Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Retos y Demandas Educativas del Siglo XXI
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 1 Sesión 1. Nombre: Para qué educar. Primera parte. Objetivo de sesión: Al concl...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 2 La educación es un proceso de construcción del pensamiento, donde el individuo...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 3 Introducción al Tema La educación en México ha visto grandes cambios en las úl...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 4 Explicación Gobernanza y educación Las políticas van a cambiar dependiendo del...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 5 o 1996 se creó el Sistema Nacional de Evaluación Educativa para medir la calid...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 6 Te puedes dar cuenta que existen un sin número de políticas que favorecen la c...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 7 Ello permitirá que, a partir del cumplimiento del Estado de Derecho, la democr...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 8 Conclusión Promover la innovación científica y tecnológica es el eje rector de...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 9 Para aprender más • Documental Completo "Afán Educativo" (HD) del SNTE. (2012)...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 10 Actividad de Aprendizaje Instrucciones Busca tres artículos con temáticas rel...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 11 Puedes hacerlo en cualquier programa que consideres, al final guárdalo como i...
RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 12 Bibliografía ANUIES (1999). La educación superior hacia el siglo XXI. Líneas ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ds01 lectura

21 views

Published on

Retos y Demandas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ds01 lectura

  1. 1. Retos y Demandas Educativas del Siglo XXI
  2. 2. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 1 Sesión 1. Nombre: Para qué educar. Primera parte. Objetivo de sesión: Al concluir la sesión el alumno determinará cuáles son las funciones de las políticas educativas del Estado mexicano y cuál es el beneficio para la sociedad. Contextualización Durante la historia de la humanidad, la educación ha pasado por muchas y muy diversas etapas, con esto el hombre poco a poco ha podido ir aprendiendo y moldando su forma de pensar. Un hombre sin educación es un ser incompleto, la educación ha formado al ser humano en todas sus dimensiones: desde lo axiológico, conceptual, cognitivo, y comunicativo. El hombre es un ser que desarrolla su pensamiento y cultura a partir de su propia experiencia y de su formación académica. Los aspectos que complementan y proyectan un ser diferente, integral, al servicio de la sociedad. ¿Por qué y para qué educar? El proceso educativo desarrolla una formación integral: saber conocer, saber hacer y saber ser, tendría que decir que se educa porque existe una necesidad de transformación de la realidad, de pensamiento y modos de actuar en una sociedad. Para Paulo Freire, " la educación es una práctica de la libertad dirigida hacia la realidad, a la que no teme; más bien busca transformarla, por solidaridad, por espíritu fraternal".
  3. 3. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 2 La educación es un proceso de construcción del pensamiento, donde el individuo desarrolla competencias cognitivas, comunicativas y axiológicas. Se educa para hacer hombres libres de pensamiento, de raciocinio, que sean críticos y autónomos. Cada uno de nosotros debe formar su propia definición de lo que es educación y con base en esto también reflexionar sobre el sistema educativo en México, tema que debe de generar nuestro interés, la educación es desarrollo y en un país como el nuestro es un recurso que debe de desarrollarse con todo el cuidado y atención posibles.
  4. 4. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 3 Introducción al Tema La educación en México ha visto grandes cambios en las últimas décadas, a pesar de la notable diferencia en las distintas regiones del país; durante el año 2005, el nivel de educación primaria en México estaba muy cerca de lograr la universalización con una tasa neta de matriculación de los niños de 6 a 11 años de un 99,4 por ciento. En los últimos sesenta años el porcentaje de asistencia a las escuelas en niños de entre 6 y 14 años ha crecido considerablemente, en el año 1950 dicho porcentaje era del 38 por ciento, mientras que en 2005 se estima por encima del 90 por ciento. El reto de lograr una educación inclusiva y de calidad supone también la consideración de aquellos factores que tienen que ver con la creación de un clima de tolerancia y respeto en el ámbito escolar, el combate a todo tipo de discriminación, el establecimiento de canales de participación, sobre todo para los adolescentes, así como de mecanismos efectivos de participación de los niños, niñas y adolescentes en las cuestiones escolares que les afectan.
  5. 5. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 4 Explicación Gobernanza y educación Las políticas van a cambiar dependiendo del contexto (político, social, cultural, etcétera), los actores, los destinatarios o también a quien se va a beneficiar. En este caso hablaremos y haremos una breve presentación de algunas políticas educativas. En los últimos 30 años, el país ha experimentado una serie de reformas políticas educativas, con la finalidad de alcanzar una cobertura, soslayar rezagos y que sirva como instrumentos de igualdad y justicia social. Algunas de estas reformas son: • Programa Nacional de Educación, Cultural y Deporte (1983): propone políticas para mejorar la calidad educativa y no sólo cumplir con el aspecto de cobertura. • Programa de Modernización de la Educación (1989): plantea la vinculación del aprendizaje con la producción en todos los grados y promover la innovación científica y tecnológica. Además, mejorar la educación superior y generar investigación científica. También se formula la necesidad de abatir el rezago a través de programas como: o Programa de Apoyo a Escuelas en Desventaja (PAED) o Programa para Abatir el Rezago Educativo (PARE) o Programa para Abatir el Rezago en Educación Básica (PAREB) o Programa de Educación Inicial (PRODEI) o Programa Integral para Abatir el Rezago Educativo (PIARE) o Programa para Abatir el Rezago en Educación Inicial y Básico (PAREIB)
  6. 6. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 5 o 1996 se creó el Sistema Nacional de Evaluación Educativa para medir la calidad en la educación. • Programa Educativo 1995 – 2000, propone mejorar la calidad de la educación y de continuar con el Programa de Actualización del Magisterio (1992). • Programa de Desarrollo Educativo 1995 – 2000, propone la ampliación de la cobertura de CONACYT y se destinan mayores recursos a las actividades de vinculación académica con otras instituciones. • Durante el sexenio de Vicente Fox se retoma el problema de la calidad de la educación, y la formación de recursos humanos capaces de hacer frente al mundo globalizado; a través de la vinculación del sector educativo y sector productivo del país. • En el sexenio de Felipe Calderón se implementó una serie de programas entre los cuales fueron: Ciencia y Tecnología, Cultura y Financiamiento para el desarrollo. En el rubro de educación se planteó la revisión del nivel básico y medio a través de evaluaciones anuales en las áreas de matemáticas y español.
  7. 7. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 6 Te puedes dar cuenta que existen un sin número de políticas que favorecen la calidad en enseñanza, algunas por su impacto son consideradas por los gobiernos para continuarlas en su sexenio y otras quedan inconclusas. También encontramos que varias de las propuestas de mejora educativa únicamente cambien de nombre y no aportan nada novedoso en cuanto a calidad. Hay varias propuestas para incrementar la eficiencia en formación, no todas han dado resultados esperados, no porque sean inadecuadas, sino porque no se ha puesto la debida atención a su aplicación así como un seguimiento y análisis de resultados. Educación fundamentada en el desarrollo humano El Plan Nacional de Desarrollo establece tres estrategias integrales de política pública, una de ellas es precisamente el “Desarrollo Humano Sustentable”. El Desarrollo Humano Sustentable, de acuerdo al Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2007 – 2012 del Poder Ejecutivo Federal “establece puntualmente que la igualdad de oportunidades y la fortaleza del sistema económico no se traducirán en armonía social si no se logra también la transformación política del país.” Ella precisa de la consolidación de la democracia y el logro de un genuino Estado de Derecho, en el que la democracia suponga el ejercicio de la libertad política con responsabilidad social. En otras palabras, las instituciones de la República deben fortalecerse mediante una genuina y responsable participación de los ciudadanos en todos los asuntos de la vida pública y mediante diversas formas de organización social y política.
  8. 8. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 7 Ello permitirá que, a partir del cumplimiento del Estado de Derecho, la democracia sea no sólo un sistema de representación política, sino una forma de vida para todos. El desarrollo humano ha de fundamentarse en un orden político en el que existan incentivos para que los partidos generen los acuerdos necesarios que exigen las reformas y legislaciones de un país atractivo a la inversión interna y externa, todo ello a partir de una cultura de responsabilidad. Se trata de un orden en el que las fuerzas políticas acuerden leyes orientadas a la transparencia y a la rendición de cuentas. Se trata de sustentar la democracia en la República como logro político del orden social para conseguir que el bien común sea una realidad para más mexicanos. ¿Qué opinas de las reformas y de los planes educativos que está implementando el gobierno de la República?
  9. 9. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 8 Conclusión Promover la innovación científica y tecnológica es el eje rector de muchas propuestas de reformas educativas en el país. Por lo tanto, hay que enfrentar los desafíos importantes en pleno siglo XXI, considerando que la educación debe de ir a la par de la globalización y el uso y conocimiento de las tecnologías, estos son los retos y demandas que se deben establecer para realizar nuevas propuestas de desarrollo y generar políticas públicas a favor de una educación de calidad y equidad en México.
  10. 10. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 9 Para aprender más • Documental Completo "Afán Educativo" (HD) del SNTE. (2012). Consultado el 5 de enero de 2013: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QwuCpzurHo • Desarrollo Humano Sustentable del Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2006 – 2012. Consultado el día 5 de enero de 2013 http://brd.unid.edu.mx/desarrollo-humano-sustentable-del-plan- denacional-de-desarrollo/ • Plan Nacional de Desarrollo. México. Consultado el día 5 de enero de 2013 http://brd.unid.edu.mx/plan-nacional-de-desarrollo/ • Programa Sectorial de Educación de la Secretaria de Educación Pública. Consultado el día 5 de enero de 2013 http://brd.unid.edu.mx/programasectorial-de-educacion-de-la- secretaria-de-educacion-publica/
  11. 11. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 10 Actividad de Aprendizaje Instrucciones Busca tres artículos con temáticas relacionadas con los vistos en la sesión: Gobernanza y educación, Educación fundamentada en el desarrollo humano y, en general, políticas educativas. Lee esos artículos y elabora una tabla resumen como la que se presenta más adelante. Puedes ir a la página de la Revista Mexicana de Investigación Educativa del Consejo Mexicano de Investigación Educativa (COMIE), en la siguiente dirección: Revista mexicana de investigación educativa. (2006). Consultado el 28 de mayo de 2014: http://www.comie.org.mx/v1/revista/portal.php?idm=es&sec=SC03 Selecciona tres de las ideas importantes e identifica: conceptos, detalles y ejemplos en cada uno de los artículos que seleccionaste. Pregúntate sobre lo que estás leyendo, por ejemplo ¿Cuál es el papel de Estado en la educación? ¿Cuál sería un ejemplo actual de política educativa? Organiza tus notas y elabora una tabla por cada artículo, puedes basarte en el siguiente ejemplo: Artículo (Cita APA) Concepto Detalles Ejemplos
  12. 12. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 11 Puedes hacerlo en cualquier programa que consideres, al final guárdalo como imagen en formato JPG, para subirlo a la plataforma de la asignatura. Se tomará en cuenta lo siguiente: • Selección de artículos • Selección de conceptos • Referencias bibliográficas
  13. 13. RETOS Y DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS DEL SIGLO XXI 12 Bibliografía ANUIES (1999). La educación superior hacia el siglo XXI. Líneas estratégicas de desarrollo. México: ANUIES. Cibergrafía Desarrollo Humano Sustentable del Plan de Nacional de Desarrollo 2006 – 2012. Consultado el día 5 de enero de 2013: http://pnd.calderon.presidencia.gob.mx/pdf/Desarrollo_Humano_Sustentable/Intr oduccion.pdf García Jiménez, M. (2011). El papel de la educación durante el sexenio de Felipe Calderón. Consultado el 5 de enero de 2013: http://redpol.azc.uam.mx/descargas/numero3/7_El_sistema_educativo_dur ante_el_sexenio_de_Felipe_Caldero.pdf Plan Nacional de Desarrollo (2012). Consultado el 5 de enero de 2013: http://pnd.calderon.presidencia.gob.mx/desarrollo-humano/estrategia- integral-de-politica-publica.html Programa Sectorial de Educación de la Secretaria de Educación Pública. Consultado el día 5 de enero de 2013: http://promep.sep.gob.mx/infgene/prog_sec.pdf

×