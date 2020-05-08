Successfully reported this slideshow.
RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y AMBIENTE La relación entre genética y ambiente es muy extensa la genética es una ciencia, y por ...
AI hablar de las características atinentes a toda materia viva, se dice que, "todo ser vivo nace de otro semejante a él", ...
Hasta ahora todo apunta, a que la genética estudia los caracteres semejantes que se transmiten de padres a hijos, aquéllos...
El conjunto de genes heredados es lo que se denomina "Genotipo". El "Genotipo" provee la información necesaria para la pro...
La expresión diferencial de los genes dependiendo del ambiente se denomina norma de reacción, y alude a genes que pueden e...
Llamamos "gen", entonces, a las distintas porciones de esta macromolécula que se ocupan, cada una de ellas, de una caracte...
REFERENCIAS López, M. C. (2009). Vulnerabilidad Social en el Síndrome de Turner: Interacción Genes- Ambiente. PSICOLOGÍA C...
  1. 1. RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y AMBIENTE INTEGRANTES JHON ALEX HINESTROZA MAYORGA ID: 100071839 HECTOR FABIAN OLIVEROS HERNANDEZ ID: 100071833 JOSÉ JAVIER CAMACHO ENRIQUEZ ID: 100071041 MONICA GABRIELA GRANDAS ARENAS ID: 100072861 DOCENTE TUTOR NICOLAS GUEVARA Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana Programa Psicología Virtual El Charco Mayo de 2020
  2. 2. RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y AMBIENTE La relación entre genética y ambiente es muy extensa la genética es una ciencia, y por lo tanto como tal, implica "un conocimiento cierto de las cosas por sus principios y sus causas". Entonces... ¿cuáles son estas cosas que como ciencia la genética estudia?, pues, la "Herencia Biológica", y la "Variación". Y, sus principios y causas, son las "leyes y principios" que gobiernan las "semejanzas" y "diferencias" entre los individuos de una misma "especie". Actualmente, la Genética del comportamiento es, sin lugar a dudas, uno de los principales campos de investigación psicológica. Los avances científicos producidos en los últimos años en las disciplinas de Genética cuantitativa y molecular se han dado cuenta de que los genes juegan un papel importante en la conducta humana, aportando, asimismo, la mejor evidencia disponible sobre la importancia del ambiente en las diferencias individuales de los caracteres psicológicos
  3. 3. AI hablar de las características atinentes a toda materia viva, se dice que, "todo ser vivo nace de otro semejante a él", o sea, que posee "caracteres" semejantes a los de su progenitor. Y ¿qué entendemos pues, por "caracteres "? Se trata de cada peculiaridad, cada rasgo, ya sea, morfológico (de forma), funcional, bioquímico (algunos autores incluyen los rasgos psicológicos también) que presenta un individuo biológico. Y estos "caracteres" o características lo hacen pertenecer a una misma "especie". ("Especie", es un término que, según el Diccionario de la Real Academia Española, se refiere "al conjunto de cosas semejantes entre sí, por tener una o varios caracteres comunes entre sí"). En este sentido los aportes más interesantes al estudio del ambiente en el campo de la Genética del comportamiento están relacionados con tres aspectos: el impacto de las influencias ambientales no compartidas, las correlaciones entre los genes y el ambiente, y las interacciones genotipo ambiente (Plomin, DeFries, McClearn, & McGuffin, 2002). Este último aspecto se refiere a la sensibilidad genética de los individuos a determinadas condiciones ambientales, uno de los principales objetivos dentro de este campo de investigación es identificar factores de riesgo ambiental en individuos genéticamente sensibles.
  4. 4. Hasta ahora todo apunta, a que la genética estudia los caracteres semejantes que se transmiten de padres a hijos, aquéllos que los hacen parecer entre sí. Pero sucede que también presentan aquellos caracteres que no son semejantes, que varían, y a los cuales dentro de esta ciencia se los denomina "variaciones", y que también son transmitidos genéticamente, o son influenciados por el medio ambiente, al cual se lo denomina "Paratipo". Su sistema de experimentación tuvo éxito debido a su gran sencillez, ya que se dedicó a cruzar plantas que sólo diferían en una característica externa que, además, era fácilmente detectable. Por" ejemplo, cruzó plantas de semillas verdes con plantas de semillas amarillas, plantas con tallo largo con otras de tallo corto, etc. Mendel intuyó que existía un factor en el organismo que determinaba cada una de estas características. Según él, este factor debía estar formado por dos elementos, Lino que se heredaba del organismo masculino y el otro del elemento. Además estos dos elementos consistirían en versiones iguales o diferentes del mismo carácter; cada tensión del factor proporcionaría, por ejemplo, un color distinto a la semilla o una longitud de tallo diferente en la planta. Además, algunas, versiones serían dominantes respecto a otras.
  5. 5. El conjunto de genes heredados es lo que se denomina "Genotipo". El "Genotipo" provee la información necesaria para la producción de diversos rasgos; luego éstos se ven influidos por el medio ambiente, y esto dependerá de la vida de cada individuo (por ejemplo, una determinada contextura muscular, se verá más o menos desarrollada de acuerdo con la actividad de cada individuo). De esta interacción con el medio ambiente resulta lo que llamamos "Fenotipo" que es aquello que se aprecia sensorialmente del individuo. Sin embargo, la mayoría de los rasgos de interés para la Psicología son poligénicos o multifactoriales, es decir, son el resultado de la interacción y correlación entre varios pares de genes y el ambiente. A diferencia de los caracteres de localización única, los rasgos multigénicos La interacción entre determinados genes y ambientes confiere a los individuos diferentes grados de susceptibilidad en la aparición de una característica determinada. El rasgo aparece en individuos que han alcanzado un determinado umbral, así la variabilidad en la expresión fenotípica podría estar relacionada con el mayor o menor número de genes predisponentes en cada individuo. no poseen una herencia sencilla, identificable, resultando complejo analizar las contribuciones relativas de los genes y el ambiente al fenotipo (Kandel, 2000).
  6. 6. La expresión diferencial de los genes dependiendo del ambiente se denomina norma de reacción, y alude a genes que pueden expresarse de una manera diferente en distintos individuos, dependiendo del ambiente en que esos individuos se desarrollen. La norma de reacción es el conjunto de vías que puede seguir un genotipo, en todos los ambientes favorables y desfavorables, hasta dar lugar a los diversos fenotipos posibles (Puertas, 1992). En uno de sus primeros experimentos, Morgan cruzó un macho de moscas de ojos rojos (normales) con una hembra que había encontrado casualmente y que tenía los ojos blancos. Las moscas que obtuvo en esta primera generación o F1 tenían todas los ojos rojos, tal y como se describe en la primera ley de Mendel. Pero cuando cruzó entre si estas moscas para obtener la segunda generación filial o F2, descubrió que los ojos blancos solo aparecían en las moscas macho y además como un carácter recesivo. Por alguna razón, la característica «ojos blancos» no era transmitida a las moscas hembras, incumpliendo, al menos parcialmente, la segunda ley de Mendel.
  7. 7. Llamamos "gen", entonces, a las distintas porciones de esta macromolécula que se ocupan, cada una de ellas, de una característica hereditaria determinada. Aunque la obtención de una característica determinada (por ejemplo, el color de los ojos) es más compleja, y depende de la interacción del material genético con el citoplasma celular, con el medio ambiente (Paratipo), y también de la interacción con otros genes. Lo anterior da cuenta que un gen no determina un fenotipo actuando aisladamente, sino en relación con el ambiente y, en muchas ocasiones, con otros genes del mismo individuo a lo largo de la embriogénesis (Molenaar, Boomsma, & Dolan, 1993). Este conjunto de factores puede, en ocasiones, hacer que para un mismo genotipo pueda existir una amplia variabilidad fenotípica. Para comprender esto último es necesario explicar algunos conceptos que marcan parte de estas relaciones, en el caso del Síndrome de Turner son: mosaicismo, impronta genómica, penetrancia y expresividad. Mosaicismo corresponde a la coexistencia, en un mismo individuo, de dos o más poblaciones celulares con distinto genotipo.
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS López, M. C. (2009). Vulnerabilidad Social en el Síndrome de Turner: Interacción Genes- Ambiente. PSICOLOGÍA CÊNCIA E PROFISSÃO, 29 (2), 318-329. Recuperado de http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09  Toselli, Juan Andrés. Genética, El Cid Editor | apuntes, 2009. ProQuest Ebook Central, http://ebookcentral.proquest.com/lib/biblioiberoamericanasp/detail.action?docID=3180184. Created from biblioiberoamericanasp on 2020-05-07 18:16:50.

