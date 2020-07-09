Covid 19 lo esencial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COVID-19 Detección-Diagnóstico- Tratamiento y Prevención Entrenamiento para Gestores de Salud de la DIRIS Lima Este MC. Al...
Contenido • Historia de la pandemia • Cómo causa la enfermedad el coronavirus • Cómo detectar un caso sospechoso • Cómo se...
EL SARS-CoV-2 / La COVID-19 • El coronavirus tipo 2 del síndrome respiratorio agudo grave o SARS-CoV-2 (en inglés, severe ...
• Beta Coronavirus • ARN positivo • Diámetro de 60 a 100 nm • Redondo u oval • Inactivado por luz UV, a 56 C x 30 minutos ...
ORIGEN
08-07-2020
08-07-2020
Transmisión del SARS-CoV-2 • TRES MECANISMOS DE CONTAGIO: • Por gotitas  Distanciamiento Social – Mascarilla + Protector ...
Ingresa por fosas nasales, boca u ojos LINEA DE TIEMPO DEL SARS-CoV-2 Día 0 Se reproduce en mucosa nasofaringea y conjunti...
LINEA DE TIEMPO DE LOS SÍNTOMAS SEGUN ESTADIO DE LA COVID-19 PRESINTOMÁTICO LEVE (Semana 1) MODERADO (Semana 2) SEVERO (Se...
Anosmia Disgeusia
Cómo detectar un caso sospechoso de COVID • Manifestaciones clínicas: Dos o más de los siguientes síntomas • Fiebre • Dolo...
Cómo diagnosticar un caso sospechoso • Pruebas de diagnóstico • Prueba molecular (PCR, hisopado) • Utilidad en los primero...
Cómo tratar a los pacientes con COVID-19 • Antivirales: En fase viral • Hidroxicloroquina • Azitromicina • Ivermectina • D...
Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Hidroxicloroquina – Azitromicina Zinc, Doxiciclina, Ivermectina, Lopinavir/ritonavir, plasma co...
TRES PILARES DE LA PREVENCIÓN • PILAR 1. PROTECCION NBO-BN • PILAR 2. DISTANCIAMIENTO FÍSICO Y VENTILACION • PILAR 3. HIGI...
DISTANCIAMIENTO FISICO: REDUCE EN 80% EL CONTAGIO USO DE MASCARILLA FACIAL: REDUCE EN 82% EL CONTAGIO PROTECCIÓN OCULAR: R...
PILAR I: PROTECCIÓN DE LA NARIZ, BOCA Y OJOS
Mensajes clave LUGARES PUBLICOS: • Uso correcto de mascarilla de tres pliegues o KN95, más • Uso correcto de protector fac...
Ventajas de la KN95 y el Protector facial • Mascarillas KN95 • 95% de filtración • Cómoda, fácil manipulación • Hasta 2 a ...
PILAR II: DISTANCIAMIENTO FISICO Y VENTILACION NATURAL MAXIMIZADA • COMPLEMENTA AL PILAR I Y • CUANDO NO PODEMOS USAR EL P...
PILAR III: HIGIENE DE MANOS • Componetes: • No saludar con la mano (codo, pie) • Uñas cortas • No usar joyas anillos • Lav...
Preguntas y Respuestas
Covid 19 lo esencial
Covid 19 lo esencial
Covid 19 lo esencial
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Covid 19 lo esencial

18 views

Published on

Puntos fundamentales sobre la COIVD-19.
Charla para promotores de salud de la Dirección de Salud de Lima Este, Perú.

Published in: Healthcare
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Covid 19 lo esencial

  1. 1. COVID-19 Detección-Diagnóstico- Tratamiento y Prevención Entrenamiento para Gestores de Salud de la DIRIS Lima Este MC. Alberto Mendoza Ticona CMP 34885
  2. 2. Contenido • Historia de la pandemia • Cómo causa la enfermedad el coronavirus • Cómo detectar un caso sospechoso • Cómo se debe hacer el diagnóstico • Cómo se debe tratar • Cómo se debe prevenir
  3. 3. EL SARS-CoV-2 / La COVID-19 • El coronavirus tipo 2 del síndrome respiratorio agudo grave o SARS-CoV-2 (en inglés, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) • La COVID-19: La enfermedad por el coronavirus del 2019. (acrónimo del inglés coronavirus disease 2019)
  4. 4. • Beta Coronavirus • ARN positivo • Diámetro de 60 a 100 nm • Redondo u oval • Inactivado por luz UV, a 56 C x 30 minutos • Sensible a: etanol 75%, lejía, ac paracetico y cloroformo.
  5. 5. ORIGEN
  6. 6. 08-07-2020
  7. 7. 08-07-2020
  8. 8. Transmisión del SARS-CoV-2 • TRES MECANISMOS DE CONTAGIO: • Por gotitas  Distanciamiento Social – Mascarilla + Protector facial • Por contacto  Higiene de manos • Por aerosoles  Uso de respirador + Ventilación Natural maximizada • TRES PUERTAS DE ENTRADA (NBO): • Nariz • Boca • Ojos • DOS PUERTAS DE SALIDA • Boca • Nariz
  9. 9. Ingresa por fosas nasales, boca u ojos LINEA DE TIEMPO DEL SARS-CoV-2 Día 0 Se reproduce en mucosa nasofaringea y conjuntivas, ataca bulbo olfatorio e inteStino Día 1 - 7 Baja a pulmones donde ataca los neumocitos Día 5 - 14 Sepsis, compromiso multisistémico, falla multiorgánica Más de 14 días INCUBACIÓN 0 – 4 DÍAS ASINTOMÁTICO 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21DIAS  DIA 5: INICIA SINTOMAS GENERALES Y RESPIRAT. ALTOS SEMANA 1 DE ENFERMEDAD (SEM ORO) DIA 12: FALTA DE AIRE AL SUBIR GRADAS, NEUMONIA LEVE SEMANA 2 DE ENFERMEDAD DIA 19: FALTA DE AIRE EN REPOSO, NEUMONIA SEVERA SEMANA 3 DE ENFERMEDAD ELIMINA VIRUS CONTAGIANTES, PRUEBA MOLECULAR POSITIVA ANTICUERPOS Ig G e Ig M DETECTABLES EN SANGRE
  10. 10. LINEA DE TIEMPO DE LOS SÍNTOMAS SEGUN ESTADIO DE LA COVID-19 PRESINTOMÁTICO LEVE (Semana 1) MODERADO (Semana 2) SEVERO (Semana 3) Persona ya contagiada, sin síntomas, pero puede contagiar 2 días antes de que empiecen los síntomas. Frecuentes: Fiebre, tos seca, malestar general, fatiga. Comunes: congestión nasal, dolor de garganta, dolor de cabeza, mialgia Importantes: perdida del olfato y gusto, diarrea. Falta de aire a grandes esfuerzos, tos seca más frecuente, dolor de pecho o espalda, persistencia de fiebre. Falta de aire en reposo, agitación, tiraje, habla entrecortada, mayor dolor torácico, color azul de labios y dedos, alteración de conciencia. NO TRATAMIENTO TRATAMIENTO AMBULATORIO: antivirales TRATAMIENTO EN HOSPIAL FISIOPATOLÓGICO Y DE SOPORTE: Oxígeno, desinflamantes, antocoagulantes, antivirales
  11. 11. Anosmia Disgeusia
  12. 12. Cómo detectar un caso sospechoso de COVID • Manifestaciones clínicas: Dos o más de los siguientes síntomas • Fiebre • Dolor de garganta • Congestión nasal • Malestar general • Anosmia o disgeusia • Dificultad para respirar • Y, Antecedente epidemiológico: • Contacto directo con un caso confirmado de infección por COVID-19, 14 días previos • Viaje a zonas del Perú con transmisión comunitaria • Viaje fura del país, 14 días previos • Síndrome febril y falta de aire: (IRAG: infección respiratoria aguda grave) Semana de ORO Alerta epidemiológica 016 - 2020
  13. 13. Cómo diagnosticar un caso sospechoso • Pruebas de diagnóstico • Prueba molecular (PCR, hisopado) • Utilidad en los primeros días de la enfermedad • Problemas: resultado demora, centralizado (4 días), dificultad en la toma de muestra (mala técnica, no colaboración del paciente), conservación y transporte de la muestra (ARN) • Un resultado negativo no descarta COVID-19 • Prueba serológicas: (rápidas) • Utilidad recien en la segunda semana de la enfermedad, es fácil de realizar, sirve para medir prevalencia de infectados. • Problemas: La primera semana da resultados falsos negativos, utilidad solo cuando ya hay neumonía (moderado o severo), la gente se confía y cree que no tiene COVID-19. Sigue positiva varios meses (ambos anticuerpos). No sirve para manejo de un paciente • Diagnóstico sindrómico (clínico) • Es el más útil para inicar tratamiento • A cargo de médicos u otro personal de salud bien entrenado • Combina los hallazgos en la anamnesis, examen físico y los antecedentes epidemiológicos • Problemas: Se requiere médicos ”bien parados” • Exámenes de imágenes • Tomografía vital para el diagnóstico
  14. 14. Cómo tratar a los pacientes con COVID-19 • Antivirales: En fase viral • Hidroxicloroquina • Azitromicina • Ivermectina • Doxiciclina • Zinc • Remdesevir • Inmunomodulación • Corticoides • Tocilizumab • Hidroxicloroquina • Anticoagulación • Enoxaparina • Oxigenotrapia
  15. 15. Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Hidroxicloroquina – Azitromicina Zinc, Doxiciclina, Ivermectina, Lopinavir/ritonavir, plasma convaleciente Dexametasona, oxígenoterapia, enoxaparina (profiláctica) Tocilizumab, Baricitinib, Anakinra Tx Antiviral Tx Fisiopatológico
  16. 16. TRES PILARES DE LA PREVENCIÓN • PILAR 1. PROTECCION NBO-BN • PILAR 2. DISTANCIAMIENTO FÍSICO Y VENTILACION • PILAR 3. HIGIENE DE MANOS
  17. 17. DISTANCIAMIENTO FISICO: REDUCE EN 80% EL CONTAGIO USO DE MASCARILLA FACIAL: REDUCE EN 82% EL CONTAGIO PROTECCIÓN OCULAR: REDUCE EN 66% EL CONTAGIO
  18. 18. PILAR I: PROTECCIÓN DE LA NARIZ, BOCA Y OJOS
  19. 19. Mensajes clave LUGARES PUBLICOS: • Uso correcto de mascarilla de tres pliegues o KN95, más • Uso correcto de protector facial o gafas CASA: • Uso de mascarilla al estar a dos metros de personas vulnerables: • Mayores de edad • HTA, DM, obesidad, • Enfermedades crónicas: riñón, hígado, pulmones • Embarazadas • Niños menores
  20. 20. Ventajas de la KN95 y el Protector facial • Mascarillas KN95 • 95% de filtración • Cómoda, fácil manipulación • Hasta 2 a 3 semanas • Desinfección posible • 4 y 6 capas • Protector facial • Doble protección de nariz y boca • Protección de ojos • Fácilmente accesible
  21. 21. PILAR II: DISTANCIAMIENTO FISICO Y VENTILACION NATURAL MAXIMIZADA • COMPLEMENTA AL PILAR I Y • CUANDO NO PODEMOS USAR EL PILAR I • INGERIR ALIMENTOS
  22. 22. PILAR III: HIGIENE DE MANOS • Componetes: • No saludar con la mano (codo, pie) • Uñas cortas • No usar joyas anillos • Lavado con agua y jabón • Higiene con alcohol gel • No tocar con sus manos sucias rostro • No contaminar sus manos con superficies potencialmente contaminadas
  23. 23. Preguntas y Respuestas

×