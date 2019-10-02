-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Author : Weldon Owen
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Weldon Owen ( 4? )
Link Download : https://kimihime-download8.blogspot.com/?book=1681884232
Synnopsis :
Grab your supper dish and head to the kitchen for scrumptious meals from the Peanuts Gang! The Peanuts Munchtime Cookbook features 50 simple, kid-friendly recipes covering snacks, drinks, desserts, breakfast, lunch, and, of course, SUPPERTIME!The Peanuts Munchtime Cookbook is a collection of easy-to-make recipes for junior chefs to prepare with their favorite grownup. Featuring classic Peanuts art and comic strips, as well as 25 original Peanuts illustrations, this cute compilation will bring together generations of Peanuts fans.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment