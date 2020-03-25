Successfully reported this slideshow.
For years, women have taken the backseat when it came to leadership roles in their careers. Time and time again, women were passed over for promotions and instead watched their male colleagues rise to hire positions. However, as women begin to fight for equality now more than ever, small businesses and large corporations have focused on empowering more women leaders. In order to promote diversity and equality in the workplace, this is how to empower women leaders!

  1. 1. How to Empower Women Leaders in the Workplace Alexandra Arrivillaga
  2. 2. PROMOTING EQUALITY AND DIVERSITY Time and time again, women were passed over for promotions and instead watched their male colleagues rise to hire positions. However, as women begin to fight for equality now more than ever, small businesses and large corporations have focused on empowering more women leaders. In order to promote diversity and equality in the workplace, this is how to empower women leaders:
  3. 3. Hire More Women This first step to empowering and encouraging more women leaders is by hiring more women. If your women employees feel that they work in an environment dominated by men, they will be discouraged to pursue a higher position in the company. Make sure that every department and level are embracing equality. By having more women employed, it will encourage them to believe they have a shot at leadership and management positions.
  4. 4. Offer Women Mentors A When someone sees a person much like them or in a similar situation in a place of leadership and power, it helps them see where they could be someday. Being able to see a woman lead first- hand can have a remarkable effect on women in the workplace. Have women speakers come into the office or offer networking events for employees to get acquainted with. It’s important for women to see other women in leadership positions.
  5. 5. By talking with women about where they see themselves headed in the company or if they would be interested in a leadership position, it is empowering them to take on more responsibility and work harder to put them into leadership. This also helps with employee retention. By enabling them to seek future leadership roles, it also encourages them to stay committed to the company. Discuss Leadership Roles

