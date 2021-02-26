Tomate conservate - Raport Financial Trends

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prezentare Raport Market Intelligence România Tomate conservate Ediția a IV-a Publicată în anul 2020 Copyright © 2020. Toa...
www.financialtrends.ro/analiza-industriei Contactează Echipa Market Intelligence mi@financialtrends.ro Folosind analiza in...
Seria de rapoarte în cifre: 30,000 de rapoarte disponibile 28 de țări analizate 1,200+ de grupe de produse 23 de industrii...
Ce conține analiza industriei Conține doar date colectate din surse oficiale recunoscute internațional și sunt interpretat...
Prezentarea datelor în Considerăm vizualizarea datelor ca fiind esențială pentru comunicarea eficientă a prelucrărilor com...
Cuprins
Abrevieri Prezentarea listei de abrevieri folosite în interiorul studiului. Surse date Detalierea surselor de date folosit...
Listă grafice (1) Cuprins
Listă grafice (2) Cuprins
Listă tabele Cuprins
Introducere Sumar executiv Introducere
Evoluții cheie Prezentarea amplorii dinamicii an/an sub formă de heatmap, a indicatorilor din cele 4 cadrane: 1. “Dinamică...
Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.1 Perioada istorică: Producție (I) Pentru prima parte a analizei istorice a producției am alocat fie...
Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.1 Perioada istorică: Producție (II) În continuare, pentru a sintetiza analiza istorică a producției,...
Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.1 Perioada istorică: Exporturi (III) Tinând cont de integrarea economiei la nivel global, o parte di...
Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.1 Perioada istorică: În context internațional (IV) Finalizarea secțiunii dedicate analizei evoluției...
Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.2 Perioadă estimări: Producție (I) Încheierea subcapitolului dedicat perioadei istorice ne permite t...
Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.2 Perioadă estimări: Export (II) Continuăm capitolul dedicat perioadei estimărilor pe termen mediu ș...
Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: Consum (I) Începem capitolul al 2-lea, dedicat cererii, prin a îți face cunosu...
Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: Consum (II) În continuare analizei instorice a consumului, partea a doua este ...
2.1 Perioada istorică: La nivel regional (III) Necesitatea împărțirii datelor consumului la nivel regional, ne-a oferit po...
Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: La nivel regional (IV) Completăm analiza regională a cererii prin prezentarea ...
Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: Importuri (V) Tinând cont de capacitatea internă de producție și de cererea ef...
Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: În context internațional (VI) Pentru a finaliza secțiunea dedicată analizei ev...
Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.2 Perioadă estimări: Consum (I) Încheierea analizei dedicate perioadei istorice ne permite trecerea...
Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.2 Perioadă estimări: Import (II) Continuăm capitolul dedicat perioadei estimărilor pe termen mediu ...
Capitolul 3. Prețul 3.1 Perioada istorică: Oferta (I) Al treilea capitol din raport, Prețul, începe prin analiza prețului ...
Capitolul 3. Prețul 3.1 Perioada istorică: Cererea (II) În completare, a doua parte a acestui capitol este dedicată analiz...
Capitolul 3. Prețul 3.1 Perioada istorică: În context internațional (III) Pentru finalizarea analizei perioadei istorice a...
Capitolul 3. Prețul 3.2 Perioadă estimări: Oferta În prima parte a subcapitolului “3.2 Perioadă estimări: 2020 - 2024” pre...
Anexă
Tomate conservate - Raport Financial Trends
Prezentarea raportului Tomate conservate 2014-2024 din seria Market Intelligence Europe, publicat de catre Financial Trends

  1. 1. Prezentare Raport Market Intelligence România Tomate conservate Ediția a IV-a Publicată în anul 2020 Copyright © 2020. Toate drepturile rezervate Financial Trends
  2. 2. www.financialtrends.ro/analiza-industriei Contactează Echipa Market Intelligence mi@financialtrends.ro Folosind analiza industriei simplifici întreg procesul de cercetare de piață. Market Intelligence
  3. 3. Seria de rapoarte în cifre: 30,000 de rapoarte disponibile 28 de țări analizate 1,200+ de grupe de produse 23 de industrii analizate Market Intelligence
  4. 4. Ce conține analiza industriei Conține doar date colectate din surse oficiale recunoscute internațional și sunt interpretate într-o manieră obiectivă. De asemenea, întregul raport a fost realizat special pentru a crea o experiență plăcută utilizatorului și îmbină două tipuri de percepții, complementare. Forma scrisă ce conține explicațiile și interpretarea datelor și forma vizuală, prin prezentarea datelor sub formă grafică, într-un stil clar, concis și curat. Market Intelligence?
  5. 5. Prezentarea datelor în Considerăm vizualizarea datelor ca fiind esențială pentru comunicarea eficientă a prelucrărilor complexe și a datelor brute din formă tabelară. Din acest motiv am abordat o prezentare grafică diferită de cea predefinită, fiind realizată special pentru fiecare capitol în parte în funcție de conținutul fiecăruia. Market Intelligence?
  6. 6. Cuprins
  7. 7. Abrevieri Prezentarea listei de abrevieri folosite în interiorul studiului. Surse date Detalierea surselor de date folosite în realizarea raportului. Cuprins
  8. 8. Listă grafice (1) Cuprins
  9. 9. Listă grafice (2) Cuprins
  10. 10. Listă tabele Cuprins
  11. 11. Introducere Sumar executiv Introducere
  12. 12. Evoluții cheie Prezentarea amplorii dinamicii an/an sub formă de heatmap, a indicatorilor din cele 4 cadrane: 1. “Dinamică valoare (YoY)” 2. ”Dinamică pret (YoY)” 3. ”Indicator per capita raportat la media UE (medie = 100)” 4. ”Fluxuri comerciale” Statistici cheie Secțiunea este dedicată sintezei principalelor statistici, prezentate sub forma unui tablou de bord. Acestea prezintă comparația între perioada istorică și valorea obținută în scenariul central pentru perioada estimată. Introducere
  13. 13. Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.1 Perioada istorică: Producție (I) Pentru prima parte a analizei istorice a producției am alocat fiecărui an din perioada 2014-2019 o interpretare detaliată. De asemenea, valorile producției sunt descompuse în funcție de destinație pentru a permite identificarea rapidă și clară a contribuțiilor la evoluția anuală. Pentru a asigura un mediu obiectiv, datele au fost normalizate atât în procesul de prelucrare cât și în prezentarea rezultatelor.
  14. 14. Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.1 Perioada istorică: Producție (II) În continuare, pentru a sintetiza analiza istorică a producției, partea a doua este destinată explicațiilor pentru întreaga perioadă. În acest sens s-a urmărit tendința evoluției istorice în funcție de destinație, relația dintre producție și consum alături de volatilitate.
  15. 15. Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.1 Perioada istorică: Exporturi (III) Tinând cont de integrarea economiei la nivel global, o parte din ofertă este disponibilă pentru piața externă (export). Din acest motiv, am considerat necesară examinarea concentrării exporturilor și a calculării expunerii la nivelul principalilor parteneri comerciali. Totodată am considerat oportun să evidențiem cu ajutorul unui Heatmap amploarea dinamicii an/an. Continuând analiza partenerilor comerciali, am inclus datele în cadrul unei analize comparative. Rezultatele obținute au fost separate în 4 grupuri. În încheierea analizei exporturilor prezentăm contribuțiile cumulate la creșterea exporturilor ale principalilor parteneri comerciali.
  16. 16. Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.1 Perioada istorică: În context internațional (IV) Finalizarea secțiunii dedicate analizei evoluției în timp a ofertei ne-a condus la următorul proces, includerea datelor în contextul internațional. Acest pas a necesitat transformarea datelor prin standardizarea lor, precum și împărțirea (rezultatelor/interpretărilor) în două secțiuni. Prima secțiune, producția în context internațional, prezintă dinamică an/an, structura în funcție de destinație alături de nivelul producției per capita raportat la media internațională. Cea de a doua secțiune, exporturile în context internațional, prezintă dinamică an/an împreună cu nivelul exporturilor per capita raportat la media internațională.
  17. 17. Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.2 Perioadă estimări: Producție (I) Încheierea subcapitolului dedicat perioadei istorice ne permite trecerea la următorul, 1.2, dedicat perioadei estimărilor pe termen mediu, pentru orizontul de timp 2020-2024. Începem capitolul prin a explica metodologia din spatele modelului matematic folosit în realizarea estimărilor la nivelul producției. Pe urmă, prezentăm rezultatele obținute pentru întreaga perioada, în scenariul central alături de benzile intervalului de încredere de ±95%. De asemenea, fiecare an în parte are atribuită o explicație detaliată ce cuprinde/conține și motivul pentru care ne asteptăm la această evoluție.
  18. 18. Capitolul 1. Oferta 1.2 Perioadă estimări: Export (II) Continuăm capitolul dedicat perioadei estimărilor pe termen mediu și ajungem la exporturi. Menținem tiparul și începem prin a explica metodologia din spatele modelului matematic folosit în realizarea estimărilor. Pe urmă, prezentăm rezultatele obținute pentru întreaga perioada, în scenariul central alături de benzile intervalului de încredere de ±95%. De asemenea, fiecare an în parte are atribuită o explicație detaliată ce cuprinde/conține și motivul pentru care ne asteptăm la această evoluție. În plus, prezentăm valorile estimărilor pentru întreaga perioadă, rezultate în urma calculului contribuțiilor cumulate absolute ale celor mai importanți parteneri comerciali pe care i-am prezentat în ''1.1 Oferta – Perioada istorică: Exporturi (III)''.
  19. 19. Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: Consum (I) Începem capitolul al 2-lea, dedicat cererii, prin a îți face cunosute observațiile analizei istorice ale consumului. Fiecare an din perioada istorică 2014- 2019 beneficiază de o interpretare detaliată. De asemenea, valorile consumului sunt descompuse în funcție de proveniența pentru a permite identificarea rapidă și clară a contrubuțiilor la evoluția anuală. Pentru a asigura un mediu obiectiv, datele au fost normalizate atât în procesul de prelucrare cât și în prezentarea rezultatelor.
  20. 20. Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: Consum (II) În continuare analizei instorice a consumului, partea a doua este dedicată explicațiilor pentru întreaga perioadă. În acest sens s-a urmărit tendința evoluției istorice în funcție de provenientă, alături de volatilitate.
  21. 21. 2.1 Perioada istorică: La nivel regional (III) Necesitatea împărțirii datelor consumului la nivel regional, ne-a oferit posibilitatea să dezvoltăm o metodă care să ne permită aproximarea cererii la nivel regional, conform clasificării europene NUTS2. Începutul capitolului este dedicat explicaților metodologice folosite în modelarea cererii la nivel regional. Rezultatele modelului măsoară și performanța regiunilor. Acestea au fost normalizate și incluse în cadrul analizei comparative. Pentru a avea o viziune mai clară asupra performanței, am separat valorile obținute în 4 grupuri. Capitolul 2. Cererea
  22. 22. Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: La nivel regional (IV) Completăm analiza regională a cererii prin prezentarea detaliată a rezultatelor obținute de fiecare regiune în parte.
  23. 23. Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: Importuri (V) Tinând cont de capacitatea internă de producție și de cererea efectivă din piață, o parte din cerere este satisfăcută din mediul extern (import). Din acest motiv, am considerat necesară examinarea concentrării importurilor și a identificării celor mai preferate surse de proveniență. Totodată am considerat oportun să evidențiem cu ajutorul unui Heatmap amploarea dinamicii an/an. Continuând analiza partenerilor comerciali, am inclus datele în cadrul unei analize comparative. Rezultatele obținute au fost separate în 4 grupuri. În încheierea analizei importurilor prezentăm contribuțiile cumulate la creșterea importurilor ale principalilor parteneri comerciali.
  24. 24. Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.1 Perioada istorică: În context internațional (VI) Pentru a finaliza secțiunea dedicată analizei evoluției în timp a cererii ne-a condus la următorul proces, includerea datelor în contextul internațional. Acest pas a necesitat transformarea datelor prin standardizarea lor, precum și împărțirea (rezultatelor/interpretărilor) în două secțiuni. Prima secțiune, consumul în context internațional, prezintă dinamică an/an, structura în funcție de proveniență alături de nivelul consumului per capita raportat la media internațională. Cea de a doua secțiune, importurile în context internațional, prezintă dinamică an/an împreună cu nivelul importurilor per capita raportat la media internațională.
  25. 25. Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.2 Perioadă estimări: Consum (I) Încheierea analizei dedicate perioadei istorice ne permite trecerea la următorul capitol, 2.2, dedicat perioadei estimărilor pe termen mediu, pentru orizontul de timp 2020-2024. Începem capitolul prin a explica metodologia din spatele modelului matematic folosit în realizarea estimărilor la nivelul consumului. Pe urmă, prezentăm rezultatele obținute pentru întreaga perioada, în scenariul central alături de benzile intervalului de încredere de ±95%. De asemenea, fiecare an în parte are atribuită o explicație detaliată ce cuprinde/conține și motivul pentru care ne asteptăm la această evoluție.
  26. 26. Capitolul 2. Cererea 2.2 Perioadă estimări: Import (II) Continuăm capitolul dedicat perioadei estimărilor pe termen mediu și prezentăm importurile. Menținem tiparul și începem prin a explica metodologia din spatele modelului matematic folosit în realizarea estimărilor. Pe urmă, prezentăm rezultatele obținute pentru întreaga perioada, în scenariul central alături de benzile intervalului de încredere de ±95%. De asemenea, fiecare an în parte are atribuită o explicație detaliată ce cuprinde/conține și motivul pentru care ne asteptăm la această evoluție. În plus, prezentăm valorile estimărilor pentru întreaga perioadă, rezultate în urma calculului contribuțiilor cumulate absolute ale celor mai Importante piețe de aprovizionare pe care le-am prezentat în “2.1 Cererea – Perioada istorică: Importuri (V)''.
  27. 27. Capitolul 3. Prețul 3.1 Perioada istorică: Oferta (I) Al treilea capitol din raport, Prețul, începe prin analiza prețului la nivel de ofertă. Pentru a explica cât mai clar evoluția istorică, am examinat atent următoarele aspecte: - relația dintre preț și cantitate; - evoluția structurii prețului; - diferența medie de preț în funcție de destinație: - volatilitatea prețurilor.
  28. 28. Capitolul 3. Prețul 3.1 Perioada istorică: Cererea (II) În completare, a doua parte a acestui capitol este dedicată analizei prețului la nivel de cerere. Pentru a asigura comparabilitatea între evoluții, am urmat aceleași etape de analiză descrise în pagina anterioară.
  29. 29. Capitolul 3. Prețul 3.1 Perioada istorică: În context internațional (III) Pentru finalizarea analizei perioadei istorice a prețului, prezentăm prețul în context internațional. Astfel, în prima parte ne axăm pe evoluția prețului la nivel de ofertă în context internațional și explicăm evoluția în timp a acestuia și cum se poziționează comparativ cu nivelul mediu internațional. Pentru a facilita această metodă, datele sunt transformate printr-un proces de normalizare. A doua parte este destinată evoluției prețului la nivel de cerere în context internațional și pentru a asigura continuitatea și comparabilitatea, urmăm etapele descrise mai sus.
  30. 30. Capitolul 3. Prețul 3.2 Perioadă estimări: Oferta În prima parte a subcapitolului “3.2 Perioadă estimări: 2020 - 2024” prezentăm estimările pe termen mediu, pentru evoluția prețului pe partea ofertei. Rezultatele obținute reprezintă valoarea centrală a estimărilor (valoarea medie) pentru fiecare an și sunt prezentate alături de benzile intervalului de încredere de ±95%. 3.2 Perioadă estimări: Cererea În a doua parte a subcapitolului “3.2 Perioadă estimări: 2020 - 2024” prezentăm estimările pe termen mediu, pentru evoluția prețului pe partea cererii. Rezultatele obținute reprezintă valoarea centrală a estimărilor (valoarea medie) pentru fiecare an și sunt prezentate alături de benzile intervalului de încredere de ±95%.
  31. 31. Anexă
