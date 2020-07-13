Matriz peyea

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATRIZ PYEA LORENLÒPEZM.
Posición Estratégica Y Evaluación de la Acción.
¿QUÈ ES ? Es una técnica que nos permite adecuar a la organización entre sus recursos y las capacidades internas, las opor...
 Los ejes representan dos dimensiones INTERNAS y dos dimensiones EXTREMAS I N T E R N A S E X T E R N A S Fuerza financie...
FORTALEZA FINANCIERA ESTABILIDAD MENTAL VENTAJA COMPETITIVA FORTALEZA DE LA INDUSTRIA Liquidez Tasa de inflación Mercadoté...
 Las variables de una matriz P Y E A pueden ser numerosas, estas van a depender del tipo de organización.
CUADRANTES DE LA MATRIZ.CUADRANTE CONSEVADOR: Localiza el vector direccional en este, deber permanecer cerca de sus capaci...
PASOS: 4. Anotar las calificaciones promedio de FF, VC, EA y FI en el eje que correspondiente de la matriz. 5. sumar las d...
1 DINAMICA MATRIZ PYEA MATRIZ PYEA VENTAJA COMPETITIVA FUERZA FINANCIERA FUERZA FINANCIERA VENTAJA COMPETITIVA FUERZA DE L...
¡Gracias!.
