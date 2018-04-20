2.1 descripcion tecnica losa de concreto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” DESCRIPCION TECNICA SEGÚN ACTIVIDAD 1. DISPOSICIONES GENERALES Las presentes Descripciones Técnicas tanto como los Planos y Metrados base, darán una pauta para la ejecución del servicio a realizarse, entendiéndose que la Entidad y/o el Responsable es la autoridad para modificarlas y/o determinar los métodos constructivos que en casos especiales se pudieran presentar, así como verificar su correcta ejecución. A.- ALCANCES DE LAS ESPECIFICACIONES Las presentes Descripciones Técnicas, conjuntamente con los Planos, tienen como objeto normar las condiciones generales del servicio a ser aplicadas por la Entidad en la ejecución de las actividades. Más allá de lo establecido en esta descripción técnica, la Entidad y/o responsable tiene autoridad suficiente para ampliar éstas, en lo que respecta a la ingeniería de detalle, calidad de los materiales a emplearse y la correcta metodología constructiva a seguir en cualquier actividad. B.- NORMAS La Ejecución del Servicio del Mantenimiento Correctivo, se efectuará cumpliendo con las Normas Técnicas Nacionales (INDECOPI), aceptándose normas nacionales y reglamentos internacionales vigentes cuando éstas garanticen una calidad igual o superior a las Nacionales . C.- DESCRIPCIONES TECNICAS GENERALES Las presentes Descripciones Técnicas generales, sin ser limitativas, servirán de base para la ejecución de las actividades y aquellas complementarias incluidas en la serie completa de planos. El control de la ejecución del servicio, la calidad de los materiales y equipos, la aprobación de un método especial, los cambios, trazos, etc. estará bajo la responsabilidad de la Entidad. D.- RECTIFICACION Y COMPLEMENTO DE LAS DESCRIPCIONES TECNICAS El informe y/o Memoria Descriptiva presentada en otra sección de la Actividad, es meramente informativa. Cualquier consulta o modificación de los planos, esquemas y descripciones técnicas según actividad, deberá ser presentado por escrito a los Responsables y/o a la Entidad, para su aprobación. Si durante el avance de la ejecución del servicio se ve la necesidad de ejecutar algún cambio menor, éste sería únicamente efectuado mediante autorización de la Entidad en coordinación con el Responsable de la elaboración de los Términos de Referencia.
  2. 2. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” E.- CALIDAD DE MATERIALES Y EQUIPOS Todo el material y equipo utilizado en la ejecución de los servicios deberá cumplir con las Normas Técnicas Nacionales (INDECOPI). Solo se aceptarán materiales y equipos, que se ajusten a las Normas Internacionales, cuando éstas garanticen una calidad igual o superior a las Nacionales. G.- ESTRUCTURAS Y SERVICIOS EXISTENTES El inspector determinará con exactitud las estructuras y servicios existentes en la zona de trabajo, y coordinará con las entidades correspondientes, siendo responsable por los daños que ocasione a éstas. También será responsable de la conservación del buen estado de las estructuras y servicios existentes, no indicados en los planos y/o croquis. Durante la ejecución del servicio el Inspector tomará todas las precauciones necesarias para proteger el servicio y la propiedad ajena, que pueda ser afectada de alguna forma por la ejecución de las actividades. H.- LIMPIEZA FINAL Al terminar los trabajos y antes culminar, el Contratista procederá a la demolición de los ambientes provisionales, en el caso que el propietario se lo solicite, eliminando cualquier área deteriorada por él, dejándola limpia y conforme a los planos. I.- VALIDEZ DE ESPECIFICACIONES, PLANOS O METRADOS En el caso de existir divergencias entre los documentos del Servicio: Los Planos tienen validez sobre las Descripciones Técnicas según actividad, Metrados y Estructura de Costos. Las Descripciones Técnicas según Actividad tienen validez sobre los Metrados y Estructura de Costos. Los Metrados tienen validez sobre los Estructura de Costos. Los Metrados son referenciales y la Omisión parcial o total de una Actividad no dispensará al Contratista de su ejecución, si esta prevista en los Planos y/olas Descripciones Técnicas según Actividad. Las Descripciones Técnicas se complementan con los Planos y Metrados respectivos en forma tal que los trabajos deben ser efectuados en su totalidad aunque estos figuren en uno solo de sus Documentos. J.- CONSULTAS Todas las consultas relativas al mejoramiento de espacios serán efectuadas por el ejecutor del servicio y Servicios Generales del Hospital Sergio. E. Bernales.
  3. 3. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” K.- SIMILITUD DE MATERIALES Y EQUIPOS Cuando las Descripciones Técnicas según Actividad o Planos indiquen “Igual o similar” sólo la Entidad decidirá sobre la igualdad o la semejanza. L.- CAMBIOS POR EL EJECUTOR DEL SERVICIO El ejecutor del servicio notificará por escrito cualquier material que se indique y considere posiblemente inadecuado o inaceptable de acuerdo con las Leyes, Reglamentos, Normas Ordenanzas de Autoridades competentes, así como cualquier trabajo necesario que haya sido omitido. Si no se hace esta Notificación, las posibles infracciones u omisiones, en caso de suceder, serán asumidas por el ejecutor del servicio sin costo para la Entidad. La Entidad aceptará o denegará también por escrito, dicha notificación. M.- MATERIALES Y PERSONAL Los materiales o artículos suministrados para el mantenimiento que cubren estas especificaciones, deberán ser nuevos, de utilización actual en el mercado Nacional e Internacional y de la mejor calidad dentro de su respectiva clase. Asimismo, todo personal que se emplee en la ejecución de los trabajos deberá ser especializado. N.- INSPECCIÓN Todo el material y la mano del servicio empleada estará sujeta a la Inspección del especialista de la Entidad, quién tiene el derecho de rechazar el material que se encuentre dañado o defectuoso, así como al personal deficiente y exigir su corrección. Los servicios y/o trabajos mal ejecutados deberán ser satisfactoriamente corregidos y el material reemplazado por otro aprobado, sin costo alguno para el La Entidad Los materiales deben ser guardados en forma adecuada sobre todo siguiendo las indicaciones dadas por el fabricante o manuales de información, si por no estar colocados como es debido ocasionan daños a personas y equipos, los daños deben ser reparados por cuenta del ejecutor del servicio, sin costo alguno para la Entidad. El ejecutor del servicio deberá suministrar, sin cargo adicional alguno para La Entidad, todas las facilidades razonables, personal y materiales adecuados para la Inspección y pruebas que sean necesarias. O.- TRABAJOS El ejecutor del servicio tiene que notificar por escrito al director o funcionario responsable sobre la iniciación de sus labores. Deberá, al inicio de los servicios de mantenimiento, presentar a la Entidad las consultas Técnicas para que sean debidamente absueltas.
  4. 4. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” P.- INTERFERENCIAS CON LOS TRABAJOS DE OTROS El ejecutor del servicio, para la ejecución del trabajo correspondiente a la parte arquitectónica deberá verificar cuidadosamente este Servicio con los trabajos correspondientes a: - Estructuras - Instalaciones Con el objeto de evitar interferencias en la ejecución del servicio total. Si hubiese interferencia deberá comunicarla por escrito al funcionario responsable. Comenzar el trabajo sin hacer estas comunicaciones, significa que de surgir complicaciones entre los trabajos correspondientes a las diferentes especialidades, su costo será asumido por el ejecutor del servicio. Q.- RESPONSABILIDAD POR MATERIALES La DGOS-MINSA/HSEB, no asume ninguna responsabilidad por perdida de materiales o herramientas del ejecutor del servicio. Si este lo desee puede establecer las guardianías que crea conveniente; bajo su responsabilidad y riesgo. R.- RETIRO DE EQUIPOS O MATERIALES Cuando sea requerido por la Entidad, el ejecutordel servicio deberá retirar de lazona de trabajo el equipo o materiales excedentes que no vayan a tener utilización futura en su trabajo. Al término de los trabajos, el ejecutor del servicio, deberá proceder a la limpieza de los desperdicios que existan ocasionados por materiales y equipos empleados en su ejecución. S.- USO DEL SERVICIO La Entidad tendrá derecho de tomar posesión y hacer uso de cualquier parte del trabajo del ejecutor del servicio que haya sido terminado, no obstante que el tiempo programado para completar la integridad del servicio o aquella porción no haya expirado. Pero dicha toma de posesión y uso no significará aceptación del servicio, hasta su completa terminación. Si aquel uso prematuro incrementará el costo o demora del trabajo del ejecutor del servicio, éstedeberá indicarlo por escritoy la Entidad determinará el mayor costoo extensióndel tiempo o ambos si corresponden. T.- DESCRIPCIONES TECNICAS POR SU NOMBRE COMERCIAL Donde se especifique materiales, proceso o métodos de construcción de determinados fabricantes, nombre comercial o número de catálogo, se entiende que dicha designación es para establecer una norma de calidad y estilo, la propuesta deberá indicar el fabricante, tipo, tamaño, modelo, etc., o sea, las características de los materiales.
  5. 5. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” DESCRIPCION TECNICA SEGÚN ACTIVIDAD 01 TRABAJOS PRELIMINARES 01.01 OBRAS PRELIMINARES 01.01.01 RETIRO DE PISO EXISTENTE Descripción Se retirará el concreto existente de la plataforma entre nutrición y almacén del Hospital Sergio E. Bernales. Método de Ejecución Para el corte se empleará sierra cortadora de concreto y/o martillo neumático, de ninguna manera se usarán combas de mano. No se permitirá la acumulación de escombros, debiendo retirarse en menos de 24 horas de producida la eliminación. Unidad de Medida La unidad de medida será el metro cuadrado (m²) Forma de pago El pago de estos trabajos se hará de acuerdo a lo establecido en el contrato 01.01.02 ELIMINACION DE MATERIAL RETIRADO La eliminación del material retirado será carga manual y volquete. Descripción Comprende los trabajos de acarreo manual del material retirado producto de los trabajos realizados, así como la eliminación final del desmonte. La eliminación de desmonte deberá ser periódica, no permitiendo que permanezca en la obra más de 24 horas. Materiales Por las características de la partida a ejecutar en este trabajo no se requerirá el uso de materiales. Método de construcción Los lugares para las nuevas construcciones y toda el área del proyecto deberán estar libres de obstáculos superficiales, debiendo el Contratista eliminar los materiales procedentes de las demoliciones, escombros y basura deberá efectuarse transportándola hasta los lugares permitidos por las autoridades correspondientes. Método de medición Global (Glb.) Condiciones de Pago Las cantidades medidas en la forma arriba descrita serán pagadas al precio unitario correspondiente, establecido en el contrato. Dicho pago constituirá compensación total por la mano de obra, materiales, equipos y herramientas, por el suministro y transporte, almacenaje y manipuleo, y todos los imprevistos surgidos para la ejecución de los trabajos descritos.
  6. 6. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” 01.01.03 MOVILIZACION DE EQUIPOS Y TRANSPORTE Descripción Esta partida consiste en el traslado de los materiales adquiridos hacía la obra, mediante el empleo de vehículos de carga, transporte fluvial y/o manual. Materiales Por las características de la partida a ejecutar en este trabajo no se requerirá el uso de materiales. Método de Construcción Los materiales que deben de ser empleados en la obra serán clasificados de acuerdo a la prioridad de uso y transportados en vehículos con el cuidado necesario para llegar sin sufrir daños, el Contratista será responsable de la integridad de los materiales durante el proceso de carguío, transporte y descarga en obra en los lugares establecidos. Método de Medición La unidad de medida será Global (glb). Condiciones de Pago La forma de pago corresponde al total de materiales considerados en el transporte, debiendo establecer porcentajes de avance por el precio unitario del Presupuesto, que serán aprobados y tendrán la conformidad del Supervisor de la Obra. La partida será pagada de acuerdo al precio unitario del contrato, el cual contempla todos los costos de mano de obra, materiales, herramientas, transporte y demás insumos e imprevistos necesarios para la ejecución de la partida. 01.01.04 TRAZO Y REPLANTEO Descripción El trazo se refiere a llevar al terreno los ejes y niveles establecidos en los planos. El replanteo se refiere a la ubicación y medidas de todos los elementos que se detallan en los planos durante el proceso de servicio Materiales Se utilizara wincha, clavo, cemento, tiza, yeso, etc. Método de Medición La unidad de medida será metro lineal (m) Condiciones de Pago La cantidad determinada según el método de medición, aprobada por la Supervisión, será pagada al precio unitario del contrato, y dicho pago constituirá compensación total por el costo de material, equipo, mano de obra e imprevistos necesarios para su correcta ejecución. 01.02 SEGURIDAD Y SALUD 01.02.01 PLAN DE SEGURIDAD 01.02.01.01 EQUIPOS DE PROTECCION INDIVIDUAL
  7. 7. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” Descripción Comprende todos los equipos de protección individual (EPI) que deben ser utilizados por el personal de la obra, para estar protegidos de los peligros asociados a los trabajos que se realicen, de acuerdo a la Norma G.050 Seguridad durante la construcción, del Reglamento Nacional de Edificaciones. Entre ellos se debe considerar, sin llegar a ser una limitación: casco de seguridad, gafas de acuerdo al tipo de actividad, escudo facial, guantes de acuerdo al tipo de actividad (cuero, aislantes, etc.), botines/botas de acuerdo al tipo de actividad (con puntera de acero, dieléctricos, etc.), protectores de oído, respiradores, arnés de cuerpo entero y línea de enganche, prendas de protección dieléctrica, chalecos reflectivos, ropa especial de trabajo en caso se requiera, etc. Método de medición La unidad de medida es Global (Glb.) Condiciones de Pago La cantidad determinada según el método de medición, aprobada por la Supervisión, será pagada al precio unitario del contrato, y dicho pago constituirá compensación total por el costo de material, equipo, mano de obra e imprevistos necesarios para su correcta ejecución. 01.02.01.02 SEÑALIZACION TEMPORAL DE SEGURIDAD Descripción Comprende todos los equipos de protección temporal de seguridad en colectivo, tales como cinta señalador amarilla, conos reflectores, cartel de promoción de seguridad entre otros, los cuales garanticen el óptimo desarrollo de las actividades principales a ejecutar. Método de medición La unidad de medida es Global (Glb.) Condiciones de Pago La cantidad determinada según el método de medición, aprobada por la Supervisión, será pagada al precio unitario del contrato, y dicho pago constituirá compensación total por el costo de material, equipo, mano de obra e imprevistos necesarios para su correcta ejecución. 02 ESTRUCTURAS 02.01 OBRAS DE CONCRETO ARMADO 02.01.01 CONFORMACION Y COMPACTACION DE SUBRASANTE Descripción Comprende los trabajos tendientes a la disgregación de las superficies del terreno y su posterior compactación a efectos de homogeneizar la superficie de apoyo, confiriéndole las características prefijadas de acuerdo con su situación en el servicio. Materiales Se utilizará el agua que deberá contener las características de agua potable. Método de ejecución La operación se llevará a cabo de forma que sea mínimo el tiempo que medie entre el desbroce, o su retiro existente de losas
  8. 8. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” Compactación: posteriormente se realizará el riego con agua de la superficie resultante y compactado con medios mecánicos al 98% próctor normal mediante compactadora de plancha. La compactación de los materiales escarificados se realizará en cualquier caso con arreglo a lo especificado en el siguiente apartado de compactación. Para evitar la contaminación con polvo este se regará continuamente con agua. Asimismo, pueden presentarse obstrucciones como cimentaciones, muros, etc., en cuyo caso deberá dar parte a la entidad quien determinará lo conveniente dadas las condiciones en que se presente el caso. Método de medición Unidad de medida: la unidad de medida es por metro cuadrado (m2). Condiciones de pago La cantidad determinada según el método de medición, aprobada por la supervisión, será pagada al precio unitario del contrato, y dicho pago constituirácompensacióntotal por el costode material, equipo, mano de obra e imprevistos necesarios para su correcta ejecución. 02.01.02 BASE GRANULAR E=0.15 cm COMPACTADO Descripción Según lo especificado en los planos, donde se indique, se colocará una capa de base granular compactada al 95 % del Proctor modificado de 20cm de espesor, esta capa de base granular, será realizada con material de préstamo con afirmado tipo a-1, que satisfaga los requerimientos de granulometría, indicados en el párrafo de materiales. Materiales Se utilizará el material de préstamo. El material extraído deberá satisfacer los requerimientos de granulometría siguiente Porcentaje en peso que pasa por el tamiz Malla a b c d 1 1/2” 100 100 100 1” 45-75 40-80 --- 100 3/4” --- --- --- --- 1/2” --- --- --- --- nº 4 15-45 20-50 25-55 30-60 nº 10 --- --- --- 20-50 nº 200 0-10 0-12 0-12 0-12 Adicionalmente se deberá cumplir los siguientes requerimientos de calidad. Ensayo capa de base Límite líquido menor 25% Índice de plasticidad menor 6% Equivalente de arena mayor 50% CBR mayor 90% Cara de fractura mínimo 1
  9. 9. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” Método de Ejecución Este material será depositado en una capa de 20 cm. y será compactado con equipo hasta alcanzar una densidad de campo mayor al 95% de densidad máxima Proctor modificado de laboratorio y el espesor de la sub base indicada. La supervisión deberá aprobar el material granular a emplear y la compactación realizada, debiendo constar en el cuaderno de obra la aprobación correspondiente antes de la colocación del afirmado. Método de medición Unidad de medida: la unidad de medida es por metro cuadrado (m2). Condiciones de pago La cantidad determinada según el método de medición, será pagada al precio unitario del contrato, y dicho pago constituirá compensación total por el costo de material, equipo, mano de obra e imprevistos necesarios para su correcta ejecución 02.01.03 CONCRETO F`C =210 Kg/cm² EN LOSA E=0.15m Descripción Esta partida corresponde al vaciado de las estructuras de concreto armado, que sirven como elementos de fundación cumpliendo la función de refuerzo para losa. La forma, medidas y ubicación de cada uno de éstos elementos estructurales se encuentran indicados en los planos respectivos Materiales El material a usar es una mezcla de cemento, arena, piedra chancada y agua con una proporción o dosificación que garantice la obtención de la resistencia del concreto especificada igual a f’c=210 kg/cm2. Método de ejecución El concreto se verterá en las formas del encofrado (o sobre el terreno, de no requerirse encofrado) en forma continua, previamente deberá haberse regado, tanto las paredes como el fondo, a fin que no se absorba el agua de la mezcla. Se curará el concreto vertiendo agua en prudente cantidad. Se empleará las especificaciones técnicas indicadas en el título, según sea aplicable a la presente partida. Método de medición La unidad de medida es el metro cuadrado (m²). Condiciones de pago Los trabajos descritos en esta partida se pagarán al haber realizado la medición del volumen por el costo unitario del presupuesto y al verificar la correcta ejecución de la partida con la aprobación del supervisor 02.01.04 ACERO ESTRUCTURAL Fy=4200 Kg/cm² Descripción Esta partida corresponde a la armadura de los elementos de concreto armado, que soportan cargas de la estructura.
  10. 10. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” Materiales El acero es un material obtenido de la fundición en altos hornos para el refuerzo de concreto generalmente logrado bajo las normas ASTM-A 615, a 616, a 617; sobre la base de su carga de fluencia fy=4200 kg/cm2, carga de rotura mínima 5,900 kg/cm2, elongación de 20 cm, mínimo 8%. Las varillas de acero destinadas a reforzar el concreto, cumplirán con las normas astm-a15 (varillas de acero de lingote grado intermedio). Tendrán corrugaciones para su adherencia ciñéndose a lo especificado en las normas ASTM-A-305. Método de ejecución El método de ejecución debe realizarse de acuerdo a lo especificado para el acero en la descripción general de estructuras de concreto armado. Las varillas deben de estar libres de defectos, dobleces y/o curvas. No se permitirá el redoblado ni enderezamiento del acero obtenido sobre la base de torsiones y otras formas de trabajo en frío. Método de medición La unidad de medida es el kilogramo (kg). Condiciones de pago Los trabajos descritos en esta partida se pagarán al haber realizado la medición del peso por el costo unitario del presupuesto y al verificar la correcta ejecución de la partida con la aprobación del supervisor. la partida será pagada de acuerdo al precio unitario del contrato, el cual contempla todos los costos de mano de obra, materiales, herramientas, transporte, y demás insumos e imprevistos necesarios para la ejecución de la partida 02.01.05 ENCOFRADO Y DESEMCOFRADO EN LOSAS Descripción Esta partida corresponde al encofrado y desencofrado de la losa y de los buzones indicados en el plano, que se ejecutarán, básicamente, con madera y con un espesor mínimo de 1½". Materiales El material que se utilizará para fabricar el encofrado podrá ser madera con triplay, formas prefabricadas, metal laminado u otro material aprobado por el Supervisor. Para el armado de las formas de madera, se podrá emplear clavos de acero con cabeza, empleando el alambre negro # 16 o alambre # 8 para darle el arriostre necesario. En el caso de utilizar encofrados metálicos, éstos serán asegurados mediante pernos con tuercas y/o otros elementos de ajuste. Método de Ejecución El diseño y la ingeniería del encofrado así como su construcción, serán de responsabilidad exclusiva del Contratista. El encofrado será diseñado para resistir con seguridad el peso del concreto más las cargas debidas al proceso constructivo, con una deformación máxima acorde con lo exigido por el Reglamento Nacional de Edificaciones. Todo encofrado será de construcción sólida, con un apoyo firme adecuadamente apuntalado, arriostrado y amarrado de ser el caso para soportar la colocación y vibrado del concreto y los efectos de la intemperie. El encofrado no se amarrará ni se apoyará en el refuerzo. Las formas serán herméticas a fin de evitar la filtración del concreto. El encofrado llevará puntales y tornapuntas convenientemente distanciados. Las caras interiores del encofrado deben de guardar el alineamiento, la verticalidad, y ancho de acuerdo a lo especificado para cada uno de los elementos estructurales en los planos. Las superficies del encofrado que estén en contacto con el concreto estarán libres de materias extrañas, clavos u otros elementos salientes, hendiduras u otros defectos. Todo encofrado estará limpio y libre de agua, suciedad, virutas, astillas u otras materias extrañas.
  11. 11. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” Método de Medición La unidad de medida es el metro cuadrado (m). Se calculará el área por encofrar de las vigas multiplicando el perímetro efectivo de contacto con el concreto por su longitud. Condiciones de Pago Los trabajos descritos en esta partida se pagarán al haber realizado la medición del área por el costo unitario del Presupuesto y al verificar la correcta ejecución de la partida con la aprobación del Supervisor. La partida será pagada de acuerdo al precio unitario del contrato, el cual contempla todos los costos de mano de obra, materiales, herramientas, transporte, y demás insumos e imprevistos necesarios para la ejecución de la partida. 02.01.06 CURADO CON ADITIVO QUIMICO EN CONCRETO 02.01.07 RANURADO DE LOSA DE CONCRETO El curado del concreto con aditivo químico o agua potable y el ranurado de la losa de concreto. Descripción Comprende los trabajos de curado del concreto de la losa con aditivo anti sol o similar de la marca Sika, o en tal caso se ejecutara de la manera convencional con agua potable durante 7 días. El Ranurado se realizara con maquina cortadora las cual tiene que dividir la losa en bloques iguales Materiales Aditivo tipo anti sol o similar a la marca Sika, o sino con agua potable durante 7 días. Y el ranurado de la losa con maquina cortadora Método de medición La unidad de medida es el metro lineal (ml). Condiciones de Pago Las cantidades medidas en la forma arriba descrita serán pagadas al precio unitario correspondiente, establecido en el contrato. Dicho pago constituirá compensación total por la mano de obra, materiales, equipos y herramientas, por el suministro y transporte, almacenaje y manipuleo, y todos los imprevistos surgidos para la ejecución de los trabajos descritos. 02.01.08 JUNTAS ASFALTICAS 02.01.09 JUNTA FLEXIBE Juntas de la losa de concreto con asfalto y sikaflex. Descripción Comprende la limpieza de los Ranurados de la losa para colocar la junta asfáltica y junta flexible, los cuales en el borde de la losa se encontrara la junta asfáltica preparada con RC-250 y arena. Y el sikaflex se colocara en el Ranurado restante. Materiales Asfalto RC-250 preparada con arena El sikaflex
  12. 12. ING. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ GUILLEN CIP N° 83032 Correo electrónico: mianrugi@gmail.com – Cel 984294993 Hospital “Sergio E. Bernales” Dirección General de Operacionesen Salud “Año del Buen Servicio al Ciudadano” Método de medición La unidad de medida es el metro lineal (ml). Condiciones de Pago Las cantidades medidas en la forma arriba descrita serán pagadas al precio unitario correspondiente, establecido en el contrato. Dicho pago constituirá compensación total por la mano de obra, materiales, equipos y herramientas, por el suministro y transporte, almacenaje y manipuleo, y todos los imprevistos surgidos para la ejecución de los trabajos descritos. 02.01.10 MANTENIMIENTO DE LAS CAJA DE CONCRETO Se tendrá que realizar el mantenimiento de las cajas de concreto ubicados en la losa de concreto Descripción Esta partida corresponde al mantenimiento de las cajas de concreto para su retiro sin ningún conveniente a futuro Método de medición La unidad de medida es el unida (Unid). Condiciones de Pago Las cantidades medidas en la forma arriba descrita serán pagadas al precio unitario correspondiente, establecido en el contrato. Dicho pago constituirá compensación total por la mano de obra, materiales, equipos y herramientas, por el suministro y transporte, almacenaje y manipuleo, y todos los imprevistos surgidos para la ejecución de los trabajos descritos.

