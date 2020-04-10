Estrategia del oceano azul 10176

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Blue-Ocean-Strategy ( estrategia océano azul) ANDREA PAREDES TRIANA JORGE MUÑOZ ANGÉLICA MORA YENI VIVIAN GRIJALBA MOYA GRUPO: 10176
  2. 2. Que es la estrategia del océano azul  Ocean Blue es una estrategia que se encarga de renovar la idea de las situaciones de competencia entre las empresas de una manera innovadora, y haciendo hincapié en romper las reglas que por muchos años se han tenido alrededor de la competitividad, además motiva de manera particular la idea de la creación de nuevos mercados e incita a las organizaciones a generar valor de forma innovadora.
  3. 3. Los estudios del océano azul  Se estudiaron 30 industrias a los largo de 100 años en las cuales encontraron 150 creaciones exitosas y alternamente competidores menos exitosos se encontró lo siguiente: casi todas las empresas quieren ser los mejores en mercados existentes, pero con crecimiento limitado es decir pertenecer al océano rojo; con la creación de nuevos mercados el beneficio es significativamente mayor y lo más importantes que en el océano azul se puede crear en todo tipo de compañías.
  4. 4. Diferencias entre el océano rojo y azul  Consiste en dividir al mercado en un océano rojo y otro azul cuyas diferencias son:  el rojo compite en el mercado existente, siempre reta a la competencia, explota la demanda que existe en el mercado, elige entre el valor y todo el sistema se alinea a un bajo costo  por su parte el azul crea un nuevo espacio sin competencia en el mercado, hace que la competencia se torne irrelevante, crea y capta demanda nueva, rompe el hecho de elegir entre el valor y el costo y finalmente todo el sistema se alinea para lograr diferencia y bajo costo.
  5. 5. autores  W Cham Kim: es miembro de Foro Económico Mundial ha publicado innumerables artículos sobre estrategia y gestión, es reconocido como uno de los autores más influyentes en el mundo de la estrategia global además reconocimientos como el Premio Nobel para el liderazgo de negocios y pensamiento Económico  Renée Mauborgne: miembro de Foro Económico Mundial, miembro de la junta del presidente Barack Obama, ha publicado numerosos artículos de estrategia y gestión, comparte el segundo lugar en el Top 50 de los pensadores administrativos

