UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE BIOQUÍMICA Y FARMACIA LABORA...
 Sales de mercurio inorgánico: Se encuentran en las pilas, laboratorios de química, algunos desinfectantes y medicamentos...
2HgCl2 + SnCl2 HgCl2 + SnCl4 Hg2Cl2 + SnCl2 2Hg + SnCl4 6.2 Con el Yoduro de Potasio Al reaccionar una muestra que conteng...
8. RESULTADOS OBTENIDOS: Grupos Reacciones Resultado Grafico Animal de experimenta ción (pescado corvina) Se tritura las v...
1 Reacción de Dumas positivo característico 2 Reacción de Lustgarten positivo característico 3 Reacción de fujiwara positi...
Se observó que al inyectar 10 ml del toxico mercurio como recorría las vísceras del animal en estudio(pescado) se apreció ...
14. Bibliografía Heller,J.(2015). Intoxicación con metilmercurio.Obtenidode medlineplus: https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/e...
Alexandra Illapa 0706272374 Cuadrode resultadosde todoslosgrupos Toxico Mercurio
INTOXICACIÓN POR MERCURIO

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE BIOQUÍMICA Y FARMACIA LABORATORIO DE TOXICOLOGÍA PRÁCTICA BF.8.01-03 1. DATOS INFORMATIVO: DOCENTE RESPONSABLE: Dr. Carlos García. Msc. CARRERA Bioquímica y Farmacia FECHA DE REALIZACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA: 17/06/2017 CURSO: Octavo Semestre PARALELO: “A” NOMBRE: Alexandra Rocio Illapa Morocho TIEMPOS: INICIO DE LA PRÁCTICA: 08:20 am HORA DE DISECCIÓN: 08:25 am HORA DE INICIO DE DESTILADO: 08:51 am HORA DE FINILIZACIÓN DEL DESTILADO: 09:09 am HORA FINALIZACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA: 09:25 am TEMA: INTOXICACIÓN POR MERCURIO 2. OBJETIVO:  Observar que sucede con las vísceras del pescado al inyectarle mercurio.  Determinar la presencia de mercurio mediante pruebas de reconocimiento. 3. FUNDAMENTO TEÓRICO: El mercurio, metal pesado ampliamente utilizado por el hombre, es muy tóxico; produce daño al sistema nervioso central, perturbaciones del comportamiento y lesiones renales. Se acumula en todos los seres vivos y no es esencial para ningún proceso biológico. La toxicidad del mercurio está directamente relacionada con su estado químico. El metilmercurio es la forma más dañina, con efectos neurotóxicos en adultos y en fetos de madres expuestas. El mercurio metálico no es menos tóxico. Las sales de mercurio inorgánico afectan directamente al riñón. Clínicamente, en la exposición ocupacional a mercurio se encuentra la triada clásica: temblor, alteración de la personalidad y estomatitis. En los últimos años se ha demostrado también alteración en la visión cromática. La exposición aguda se evalúa midiendo el mercurio en la sangre, mientras que la exposición crónica y ocupacional se determina mejor dosándolo en orina homogenizada de 24 horas. Hay tres tipos de mercurio usados en objetos comunes y con riesgo de toxicidad:  Mercurio elemental: Los objetos más usuales que lo contienen son termómetros de vidrio, interruptores eléctricos, amalgamas dentales, lámparas fluorescentes y determinados equipos médicos. 10 CALIFICACIÓN
  2. 2.  Sales de mercurio inorgánico: Se encuentran en las pilas, laboratorios de química, algunos desinfectantes y medicamentos de la cultura popular.  Mercurio orgánico: Lo encontramos sobre todo en antisépticos antiguos como mercurocromo rojo (Mercromina) por lo que actualmente está prohibido, tiomersal (conservante de la mayoría de vacunas), en el humo de la combustión del carbón y en peces que hayan ingerido metilmercurio. Los quelantes del metal -BAL, sus derivados o la D-penicilamina- son usados para tratar la intoxicación aguda o crónica. 4. MATERIALES Y REACTIVOS MATERIAL EQUIPO SUSTANCIAS MUESTRA  Vaso de precipitación  Erlenmeyer  Pipeta  Tubo de ensayo  Probeta  Agitador  embudo  perlas de vidrio.  Aparato de destilación  Balanza  Campana  Baño maría  Cloruro de Estaño.  Yoduro de Potasio.  Di fenil Tio Carbazona.  Sulfuro de Hidrogeno.  Amoniaco.  HCl.  Clorato de Potasio. Destilado de vísceras del animal a analizar 5. PROCEDIMIENTO: 1. Limpiar el mesón y tener a la mano todo el material a utilizar. 2. Diluir 10 ml de Nitrato de Mercurio. 3. Verter las vísceras en un balón de destilación y agregar 20 ml de ácido Clorhídrico y perlas de vidrio. 4. Destilar, recoger el destilado en 4g de Clorato de potasio. 5. Recoger aproximadamente 15 ml del destilado recogido(muestra) y realizar en las reacciones correspondientes en medios biológicos. 6. REACCIÓN DE IDENTIFICACIÓN: 6.1 Con el Cloruro Estañoso: Al agregar una pequeña cantidad del reactivo a una porción de la muestra, en caso de positivo se deber producir una precipitación blanco de cloruro mercurioso o calomel o un precipitado negro de Hg metálico.
  3. 3. 2HgCl2 + SnCl2 HgCl2 + SnCl4 Hg2Cl2 + SnCl2 2Hg + SnCl4 6.2 Con el Yoduro de Potasio Al reaccionar una muestra que contenga Hg, frente al KI, se produce un precipitado rojo, anaranjado o amarillo (de acuerdo a la concentración del toxico) de yoduro mercúrico. HgCl2 + 2KI 2HgI + 2KCl 6.3 Con la Difenil Tio Carbazona Es una reacción muy sencilla para reconocer el Hg, (el reactivo se prepara con 0.012 gr de ditiozona disuelto en 1000 ml de Cl4C) se mide un poco de muestra y se añaden algunas gotas de reactivo con el cual debe producir un color anaranjado en caso positivo, si es necesario se puede calentar ligeramente la mezcla. 6.4 Con la Difenil Carbazida En medio alcohólico, la difenil carbazida produce con el Hg un color violeta o rojo violeta. 6.5 Con el Sulfuro de Hidrogeno Produce un precipitado negro mercúrico. HgCl2 + H2S SHg + 2HCl 6.6 Con Amoniaco Si al añadir la solución de NH3 sonre el precipitado este se ennegrece, es señal suficiente para la existencia del mercurio. HgCl2 + NH3 Hg0g + Hg(NH2)Cl + Nh4+ + Cl- 7. GRÁFICOS
  4. 4. 8. RESULTADOS OBTENIDOS: Grupos Reacciones Resultado Grafico Animal de experimenta ción (pescado corvina) Se tritura las vísceras del pescado que contiene 10 ml de Mercurio.. Se filtra la solución en papel filtro. Se coloca 1 ml de la solución en un tubo de ensayo. Agregamos unas pequeñas gotas de Amoniaco. El resultado obtenidoes positivo característico para Mercurio.
  5. 5. 1 Reacción de Dumas positivo característico 2 Reacción de Lustgarten positivo característico 3 Reacción de fujiwara positivo característico rosa rojizo 4 Reacción de roseboom positivo característico 5 Reacción de Benedict positivo característico 6 Con el Amoniaco positivo característico 9. CONCLUSIONES:
  6. 6. Se observó que al inyectar 10 ml del toxico mercurio como recorría las vísceras del animal en estudio(pescado) se apreció como con una pequeña solución puede llegar a producir la muerte de quien coma pescado de los mares contaminados por este metal pesado produciéndoles la muerte. 10. RECOMENDACIONES:  Usar siempre el equipo de protección necesario para evitar accidentes.  Trabajar ordenadamente en sus respectivos mesones.  Tener mucho cuidado con los ácidos que se trabajan.  Dejar el área de trabajo siempre limpio. 11. CUESTIONARIO Cuáles son los tipos de mercurio usados enobjetos comunes y con riesgo de toxicidad  Mercurio elemental  Sales de mercurio inorgánico  Mercurio orgánico Dónde se encuentra se encuentra el mercurio elemental?  Termómetros de vidrio  Interruptores eléctricos  Bombillas de luz fluorescente  Obturaciones dentales  Algunos equipos médicos Cuáles son los síntomas crónicos pueden causar el mercurio?  Sabor metálico en la boca  Vómitos  Dificultad respiratoria  Tos fuerte  Encías inflamadas y sangrantes 12. GLOSARIO Toxico: Que es venenoso o que puede causar trastornos o la muerte a consecuencia de las lesiones debidas a un efecto químico. Irritación: Reacción de un órgano o de una parte del cuerpo, caracterizada por inflamación, enrojecimiento o dolor. Anestésico: Es una sustancia química que produce la pérdida temporal del conocimiento o de la sensibilidad de una parte del cuerpo. 13. REPRESENTACIÓN GRAFICA DE LA INTOXICACIÓN DEL ANIMAL EN ESTUDIO
  7. 7. 14. Bibliografía Heller,J.(2015). Intoxicación con metilmercurio.Obtenidode medlineplus: https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/ency/article/001651.htm Ramírez, A. (2008). Intoxicación ocupacional por mercurio. Obtenido de scielo: http://www.scielo.org.pe/pdf/afm/v69n1/a10v69n1.pdf AUTORIA Dr. Carlos García Msc. 15. ANEXOS: Muerte del animal Sintomatologias externas Reaccion via interna Administración de cloroformo
  Cuadrode resultadosde todoslosgrupos Toxico Mercurio

