Leccion 5 rcp neo

Ayudar a recordar estos posibles problemas cuando hay deterioro repentino luego de la intubación
Es un dispositivo para las vías aéreas ,una alternativa a la máscara facial o al tubo endotraqueal. ¿Que es una mascara la...
Conector estándar de 15 mm que puede estar unido a cualquier dispositivo de VPP. Un pequeño balón piloto controla la infla...
¿Cuándo debe considerar usar una máscara laríngea? Cuando “no se puede ventilar y no se puede intubar", probablemente la m...
¿Cuáles son las limitaciones de una máscara laríngea? El dispositivo no ha sido estudiado para succionar secreciones de la...
¿Como coloca una mascara laríngea? Prepare la máscara laríngea. 1. Use guantes y usar una técnica higiénica, retire el dis...
Prepárese para introducir una máscara laríngea. 5. Párese en la cabecera del bebé y coloque la cabeza en la posición de "o...
Introduzca la máscara laríngea.. 7. Abra suavemente la boca del bebé y presione la punta principal de la máscara contra el...
Infle la máscara laríngea. 9. Infle el manguito inyectando el aire suficiente en el puerto de inflación para lograr un sel...
Ventile a través de la máscara laríngea.. 10. Conecte un dispositivo de VPP y un detector de C02 al tubo de ventilación y ...
Asegure la mascara laríngea 11. Presione un trozo de cinta adhesiva transversalmente al otro lado de la lengüeta de fijaci...
¿Cómo confirma que la máscara laríngea está correctamente colocada? MÁSCARA LARÍNGEA VPP conecte un detector de C02 coloca...
¿Cuándo debe retirar la máscara laríngea? Respiraciones espontáneas eficaces insertar con éxito un tubo endotraqueal. Cuan...
¿Que complicaciones pueden ocurrir con una mascara laríngea? Traumatismos en el tejido blando Laringoespasmo Distensión gá...
  1. 1. Si planea mantener el tubo en el lugar, ¿cómo lo Sujeta? 1. Luego de haber colocado correctamente el tubo, tenga presente la marca en centímetros en el lado del tubo junto al labio superior del Bebé.
  2. 2.  Escuche con el estetoscopio a ambos lados del pecho para asegurarse de que el tubo no se haya movido de lugar.  Si el tubo se va a dejar colocado después de la reanimación inicial, haga una radiografía de tórax como confirmación final de la ubicación. La punta debe estar encima de la carina, que generalmente se encuentra junto a la tercera o cuarta vertebra torácica.
  3. 3. Consideraciones especiales: Intubación endotraqueal para la succión Si hubiera secreciones espesas que estén obstruyendo la vía aérea pueden provenir de sangre, residuos celulares, vérnix o meconio. Puede intentar despejar las vías aéreas usando UN CATÉTER DE SUCCIÓN introducido en el tubo endotraqueal. que pueda despejar la vía aérea aplicando succion directamente en el tubo endotraqueal usando UN ASPIRADOR DE MECONIO. es posible
  4. 4. ¿Cuántas veces se debe repetir la succión si las secreciones espesas evitan que usted pueda lograr una ventilación eficaz a través de un tubo endotraqueal? Debe repetir el procedimiento hasta que haya despejado la vía aérea lo suficiente como para lograr una ventilación eficaz.
  5. 5. ¿Qué problemas debe considerar si el estado del bebé empeora después de la intubación endotraqueal? tubo endotraqueal desplazado avanzado demasiado en la vía aérea de manera inadvertida o que haya sido jalado hacia la faringe y fuera de la tráquea. tubo endotraqueal obstruido con sangre, meconio u otras secreciones espesas. un neumotorax a tensión que hace que los pulmones colapsen y evita el intercambio gaseoso el dispositivo utilizado para proporcionar la VPP puede haberse desconectado del tubo endotraqueal o de la fuente de gas comprimido, o puede haber desarrollado una pérdidas
  6. 6. Ayudar a recordar estos posibles problemas cuando hay deterioro repentino luego de la intubación
  7. 7. Es un dispositivo para las vías aéreas ,una alternativa a la máscara facial o al tubo endotraqueal. ¿Que es una mascara laríngea? La mascara cubre la glotis (abertura laríngea) como un tapón y el manguito inflable crea un sello contra la hipofaringe. NO se requiere ningún instrumento para introducir una mascara laríngea NO necesita visualizar las cuerdas vocales durante la inserción
  8. 8. Conector estándar de 15 mm que puede estar unido a cualquier dispositivo de VPP. Un pequeño balón piloto controla la inflación del manguito. La abertura de la mascara esta cubierta por barras pequeñas (barras de apertura) que evitan que la epiglotis sea atraída hacia el tubo de ventilación. Hay varios diseños diferentes , lo común incluye un tubo de ventilación conectado a una mascara pequeña y flexible con un manguito inflable.
  9. 9. ¿Cuándo debe considerar usar una máscara laríngea? Cuando “no se puede ventilar y no se puede intubar", probablemente la máscara laríngea ofrezca una vía aérea de rescate exitosa. RN con anomalías congénitas que afecten la boca, el labio, la lengua, el paladar o el cuello, cuando sea difícil lograr un buen sello con una máscara facial y sea difícil o inviable visualizar la laringe con un laringoscopio. RN con una mandíbula pequeña o una lengua grande, cuando la ventilación con máscara facial y la intubación no son exitosas Cuando la VPP administrada con una máscara facial resulta inefectiva y los intentos de intubación son inviables o fracasan.
  10. 10. ¿Cuáles son las limitaciones de una máscara laríngea? El dispositivo no ha sido estudiado para succionar secreciones de la vía aérea. Si necesita usar altas presiones de ventilación, es posible que salga aire por el sello entre la faringe y la máscara, No hay evidencia suficiente para recomendar el uso de una máscara laríngea para administrar medicamentos intratraqueales. Las máscaras laríngeas no se pueden usar en recién nacidos muy pequeños. En la actualidad, la máscara más pequeña está diseñada para que se use con bebés que pesan más de 2000 g.
  11. 11. ¿Como coloca una mascara laríngea? Prepare la máscara laríngea. 1. Use guantes y usar una técnica higiénica, retire el dispositivo envase estéril. 2. Inspeccione rápidamente el dispositivo y asegúrese estén intactos sin cortes, fisuras o asperezas. 3. Conecte una jeringa al puerto de inflación y desinfle completamente el manguito que rodea la máscara, lo que crea un vacío dentro del manguito, para que la máscara logre una forma cuña . 4. Algunos médicos lubrican el dorso de la máscara laríngea con un lubricante soluble en agua.
  12. 12. Prepárese para introducir una máscara laríngea. 5. Párese en la cabecera del bebé y coloque la cabeza en la posición de "olfateo" 6. Sostenga el dispositivo como se ilustra . Puede sostener la máscara laríngea en su mano derecha o izquierda.
  13. 13. Introduzca la máscara laríngea.. 7. Abra suavemente la boca del bebé y presione la punta principal de la máscara contra el paladar duro del bebé 8. Mientras mantiene la presión contra el paladar, haga avanzar el dispositivo hacia adentro con un movimiento circular. La máscara seguirá el contorno de la boca y el paladar. Continúe hasta que sienta resistencia.
  14. 14. Infle la máscara laríngea. 9. Infle el manguito inyectando el aire suficiente en el puerto de inflación para lograr un sello (inflación max. 5 ml ) .Puede evaluar la inflación del manguito mirando el balón piloto. NUNCA INFLE la máscara con más volumen de aire del recomendado por el fabricante.
  15. 15. Ventile a través de la máscara laríngea.. 10. Conecte un dispositivo de VPP y un detector de C02 al tubo de ventilación y comience la VPP.
  16. 16. Asegure la mascara laríngea 11. Presione un trozo de cinta adhesiva transversalmente al otro lado de la lengüeta de fijación del tubo de ventilación, apretando hacia abajo para que la cinta se adhiera a las mejillas del bebé y presione suavemente el dispositivo hacia adentro
  17. 17. ¿Cómo confirma que la máscara laríngea está correctamente colocada? MÁSCARA LARÍNGEA VPP conecte un detector de C02 colocada correctamente ML debería detectar CO2 exhalado en 8 a 10 respiraciones por presión positiva.  un rápido aumento de la frecuencia cardíaca del bebé.  movimientos de las paredes torácicas.  sonidos respiratorios parejos al escuchar con un estetoscopio .  un aumento de la Spo2 DEBE NOTAR
  18. 18. ¿Cuándo debe retirar la máscara laríngea? Respiraciones espontáneas eficaces insertar con éxito un tubo endotraqueal. Cuando decida retirar la máscara laríngea, SUCCIONE LAS SECRECIONES DE LA BOCA Y DE LA GARGANTA ANTES DE DESINFLAR Y RETIRAR EL DISPOSITIVO.
  19. 19. ¿Que complicaciones pueden ocurrir con una mascara laríngea? Traumatismos en el tejido blando Laringoespasmo Distensión gástrica (pérdida de aire alrededor de la Máscara)

