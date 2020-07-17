Diapositivas administracion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADMINISTRACIÓN Conceptos, generalidades, historia y relación de la Administración con otras ciencias.
Ciencia social, que se encarga de optimizar diversos recursos (técnicos, tecnológicos, físicos, económicos y sociales), co...
RECURSOS EN LA ADMINISTRACION Recursos tecnológicos Recursos económicos Recursos físicos
PARTICIPANTES EN LA ADMINISTRACION Administración Gobierno Proveedores Clientes Accionistas o propietarios. Talento humano...
ELEMENTOS PARA TOMAR DECISIONES EN LA ADMINISTRACION.
CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ADMINISTRACION. • FLEXIBILIDAD • AMPLITUD DEL EJERCICIO • INTERDISCIPLINARIA • ESPECIFICIDAD • UNIVE...
HISTORIA DE LA ADMINISTRACION • Origen y evolución de la humanidad. • Prehistoria: Caza y recolección.
LOS SUMERIOS • La escritura como base del progreso. • Años 5000 A.C. • Estratificación social y económica • Relación con l...
EGIPCIOS • Hay coordinación en los objetivos fijados. Economía y sistema Administrativo. Prosperidad como meta. Faraón com...
BABILONIA • Estructura política. • Jerarquía: El rey Código de Hammurabi. Crearon sus leyes y establecieron jerarquía.
CHINA • Estudiar y solucionar problemas. Constitución de Chow. Organización interna del ser. .
GRECIA • Aparición de filósofos: • Sócrates: Organización, aspectos administrativos, separa el conocimiento técnico de la ...
ROMA • Clasifica las empresas en publicas, semipúblicas y privadas. • Se vivieron tres periodos: • Republica, Monarquía y ...
REVOLUCION INDUSTRIAL • Aparición de la maquina en las empresas. • Mediados del siglo XVIII y principios del siglo XIX. • ...
CIENCIAS QUE LA NUTREN • Política • Antropología • Psicología • Sociología • .
Ciencias que sirven de instrumento • Matemáticas • Estadística • Contabilidad • Informática • Cibernética • .
CIENCIAS CONTEXTUALES • Geografía • Historia
CIENCIAS QUE COMPLEMENTAN LA ACCION ADMINISTRATIVA • Economía. • Sectores económicos.
CIENCIAS NORMATIVAS. • Derecho • .
RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL .• Retribución de las empresas en aspectos sociales y ambientales. Educación, salud, medio ambiente.
DEFINICION DE EMPRESA • EMPRESA: Unidad conformada por un equipo de talento humano, y unos recursos financieros, técnicos ...
EJEMPLOS DE EMPRESAS COLOMBIANAS
. • - Mínimo una persona. • - Conjunto de recursos. • - Bienes y servicios. • - Aporte de socios y/o accionistas. • - Desa...
. • SEGÚN SU ACTIVIDAD: • Agropecuarias. (Agricultura y Ganadería). • Industriales. (Transformación de MP en productos). M...
SEGÚN SU CONSTITUCION • NATURALES. • JURIDICAS
POR LA PROCEDENCIA DE CAPITAL • - PRIVADAS: Las acciones y capital es de particulares, quienes a su vez ejercen su control...
SEGÚN SU TAMAÑO • Las empresas en Colombia, se dividen en cuatro (4), según su TAMAÑO: Dec. 959 de 2019 • - MICROEMPRESA. ...
TAMAÑO DE LAS EMPRESAS Tamaño Manufactura Servicios Comercio Micro Hasta 811 Hasta 1.131 Hasta 1.535 Pequeña Desde 811 has...
PROCESO ADMINISTRATIVO • La administración se fundamenta en cuatro (4) pasos de su proceso administrativo: • Planeación. •...
