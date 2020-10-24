Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia de España (Siglos XIX, XX y XXI)

Mapa temporal de la evolución de los partidos políticos y corrientes ideológicas en España desde 1808 hasta 2020.

Historia de España (Siglos XIX, XX y XXI)

  1. 1. 1808 18261810 1812 1814 1816 1818 1820 1822 1824 Reinado de Fernando VII Reinado de Jose I Guerra de la Independencia Trienio Liberal Decada OminosaSexenio Absolutista C C G. Anglo-USA Guerras de la Independencia hispanoamericanas G G G Liberales Exaltados (Veinteañista) Absolutistas Jovellanistas Ultrarrealistas Moderados (Doceañista) 1830 1832 1834 1836 Regencia de M. Cristina 1a Guerra Carlista PMPMod. Carlistas (de la Rosa) G Agrupaciones obreras (Riego) (Argüelles) C C G EE EE EEEEE (Torrijos)
  2. 2. 1834 18521836 1838 1840 1842 1844 1846 1848 1850 Reinado de Isabel IIRegencia de M. Cristina Regencia de Espartero 1a Guerra Carlista 2a Guerra Carlista ModeradosProgresistasModeradosPMPMod. Agrupaciones obreras Exaltados (Veinteañista) Progresistas (Espartero) 18561854 1858 1860 Moderados Progresistas L Mod Union Liberal Africa Conchinchina Moderados (de la Rosa) Autoritarios (Bravo Murillo) Moderados (Narváez) Puritanos (Ríos Rosas) Union Liberal (O’Donnell) (Mendizábal) CarlistasCarlistas (Madoz) Democratas (Orense) CCC C G G G G G G G EEEEEEEEEEEEE EE EE E
  3. 3. 1858 1860 18781862 1864 1866 1868 1870 1872 1874 1876 Reinado de Isabel II 3a Guerra Carlista R. Amadeo I Reinado de Alfonso XIII RepGob. Provisional ConservadorPCPRFPDRPCDLProgLP Reg. Serrano Mod Union Liberal Moderados L Mod Guerra de CubaG. H-SGuerra Restaura. Africa Conchinchina CarlistasCarlistas Liberal Conservadores (Cánovas)Moderados (Narváez) Alfonsinos Union Liberal (O’Donnell) Liberal Fusionistas (Sagasta) Progesistas (Espartero) (Prim)0 Democratas (Castelar) Agrupaciones obreras Union Liberal (Serrano) 0 Socialistas 0 PSOE (Pablo Iglesias) Constitutional (Sagasta) 0 0 FRE-AIT 0 1878 18821880 1884 Conser.Liberal Cuba Anarquistas 0 Demócrata Radical (Zorrilla) 0 Partido Republicano Progresista (Zorrilla) 0 0 0 0 0 0 (Figueras)(Salmerón)P. Rep. Dem. Fed. (Pi I Margall) C C CG G G G G G M EEEEEE E EEEEEEE
  4. 4. 1884 1886 19041888 1890 1892 1894 1896 1898 1900 1902 Reinado de Alfonso XIIIRegencia de M. Cristina ConservadorLiber.Conser.Liber.ConservadorLiberalConser.LiberalConser. USACubaRif L Alf. XII 1904 19081906 1910 LiberalConservadorLiberal Meli. Conservadores (Canovas) Liberales (Sagasta) Carlistas PSOE (Pablo Iglesias) P. Rep. Dem. Fed. (Salmeron) Anarquistas Partido Republicano Progresista (Zorrilla) 0 Union Republicana PNV (Sabino Arana) Lliga Regionalista (Cambo)0 0 0 0 0 Carlistas 0 Unio Catalanista Conservadores (Maura)(Silvela) Liberales (Moret) 0 PRNV G MM EEEEEEE Filipinas EEE
  5. 5. 1908 1910 1912 19301914 1916 1918 1920 1922 1924 1926 1928 Reinado de Alfonso XIII Dictadura de Primo de Rivera BerenConservadorLLLiberalConser.LiberalConser. Guerra del RifG Mel M Integristas/Carlistas/Union Catolica Conservadores (Maura) Liberales (Canalejas) Lliga Regionalista (Cambo) PSOE (Pablo Iglesias) CNT PNV (Aguirre) UFNR0 Partido Radical (Lerroux) 1930 19341932 Segunda Republica Bienio Negro Bienio Reformista Gob. Prov Partido Republicano Catalan 0 PSOE (Julian Besteiro) PCE (Antonio Garcia Quejido) 0 ERC (L. Companys)0 0 BRA Accio Catalana 0 0 Unio Partido Reformista (Melquiades Alvarez) Accion Republicana (Manuel Azaña) 0 IR 0 P. Rep. Rad. Soc.0 0 0 0ICE (A. Nin)0 0 0 PSOE (Largo Caballero) PCE (Jose Diaz) 00 Der. Lib. Rep (Alc-Zam) 0 0 Partido Radical (Lerroux) Lib. Dem. (Melq. Alv.) FE (Primo)00 JONS 0 CNT/FAI (Durruti) R. Española Comunión Tradicionalista (Fal Conde) 0AP 0 00 Lliga Catalana0 EAE-ANV CEDA (Gil-Ro (Prieto) (Eduardo Dato) 0 PRNV 0 0 CG G G GM E EEEEEEEE
  6. 6. P. Reformista 1930 19341932 1936 1938 1940 1942 1944 1946 1948 Segunda Republica Dictadura Franquista Guerra Civil F. PopularB. NegroB. Reformista Gob. Prov Primer Franquismo 2a Guerra Mundial 19301922 1924 1926 1928 Reinado de Alfonso XIII Dictadura de Primo de Rivera BerengCon. Guerra del Rif PNV (Aguirre) PSOE (Julian Besteiro) PCE (Antonio García Quejido) 0 ERC (L. Companys) Acció Catalana 0 0 Unio Accion Republicana (Manuel Azaña) 0 Izq Rep. (Azaña) P. Rep. Rad. Soc.0 0ICE (A. Nin)0 0 0 PSOE (Largo Caballero) 0 Der. Lib. Rep (Alc-Zam) 0 0 Partido Radical (Lerroux) Lib. Dem. (Melq. Alvarez) FE00 JONS 0 CNT/FAI (Buenaventura Durruti) R. Esp. (Cal-Sot.) Comunión Tradicionalista (Fal Conde) 0AP 0 0 0 EAE-ANV (Urrengoetxea )0 CEDA (Gil-Rob) PCE (José Díaz) Lliga CatalanaLliga Regionalista (Cambó) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 POUM (A. Nin) FET y de las JONS/Movimiento Nacional (Franco)0 (Negrín) 0 0U. Rep. (Mar. Barrios) 0 0 Partido Galegista (Castelao) 0 00 P. Rep. Conservador (Maura) 0 0 CG G G G G G RM EE EE
  7. 7. 19561948 1950 1952 1954 Dictadura Franquista Primer Franquismo 1956 19601958 1962 1964 1966 1968 1970 1972 1974 AriasBlanco Segundo Franquismo 1948 FET y de las JONS/Movimiento Nacional (Franco) PNV PSOE ERC Unio Izq. Rep. CNT EAE-ANV PCE POUM U. Rep. ARDE 0 Monarq. CDC 0 PSP (Tierno) . P. Galegista 0 0 Partido Socialista Galego 0 0 ONU M Ifni R (Carrero-Blanco) (Arias-Navarro) (Adolfo Suárez)
  8. 8. 19821976 1978 1980 Reinado de Juan Carlos I C.S.Suárez SuarezArias 19861984 1988 1990 1992 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 PP: AznarPSOE: González OTAN C.S. Fuerza Nueva (Piñar) PNV PSOE ERC Unio CNT EAE PCE POUM ARDE 0 0 Alianza P. (Fraga) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Euskadiko Eskerra 0 CDC CEE ERC (Tarradellas) CiU (Pujol)0 PNV PCE (Carrillo) CNT PSOE (Felipe González) UCD (Suárez) 0 0 0 Partido Popular (Aznar) CDS (Suárez) 0 IU (Anguita) PSOE (Zapatero)0 0 ERC (Carod-Rovira) 0 Los Verdes 0 0 Partidos Regionalistas PSP (Tierno) PNV (Ibarretxe) 0 Falangistas/Carlistas 0 Aralar 0 Partido Liberal 0 Trans. BNG (Beiras)0 C G IraqKosYugSomGolfo EEEEEEEE R R R
  9. 9. 20082000 2002 2004 2006 20122010 2014 2016 2018 2020 Reinado de Juan Carlos I Reinado de Felipe VI PSOE: SánchezPP: RajoyPSOE: Zapatero Libia PP: Aznar Iraq CiU (Pujol) CNT Partido Popular (Aznar) IU (Anguita) PSOE (Zapatero) ERC (Carod-Rovira) Los Verdes Partidos Regionalistas PNV (Ibarretxe) Aralar Falangistas/Carlistas 0 0 0 Ciudadanos (Rivera) 0 0 Vox (Abascal) Partido Popular (Rajoy) 0 0 0 PDeCat (Puigdemont) 0 0 UPyD (Díez) Podemos 0 UP (Iglesias)0 IU (Garzón) EH Bildu0 IU (Lara) 0 PSOE (Sanchez)00 (Rubalcaba) (Casado) 0 ERC (Junqueras) CiU (Mas)0 0 0 0 BNG (Pontón) LEYENDA Constitución/Proy. Const. Golpe/Pronunciamiento Magnicidio del Jefe del Gob. Elecciones Generales Guerras/Guerras Civiles Pres. Consejo de Ministros Reinado/Republica/Período Adhesión/Alianza Referéndum PNV (Urkullu) (Arrim.) C G E M E EEEEEEE R R @Alex_glgz

