Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Ebook A groundbreaking and revelatory ...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] Download Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Ebook
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Lauren Slaterq Pages : 399 pagesq Publisher : Little, Brown and Companyq Language :q ISBN-10 : 031...
DISCRIPSI A groundbreaking and revelatory history of our major psychotropic drugs, from "a thoroughly exhilarating and ent...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book Download Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Ebook, Visit Dir...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[txt] Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Online

3 views

Published on

Download Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Ebook Online
Download Here https://pitekkucir16.blogspot.sg/?book=0316370622
Capacious and rigorous . . . Blue Dreams, like all good histories of medicine, reveals healing to be art as much as science. --Parul Sehgal, New York Times
Terrific. --@MichaelPollan
Ambitious...Slater's depictions of madness are terrifying and fascinating. --USA Today
A vivid and thought-provoking synthesis. --Harper's A groundbreaking and revelatory history of psychotropic drugs, from a thoroughly exhilarating and entertaining writer (Washington Post). Although one in five Americans now takes at least one psychotropic drug, the fact remains that nearly seventy years after doctors first began prescribing them, not even their creators understand exactly how or why these drugs work--or don't work--on what ails our brains. Blue Dreams offers the explosive story of the discovery and development of psychiatric medications, as well as the science and the people behind their invention, told by a riveting writer and psychologist who shares her own experience with the highs and lows of psychiatric drugs. Lauren Slater's revelatory account charts psychiatry's journey from its earliest drugs, Thorazine and lithium, up through Prozac and other major antidepressants of the present. Blue Dreams also chronicles experimental treatments involving Ecstasy, magic mushrooms, the most cutting-edge memory drugs, placebos, and even neural implants. In her thorough analysis of each treatment, Slater asks three fundamental questions: how was the drug born, how does it work (or fail to work), and what does it reveal about the ailments it is meant to treat?Fearlessly weaving her own intimate experiences into comprehensive and wide-ranging research, Slater narrates a personal history of psychiatry itself. In the process, her powerful and groundbreaking exploration casts modern psychiatry's ubiquitous wonder drugs in a new light, revealing their ability to heal us or hurt us, and proving an indispensable resource not only for those with a psychotropic prescription but for anyone who hopes to understand the limits of what we know about the human brain and the possibilities for future treatments.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[txt] Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Online

  1. 1. Download Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Ebook A groundbreaking and revelatory history of our major psychotropic drugs, from "a thoroughly exhilarating and entertaining writer" (Washington Post). Although one in five Americans now takes at least one psychotropic drug, the fact remains that nearly seventy years after doctors first began prescribing them, we still don't know exactly how or why these drugs work--or don't work- -on what ails our brains. Blue Dreams offers the explosive story of the discovery, invention, people, and science behind our licensed narcotics, as told by a riveting writer and psychologist who shares her own intimate experience with the highs and lows of psychiatry's drugs. Lauren Slater's account ranges from the earliest, Thorazine and lithium, up through Prozac and other antidepressants, as well as Ecstasy, "magic mushrooms," the most cutting- edge memory drugs, and even neural implants. Along the way, she narrates the history of psychiatry itself, illuminating the imprint its colorful little capsules have left on millions of brains worldwide, and demonstrating how these wonder drugs may heal us or hurt us.
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] Download Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Ebook
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Lauren Slaterq Pages : 399 pagesq Publisher : Little, Brown and Companyq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0316370649q ISBN-13 : 9780316370646q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI A groundbreaking and revelatory history of our major psychotropic drugs, from "a thoroughly exhilarating and entertaining writer" (Washington Post). Although one in five Americans now takes at least one psychotropic drug, the fact remains that nearly seventy years after doctors first began prescribing them, we still don't know exactly how or why these drugs work--or don't work--on what ails our brains. Blue Dreams offers the explosive story of the discovery, invention, people, and science behind our licensed narcotics, as told by a riveting writer and psychologist who shares her own intimate experience with the highs and lows of psychiatry's drugs. Lauren Slater's account ranges from the earliest, Thorazine and lithium, up through Prozac and other antidepressants, as well as Ecstasy, "magic mushrooms," the most cutting-edge memory drugs, and even neural implants. Along the way, she narrates the history of psychiatry itself, illuminating the imprint its colorful little capsules have left on millions of brains worldwide, and demonstrating how these wonder drugs may heal us or hurt us.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book Download Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds Ebook, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×