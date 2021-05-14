Pitch Deck SpeakerCast v1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aformamaisfácildeencontraro palestranteideal,semintermediários. Uma plataforma marketplace que permite fazer uma seleção a...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK AlgunsdosPalestrantes
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Maisde700paracomeçar
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Decelebridadesagrandesespecialistas
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Atualmente Existem 2 caminhos para contratar palestrantes; diretamente com eles ou por a...
Contratantes Burocracia Tempo gasto no processo Falta de materiais do palestrante Falta de garantia de uma contratação ass...
AgênciasdePalestrantes Ter um brieﬁng completo Demora na consulta: muita solicitação para pouca gente executar Processo de...
Palestrantes Pré-reserva sem pagamento Cobrança e emissão de NF Solicitações de equipamentos ignoradas Encaixes de agenda ...
MercadoPotencial O mercado brasileiro de eventos corporativos é gigantesco, e movimenta anualmente mais de 210 bilhões de ...
MercadoPotencial SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Palestrantes* Contratantes 128 mil 1,66 Milhões Brasil Brasil Mundo Emp...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Um marketplace para contratação fácil e rápida do palestrante ideal para eventos presenc...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Contratante Consultor virtual Filtro avançado Catálogo de palestrantes Busca e tarifa ﬂe...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Palestrante Curadoria dos palestrantes Cadastro do perﬁl completo Acompanhamento de toda...
AppMobile Além da versão web, iremos disponibilizar apps nativos para iOS e Android. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Dabuscaaocontrato, nomenortempo VERSÃO CONTRATANTE
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Gestãocompleta, napalmadamão VERSÃO PALESTRANTE
ModelodeNegócio TaxadeComissão de por transação 10-20% ReceitasAdicionais % sobre serviços para contratantes e palestrante...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK ConcorrentesnoMundo Oceano Azul
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK TimeExecutivo Sócios JoãoKepler Investidor Partner @Bossa Nova Investimentos AlexGarcia ...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK AlexGarcia Empreendedor, proﬁssional de negócios e tecnologia com mais de 15 anos de exp...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK LeilaNavarro Empreendedora, palestrante com mais de 30 anos de experiência, autora de ma...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK DennisPenna Empreendedor, proﬁssional de negócios e palestras com mais de 15 anos de exp...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK RenanHannouche Empreendedor, proﬁssional de negócios e tecnologia com mais de 20 anos de...
SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK EstratégiadeExit As fusões e aquisições envolvendo empresas de intermediação de serviços...
Obrigado! Alex Garcia Fundador & CEO alex@speakercast.com.br +55 (11) 95320.0272 SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK
  1. 1. Aformamaisfácildeencontraro palestranteideal,semintermediários. Uma plataforma marketplace que permite fazer uma seleção através de algoritmos (baseada na inteligência de dados) para o melhor match possível entre palestrantes e contratantes e vice versa. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK
  2. 2. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK AlgunsdosPalestrantes
  3. 3. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Maisde700paracomeçar
  4. 4. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Decelebridadesagrandesespecialistas
  5. 5. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Atualmente Existem 2 caminhos para contratar palestrantes; diretamente com eles ou por agências de palestrantes. Boa parte do mercado não é 100% atendida por nenhum deles. Escalabilidade Integrações Complexidade na contratação Busca por inovação Aumento do valor dos cachês Ruídos na intermediação
  6. 6. Contratantes Burocracia Tempo gasto no processo Falta de materiais do palestrante Falta de garantia de uma contratação assertiva DORES SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 EVENTOS ENTIDADES CORPORATIVO EDUCAÇÃO PITCH DECK
  7. 7. AgênciasdePalestrantes Ter um brieﬁng completo Demora na consulta: muita solicitação para pouca gente executar Processo de negociação DORES SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK
  8. 8. Palestrantes Pré-reserva sem pagamento Cobrança e emissão de NF Solicitações de equipamentos ignoradas Encaixes de agenda por localização DORES SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK PROFISSIONAIS ESPECIALISTAS C-LEVELS CONSELHEIROS MENTORES EMPREEN DEDORES MESTRES D CERIMÔNIA
  9. 9. MercadoPotencial O mercado brasileiro de eventos corporativos é gigantesco, e movimenta anualmente mais de 210 bilhões de reais*. No Brasil são realizadas cerca de 200 mil palestras todos os anos. Um segmento que movimenta anualmente mais de 2 bilhões de reais. E que além disso vem crescendo 16% por ano*. R$ 2Bi 2019 2025 R$ 4Bi * Fonte: ABEOC - Associação Brasileira de Empresas de Eventos. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK PalestrasnoBrasil Cachês dos palestrantes
  10. 10. MercadoPotencial SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Palestrantes* Contratantes 128 mil 1,66 Milhões Brasil Brasil Mundo Empresas Ativas em 2020** 19,7 Milhões * Fonte: LinkedIn em abril de 2021 ** Fonte: Agencia Brasil 2021
  11. 11. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Um marketplace para contratação fácil e rápida do palestrante ideal para eventos presenciais e/ou online. APlataforma
  12. 12. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Contratante Consultor virtual Filtro avançado Catálogo de palestrantes Busca e tarifa ﬂexível por geolocalização Geração de leads automatizado Negociação e contratação direta Voucher para “degustação” das palestras Agenda do palestrante Avaliação e depoimentos VERSÃO WEB DESKTOP
  13. 13. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Palestrante Curadoria dos palestrantes Cadastro do perﬁl completo Acompanhamento de todas as solicitações Agenda em tempo real Controle ﬁnanceiro Chat direto com os contratantes Acesso a dados para tomada de decisões Acompanhamento da logística Gamiﬁcação e recompensas VERSÃO WEB DESKTOP
  14. 14. AppMobile Além da versão web, iremos disponibilizar apps nativos para iOS e Android. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK
  15. 15. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Dabuscaaocontrato, nomenortempo VERSÃO CONTRATANTE
  16. 16. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK Gestãocompleta, napalmadamão VERSÃO PALESTRANTE
  17. 17. ModelodeNegócio TaxadeComissão de por transação 10-20% ReceitasAdicionais % sobre serviços para contratantes e palestrantes % sobre serviços de logística Geração de leads SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK
  18. 18. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK ConcorrentesnoMundo Oceano Azul
  19. 19. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK TimeExecutivo Sócios JoãoKepler Investidor Partner @Bossa Nova Investimentos AlexGarcia LeilaNavarro DennisPenna RenanHannouche Co-Fundador & CEO Co-Fundadora & Idealizadora Co-Fundador & COO Co-Fundador & CTO
  20. 20. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK AlexGarcia Empreendedor, proﬁssional de negócios e tecnologia com mais de 15 anos de experiência. Sócio e Fundador da OTT Pro CO-FUNDADOR & CEO SPEAKERCAST Brazil Partner da FanHero Sócio e Idealizador da SpeakerPlay Organizador-Licenciado e Curador do TEDxUnp
  21. 21. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK LeilaNavarro Empreendedora, palestrante com mais de 30 anos de experiência, autora de mais de 16 livros. CEO do Instituto Leila Navarro Membro do Conselho da BPW International IDEALIZADORA E CO-FUNDADORA SPEAKERCAST Sócia e Fundadora da NetSpeakers Única mulher na categoria palestrante indicada cinco vezes no Prêmio Top of Mind Estadão RH
  22. 22. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK DennisPenna Empreendedor, proﬁssional de negócios e palestras com mais de 15 anos de experiência. CO-FUNDADOR & COO SPEAKERCAST Sócio e Fundador da Polo Palestrantes Sócio e Fundador do Talks Aprendizado Contínuo Sócio e Fundador da Minha Palestra Online Sócio do Conselho Virtual
  23. 23. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK RenanHannouche Empreendedor, proﬁssional de negócios e tecnologia com mais de 20 anos de experiência. Sócio e Fundador da GZero Sócio e Fundador da Ioomi CO-FUNDADOR & CTO SPEAKERCAST Sócio e Co-Fundador da Stape Music Sócio e Co-Fundador da Let's Sistemas Tech Advisor da PPA Capital
  24. 24. SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK EstratégiadeExit As fusões e aquisições envolvendo empresas de intermediação de serviços estão registrando um aumento histórico na pandemia. Empresas com soluções de software inovadoras, inventário de conteúdo e forte presença em mercados estratégicos provavelmente serão adquiridas por players que desejam aumentar o portfólio de soluções ou entrar em novos mercados. Potencial Compradores
  25. 25. Obrigado! Alex Garcia Fundador & CEO alex@speakercast.com.br +55 (11) 95320.0272 SPEAKERCAST | ABR 2021 PITCH DECK

