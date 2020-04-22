Instr l apps_2020abr

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Projeto ALEX: instruções para exercícios interativos no Learning Apps Exercícios interativos
  2. 2. Os títulos das grelhas ou dos exercícios têm normalmente o número da lição do livro a que correspondem (L1, L2, L2+3…) e o tema. Esta é uma grelha de exercícios, clica num ícone para fazeres esse exercício. 2 Learning Apps – grelhas de exercícios e informação nos títulos Podes pôr qualquer exercício em ecrã inteiro. O asterisco (* ou L1*) sinaliza vocabulário prioritário
  3. 3. 3 Learning Apps – instruções e ajudas Clicando aqui, podes sempre voltar a ver as instruções iniciais. Clicando na lâmpada, vês mais informação, como a tradução de palavras/frases do exercício. Clica aqui para ver se as tuas respostas estão certas.
  4. 4. Para teres acesso a todos os exercícios do ALEX no Learning Apps, tens de ter uma conta nessa plataforma. 4 Learning Apps – criar conta e participar na turma Segue o link de convite que recebeste para a tua turma. Se já tiveres uma conta, entra nela. Se não tens conta, cria uma conta nova. Podes escolher a língua, mas não há português.
  5. 5. Depois de seguires o link de convite e entrares, escolhe “Confirm assignment” para confirmar participação na turma. 5 Learning Apps – confirmar participação e entrar na turma E depois podes ver e entrar na(s) tua(s) turma(s) em “my class”.
  6. 6. 6 Contacto para dúvidas ou problemas Dificuldades de acesso? Outras perguntas ou problemas? Contacto: alexdknfluc@gmail.com

