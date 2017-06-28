PRESUPUESTO DE INGRESO Y EGRESO DE EFECTIVO ALEKSSANDRA MONTIEL C.I, 18.928.893 PROF: GUSMARY DIAZ
INGRESOS  Los ingresos son aumentos en el patrimonio neto de una organización. Podría decirse que se relaciona con el amp...
Estos son muy importantes para cualquier tipo de empresa, ya que a través de esta les permitirá plantificar, controlar y p...
Presupuesto de Egreso de Efectivo PRESUPUESTO EGRESO  presupuesto a una serie de cálculos y predicciones financieras obje...
•siempre se basa en ejecutar una proyección formal y organizada acerca de tendencias económicas, monetarios y financieros ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presupuesto

4 views

Published on

PRESUPUESTO DE INGRESOS Y EGRESO DE EFECTIVO

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presupuesto

  1. 1. PRESUPUESTO DE INGRESO Y EGRESO DE EFECTIVO ALEKSSANDRA MONTIEL C.I, 18.928.893 PROF: GUSMARY DIAZ
  2. 2. INGRESOS  Los ingresos son aumentos en el patrimonio neto de una organización. Podría decirse que se relaciona con el ampliación del costo de tus activos o la depreciación de un pasivo. EFECTIVO Es todo aquello conformado por monedas billetes, cheques y giros de curso legal en el país que conforman parte del activo de una empresa así como también cualquier moneda extranjera de aceptación en el país.
  3. 3. Estos son muy importantes para cualquier tipo de empresa, ya que a través de esta les permitirá plantificar, controlar y proteger los recursos de los que sitúa una empresa. Pero cabe resaltar que para realizarla no es tarea fácil ya que pide un ejercicio de conocimiento de la empresa, así como de los gastos y las ventas previstas. Si la empresa elabora un presupuesto de manera incorrecta traerá problemas en un largo o corto plazo El presupuesto de efectivo se basa de la siguiente forma Flujo de entradas: ingresos de efectivo previstos Flujo de salidas: gastos o salidas de efectivo previstas Flujo de efectivo neto: es decir, la diferencia de la resta entre los ingresos y salidas de efectivo de una empresa. Efectivo final: la suma de efectivo inicial más el flujo de efectivo neto del periodo que abarca el presupuesto. Saldo de efectivo excedente: la cantidad de efectivo de la que dispone la empresa para invertir si el resultado de las operaciones es de excedente.
  4. 4. Presupuesto de Egreso de Efectivo PRESUPUESTO EGRESO  presupuesto a una serie de cálculos y predicciones financieras objetivas, que establecen las metas a las cuales debe llegar una compañía en un plazo de tiempo específico.  Se le denomina a la salida de dinero de una empresa, mientras que los ingresos permiten hacen referencia al dinero que entra. El presupuesto de egreso es aquel escrito que va a recoger las apreciaciones de entrada y salida de recursos monetarios para un terminante tiempo adopta el nombre de presupuesto. Con dicho instrumento, se puede calcular y crear en un registro la cantidad de dinero que se solicita para desarrollar una operación o concretar un proyecto.
  5. 5. •siempre se basa en ejecutar una proyección formal y organizada acerca de tendencias económicas, monetarios y financieros que determinarán a la persona que lo elabora. •Es por ello que sin dicho presupuesto se puede llegar fácilmente generar caos, tener más gastos de lo necesario o incluso al no controlar las ganancias o entradas de capital que se cometan. El presupuesto económico permite organizar más perfectamente el dinero disponible de acuerdo a las necesidades, facilitando incluso la previsión a largo plazo y la inversión o ahorro a futuro de las actividades económicas de una pareja, familia o institución.

×