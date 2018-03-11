Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE SCRIBD E ISSUU DANIELA ALEXANDRA VERA HERRERA 11°A
  2. 2. SCRIBD QUE ES SCRIBD? Es un sitio web para compartir documentos que permite a los usuarios publicar archivos de diversos formatos e incrustarlos en una página web utilizando su formato iPaper. Scribd fue fundada por Trip Adler en 2006.2 Los competidores más notorios de Scribd son Docstoc, WePapers e Issuu. Se puede ingresar en el buscador dela página principal palabras clave y se mostraran los documentos relacionados. PASOS PARA SCRIBD 1. Primero tienes que contar con una cuenta de correo en Gmail. 2. Entras a la página de Scribd 3. Para registrarte entras a Sign Upy llenas la forma con tus datos ( Email Address, password y Username -opcional-) y luego das clic en Sign Up. COMO SUBIR DOCUMENTOS EN SCRIBD 1.-Es importante que ya tengas listos los documentos que quieras publicar en Scribd. 2.-.Después buscas la opción Upload,y das clic en la opción de Clic tochoose files del cuadro Step 1. 3.- Se abre un cuadro que dice Buscaren y buscas tu documento para luego dar clicen abrir. 4.-Apareceráeltítulo de tu documento en el cuadro donde dice Step 2y luego das clic en Upload Docs. 5.-Después dale clic en Savechanges y te vas a My Docs. 6.- Listo, verás el título de tu documento con un link y desde ahí podrás abrir tu documento. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL VISUALIZADOR Puede seleccionar tres modos de visualización: 1. Scroll (con barra desplazadora) 2. Book (libro) 3. Slide (presentación)
  3. 3. VENTAJAS  Distribución masiva de documentos de texto.  Incentivar la lectura en línea.  Contribuyen con la disminución de la tala indiscriminada de Árboles. DESVENTAJAS  La lectura en pantalla genera cansancio visual.  Muchos usuarios tienden a descargar el archivo con la finalidad de imprimirlo. ISSUU QUE ES ISSUU? Issuu es un servicio en línea que permite la visualización de material digitalizado, como libros, documentos, números de revistas, periódicos, y otros medios impresos de forma realista y personalizable. El servicio que ofrece Issuu en el área de publicación se puede comparar con lo que Flickr hace para compartir fotografías, y lo que YouTube hace para compartir vídeo. El material subido al sitio es visto a través de un navegador web y está hecho para parecerse lo más posible a una publicación impresa, con un formato que permite la visualización de dos páginas a la vez (como un libro o una revista abiertos) y una vuelta a la página animada. Aunque los documentos en Issuu están diseñados para verse en línea, es posible guardar una copia de ellos. QUE DESVENTAJAS TIENE ISSUU  Está en ingles  Es muy lento  Esta limitado a 500 páginas y 100 Mb  La navegación y la lectura resultan un tanto incomodas sobre todo cuando el tamaño de la fuente del texto es muy reducida
  4. 4. QUE VENTAJAS TIENE ISSUU  Es gratis  Tiene utilidades similares a las redes sociales añadir amigos compartir documentos etc.  Puedes crear tanto libros como revistas  Puedes ver los documentos issuu de otros usuarios  Otro de las virtudes de issuu es que es una importante base de datos. A la hora de realizar trabajos, es más fácil obtener la información de esta página que de Google, por ejemplo. En el meta buscador, tendrías que ir abriendo página a página y desenmarañando la información.  En issuu, el sistema de navegación es rápido e intuitivo, con una lupa, que te ayuda a acercar los textos. De un vistazo puedes encontrar lo que estás buscando o descartarlo.  Zoom con un clic  Facilidad para enviar por correo  Opción de visualizar a pantalla completa  Genera unas diapositivas en la parte inferior a modo de índice  La revista tiene efecto de pasar hojas tal cual una revista  Se pueden dejar comentarios puede embeber fácilmente a una miniatura dinamita de la revista.

