Ciclo del agua
Ciclo del agua

  1. 1. El ciclo del Agua Cuarto Básico 2020 @ntito
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un ciclo? • Un ciclo es un conjunto de pasos que se repiten una y otra vez. Un ciclo no tiene principio ni fin; es como un círculo. • Un ciclo es un periodo de tiempo, que cuando finaliza se inicia nuevamente, es una serie de etapas que van en secuencia.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el ciclo del agua? El ciclo del agua es el proceso que sigue el agua al pasar de la Tierra a la atmósfera y, de nuevo, a la Tierra.
  4. 4. Por medio del ciclo del agua, se forman las diferentes masas de agua que ya conocemos: • Los mares • Los ríos • Los lagos • Otros
  5. 5. ¿QUÉ PROCESOS OCURREN DURANTE EL CICLO DEL AGUA?
  6. 6. Evaporación -• Cuando el sol la calienta con su energía, produce la evaporación de enormes cantidades de agua de la superficie de la Tierra (por ejemplo de mares, océanos, ríos, seres vivos y suelos) Todo el vapor de agua pasa a la atmósfera donde resulta tan invisible como los otros gases que la componen. • Este proceso se llama evaporación.
  7. 7. Condensación • El vapor de agua es el nombre que recibe el agua en forma de gas. El vapor de agua se enfría al subir a la atmósfera, pasa de gas a líquido. Este proceso se conoce como condensación.
  8. 8. Precipitación • Cuando las gotas de agua se unen con otras en las nubes, se tornan grandes y pesadas. Entonces, caen a la tierra en forma de lluvia, de nieve o granizo. Este proceso se conoce como precipitación.
  9. 9. De esta forma el agua regresa al suelo, donde comienza
  10. 10. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xY3evy7I3Kc&feature=fvst Te invito a ver este hermoso video de apoyo.

