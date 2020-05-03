Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COLEGIO MAIPORE PROYECTO PEDAGOGICO DE MATEM�TICAS TRANSVERSAL 2019 TITULO DEL PROYECTO : SABER MATEMATICO RESPONSABLES SE...
soluciones, motivando en ellos la capacidad creativa, cr�tica y reflexiva ante situaciones que se les planteen. 2. Aplicac...
Observaci�n: Para el grado once el cronograma se llevar�: Primer semestre preparaci�n icfes para coincidir con las fechas ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecto transversal

44 views

Published on

docencia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto transversal

  1. 1. COLEGIO MAIPORE PROYECTO PEDAGOGICO DE MATEM�TICAS TRANSVERSAL 2019 TITULO DEL PROYECTO : SABER MATEMATICO RESPONSABLES SEDE JORNADA DOCENTES DE TODA EL AREA. A Ma�ana JUSTIFICACION (por qu� y para qu� se realiza el proyecto (problema), impacto, beneficios para la comunidad educativa) : EL colegio Maipor� actualmente presenta resultados poco satisfactorios en las pruebas dise�adas por el estado para valorar el nivel cognitivo de los estudiantes, como pruebas saber 3, 5, 9,11. Por tal motivo se ve la necesidad de dise�ar una estrategia pedag�gica que consiste en un proyecto para estos niveles que permita a los estudiantes obtener un mejor desempe�o y competitividad. OBJETIVO GENERAL (Lo que se quiere alcanzar en forma concreta, clara y realizable. Qu� va hacer, mediante qu� o como se va a hacer, para qu� se va a hacer): Dise�ar y aplicar test preparatorios de matem�tica para pruebas saber despu�s de cada periodo escolar para los niveles 3, 5, 9,11 realizando la retroalimentaci�n y profundizaci�n de los temas m�s importantes. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS (se derivan del objetivo general y los concretan, se�alando el camino para conseguirlo) : - Implementar �tems o preguntas similares a las aplicadas en las pruebas del saber para los niveles 3, 5, 9,11 como herramienta preparatoria. - Realizar competencias matem�ticas en las aulas de clase con un est�mulo para motivar los estudiantes al mejoramiento de las pruebas. - Aplicar pruebas preparatorias despu�s de cada periodo que contengan temas importantes y enfoquen a los estudiantes a un mejor desempe�o en las pruebas saber. COMPETENCIAS (Desde las diversas �reas las competencias que se pretenden desarrollar en la comunidad educativa con el proyecto): 1. Razonamiento y demostraci�n: incluye el desarrollo de ideas, exploraci�n de fen�menos, justificaci�n de resultados, formulaci�n y an�lisis de conjeturas matem�ticas, expresi�n de conclusiones e interrelaciones entre diferentes variables y en diversos contextos. 2. Proceso de comunicaci�n matem�tica: implica la consolidaci�n del pensamiento matem�tico para interpretar, representar y expresar con precisi�n las relaciones conceptuales, las variables matem�ticas y los aspectos del mundo real. 3. Proceso de resoluci�n de problemas: se refiere a la correcta identificaci�n, aplicaci�n y manipulaci�n de los conceptos, algoritmos y estrategias matem�ticas en diferentes contextos problem�ticos. METODOLOGIA (Relacionar los procedimientos y estrategias utilizadas para alcanzar los objetivos propuestos): 1. Elaboraci�n de pruebas para desarrollar en los estudiantes la interpretaci�n, argumentaci�n y proposici�n matem�tica en el planteamiento de
  2. 2. soluciones, motivando en ellos la capacidad creativa, cr�tica y reflexiva ante situaciones que se les planteen. 2. Aplicaci�n de pruebas para los niveles 3, 5, 9,11 seg�n cronograma. 3. Retroalimentaci�n de pruebas aplicadas 4. Est�mulos a estudiantes con mejor desempe�o en cada nivel. RECURSOS (Indicar el tipo de recursos necesarios como financieros, humanos, materiales, tecnol�gicos): - PC para el dise�o del banco de preguntas. - Material fotocopiado - Docentes encargados de los niveles para dise�o, aplicaci�n, retroalimentaci�n de preguntas. EVALUACION (Criterios que se aplicar�n para evaluar el impacto del proyecto y el alcance de los objetivos): - El impacto del proyecto de evaluar� de acuerdo a los resultados obtenidos por los estudiantes en las pruebas Saber y a sus estad�sticos. CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES FECHA ACTIVIDAD RESPONSABLES RECURSOS DURACION Periodo 1 Dise�o de preguntas Docentes de nivel PC Fotocopiadora 1 semana Periodo 1 Aplicaci�n de pruebas Docentes de nivel Aulas de clase 2 horas Periodo 1 Retroalimentaci�n de pruebas Docentes de nivel Aulas de clase 1 hora Periodo 2 Dise�o de preguntas Docentes de nivel PC Fotocopiadora 1 semana Periodo 2 Aplicaci�n de pruebas Docentes de nivel Aulas de clase 2 horas Periodo 2 Retroalimentaci�n de pruebas Docentes de nivel Aulas de clase 1 hora Periodo 3 Dise�o de preguntas Docentes de nivel PC Fotocopiadora 1 semana Periodo 3 Aplicaci�n de pruebas Docentes de nivel Aulas de clase 2 horas Periodo 3 Retroalimentaci�n de pruebas Docentes de nivel Aulas de clase 1 hora Periodo 4 Dise�o de preguntas Docentes de nivel PC Fotocopiadora 1 semana Periodo 4 Aplicaci�n de pruebas Docentes de nivel Aulas de clase 2 horas Periodo 4 Retroalimentaci�n de pruebas Docentes de nivel Aulas de clase 1 hora
  3. 3. Observaci�n: Para el grado once el cronograma se llevar�: Primer semestre preparaci�n icfes para coincidir con las fechas destinadas a las pruebas, el segundo semestre se trabajar� los contenidos del �rea como tal de c�lculo 1. Las preguntas tomadas como preparaci�n se deben construir teniendo en cuenta la transversalidad con otras �reas.

×