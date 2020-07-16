GUÍA TÉCNICA DEL CULTIVO DE AJO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA PRODUCCIÓN DE HORTALIZAS, CEREALES Y LEGUMINOSAS Docente: Ing. Alexander Castillo Tirado Ingeniero Agróno...
ÍNDICE I. INTRODUCCIÓN ......................................................................................................
6.5 Abonamiento y Fertilización.....................................................................................11 6.5...
Página | 1 CULTIVO DEL AJO I. INTRODUCCIÓN El ajo es un cultivo muy difundido en el Perú; se le cultiva en casi todas las ...
Página | 2 2.2 Morfología El ajo es considerado hortaliza, herbácea, cuyas características morfológicas se distingue fácil...
Página | 3 Morfología de la planta de ajo Morfología del bulbo del ajo
Página | 4 III. CARACTERÍSTICAS AGROECOLÓGICAS 3.1 Origen El ajo (Allium sativum L.), como se mencionó es una hortaliza de...
Página | 5 V. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL AJO Cuadro N° 01 CARACTERÍSTICA CULTIVAR MORADO AREQUIPEÑO MASSONE NA...
Página | 6 VI. MANEJO DEL CULTIVO 6.1 Preparación de Suelo Una preparación adecuada del terreno promoverá el crecimiento y...
Página | 7  La segunda pasada: se realiza en forma cruzada y sirve para mullir el suelo d) Nivelación: Es necesario que e...
Página | 8 e) Surcado: Consiste en trazar los surcos de siembra. Se realiza con el equipo surcador. El surcado se realiza ...
Página | 9 6.2.2 Cantidad de semilla El volumen de semilla a utilizarse por hectárea estará en función al cultivar:  Barr...
Página | 10 6.3 Riego El riego es importante después de la siembra para asegurar un buen prendimiento, durante la fase de ...
Página | 11 En el caso de malezas gramíneas se controla con el siguiente herbicida: HERBICIDA COMERCIAL INGREDIENTE ACTIVO...
Página | 12 6.6.2 Enfermedades.- Tenemos cuatro enfermedades fungosas más importantes que afectan al cultivo de la cebolla...
Página | 13 b) Punta seca.- Esta enfermedad es causado por el hongo “Stemphyllium spp”. Las plantas al inicio de la infecc...
Página | 14 d) Pudrición gris.- Producido por el hongo “Botrytis cinerea”. Esta enfermedad afecta hojas después de la infe...
Página | 15 6.7.1 Curado Etapa posterior al arrancado y consiste en someter a los bulbos a temperaturas elevadas y baja hu...
Página | 16 Ajos almacenados en manojos extendidos o en manojos colgados sobre ristras
Página | 17 VII. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  CONDOR, J. Y NICHO, P. 2012. Tecnología de Producción de Ajo. Instituto Nacional de Innova...
GUÍA TÉCNICA DEL CULTIVO DE AJO

CULTIVO DE AJO

GUÍA TÉCNICA DEL CULTIVO DE AJO

  1. 1. UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA PRODUCCIÓN DE HORTALIZAS, CEREALES Y LEGUMINOSAS Docente: Ing. Alexander Castillo Tirado Ingeniero Agrónomo INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO PÚBLICO “SAN AGUSTÍN” ANEXO SALLIQUE CARRERA PROFESIONAL PRODUCCIÓN AGROPECUARIA GUÍA TÉCNICA DEL CULTIVO DE AJO
  2. 2. ÍNDICE I. INTRODUCCIÓN ............................................................................................................ 1 II. TAXONOMÍA Y MORFOLOGÍA...................................................................................... 1 2.1 Taxonomía ............................................................................................................... 1 2.2 Morfología................................................................................................................ 2 3.1 Origen...................................................................................................................... 4 3.2 Adaptación............................................................................................................... 4 3.3 Clima........................................................................................................................ 4 3.4 Suelo........................................................................................................................ 4 IV. CULTIVARES DE AJO................................................................................................... 4 V. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL AJO.................................................. 5 VI. MANEJO DEL CULTIVO ............................................................................................... 6 6.1 Preparación de Suelo............................................................................................... 6 a) Limpieza del campo.-.......................................................................................... 6 b) Riego de machaco.-............................................................................................ 6 c) Gradeo.-.............................................................................................................. 6 d) Nivelación........................................................................................................... 7 e) Surcado .............................................................................................................. 8 6.2 Siembra................................................................................................................... 8 6.2.1 Acondicionamiento de la semilla (desgrane)..................................................... 8 6.2.2 Cantidad de semilla........................................................................................... 9 6.2.3 Desinfección de la semilla................................................................................. 9 6.2.4 Densidad de Siembra........................................................................................ 9 6.3 Riego.......................................................................................................................10 6.4 Control de Malezas .................................................................................................10
  3. 3. 6.5 Abonamiento y Fertilización.....................................................................................11 6.5.1 Abonamiento....................................................................................................11 6.5.2 Fertilización.....................................................................................................11 6.6 Control Fitosanitario.................................................................................................11 6.6.1 Plagas ..............................................................................................................11 6.6.2 Enfermedades..................................................................................................12 6.7 Cosecha y Postcosecha..........................................................................................14 6.7.1 Curado .............................................................................................................15 6.7.2 Almacenamiento...............................................................................................15 VII. BIBLIOGRAFÍA...........................................................................................................17
  4. 4. Página | 1 CULTIVO DEL AJO I. INTRODUCCIÓN El ajo es un cultivo muy difundido en el Perú; se le cultiva en casi todas las regiones, desde el nivel del mar hasta los 3 500 metros de altitud. En Arequipa se siembra el 28% del área total; en Cajamarca 17%; en Lima 11% y en Ayacucho 4%. Existen diferentes periodos de siembra (abril-julio) y cosecha (octubre-enero), lo cual está determinado por las diferentes zonas agroecológicas, y permite el abastecimiento todo el año. El rendimiento promedio nacional es menor de 8 t/ha, debido al deficiente manejo, principalmente en el aspecto relacionado con la selección del bulbo semilla. Este cultivo tiene gran importancia social por la forma intensiva de siembra y la posibilidad de producir todo el año, constituyendo una fuente estable de mano de obra. En nuestro país, el ajo presenta altas barreras para colocarlo en el mercado internacional, como consecuencia de la gran oferta de China, y a los menores precios del producto chino, con lo cual logra abastecer importantes mercados, entre los que se encuentra EEUU. Sin embargo, la mayor industrialización del cultivo podría mermar dicha deficiencia, ante la mayor utilización de medicamentos naturales, así como por el uso de nuevas especies más rentables en los cultivos locales. En el Perú, el ajo está destinado mayormente para consumo local y últimamente se está orientando también para la exportación. II. TAXONOMÍA Y MORFOLOGÍA 2.1 Taxonomía La clasificación botánica del ajo, se sitúa en el siguiente contexto taxonómico: Reino : Plantae División : Magnoliophyta Clase : Liliopsida Orden : Liliales Familia : Alliaceae Género : Allium. Especie : Allium sativum L.
  5. 5. Página | 2 2.2 Morfología El ajo es considerado hortaliza, herbácea, cuyas características morfológicas se distingue fácilmente de otros cultivos Allium. En general, el ajo puede ser tamaño medio. Sus principales características son las siguientes: a) Raíz: son numerosas, finas, superficiales, con escasas ramificaciones secundarias y sin pelos radicales, formadas a partir del tallo del bulbillo o dientes semillas. b) Tallo: es subterráneo, corto, comprimido y cubierto por la base de la hoja, formadas desde la yema apical. c) Hoja: son opuestas, enfundadas o tubulares en la base, con un poro que permite la emergencia de la lámina de las siguientes. A partir del poro, la lámina es lanceolada y de sección angular, con cutícula muy cerosa. El conjunto de partes enfundadas de las hojas da origen al bulbo y a lo que se conoce como falso tallo del ajo. Los bulbos son estructuras formadas al final de la temporada, y corresponden al órgano de consumo. d) Bulbo: está conformada por hojas secas, duras que contienen dientes en las axilas. Las hojas más externas del bulbo se secan y constituyen las túnicas protectoras de los bulbillos o dientes que se forman en la axila de las hojas más jóvenes o internas. A partir de la yema de estas hojas se pueden formar uno o más dientes (Por división de ápice), que consiste en un ápice meristemático rodeado de 3 o 4 primordios foliares, una hoja más externa u hoja protectora, que es una vaina cilíndrica con un poro pequeño en la punta y una pequeña hoja abortiva. Esta hoja es delgada, seca, como papel, en el diente maduro. La siguiente es la hoja de almacenaje, de reserva de carbohidratos, gruesa y abarca gran parte del diente. El eje de brotación con el primordio foliar están contenidos en la hoja de almacenaje. El primordio foliar más viejo es la hoja de brotación que encierra las hojas del follaje. Estas hojas del follaje se desarrollan cuando las condiciones ambientales son adecuadas. e) Inflorescencia: Se forma cuando, corresponde a una umbela protegida por una hoja modificada como bráctea o espátula y sustentada por un escapo o tallo, de sección redonda sólido, de 1m de largo, resultante de la elongación del entrenudo entre la última hoja y la espátula. La umbela está compuesta de numerosas flores pequeñas de color lavanda a blanco-verdoso, que abortan en su mayoría sin llegar a formar semillas. En zonas meristemáticas de la umbela se generan bulbillos muy pequeños, que eventualmente podrían usarse para reproducir la planta.
  6. 6. Página | 3 Morfología de la planta de ajo Morfología del bulbo del ajo
  7. 7. Página | 4 III. CARACTERÍSTICAS AGROECOLÓGICAS 3.1 Origen El ajo (Allium sativum L.), como se mencionó es una hortaliza de origen asiático. 3.2 Adaptación En el Perú que se siembra en casi todas las regiones, desde el nivel del mar hasta los 3 500 m de altitud. 3.3 Clima Para un buen desarrollo foliar es preferible sembrar en clima templado (otoño e inicios de invierno), para la inducción de bulbificación se requiere temperaturas nocturnas que oscila entre 8 - 10 a 14 - 16 ºC (promedio costa central) y para la bulbificación y maduración se requiere clima templado a cálido (primavera e inicios de verano) de 18 a 24 ºC. 3.4 Suelo Requiere suelos sueltos (franco arenoso), ricos en materia orgánica. Se adapta a suelos de irrigación y a suelos ligeramente ácidos (pH 5,8 - 6,5). IV. CULTIVARES DE AJO En el Perú existen aproximadamente 6 cultivares los cuales son morado arequipeño, Napurí, Massone, chaparreño, chino y pata de perro; considerándose importantes los tres primeros. En la costa central (Cañete, Lurín, Lima, Callao, Chancay, Huaral, Barranca y Huacho se cultivan los cultivares: Napurí, blanco huaralino, barranquino y cincomesino.
  8. 8. Página | 5 V. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL AJO Cuadro N° 01 CARACTERÍSTICA CULTIVAR MORADO AREQUIPEÑO MASSONE NAPURÍ (5 MESES) NAPURÍ (6 MESES) NAPURÍ (7 MESES) BLANCO HUARALINO FAO 4 CHAULAN BLANCO INIA 104 ALPHA SUQUIA MARGOSINO CRIOLLO 20 CRIOLLO TARMEÑO BARRANQUINO PATA DE PERRO Periodo vegetativo (mes) 7 5 5 6 7 6 4.5 6 6 5.5 5.5 5.5 6 6 6 Color Morado Blanco Blanco Morado Blanco Morado Blanco Blanco Blanco Blanco Blanco Blanco Blanco Blanco Blanco Violeta Blanco morado Conservación Buena Mala Regular Regular Regular Regular Mala Mala Regular Mala Mala Mala Mala Buena Buena Dientes 20 20 20 20 15 - 20 15 - 20 20 - 25 20 - 25 15 - 20 25 amás 25 a más 25 a más 30 a más 7 a 12 7 a 10 Diámetro bulbo (mm) 50 40 50 50 60 50 - 60 40 40 - 50 60 a mas 50 - 60 60 a más 50 - 60 60 a más 50 - 60 60 a mas Rendimiento (t/ha) 6.5 - 9 5 - 6 6 - 7 7 - 8 9 - 10 8 - 9 5 - 6 5 - 6 14 7 - 9 9 - 10 9 - 10 7 - 8 6 14 - 20 Escapo floral Si No No No No No No No No No No No No Si Si Bulbos aéreos +/- Si Si Si Si Si Si Si Si No No No No No No Flor No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No Lugar Arequipa Lima Costa Costa-sierra Lima-Callao Huaral Investig. Investig. Investig. Investig. Investig. Investig. Investig. Lima Costa-sierra
  9. 9. Página | 6 VI. MANEJO DEL CULTIVO 6.1 Preparación de Suelo Una preparación adecuada del terreno promoverá el crecimiento y desarrollo óptimo del sistema de raíces del ajo. Mediante la preparación del terreno se eliminan residuos vegetales existentes, se mejora la aireación del suelo, se facilita la descomposición de la materia orgánica y se favorece el control de plagas y enfermedades del suelo, para ello se realiza las siguientes actividades: a) Limpieza del campo.- Consiste en cortar con instrumentos manuales como lampas o machetes las malezas que se encuentran en el campo de cultivo, asimismo rastrojo del cultivo anterior, para lo cual estos restos será incorporado al suelo para su descomposición. b) Riego de machaco.- Tiene la finalidad de brindar las condiciones de humedad necesaria al suelo con el objetivo de un desarrollo uniforme en tamaño de planta, menor ataque de gusano de tierra y poca presencia de malezas en el campo. c) Gradeo.- Se realiza cuando el suelo está a punto (8 – 10 días después del riego de machaco). Este trabajo consiste en pasar doble grada pesada de discos dentados.  La primera pasada: sirve para eliminar restos de malezas, incorporar rastrojos de la cosecha anterior, exponer diversos estadios insectiles a la acción de predatores.
  10. 10. Página | 7  La segunda pasada: se realiza en forma cruzada y sirve para mullir el suelo d) Nivelación: Es necesario que el terreno se encuentre adecuadamente nivelado con la correspondiente pendiente, a fin de evitar encharcamientos de agua que causen problemas fitosanitarios en el cultivo, esta acumulación además producirá asfixia radicular a la planta. La nivelación puede efectuarse empleando una rufa.
  11. 11. Página | 8 e) Surcado: Consiste en trazar los surcos de siembra. Se realiza con el equipo surcador. El surcado se realiza considerando el distanciamiento de acuerdo a la densidad de siembra del cultivo; para ajos con característica precoz (5 meses) será a 0,50 m y para ajo con característica tardía (7 meses) la distancia entre surco es 0,60 m. 6.2 Siembra 6.2.1 Acondicionamiento de la semilla (desgrane) Una vez definido el cultivar a instalar según necesidades del mercado, se procede al desgrane o desgranado de los dientes o bulbillos. El desgranado de los bulbos de ajo se puede realizar de dos formas: a) La primera es la más utilizada en explotaciones pequeñas y medianas, se basa en un desgarro manual del bulbo con una selección visual por parte del operario. b) La segunda mediante el uso de maquinaria especial para separar los dientes no utilizados en nuestro medio. El desgrane manual de los bulbos de ajo tiene grandes ventajas. Por un lado, permite seleccionar una selección unidad por unidad de los dientes que se van a plantar con posterioridad. De esta manera se eliminan todas aquellas que manifiestan algún tipo de síntoma indeseable. Por otro lado, las túnicas que lo protegen permanecen intactas si el operario es suficientemente cuidadoso. La desventaja es su alto costo.
  12. 12. Página | 9 6.2.2 Cantidad de semilla El volumen de semilla a utilizarse por hectárea estará en función al cultivar:  Barranquino y Pata de Perro: se requiere de 1 000 a 1 200 kg de bulbos/ha,  INIA 104 - Blanco Huaralino, Napurí, Siete Mesino etc.: se requiere de 800 a 1000 kg de bulbos/ha. 6.2.3 Desinfección de la semilla Es recomendable realizar la desinfección para evitar la proliferación de agentes fitopatógenos que causen daño a los dientes de ajos que se van a servir como semilla. Esta operación consiste en depositar las semillas seleccionadas en costales de rafia enmallado, de un peso aproximado de 25 a 30 kg, los costales se sumergen en una solución de agroquímicos por un periodo de 15 minutos. A continuación se muestra en el siguiente cuadro los agroquímicos a utilizar: Producto Comercial Ingrediente Activo Dosis en 200 litros de agua Farmathe (Fungicida) Benomyl 200 gramos Accord (Nematicida) Oxamyl 1.0 litro Root-Hor Auxinas 1.0 litro Luego de trascurrido el tiempo de desinfección de la semilla de ajo, se deja escurrir sobre una bandeja. 6.2.4 Densidad de Siembra La siembra se realiza a doble hilera, el distanciamiento entre surcos y el distanciamiento entre plantas varía de cuaderno al periodo vegetativo del cultivar:  Cultivares tardíos (7 meses):  Distanciamiento entre surcos: 0.60 metros.  Distanciamiento entre plantas: 0.12 metros.  Cultivares precoces (5 meses):  Distanciamiento entre surcos: 0.50 metros.  Distanciamiento entre plantas: 0.10 metros.
  13. 13. Página | 10 6.3 Riego El riego es importante después de la siembra para asegurar un buen prendimiento, durante la fase de desarrollo vegetativo y durante la formación y desarrollo del bulbo. Teniendo en cuenta las características del sistema radicular fasciculado (en “cabellera” muy superficial) y de acuerdo con las condiciones climáticas de la región, es necesario aplicar riego frecuente y ligero en sus diferentes etapas de desarrollo y de la textura del suelo, los primeros seis o siete riegos se deben aplicar cada 15 a 25 días. Para un cultivo que se inicia en otoño y culmina a fines de primavera 3 se emplea de 6 000 a 7 000 m para riego por gravedad y de 2000 a 3 3 000 m con riego por goteo, con riegos semanales para el primero e interdiario para el segundo. 6.4 Control de Malezas El control de malezas es imprescindible para obtener un buen rendimiento en el cultivo de ajo, pues se establece una fuerte competencia con el cultivo. Para ello se debe aplicar cuatro métodos de control: Primero : Buena labranza en la preparación de suelo. Segundo : Deshierbo manual. Tercero : Control químico. Para el control químico de malezas está basado en el uso de los HERBICIDAS que son productos químicos que causan la muerte de las malezas. Para el control químico de malezas de hoja ancha se emplea los siguientes herbicidas: HERBICIDAD COMERCIAL INGREDIENTE ACTIVO DOSIS DEL PRODUCTO ml / 200 l H2O GOAL™ 2 EC Oxyfluorfen 100 AFALÓN Linuron 400 Riego tradicional después de la siembra Riego tecnificado después de la siembra
  14. 14. Página | 11 En el caso de malezas gramíneas se controla con el siguiente herbicida: HERBICIDA COMERCIAL INGREDIENTE ACTIVO DOSIS DEL PRODUCTO ml / 200 l H2O HACHE UNO SUPER Fluazifop-p-buty 500  Observación: El herbicida comercial SELLADOR® 400 EC, cuyo ingrediente activo es el “Pendimethalin”, se aplica a los tres días de sembrado el ajo, a una dosis de 2.0 litros del producto comercial en 200 litros de agua. 6.5 Abonamiento y Fertilización 6.5.1 Abonamiento.- La materia orgánica mejora la estructura del suelo, incrementa la capacidad de cambio de elementos minerales y mejora el desarrollo de microorganismos benéficos. Se recomienda su incorporación a razón de 10 – 15 t / ha. 6.5.2 Fertilización.- La dosis de fertilizantes debe estar basada en los resultados del análisis de suelo, se menciona como referencia una dosis de fertilización 220 - 100 - 200 de NPK. Se emplea 10 bolsas de Urea, 4 bolsas de Superfosfato Triple y 7 bolsas de Cloruro de Potasio por ha. Siendo recomendable realizar tres aplicaciones:  Primera Aplicación: se suministra 1/3 del nitrógeno, todo el fósforo y el potasio. Se realiza a los 15 días después de la siembra.  Segunda Aplicación: se suministra 1/3 del nitrógeno a los 30 días de la primera aplicación.  Tercera Aplicación: se suministra 1/3 del nitrógeno a los 60 días de la primera aplicación. 6.6 Control Fitosanitario 6.6.1 Plagas.- Entre las plagas importantes tenemos el ‘Trips’ (Thrips tabaci). El daño se manifiesta al succionar la savia de las hojas lo cual produce un color plateado de los tejidos y deformación de las hojas. El control químico se detalla en el siguiente cuadro: INSECTICIDA COMERCIAL INGREDIENTE ACTIVO DOSIS DEL PRODUCTO ml / 200 l H2O ENGEO Thiamethoxam + Lambda-cyhalothrin 250 LESENTA® 80 WG Imidacloprid + Fipronil 200
  15. 15. Página | 12 6.6.2 Enfermedades.- Tenemos cuatro enfermedades fungosas más importantes que afectan al cultivo de la cebolla: a) Mancha Púrpura.- Causado por el hongo “Alternaria porri”. Esta enfermedad se manifiesta como unas manchas oscuras y luego se tornan púrpuras. La enfermedad es favorecida por la alta humedad relativa (mayor a 90%). Daño de Trips Adulto del Trips tabaci Hojas de ajo afectadas por Alternaria porri Hojas con síntomas de mancha púrpura
  16. 16. Página | 13 b) Punta seca.- Esta enfermedad es causado por el hongo “Stemphyllium spp”. Las plantas al inicio de la infección muestran un amarillamiento del ápice de las hojas que luego se necrosan de color pajizo, en la que se produce masas pulverulentas de conidios del patógeno que son diseminados por el viento para la infección de nuevas hojas en formación y/o desarrollo. Las condiciones favorables para esta enfermedad es el uso de semilla de mala calidad, siembra en suelos salinos, alta humedad relativa y campos infestados por desechos de cosecha contaminada por la enfermedad. c) Roya.- Originado por el hongo “Puccinia alli” y “Puccinia porri”. Los síntomas de esta enfermedad se presenta en las hojas al inicio de la infección puntos pequeños blancos, que se tornan luego a manchas de color amarillo a anaranjadas, que son las pústulas que producen a las uredosporas, que producen esporas que reinfectan al ajo en la misma campaña agrícola. Hoja de ajo con daño inicial de Stemphyllium spp Hoja de ajo con síntoma de roya A l t e r n a r i a p o r r i
  17. 17. Página | 14 d) Pudrición gris.- Producido por el hongo “Botrytis cinerea”. Esta enfermedad afecta hojas después de la infección de punta seca y produce pudrición de bulbillos en almacén. Para la proliferación de esta enfermedad se requiere de condiciones de alta humedad relativa y humedad del suelo para causar daño en hojas y bulbillos que muestran heridas realizadas durante las labores agrícolas y en la cosecha. El control químico para estas enfermedades se detalla el siguiente cuadro: 6.7 Cosecha y Postcosecha La determinación del momento de cosecha depende del cultivar, del lugar o época de siembra, de las prácticas culturales como riego y abonamiento. Cada cultivar tiene sus propias características como el índice de cosecha. La mayoría muestra amarilla miento, adelgazamiento del cuello, dureza del bulbo, emisión del escapo floral o chicotillo, formación de bulbillos aéreos en el falso tallo y la edad. La cosecha puede ser manual con ayuda de “bayonetas” o ganchos. Después de un presecado u oreado de un día o más dependiendo de las condiciones de clima, se procede al traslado a lugares secos, colocando las plantas en forma vertical o ligeramente inclinadas para favorecer el llenado final del bulbo y su curado del mismo. Blanco Biológico Fungicida Comercial Ingrediente Activo DosisNombre Común Nombre Científico Punta seca Stemphyllium spp ORIUS 430 SC Tebuconazole 200 ml / 200 l H2OPudrición gris Botrytis cinerea Mancha Púrpura Alternaria porri AMISTAR Azoxystrobin 150 ml / 200 l H2ORoya Puccinia alli Puccinia porri Pudrición gris
  18. 18. Página | 15 6.7.1 Curado Etapa posterior al arrancado y consiste en someter a los bulbos a temperaturas elevadas y baja humedad relativa para provocar la deshidratación de las hojas envolventes (catáfilas). Cuando éstas han disminuido su coeficiente de conductividad hídrica, disminuye el flujo transpiratorio desde el bulbo y por lo tanto éste de mantiene turgente. Esta operación se inicia en el campo colocando (acordonando) los bulbos en varias hileras, tapando unos con las hojas de los otros y evitar escaldaduras del sol. Al recolectar los bulbos no debe de golpearse unos con otros para eliminar la tierra adherida, ocasiona daños por donde entran patógenos. La etapa de cura al sol con temperaturas de 20°C a 25°C y humedad ambiental entre 60 a 70% tiene una duración de 4-7 días, luego colocar las plantas bajo sombra por 10 a 20 días, para completar cicatrización de los dientes. (Cura bajo sombra). Dependiendo de las condiciones de clima, del cultivar y del estado de la planta, a los 15 a 20 días después de la cosecha se procede al corte de follaje y a su clasificación para su comercialización. La clasificación para el mercado local exige dos categorías: a) Primera: con diámetros mayores de 3,5 a 4 cm. b) Segunda: con diámetros entre 2,5 a 3,5 cm. 6.7.2 Almacenamiento Se almacenarán a una determinada temperatura, ya que el objetivo es lograr que el estado de dormancia se prolongue, normalmente las temperaturas que fluctúan entre 7°C y 8°C y una humedad relativa de 60 a 70% son las ideales. Curado de ajo luego del arranque Atados de ajo donde completa el proceso de curado en la fase de campo
  19. 19. Página | 16 Ajos almacenados en manojos extendidos o en manojos colgados sobre ristras
  20. 20. Página | 17 VII. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  CONDOR, J. Y NICHO, P. 2012. Tecnología de Producción de Ajo. Instituto Nacional de Innovación Agraria. Programa Nacional de Innovación Agraria en Hortalizas. Lima, Perú.  NICOLÁS, N. 2015. Efecto de la densidad de siembra en dos ecotipos de ajo (Allium sativum l.) conducido con manejo orgánico y riego por aspersión en Chiñama, Distrito de Kañaris. Tesis para obtener el título de Ingeniero Agrónomo. Universidad Nacional Pedro Ruiz Gallo, Facultad de Agronomía. Lambayeque, Perú.  REGALADO, F. 2008. Temas de Horticultura y Actividades Afines. Universidad Nacional Pedro Ruiz Gallo, Facultad de Agronomía. Lambayeque, Perú.  TORRES, H. 2018. Determinación del uso consuntivo del ajo Var. Napuri (Allium sativum l.) con riego por goteo en la irrigación majes – Arequipa. Tesis para obtener el título de Ingeniero Agrónomo. Universidad de San Agustín de Arequipa, Facultad de Agronomía. Arequipa, Perú.

