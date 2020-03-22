Mision y vison 10176

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANIFICACION ESTRATEGICA María Fernanda Cepeda Torres Helena Patricia Perilla Niño Zaira Catalina Grajales Jhonatan Camilo Hernandez Martinez
VISION : Ofrecer un servicio personalizado de calidad y confiabilidad, a través de la buena atención de nuestro personal d...
MISIÓN: Convertirnos en una agencia de viajes líder en el mercado del turismo, brindado una excelente experiencia y satisf...
•CONFIANZA •Esperanza firme que una persona tiene en que algo suceda, sea o funcione de una forma determinada, o en que ot...
REFERENCIAS https://outsourcingcos.com/nosotros/ https://aqm.com.co/nosotros/#nuestra-historia https://www.espanol.marriot...
MISIÓN, VISIÓN Y VALORES - Grupo 10176

  1. 1. PLANIFICACION ESTRATEGICA María Fernanda Cepeda Torres Helena Patricia Perilla Niño Zaira Catalina Grajales Jhonatan Camilo Hernandez Martinez
  2. 2. VISION : Ofrecer un servicio personalizado de calidad y confiabilidad, a través de la buena atención de nuestro personal debidamente capacitado, diseñando viajes únicos, a precios accesibles, logrando superar las expectativas de nuestros clientes.
  3. 3. MISIÓN: Convertirnos en una agencia de viajes líder en el mercado del turismo, brindado una excelente experiencia y satisfacción para las mujeres y ser diferenciadores con el fin de generar seguridad en los viajes .
  4. 4. •CONFIANZA •Esperanza firme que una persona tiene en que algo suceda, sea o funcione de una forma determinada, o en que otra persona actúe como ella desea. •HONESTIDAD •Cualidad de la persona o cosa que es honesta RESPETO •RESPETO •El respeto es uno de los valores morales más importantes del ser humano, pues es fundamental para lograr una armoniosa interacción social. Una de las premisas más importantes sobre el respeto es que para ser respetado es necesario saber o aprender a respetar, a comprender al otro, a valorar sus intereses y necesidades
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS https://outsourcingcos.com/nosotros/ https://aqm.com.co/nosotros/#nuestra-historia https://www.espanol.marriott.com/default.mi https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/257286 https://www.ijf.cjf.gob.mx/Sitio2016/include/sections/MICROSITIOS_Propuesta /2%20Para%20implementar%20en%20el%20aula/Guia%20para%20redactar%2 0objetivos.pdf

