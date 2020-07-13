Successfully reported this slideshow.
Objetivos y estrategias Brayan Sebastián Becerra Rodríguez
Que es un objetivo Los objetivos empresariales son aquellas metas de negocio que cualquier organización empresarial debe t...
Tipos de objetivos Tipos de objetivos Según el tiempo Según la naturaleza Según la jerarquía Según cómo se midan Objetivos...
Significado de cada uno de estos • Tipos de objetivos en una función de su naturaleza: • Objetivos a largo plazo: objetivo...
Tipos de objetivos en función de su naturaleza • Objetivos generales: como ejemplo de objetivos generales, podemos encontr...
Tipos de objetivos en función de su jerarquía • Objetivos estratégicos: objetivos que miran a la empresa como un todo gene...
Tipos de objetivos según su forma de medir • Objetivos cuantitativos: Objetivos que se fija la empresa para obtener mejore...
Conclusión final • En definitiva, la empresa es un gran ente que se nutre de todas y cada una de las áreas que la componen...
Que es una estrategia • La estrategia de una empresa se define como el medio a través del cual una empresa define sus obje...
Características de una estrategia • Como características de las decisiones para la estrategia se pueden señalar las siguie...
• Requieren de un planteamiento integrado de la organización. • La red de relaciones externas es un elemento básico para e...
Acciones de la estrategia empresarial • Fijar los objetivos a largo plazo de la empresa, los programas de acción y la adec...
  1. 1. Objetivos y estrategias Brayan Sebastián Becerra Rodríguez
  2. 2. Que es un objetivo Los objetivos empresariales son aquellas metas de negocio que cualquier organización empresarial debe tener a la hora de definir estrategias y acciones, siempre en un periodo de tiempo especificado. Aunque a menudo se tiende a pensar que el único objetivo que puede tener una empresa, es el de hacer negocio y aumentar sus beneficios, la realidad es bien distinta.
  3. 3. Tipos de objetivos Tipos de objetivos Según el tiempo Según la naturaleza Según la jerarquía Según cómo se midan Objetivos a largo plazo Objetivos generales Objetivos estratégicos Objetivos cuantitativos Objetivos a medio plazo Objetivos específicos Objetivos tácticos Objetivos cualitativos Objetivos a corto plazo Objetivos operacionales
  4. 4. Significado de cada uno de estos • Tipos de objetivos en una función de su naturaleza: • Objetivos a largo plazo: objetivos que se formulan para cumplirse dentro de un período entre 3-5 años. • Objetivos a medio plazo: objetivos formulados para un periodo entre 1 y 3 años. • Objetivos a corto plazo: objetivos fijados para cumplirse en menos de 1 año.
  5. 5. Tipos de objetivos en función de su naturaleza • Objetivos generales: como ejemplo de objetivos generales, podemos encontrar algunos como ser marca líder del mercado, consolidar el patrimonio. • Objetivos específicos: objetivos empresariales expresados en términos de cantidad y tiempo. Como ejemplos de objetivos específicos encontramos: incremento de las ventas trimestrales en un 20%, adquirir 2 nuevas maquinarias en el segundo semestre o abrir 3 nuevas sedes a nivel internacional en el trimestre del próximo año.
  6. 6. Tipos de objetivos en función de su jerarquía • Objetivos estratégicos: objetivos que miran a la empresa como un todo general y que buscan el crecimiento sostenido y constante de la empresa. Son objetivos formulados directamente por los directivos y altos cargos. • Objetivos tácticos: objetivos empresariales formulados para cada uno de los departamentos de la empresa. • Objetivos operacionales: Objetivos que se dan a nivel operacional, formulados de manera directa para un trabajador. Son formulados por los responsables de cada departamento o área.
  7. 7. Tipos de objetivos según su forma de medir • Objetivos cuantitativos: Objetivos que se fija la empresa para obtener mejores resultados económicos, centrándonos normalmente en el corto plazo. • Objetivos cualitativos: Objetivos que se fija la empresa para conseguir un mejor posicionamiento e imagen en el mercado en el que compite. • Objetivos cualitativos: encontramos: introducción de nuevos productos, lograr mayor cobertura nacional, captación de nuevos clientes, etc.
  8. 8. Conclusión final • En definitiva, la empresa es un gran ente que se nutre de todas y cada una de las áreas que la componen, así como de todos los trabajadores que aportan su granito de arena para lograr todos y cada uno de los objetivos que se establezcan. Todos los objetivos empresariales deben ir alineados y buscar una misma meta, por lo que, la comunicación y transparencia de información es fundamental.
  9. 9. Que es una estrategia • La estrategia de una empresa se define como el medio a través del cual una empresa define sus objetivos, adaptándose a un entorno cambiante, con el objetivo de conseguir una ventaja competitiva en el tiempo.
  10. 10. Características de una estrategia • Como características de las decisiones para la estrategia se pueden señalar las siguientes: • Su naturaleza es esencialmente compleja. • Son adoptadas en condiciones de alta incertidumbre. • Afectan al conjunto de decisiones de la empresa a todos los niveles.
  11. 11. • Requieren de un planteamiento integrado de la organización. • La red de relaciones externas es un elemento básico para el éxito de la estrategia. • Suelen requerir cambios en las organizaciones.
  12. 12. Acciones de la estrategia empresarial • Fijar los objetivos a largo plazo de la empresa, los programas de acción y la adecuada asignación de recursos. • Definir las tareas directivas y el ámbito competitivo de la empresa. • Perseguir la consecución de una ventaja competitiva sostenible a largo plazo, en cada uno de sus negocios, estableciendo una posición rentable y duradera frente a las fuerzas que determinan la competencia en el sector. • Permitir desarrollar las competencias de la empresa.

