NOMBRE:ALEJANDRO URIBE COLEGIO:INSTITUCIONEDUCATIVA TECNICA GRABRIEL GARCIA MARQUEZ TECNICO EN SISTEMA 2020 *LAS REDES SOC...
*PARA QUE SIRVEN LAS REDES SOCIALES *Pero si hablamos de Internet, como es nuestro caso, las redes sociales son p�ginas qu...
*VENTAJAS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES *Comunicaci�n Instant�nea. *Oportunidades laborales. *Informaci�n y entretenimiento. *Denu...
*DESVENTANJAS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES *Pierden la interacci�n con su entorno social y su familia. *Pueden convertirse en vic...
las redes sociales

×