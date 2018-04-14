Portafolio final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Portafolio Introduccion : El Objetivo del curso es el conocer y analizar los hechos históricos más sobresalientes de la Hi...
Semana N° 1 13 de Enero 2018 • En esta semana yo no asistí a clases . • Cuando consulte , se trato de la introducción del ...
Semana N° 2 20 de Enero 2018 En esta clase se estudiaron las líneas del tiempo. Los estudiantes realizaron exposición de p...
Semana n° 3 27 Enero 2018 • Por motivos de cumplir mis responsabilidades laborales no asistí a la clases este día.
Semana n° 4 03 de Febrero 2018 Se realiza presentación del periodo de la ilustración Se realizo la presentación por parte ...
Semana n° 5 10 de Febrero 2018 • Se concluye el tema de la Revolución Francesa • Se introduce el tema de la Revolución Ind...
Semana N° 6 17 de Febrero 2018 Se inicia el tema de La primera Guerra Mundial: 1914-1918 La Profesora introduce el tema co...
Semana n° 7 Realización del 1° Examen Parcial • Se evaluaron los temas estudiados de la semana n° 1 a la semana n° 6
Semana N° 8 03 de Marzo 2018 La profesora realiza una reflexión sobre la realización del examen. Se retoma el tema de la p...
Semana N° 9 10 de Marzo 2018 • La profesora realiza la clase magistral con los siguientes temas: • Revolución Rusa (1917),...
Semana N° 10 17 de Marzo 2018 • Se retoman los temas del periodo entre guerras : Ascenso de los gobiernos totalitarios: • ...
Semana N° 11 24 Marzo 2018 • Se inicia el tema de la ll guerra mundial , la profesora realiza la introducción del tema , c...
Semana 12 31 Marzo 2018 • Se realiza la entrega del blog , que incluye los temas sobre las guerra fría: Definición y carac...
Conclusión y Reflexión Final • Para concluir este trabajo sobre la recapitulación de los temas estudiados en las ultimas 1...
  1. 1. Portafolio Introduccion : El Objetivo del curso es el conocer y analizar los hechos históricos más sobresalientes de la Historia Mundial, ubicados temporalmente entre mediados del siglo XVIII retomando como antecedentes los aspectos más sobresalientes de la revolución Industrial y la revolución Francesa, hasta inicios del siglo XX con el periodo neocolonial o imperialista, que se constituirá en el contexto inmediato a la Primera Guerra Mundial, abarcando según la división tradicional de la Historia, el final de la Edad moderna y los inicios de la Época contemporánea. Objetivo del portafolio: Representa el trabajo realizado durante la mayor parte del curso, es una recopilación de evidencias que destaca lo más relevantes que se han desarrollado durante cada sesión o clase,
  2. 2. Semana N° 1 13 de Enero 2018 • En esta semana yo no asistí a clases . • Cuando consulte , se trato de la introducción del curso , la lectura del silabo. • SE exploro la plataforma • Se realizo la Presentación personal • La presentación del programa del curso • Y se procedió a la aclaración de dudas sobre el curso.
  3. 3. Semana N° 2 20 de Enero 2018 En esta clase se estudiaron las líneas del tiempo. Los estudiantes realizaron exposición de pinturas que representaran el renacimiento. Se procedió a realizar pinturas representativas al renacimiento.
  4. 4. Semana n° 3 27 Enero 2018 • Por motivos de cumplir mis responsabilidades laborales no asistí a la clases este día.
  5. 5. Semana n° 4 03 de Febrero 2018 Se realiza presentación del periodo de la ilustración Se realizo la presentación por parte del grupo n° 1 el tema de Grandes mujeres en las Revoluciones (Revolución Francesa, Industrial, Científica. La profesora termino de exponer el tema del arte y la arquitectura del renacimiento , con énfasis en la arquitectura barroca. Se realizo una motivación y análisis del proceso electoral del país , con el fin de promover nuestra participación en emitir nuestro voto. Logre conocer acerca del arte y la arquitectura del periodo renacimiento
  6. 6. Semana n° 5 10 de Febrero 2018 • Se concluye el tema de la Revolución Francesa • Se introduce el tema de la Revolución Industrial. • Se introduce el tema al Neocolonialismo e imperialismo a finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX. • Causas económicas, políticas, sociales, ideológicas que provocan el neo imperialismo • El grupo n° 2 realiza la exposición sobre el tema del , Proceso de dominación europea en Asia, África y Oceanía: caso de la India y Sudáfrica, Australia y sus repercusiones hasta nuestros días. • El aprendizaje , fue conocer aspectos de la revolución francesa e industrial
  7. 7. Semana N° 6 17 de Febrero 2018 Se inicia el tema de La primera Guerra Mundial: 1914-1918 La Profesora introduce el tema con diapositivas donde expone las causas que inician el proceso de la Gran Guerra. Posición de historiador ERICK H. •Seguidamente el grupo n° 3 realiza la exposición del tema las causas inmediatas que desencadenan la I Guerra Mundial. •Posteriormente se realiza la presentación del grupo n° 4, con la exposición del tema consecuencias o repercusiones en el contexto de la I Guerra Mundial. •Se realizo una participación con aporte de los compañeros con respecto a los temas estudiados en las exposiciones, con la guía de la profesora quien realizo el cierre de la sección de esta semana. •
  8. 8. Semana n° 7 Realización del 1° Examen Parcial • Se evaluaron los temas estudiados de la semana n° 1 a la semana n° 6
  9. 9. Semana N° 8 03 de Marzo 2018 La profesora realiza una reflexión sobre la realización del examen. Se retoma el tema de la primera guerra mundial con un repaso de los antecedentes, causas mediatas e inmediatas. Consecuencias o repercusiones en Europa y el Mundo, principales transformaciones. Papel particular de las mujeres, papel particular de Rusia, Estados Unidos, Italia, Alemania, Inglaterra, Francia, Japón. El grupo 1 expone el tema del Papel de las mujeres en el contexto de la I y II Guerra mundial.
  10. 10. Semana N° 9 10 de Marzo 2018 • La profesora realiza la clase magistral con los siguientes temas: • Revolución Rusa (1917), causas y repercusiones para el mundo. Principales protagonistas y hechos más representativos. • Década de los felices años veinte: principales características, surgimiento de nuevas expresiones artísticas y culturales. • Crisis de 1929 o Depresión de los treinta: causas y características. • El "crash" del 29 ( crisis económica que se origina en los EEUU y repercusión mundial) • Se realiza la exposición del grupo n° 2 con el tema: Arte y moda en el siglo XX: como expresiones de liberación.
  11. 11. Semana N° 10 17 de Marzo 2018 • Se retoman los temas del periodo entre guerras : Ascenso de los gobiernos totalitarios: • Fascismo (Italia, España) y nazismo (Alemania). • Causas, principales propuestas ideológicas, repercusiones. • Se realiza la exposición del grupo n° 3 con el tema: Políticas de exterminio y discriminación racial en el contexto de las gobiernos totalitarios: fascismo, nazismo, franquismo. • Mi aprendizaje significativo sobre estos temas fue conocer todo lo relacionado con los hechos históricos del acenso de estos tipos de gobierno, pero con una visión del historiador marxista , que es una visión diferente a la oficial que es sostenida por los países dominantes.
  12. 12. Semana N° 11 24 Marzo 2018 • Se inicia el tema de la ll guerra mundial , la profesora realiza la introducción del tema , con diapositivas , con la visión histórica de Erick Hosbam • Los temas a estudiar son: Antecedentes, causas mediatas e inmediatas. Consecuencias o repercusiones en Europa y el Mundo. • Principales transformaciones, Papel particular de las mujeres. • Papel particular de Rusia, Estados Unidos, Italia, Alemania, Inglaterra, Francia, Japón. • Se realiza la exposición del grupo n° 4 con el tema: Genocidios en el siglo XX: causales religiosas y étnicas.
  13. 13. Semana 12 31 Marzo 2018 • Se realiza la entrega del blog , que incluye los temas sobre las guerra fría: Definición y características. • Principales Conflictos armados: Guerra Corea (1950-53), Guerra Vietnam (1959-1975), Revolución China (1949), Conflicto de los misiles en Cuba (1962), • Carrera armamentística y espacial, Últimos procesos independentistas en África y Asia. • Perestroika: Principales propuestas. Caída del Muro de Berlín (19989) y desintegración de la URSS (1991) y sus repercusiones sobre el mundo. • Surgimiento de nuevos conflictos de origen étnicos, religiosos y políticos en el mundo. • En la realización de este trabajo logre conocer todo lo relacionado sobre el tema de la guerra fría y sobre todo con la caída del muro de Berlín. • Este el el Link del Blog. http://carlos8serrano.wixsite.com/guerrafria
  14. 14. Conclusión y Reflexión Final • Para concluir este trabajo sobre la recapitulación de los temas estudiados en las ultimas 12 semanas , lo que mas le logrado conocer y comprender es la visión de los hechos históricos , desde una perspectiva nueva y diferente con respecto a versión oficial . Que fue creada por los países dominantes , que salieron triunfantes de la gran guerra. • Esta versión por supuesto es una visión eurocéntrica y la versión EEUU, la versión de la URSS , estas potencias mundiales se convirtieron en los protagonistas de la guerra fría , que lograron alinear al resto de los países del mundo en dos grupos que defendían sus sistemas económicos y políticos. • Como También estos grupos se organizaron en organizaciones militares para organizar la defensa de sus territorios , estas organizaciones son la OTAN , y el Pacto de Varsovia. • En el área diplomática y política se organizaron en la famosa organización de los países no alineados , que en realidad estaban bien alineados. • Otro aspecto que aprendí fue el rol de las mujeres en los procesos de la revolución francesa , industrial , los años 20 con la moda , el arte y la música , y sobre todo en la gran guerra , que la versión oficial las han invisibilizado. • Bibliografía : • La utilizada por la profesora según el silabo , sobre todo el libro de la gran guerra de Erick Hosbamm. • La bibliografía utilizada por los grupos para sus exposiciones

