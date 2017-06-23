UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA EQUINOCCIAL SISTEMA DE EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA LICENCIATURA EN CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN PROYECTOS CR...
PlanNacionalparaelBuenVivir 2013-2017 Temaqueaborda: Formación integral Pretende: Centrar los esfuerzos en garantizar el d...
DIAGNÓSTICO Ecuador ha vivido una triple crisis, producto de la ausencia de la gestión de un conocimiento emancipador: cri...
ALCANZAR LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN EN ELACCESO A LA EDUCACIÓN INICIAL, BÁSICA Y BACHILLERATO, Y DEMOCRATIZAR ELACCESO A LA EDUCA...
“La educación es un derecho de las personas a lo largo de su vida y un deber ineludible e inexcusable del Estado. Constitu...
PROMOVER LA CULMINACIÓN DE LOS ESTUDIOS EN TODOS LOS NIVELES EDUCATIVOS.
Es necesario generar incentivos para la asistencia, la permanencia, la reinserción y la culminación de los estudios en el ...
PROMOVER ESPACIOS NO FORMALES Y DE EDUCACIÓN PERMANENTE PARA EL INTERCAMBIO DE CONOCIMIENTOS Y SABERES PARA LA SOCIEDAD AP...
PROMOVER ESPACIOS NO FORMALES Y DE EDUCACIÓN PERMANENTE PARA EL INTERCAMBIO DE CONOCIMIENTOS Y SABERES PARA LA SOCIEDAD AP...
MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN EN TODOS SUS NIVELES Y MODALIDADES, PARA LA GENERACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTO Y LA FORMACIÓN I...
MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN EN TODOS SUS NIVELES Y MODALIDADES, PARA LA GENERACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTO Y LA FORMACIÓN I...
MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN EN TODOS SUS NIVELES Y MODALIDADES El Sistema Nacional de Educación –que comprende la e...
Fortaleceremos el rol del conocimiento promoviendo la investigación científica y tecnológica responsable con la sociedad y...
POTENCIAR EL ROL DE DOCENTES Y OTROS PROFESIONALES DE LA EDUCACIÓN COMO ACTORES CLAVE EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL BUEN VIVIR.
POTENCIAR EL ROL DE DOCENTES Y OTROS PROFESIONALES DE LA EDUCACIÓN COMO ACTORES CLAVE EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL BUEN VIVIR. M...
Mejorar la oferta de la formación de docentes y otros profesionales de la educación, en el marco de una educación integral...
Generar programas de becas para la profesionalización y especialización de docentes y otros profesionales de la educación....
PROMOVER LA INTERACCIÓN RECÍPROCA ENTRE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL SECTOR PRODUCTIVO Y LA INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA Y TECNOLÓGICA, PA...
PROMOVER LA INTERACCIÓN RECÍPROCA ENTRE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL SECTOR PRODUCTIVO Y LA INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA Y TECNOLÓGICA, PA...
INTERACCIÓN RECÍPROCA ENTRE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL SECTOR PRODUCTIVO Y LA INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA Y TECNOLÓGICA Generar oferta ...
PROMOVER LA GESTIÓN ADECUADA DE USO Y DIFUSIÓN DE LOS CONOCIMIENTOS GENERADOS EN EL PAÍS.
PROMOVER LA GESTIÓN ADECUADA DE USO Y DIFUSIÓN DE LOS CONOCIMIENTOS GENERADOS EN EL PAÍS. Fortalecer los mecanismos de reg...
IMPULSAR EL DIÁLOGO INTERCULTURAL COMO EJE ARTICULADOR DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Y DEL USO DEL ESPACIO EDUCATIVO.
IMPULSAR EL DIÁLOGO INTERCULTURAL COMO EJE ARTICULADOR DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Y DEL USO DEL ESPACIO EDUCATIVO. Asegurar que...
IMPULSAR EL DIÁLOGO INTERCULTURAL COMO EJE ARTICULADOR DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Y DEL USO DEL ESPACIO EDUCATIVO.
IMPULSAR EL DIÁLOGO INTERCULTURAL COMO EJE ARTICULADOR DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Y DEL USO DEL ESPACIO EDUCATIVO. Ampliar las ...
Fortalecer la formación física y psicológica de deportistas especializados de alto rendimiento. Promover la práctica depor...
IMPULSAR LA FORMACIÓN EN ÁREAS DE CONOCIMIENTO NO TRADICIONALES QUE APORTAN A LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL BUEN VIVIR.
IMPULSAR LA FORMACIÓN EN ÁREAS DE CONOCIMIENTO NO TRADICIONALES QUE APORTAN A LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL BUEN VIVIR. Ampliar las ...
FACTORES QUE LA COMPONEN LA REVOLUCIÓN DEL CONOCIMIENTO
FACTORES QUE LA COMPONEN LA REVOLUCIÓN DEL CONOCIMIENTO a) Los aspectos relacionados a la nutrición b) Los que tienen que ...
El Plan Nacional del Buen Vivir es un dispositivo para transformar la relación compleja existente entre el sistema univers...
WEBGRAFÍA: www.buenvivir.gob.ec/versiones-plan-nacional
Castillo cedeño alexandra ute-gonzalo remache-plan nacional del buen vivir-políticas y lineamientos estratégicos
Castillo cedeño alexandra ute-gonzalo remache-plan nacional del buen vivir-políticas y lineamientos estratégicos
Castillo cedeño alexandra ute-gonzalo remache-plan nacional del buen vivir-políticas y lineamientos estratégicos
Castillo cedeño alexandra ute-gonzalo remache-plan nacional del buen vivir-políticas y lineamientos estratégicos
Castillo cedeño alexandra ute-gonzalo remache-plan nacional del buen vivir-políticas y lineamientos estratégicos

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA EQUINOCCIAL SISTEMA DE EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA LICENCIATURA EN CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN PROYECTOS CRÉDITOS: 6 SÉPTIMO NIVEL CASTILLO CEDEÑO ALEXANDRA DEL ROCÍO TUTOR: Dr. GONZALO REMACHE B. MSc. ABRIL – AGOSTO 2017 CHONE – MANABÍ
  2. 2. PlanNacionalparaelBuenVivir 2013-2017 Temaqueaborda: Formación integral Pretende: Centrar los esfuerzos en garantizar el derecho a la educación a todos, en condiciones de calidad y equidad, ubicando en el centro al ser humano y al territorio. Fortalecer el rol del conocimiento promoviendo la investigación científica y tecnológica responsable con la sociedad y con la naturaleza. Construir un conocimiento emancipador, ampliando la cobertura y superar la calidad en todos los niveles educativos. Fortalecer la investigación para la innovación científica y tecnológica.
  3. 3. DIAGNÓSTICO Ecuador ha vivido una triple crisis, producto de la ausencia de la gestión de un conocimiento emancipador: crisis de su modelo de acumulación y redistribución, crisis de la calidad de su democracia y crisis de sostenibilidad ambiental. La Revolución del Conocimiento implica una revisión profunda de la calidad de la educación en todos sus niveles y de los factores que la componen.
  4. 4. ALCANZAR LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN EN ELACCESO A LA EDUCACIÓN INICIAL, BÁSICA Y BACHILLERATO, Y DEMOCRATIZAR ELACCESO A LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR.
  5. 5. “La educación es un derecho de las personas a lo largo de su vida y un deber ineludible e inexcusable del Estado. Constituye un área prioritaria de la política pública y de la inversión estatal, garantía de la igualdad e inclusión social y condición indispensable para el Buen Vivir. Las personas, las familias y la sociedad tienen el derecho y la responsabilidad de participar en el proceso educativo” (Art. 26). ALCANZAR LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN EN ELACCESO A LA EDUCACIÓN INICIAL, BÁSICA Y BACHILLERATO, Y DEMOCRATIZAR EL ACCESO A LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR. El conocimiento como acervo colectivo es, además un, catalizador de la transformación económica y productiva. Para ello, es necesario asentar los procesos de creación, acumulación, especialización y transferencia de conocimiento hacia los sectores productivos.
  6. 6. PROMOVER LA CULMINACIÓN DE LOS ESTUDIOS EN TODOS LOS NIVELES EDUCATIVOS.
  7. 7. Es necesario generar incentivos para la asistencia, la permanencia, la reinserción y la culminación de los estudios en el Sistema Nacional de Educación. Implementar nuevas modalidades de educación, educación compensatoria, horarios y mecanismos que posibiliten la reinserción al medio escolar. PROMOVER LA CULMINACIÓN DE LOS ESTUDIOS EN TODOS LOS NIVELES EDUCATIVOS.
  8. 8. PROMOVER ESPACIOS NO FORMALES Y DE EDUCACIÓN PERMANENTE PARA EL INTERCAMBIO DE CONOCIMIENTOS Y SABERES PARA LA SOCIEDAD APRENDIENTE.
  9. 9. PROMOVER ESPACIOS NO FORMALES Y DE EDUCACIÓN PERMANENTE PARA EL INTERCAMBIO DE CONOCIMIENTOS Y SABERES PARA LA SOCIEDAD APRENDIENTE. Democratizar el acceso al conocimiento, fortaleciendo la formación científica y los saberes diversos, desde espacios físicos y virtuales de libre acceso. Fomentar los hábitos y espacios de lecto escritura fuera de las actividades escolarizadas, direccionada a niños y adolescentes .
  10. 10. MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN EN TODOS SUS NIVELES Y MODALIDADES, PARA LA GENERACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTO Y LA FORMACIÓN INTEGRAL DE PERSONAS CREATIVAS, SOLIDARIAS, RESPONSABLES, CRÍTICAS, PARTICIPATIVAS Y PRODUCTIVAS, BAJO LOS PRINCIPIOS DE IGUALDAD, EQUIDAD SOCIAL Y TERRITORIALIDAD.
  11. 11. MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN EN TODOS SUS NIVELES Y MODALIDADES, PARA LA GENERACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTO Y LA FORMACIÓN INTEGRAL DE PERSONAS CREATIVAS, SOLIDARIAS, RESPONSABLES, CRÍTICAS, PARTICIPATIVAS Y PRODUCTIVAS, BAJO LOS PRINCIPIOS DE IGUALDAD, EQUIDAD SOCIAL Y TERRITORIALIDAD. Es necesario fortalecer los estándares de calidad y los procesos de acreditación y evaluación en todos los niveles educativos. Establecer mecanismos de apoyo y seguimiento a la gestión de las instituciones educativas.
  12. 12. MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN EN TODOS SUS NIVELES Y MODALIDADES El Sistema Nacional de Educación –que comprende la educación inicial y básica y el bachillerato– (art. 343) y el Sistema de Educación Superior (art. 350) están llamados a consolidar las capacidades y oportunidades de la población y a formar académica y profesionalmente a las personas bajo una visión científica y humanista, que incluye los saberes y las culturas de nuestro pueblo. La educación no es un fin en sí mismo, es un proceso continuo y de interés público que integra todos los niveles de formación.
  13. 13. Fortaleceremos el rol del conocimiento promoviendo la investigación científica y tecnológica responsable con la sociedad y con la naturaleza. Es preciso centrar los esfuerzos en garantizar el derecho a la educación a todos, en condiciones de calidad y equidad, ubicando en el centro al ser humano y al territorio. Para el período 2013-2017 apuntamos al establecimiento de una formación integral para alcanzar la sociedad socialista del conocimiento y al salto de una economía de recursos finitos (materiales) a la economía del recurso infinito: el conocimiento.
  14. 14. POTENCIAR EL ROL DE DOCENTES Y OTROS PROFESIONALES DE LA EDUCACIÓN COMO ACTORES CLAVE EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL BUEN VIVIR.
  15. 15. POTENCIAR EL ROL DE DOCENTES Y OTROS PROFESIONALES DE LA EDUCACIÓN COMO ACTORES CLAVE EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL BUEN VIVIR. Mejorar la oferta de la formación de docentes y otros profesionales de la educación. Generar programas de becas para la profesionalización y especialización de docentes y otros profesionales de la educación.
  16. 16. Mejorar la oferta de la formación de docentes y otros profesionales de la educación, en el marco de una educación integral, inclusiva e intercultural. Fomentar la actualización continua de los conocimientos académicos de los docentes, así como fortalecer sus capacidades pedagógicas para el desarrollo integral del estudiante en el marco de una educación integral, inclusiva e intercultural. Establecer mecanismos de formación y de capacitación docente para la aplicación de la educación en las lenguas ancestrales y en el manejo de principios y saberes de los pueblos y nacionalidades dentro de los programas educativos. Establecer mecanismos de formación y de capacitación docente para la aplicación de lenguaje de señas, braille, entre otros, y de modelos pedagógicos para la educación a personas con discapacidad. Capacitar a docentes en los procesos de alfabetización, posalfabetización y alfabetización digital, tomando en cuenta recursos pedagógicos por edad.
  17. 17. Generar programas de becas para la profesionalización y especialización de docentes y otros profesionales de la educación. Crear mecanismos que permitan revalorizar social y económicamente la profesión educativa. Fortalecer los mecanismos de calificación, evaluación y recategorización continua de los docentes y otros profesionales de la educación, en función de su desempeño. Fortalecer el rol de los docentes en la formación de ciudadanos responsables con el patrimonio cultural material e inmaterial y el patrimonio natural, y comprometidos con un modelo de vida sustentable.
  18. 18. PROMOVER LA INTERACCIÓN RECÍPROCA ENTRE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL SECTOR PRODUCTIVO Y LA INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA Y TECNOLÓGICA, PARA LA TRANSFORMACIÓN DE LA MATRIZ PRODUCTIVA Y LA SATISFACCIÓN DE NECESIDADES.
  19. 19. PROMOVER LA INTERACCIÓN RECÍPROCA ENTRE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL SECTOR PRODUCTIVO Y LA INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA Y TECNOLÓGICA, PARA LA TRANSFORMACIÓN DE LA MATRIZ PRODUCTIVA Y LA SATISFACCIÓN DE NECESIDADES. Generar ofertas educativas e impulsar la formación de talento humano para alcanzar los cambios sociales. Promover el diálogo y la revalorización de saberes, para el desarrollo de la investigación, ciencia y tecnología y fortalecer la economía social.
  20. 20. INTERACCIÓN RECÍPROCA ENTRE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL SECTOR PRODUCTIVO Y LA INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA Y TECNOLÓGICA Generar oferta educativa e impulsar la formación de talento humano para la innovación social, la investigación básica y aplicada en áreas de producción priorizadas, así como la resolución de problemas nacionales, incentivando la articulación de redes de investigación e innovación con criterios de aprendizaje incluyente. Promover el diálogo y la revaloración de saberes, para el desarrollo de investigación, ciencia y tecnología y el fortalecimiento de la economía social y solidaria. Promover la transferencia, el desarrollo y la innovación tecnológica, a fin de impulsar la producción nacional de calidad y alto valor agregado, con énfasis en los sectores priorizados.
  21. 21. PROMOVER LA GESTIÓN ADECUADA DE USO Y DIFUSIÓN DE LOS CONOCIMIENTOS GENERADOS EN EL PAÍS.
  22. 22. PROMOVER LA GESTIÓN ADECUADA DE USO Y DIFUSIÓN DE LOS CONOCIMIENTOS GENERADOS EN EL PAÍS. Fortalecer los mecanismos de regulación y control que garanticen los derechos del autor y los derechos conexos, posibilitando el acceso a la cultura y a la información de toda la sociedad. Desarrollar y fortalecer un marco normativo de propiedad intelectual, utilizando los instrumentos internacionales sobre la materia.
  23. 23. IMPULSAR EL DIÁLOGO INTERCULTURAL COMO EJE ARTICULADOR DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Y DEL USO DEL ESPACIO EDUCATIVO.
  24. 24. IMPULSAR EL DIÁLOGO INTERCULTURAL COMO EJE ARTICULADOR DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Y DEL USO DEL ESPACIO EDUCATIVO. Asegurar que los contenidos curriculares reflejen la pluralidad de saberes y culturas del país y del mundo. Desarrollar instrumentos pedagógicos que permitan la interculturalización del sistema educativo.
  25. 25. IMPULSAR EL DIÁLOGO INTERCULTURAL COMO EJE ARTICULADOR DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Y DEL USO DEL ESPACIO EDUCATIVO.
  26. 26. IMPULSAR EL DIÁLOGO INTERCULTURAL COMO EJE ARTICULADOR DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Y DEL USO DEL ESPACIO EDUCATIVO. Ampliar las ofertas educativas a nivel superior, en áreas vinculadas con las artes, el deporte, las artesanías y ciencias del mar. Promover la capacitación actividades artesanales y oficios enfocados en la diversificación productiva.
  27. 27. Fortalecer la formación física y psicológica de deportistas especializados de alto rendimiento. Promover la práctica deportiva y su profesionalización en los diferentes niveles de educación. FORTALECER LA FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL DE ARTISTAS Y DEPORTISTAS DE ALTO NIVEL COMPETITIVO.
  28. 28. IMPULSAR LA FORMACIÓN EN ÁREAS DE CONOCIMIENTO NO TRADICIONALES QUE APORTAN A LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL BUEN VIVIR.
  29. 29. IMPULSAR LA FORMACIÓN EN ÁREAS DE CONOCIMIENTO NO TRADICIONALES QUE APORTAN A LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL BUEN VIVIR. Ampliar las ofertas educativas a nivel superior, en áreas vinculadas con las artes, el deporte, las artesanías y ciencias del mar. Promover la capacitación actividades artesanales y oficios enfocados en la diversificación productiva.
  30. 30. FACTORES QUE LA COMPONEN LA REVOLUCIÓN DEL CONOCIMIENTO
  31. 31. FACTORES QUE LA COMPONEN LA REVOLUCIÓN DEL CONOCIMIENTO a) Los aspectos relacionados a la nutrición b) Los que tienen que ver con la educación inicial y básica y el bachillerato: escolaridad, rezago y repetición c) Los aspectos transversales: acceso, calidad, currículo, docencia y convivencia pacífica d) La ciencia y tecnología e) Los deportes.
  32. 32. El Plan Nacional del Buen Vivir es un dispositivo para transformar la relación compleja existente entre el sistema universitario, el tejido empresarial, la diseminación del saber académico y científico, la incorporación de los profesionales recién egresados a la vida profesional y económica y la transformación del tejido productivo; en última instancia, permitirá la modificación radical del modelo de acumulación del modo de regulación de la economía ecuatoriana.
  WEBGRAFÍA: www.buenvivir.gob.ec/versiones-plan-nacional

