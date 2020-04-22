Instr quizlet 2020_abr_blogue

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Projeto ALEX: instruções para exercícios interativos no Quizlet Exercícios interativos
1. Segue o link de convite para a tua turma e cria uma conta no Quizlet (Inscreva-se…) Se já tens conta, podes “entrar” ou...
3 QUIZLET – Escolher uma lista, informação no título da lista No meio, vês as listas de palavras da turma. O título da lis...
QUIZLET – Ver/ouvir palavras da lista Em cima podes VER cada palavra num cartão (toca em cada um para ver a tradução, pass...
Quizlet – Ver/ouvir palavras em listas com imagens (diagramas) Se a lista tem um diagrama, é bom conhecer as palavras atra...
O método de estudo mais simples para aprender (só) o significado das palavras é a atividade CARTÕES. Quizlet – Método de e...
Vê a palavra que está na frente do cartão. Pensa como ela é na outra língua e toca para virares o cartão e verificares a r...
Mas depois, para saberes entender e escrever as palavras (e para vocabulário prioritário), sugerimos outro método de estud...
Importante: para o método que sugerimos, precisas de escolher as seguintes opções: 9 Quizlet – Método de estudo 2: “conhec...
10 Vais começar com exercícios de escolha múltipla. Quizlet – Método de estudo 2: “conhecer e escrever” Atividade APRENDER...
11 Na ronda seguinte, fazes exercícios de escrita. Se responderes “Eu não sei”, ou se te enganares, precisas de copiar a r...
Quizlet – Método de estudo 2: “conhecer e escrever” Atividade APRENDER (escrever) E se a palavra a escrever tem elementos ...
Há listas que não têm palavra alemã+palavra portuguesa, têm frase alemã+palavra que falta (e que está traduzida no fim da ...
Quizlet – Outras atividades: jogos COMBINAR e GRAVIDADE Além dos 2 métodos de estudo que propusemos, podes fazer outras at...
15 Podes ir às lições antigas e rever vocabulário anterior. Treina mais palavras sem asterisco, que não eram prioritárias ...
