE CARBONO 40-45% de las calorías son aportadas por la oxidación de los hidratos de carbono (10-16g /kg/día ) Son dependientes de la oxidación de la glucosa como fuente de ATP  Cerebro  Corazón  Hígado  riñones Carga de glucosa de 4-6mg/kg/min inmediatamente después del nacimiento , reduce el riesgo de HIPOGLICEMIA y previene el CATABOLISMO MUSCULAR exagerado . Algunos RN requieren cargas mas altas : 8-10mg/kg/min Principal carbohidrato de la leche materna es la LACTOSA El RNPT tiene < actividad de la lactosa que el RNAT
  5. 5. Lípidos 40-50% de las calorías (4.3-5.4g/100kcal )lo aportan los lípidos Se recomienda que el 4-16% de las calorías totales sea aportado en forma de ac linoleico y 1% como linolenico Absorción de las grasas AG poliinsaturados de la leche humana y de grasas vegetales se absorben mejor que las saturadas de la leche de vaca. RNPT hay < producción de lipasa pancreática y < síntesis de sales biliares Los triglicéridos se absorben directamente del lumen intestinal (fuente de energía en condiciones especiales ) Se recomienda utilizar FORMULA con DHA(ac docosahexaenoico) y ARA(ac araquidonico),
  6. 6. Proteínas El patrón optimo de composición proteica es la LECHE MATERNA , que contiene predominantemente LACTOALBUMINA . En el RNT lo recomendable es 2-2,5g/kg/día. Bajo aporte proteico se manifiesta :  < ganancia de peso .  < crecimiento craneano. Alto aporte proteico se manifiesta :  > Productos nitrogenados  azotemia  Hiperamonemia.
  7. 7. RECOMENDACIONES DE APORTE DIARIO DE NUTRIENTES EN EL RN SEGÚN PESO AL NACER
  8. 8. RECOMENDACIONES DE APORTE DIARIO DE NUTRIENTES EN EL RN SEGÚN PESO AL NACER
  9. 9. Minerales y oligoelementos RNT y RNPT <1 500g , se recomienda un aporte de Na 2 mEq/kg/dia Sodio : Periodo de transición : los requerimientos de electrolitos varían en relación con el nivel hídrico , función renal , estado ac-base y estado catabólico . RNMBPN tienen un aumento de las necesidad de Na , para evitar el riesgo de hiponatremia . Aporte de 2-4 mEq/kg/dia entre 2° y 4° ss de vida.
  10. 10. Calcio y fosforo : el contenido de calcio y fosforo de la leche materna es adecuado para RNT , pero absolutamente insuficiente para el prematuro <1200g. Hierro :  los requerimientos de hierro es bien cubiertos con la leche materna hasta los 4-6 m en el RNT.  Prematuros tienen escasa reservas de hierro , se debe iniciar suplemento Fe a las 2ss de edad  Recomienda un aporte diario de 2-4 mg/kg / dia dependiendo el grado de premadurez. Minerales y oligoelementos
  11. 11. RECOMENDACIONES y APORTE DE LECHE MATERNA PARA RNT
  12. 12. RECOMENDACIONES y APORTE DE LECHE MATERNA PARA RNT
  13. 13. RECOMENDACIONES y APORTE DE LECHE MATERNA PARA RNPT
  14. 14. RECOMENDACIONES y APORTE DE LECHE MATERNA PARA RNPT
  15. 15. Alimentación del RNT  los RNT sin patología , estará preparado para recibir alimentación apecho en la primera hora de vida , durante el periodo de transición .  RN con patología en observación con ayuno prolongado >4-6h , debe iniciarse aporte de sol . Glucosada .  LECHE MATERNA : es el alimento ideal para el RN  Proporciona nutrientes , inmunoprotectores , disminuye riego de infección y alergias , y estimula maduración del intestino .
  16. 16. Alimentación del RNPT y de bajo peso  La leche materna del prematuro tiene menor contenido de proteínas , calcio y fosforo que los necesarios para un crecimiento adecuado .  LA leche de su propia madre es el alimento optimo para los prematuros . Ya que disminuye el riego de enterocolitis necrotizantes , infecciones intrahospitalarias y mejora el desarrollo intelectual .  Recomendación actual , es inicial precozmente la alimentación , desde el primer día en prematuros relativamente sanos .  Prematuros con alguna enfermedad , 1° hay que estabilizar lo hemodinámico y metabólico .  Es deseable no retrasar el inicio del aporte oral con leche materna y vol. Aprox. 15ml/kg/dia , llamado alimentación trófica o estimulación oral precoz  Leche materna de su propia madre , adecuadamente fortificada en el <1500g , es de elección para la alimentación del prematuro .

×