Grade 12 applied economics modular ppt for melcs week 3 day 12

GRADE 12-APPLIED ECONOMICS (LESSON/MODULE PRESENTATION IN LINE WITH THE MELCS FOR APPLIED ECONOMICS) Prepared by: Alex Chr...
REMINDER/S AND MESSAGES  To Educators  Good day to you, my fellow economics educator; I hope that this presentation may ...
PERFORMANCE STANDARD The learners shall be able to analyze and propose solution/s to the economic problems using the prin...
CONTENT STANDARD The learner demonstrates an understanding of economics as an applied science and its utility in addressi...
MOST ESSENTIAL LEARNING COMPETENCY FOR WEEK 3 Analyze market demand, market supply and market equilibrium
REFERENCES  Bade, Robin Et al… Essential Foundations of Economics, Pearson Education Inc  Cruz, Milagros… Business Econo...
SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 3 Day 11  Concept of Demand Demand Curve Demand Schedule Demand Function  Law of Demand ...
SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 3 Day 12  Concept of Supply Supply Curve Supply Schedule Supply unction  Law of Supply ...
SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 3 Day 13 Concept of Equilibrium Equilibrium graphical illustration Equilibrium Function L...
SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 3  Day 14 Partial Equilibrium Analysis
SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 2 Day 15 Weekly Quiz no. 3 Disclaimer: The images that were used in the ppt were downloaded ...
DAY 12 Supply
ACTIVITY 1: REFRESHER  Complete the demand schedule below if Qd= 800-8P P QD 12 14 16 18 20
 Supply shows the quantity of goods and services that sellers will offer in the market certain prices during a specific p...
SUPPLY SCHEDULE  Is referred as the tabular presentation of Supply Price Quantity Supplied Php 80 140 Php 100 200 Php 120...
SUPPLY CURVE  a graph showing how the supply for a commodity or service varies with changes in its price. 0 20 40 60 80 1...
SUPPLY FUNCTION  describes the direct relationship between price and quantity supplied in an algebraic expression.  Cons...
LAW OF SUPPLY  The law of supply is the microeconomic law that states that, all other factors being equal, as the price o...
MARKET SUPPLY  is the total quantity of a good or service that all producers are willing to supply at the prevailing set ...
MARKET SUPPLY SCHEDULE  is the summation of individual firms' supply curves. An important principle for market supply cur...
MARKET SUPPLY CURVE
NON-PRICE DETERMINANTS OF SUPPLY  Number of Seller  Resource prices  Technology  Prices of other goods  Price expecta...
NUMBER OF SELLER  The more sellers or producers there are in the market, the higher is the supply as a good or a service....
RESOURCE PRICES  Lower input cost leads to higher profits, encouraging producers to produce or sell more.  On the other ...
TECHNOLOGY  Advancement in technology makes possible mass production, leading to higher supply.  A garment factory that ...
PRICES OF OTHER GOODS  An increase in the price of the other good (a good that requires the same input and technology) ca...
PRICE EXPECTATION  There are two possible reactions from sellers as a consequences of a price increase.  A rice retailer...
TAXES AND SUBSIDIES  Excise tax or imposed on each unit of output produced may adversely affect the output decision of a ...
NATURAL CALAMITIES AND DISASTERS  Typhoons and floods can destroy our agricultural products, resulting in a shortage of s...
ACTIVITY 2 Plot the Supply Curve P 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Qs 0 12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Grade 12 applied economics modular ppt for melcs week 3 day 12
Grade 12 applied economics modular ppt for melcs week 3 day 12

Edited Lecture PPT for Applied Economics

Grade 12 applied economics modular ppt for melcs week 3 day 12

  1. 1. GRADE 12-APPLIED ECONOMICS (LESSON/MODULE PRESENTATION IN LINE WITH THE MELCS FOR APPLIED ECONOMICS) Prepared by: Alex Christopher V. Agupe MS Economics (Cand.) Week 3: Day 12
  2. 2. REMINDER/S AND MESSAGES  To Educators  Good day to you, my fellow economics educator; I hope that this presentation may help you during this new delivery mode of education during this pandemic period. Feel free to use this presentation as long as you cite the slide creator. For the answer key on Quizzes, feel free to message me at my email address: alexchristopher.agupe@deped.gov.ph  To Students  Good day to you, Economics student. You are about to enter the discipline of Economics. I hope you enjoy learning economics. You may view my lecture/s at my FB page https://web.facebook.com/LexTheEconomist/.  I’m not requiring you to be an economist or master the science of economics; what I want to do is to equip you some real life skills based on economic analysis. Enjoy and God Bless  Sir Lex
  3. 3. PERFORMANCE STANDARD The learners shall be able to analyze and propose solution/s to the economic problems using the principles of applied economics
  4. 4. CONTENT STANDARD The learner demonstrates an understanding of economics as an applied science and its utility in addressing the economic problems of the country
  5. 5. MOST ESSENTIAL LEARNING COMPETENCY FOR WEEK 3 Analyze market demand, market supply and market equilibrium
  6. 6. REFERENCES  Bade, Robin Et al… Essential Foundations of Economics, Pearson Education Inc  Cruz, Milagros… Business Economics, ANVIL Publishing. Inc. 2017  Mankiw, N. Gregory… Principle of Economics, McGrawhill. 2011  Mercado, Cesar Jr… Economics Education, PNU Press 2006  Wessel, Walter… Economics, Barron’s Educational Series Inc. 2012  economicshelp.org
  7. 7. SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 3 Day 11  Concept of Demand Demand Curve Demand Schedule Demand Function  Law of Demand  Market Demand  Non-Price Determinants of Demand
  8. 8. SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 3 Day 12  Concept of Supply Supply Curve Supply Schedule Supply unction  Law of Supply  Market Supply  Non-Price Determinants of Supply
  9. 9. SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 3 Day 13 Concept of Equilibrium Equilibrium graphical illustration Equilibrium Function Law of Demand and Supply
  10. 10. SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 3  Day 14 Partial Equilibrium Analysis
  11. 11. SYLLABUS OF TOPICS FOR WEEK 2 Day 15 Weekly Quiz no. 3 Disclaimer: The images that were used in the ppt were downloaded from google.com. The slide creator don’t own any of the images.
  12. 12. DAY 12 Supply
  13. 13. ACTIVITY 1: REFRESHER  Complete the demand schedule below if Qd= 800-8P P QD 12 14 16 18 20
  14. 14.  Supply shows the quantity of goods and services that sellers will offer in the market certain prices during a specific period of time. Note the Phrase, “willing and able”, because willingness or ability alone is not effective in the market.  Assuming that the cost if production remains the same, sellers will earn higher profits at a higher price. SUPPLY
  15. 15. SUPPLY SCHEDULE  Is referred as the tabular presentation of Supply Price Quantity Supplied Php 80 140 Php 100 200 Php 120 260 Php 140 320 Php 160 380 Supply Schedule for Tempered Glass
  16. 16. SUPPLY CURVE  a graph showing how the supply for a commodity or service varies with changes in its price. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 0 100 200 300 400 Price Quantity Supply Curve
  17. 17. SUPPLY FUNCTION  describes the direct relationship between price and quantity supplied in an algebraic expression.  Consider the supply functions for Tempered Glass as Qs = 100 + 3P. A supply schedule may be derived by substituting values for P and solving for Qs. If the price is P80, Qs = 100 + 3(80) = 100 + 240 = 340
  18. 18. LAW OF SUPPLY  The law of supply is the microeconomic law that states that, all other factors being equal, as the price of a good or service increases, the quantity of goods or services that suppliers offer will increase, and vice versa.  The law of supply says that as the price of an item goes up, suppliers will attempt to maximize their profits by increasing the quantity offered for sale.
  19. 19. MARKET SUPPLY  is the total quantity of a good or service that all producers are willing to supply at the prevailing set of relative prices during a defined period of time.  Market Supply Curve  is an upward sloping curve depicting the positive relationship between price and quantity supplied.  The market supply curve is derived by summing the quantity suppliers are willing to produce when the product can be sold for a given price.
  20. 20. MARKET SUPPLY SCHEDULE  is the summation of individual firms' supply curves. An important principle for market supply curves is that the market has to be perfectly competitive.
  21. 21. MARKET SUPPLY CURVE
  22. 22. NON-PRICE DETERMINANTS OF SUPPLY  Number of Seller  Resource prices  Technology  Prices of other goods  Price expectation  Taxes and subsidies  Natural calamities and disasters
  23. 23. NUMBER OF SELLER  The more sellers or producers there are in the market, the higher is the supply as a good or a service.  Thus, the quantity of goods or services offered by a monopolist is far lesser than what competitive market offers.
  24. 24. RESOURCE PRICES  Lower input cost leads to higher profits, encouraging producers to produce or sell more.  On the other hand, a high wage rate or raw material cost prompts manufacturers to reduce their output as production budgets shrink.
  25. 25. TECHNOLOGY  Advancement in technology makes possible mass production, leading to higher supply.  A garment factory that uses modern sewing equipment manufacturers thousands of dresses per day compared to conventional dressmakers who sew by hand.
  26. 26. PRICES OF OTHER GOODS  An increase in the price of the other good (a good that requires the same input and technology) can influence the production decision of a firm.  If the price of sleeveless shirts rises, producers will gain higher profits by diverting resources to manufacturing sleeveless shirts.
  27. 27. PRICE EXPECTATION  There are two possible reactions from sellers as a consequences of a price increase.  A rice retailer may opt to hoard the goods in the expectation that its price will go up in the future.  On the other hand, motivated by the prospect of realizing higher profit due to an increasing trend in prices, sellers produce more.
  28. 28. TAXES AND SUBSIDIES  Excise tax or imposed on each unit of output produced may adversely affect the output decision of a firm.  Subsidies in the form financial or technical assistance from the government will increase the supply of a good or service.
  29. 29. NATURAL CALAMITIES AND DISASTERS  Typhoons and floods can destroy our agricultural products, resulting in a shortage of supply during the year. Similarly, a fire in a Bulacan firework district may lead to a short supply of fireworks in a particular year.
  30. 30. ACTIVITY 2 Plot the Supply Curve P 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Qs 0 12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96

