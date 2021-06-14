Pocket guide 2011

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SAFETY WISE Pocket Investigation Guide Issue 6, November 2011
  1. 1. SAFETY WISE Pocket Investigation Guide Issue 6, November 2011
  2. 2. Contents 1 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE INTRODUCTION 2 USING THIS GUIDELINE 3 OBJECTIVES 4 THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 5 01 – IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 • Mobilising to Site • Emergency Response • Risk Assessment • Appointing the Team 02 – INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 • Planning Meeting 03 – DATA COLLECTION page 15 • People • Environment • Equipment • Procedures 04 – DATA ORGANISATION page 31 • Event and Condition Charts • Incident Trees 05 – DATA ANALYSIS page 37 • Analysing the Findings • Identify the Absent / Failed Defences • Identify the Individual / Team Actions 06 – RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 • Recommendations for Corrective Actions • Hierarchy of Controls • Impact and Potential Benefit Assessment POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE • Securing the Site • Team Safety • Site Inspection • Authorisation to Enter the Site • What to Look For • Investigator’s Toolkit 01 02 • Organisation • Additional Data Sources • Data Preservation • Witness Interviewing Techniques 03 04 • Identify the Task / Environmental Conditions • Identify the Organisational Factors • Validate the Organisational Factor Types • Coding of ICAM Elements • Sample ICAM Chart 05 • Sample Impact and Potential Benefit Assessment • Payoff Matrix • Sample Payoff Matrix • Concluding the Investigation • Report the Findings • Lessons Learnt: Significant Incident Flash Report 06
  3. 3. 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 2 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE This booklet has been prepared to provide guidance for personnel empowered to complete incident or near miss investigations. It outlines an investigation process (and tools) that looks beyond the errors and violations of individuals and examines the contributing factors leading to these occurrences. The Incident Cause Analysis Method (ICAM) enables identification of systemic health, safety or environmental deficiencies, assists investigation teams to identify what really went wrong and ensures recommendations are focused on what needs to be done to prevent recurrence. It is directed towards building ‘error-tolerant’ defences against future incidents. Introduction
  4. 4. 3 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Overview This guideline defines the ICAM methodology for the investigation of accidents and incidents. The information in this document is arranged in 6 steps that guide the user sequentially through an investigation. Similarly, the document is used in conjunction with the Incident Investigation Reference Guide contained in the Investigation Toolkit memory stick, which contains further information on the 6 investigation steps. The Investigation Toolkit has been prepared to provide resource material and specific guidance for personnel required to conduct formal investigations. Many of the tools in the Guide include checklists and templates and are intended to be used as worksheets during the investigation. References to the tools can be found throughout this guideline. Supporting Documents Investigation Toolkit Using this Guideline
  5. 5. 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 4 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE The objectives of an incident investigation using this process are to: •  Establish the facts. •  Identify contributing factors and latent hazards. •  Review the adequacy of existing controls and procedures. •  Report the findings. •  Recommend corrective actions which can reduce risk and prevent recurrence. •  Detect organisational factors that can be analysed to identify specific or recurring problems. •  Identify key learnings for distribution. Note: It is not the purpose of an ICAM investigation to apportion blame or liability. Objectives
  6. 6. 5 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS The Investigation Process What is an investigation, what do we want from it? Step Determination Process Tools 1 “What happened” Data collection PEEPO 2 “Why it happened” Collected data analysis ICAM 3 “What are we going to do about it?” Develop recommendations Hierarchy of control Benefit assessment 4 “What did we learn that we can share?” Key learnings Incident Report Toolbox briefings The investigation of an incident or near miss should begin as soon as practicable after the event. In this way, the investigator is most likely to be able to observe the conditions as they were at the time, prevent disturbance of evidence, identify witnesses and secure the scene.
  7. 7. 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 6 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE
  8. 8. 01 7 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Mobilising to Site Investigators should arrive at the incident site well prepared and in a timely manner; therefore it is recommended that a fully stocked “Go Kit” be maintained and available for use. The basic contents of this kit are detailed at the end of this Section; however each team should customise the kit as required. Emergency Response Following an incident, it is the responsibility of the supervisor, senior person present, or emergency response group coordinator to ensure that appropriate First Aid and/or Emergency Response is provided. Refer to site specific emergency response plan. Risk Assessment Conduct a risk assessment to determine: • notification requirements, • scope and leadership of the investigation; and • reporting requirements. Determine the scope and type of investigation based on: • the actual consequence severity, • the potential consequence severity and • the opportunity for learning from the incident or near miss. 01. Immediate Actions
  9. 9. 01 01. IMMEDIATE ACTIONS 8 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS A recommended matrix: Risk Matrix Outcome Severity Likelihood Low Minor Moderate Major Critical Almost Certain High High Extreme Extreme Extreme Likely Moderate High High Extreme Extreme Possible Low Moderate High Extreme Extreme Unlikely Low Low Moderate High Extreme Rare Low Low Moderate High High Refer to Section 03 of the Incident Investigation Reference Guide and Australian Standard AS/NZS ISO 31000: 2009 on Risk Management.
  10. 10. 01 01. IMMEDIATE ACTIONS 9 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Risk Level Requirement Investigation Insignificant Incident report Supervisor led Low ICAM optional Moderate ICAM recommended Manager led High ICAM mandatory Manager led with independent or external team leader Extreme ICAM mandatory
  11. 11. 01 01. IMMEDIATE ACTIONS 10 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Appointing the Team The responsible manager shall select and appoint investigation Team Members and a Team Leader. Specifics on team qualities and roles and responsibilities are shown in Section 04 of the Incident Investigation Reference Guide. Securing the Site Once appointed, the investigation team leader shall, unless otherwise designated by the appointing manager, take immediate action to assume control of the incident scene and obtain any items that have been removed. If the incident involved an emergency, the Team Leader shall assume control as soon as the emergency response group is stood down. Investigation Team Members shall remind others involved with the incident to secure the scene and all significant physical evidence such as damaged equipment, spill residue, videotapes and data logs, before any clean-up efforts are attempted. Refer Section 02 of the Incident Investigation Reference Guide. Team Safety The investigation team is responsible for their individual and team safety, whilst overall responsibility for safety remains with site management. The Investigation Team Leader should request guidance from the site Safety Department where necessary. Team members must exercise care when conducting the investigation and follow all established procedures and warning signs designed to protect the health and safety of site personnel. Enthusiasm for the task at hand should not overcome safety awareness.
  12. 12. 01 01. IMMEDIATE ACTIONS 11 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Site Inspection Before attempting to collect information, examine the site to obtain an overview and identify all witnesses. Authorisation to enter the site Prior to the site inspection, approval must be received from Site Management to enter the incident site. Similarly in some jurisdictions, an incident site must not be disturbed without prior approval from appropriate authorities such as the coroner, inspectorate or police. Establish which, if any, statutory authorities have jurisdiction over the incident scene and obtain authorisation prior to entry. Refer to local regulatory guidelines. What to look for Important evidence can be gained from observations made at the scene of the incident, particularly if equipment remains in position. During the site inspection, the investigation team should look for conditions in the immediate area which may have contributed to the incident. Some issues to consider are shown below: • Position/s of injured person/s, • Position of each witness, • Position and Condition of equipment, • Position of valves, switches and controls, • State of guards and safety barriers, • Illumination, visibility, noise levels, housekeeping • Effect of weather. Refer Section 05 of the Incident Investigation Reference Guide.
  13. 13. 01 01. IMMEDIATE ACTIONS 12 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Investigator’s Toolkit It is recommended that investigators have a “Go Kit” fully stocked and maintained at their office. Some basic tools that an investigator will find useful are: • Pocket Investigation Guide • Clipboard, lined paper, graph paper and pencils • Digital camera • Incident report form • Hard hat, safety boots, hearing protection, safety glasses and reflective vest • Sunscreen, sunglasses and cap • Industrial or medical gloves • Insect repellent, small first aid kit and water • High visibility barrier tapes • Voice recorder, spare batteries and tapes • Tape measure • Identification tags or labels • Specimen containers and zip-lock bags • Compass • “Out of Use” or “Danger” tags • Lockout padlock • Magnifying glass • Crayons, chalk and fluorescent spray paint • Torch and batteries • Paper towelling
  14. 14. 02 13 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS An incident investigation team operates under the general guidance of the team leader. Other members are assigned tasks as the leader deems necessary, but major decisions made during the investigative process should be agreed upon by the majority before execution. Planning Meeting Once the immediate actions are complete, the Investigation Team Leader shall convene an initial planning meeting so that a thorough and comprehensive investigation can proceed. Typical issues to be considered / decided at the initial planning meeting will include: • Establish Investigation Centre and Resources. – Suitable meeting and interview rooms – Access to computers, phones, facsimile – Administration support – Identify and mobilise specialist support • Obtain an incident briefing from Site Management. – Overview of operations – Current understanding of sequence of events – Handover of any photographs or data collected 02. Investigation Planning
  15. 15. 02 14 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS • Define the terms of reference of the investigation. The terms of reference need to clearly and accurately state the legitimate extent to which the investigation may reach. – Detail the purpose of the investigation, – Define the work and the schedule that must be carried out by the investigation team, – Include all appropriate stakeholder requirements, – Identify and establish confidentiality arrangements as required, – Identify the boundaries of the investigation, – Define the team’s jurisdiction and authority, – Estimate timing of the investigation and reporting process. Refer Section 04 of the Incident Investigation Reference Guide. • Develop an Investigation Action Plan. – Once the terms of reference have been established, the investigation team should brainstorm an appropriate Action Plan to progress the investigation. – A sample Investigation Checklist is provided for assistance. Refer Section 01 of the Incident Investigation Reference Manual. • Confirm that adequate Document Control and Management Procedures are in place. 02. Investigation Planning
  16. 16. 03 15 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 03. Data Collection During this phase, the investigation team must gather as many relevant facts as possible so as to understand the incident and the events leading up to it. For each of the 5 data categories shown below, the team should identify all conditions, actions or deficiencies, which may have been contributing factors to the incident. Data Category Collection Methods P People Witnesses Associated people Interview Written Statement Observation E Environment Weather Workplace Incident Scene Observation / Review Inspection / Photography Event Reconstruction E Equipment Vehicles, plant, tools, infrastructure, etc. Inspection Testing Operation P Procedures Existing maps, charts, documents, reports and photographs, etc. Review / Comparison O Organisation Review / Comparison To ensure that all the facts are uncovered, ask the following questions for each category: Who?, What?, When?, Where?, Why? and How?
  17. 17. 03 16 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS For most of these questions, an important follow-up question is: If not, why not? Sample questions and further guidance on data collection is available in Section 05 of the Incident Investigation Reference Guide. People Conducting Interviews The purpose of an incident investigation interview is to obtain an accurate picture of what happened. • Identify all people who might have relevant information and obtain statements as soon as possible, • Conduct interviews individually, preferably at the scene, • Ask the witness to explain: – The sequence of events and their actions, – Existing or desirable risk controls for the task, – Any similar incidents or near misses, – Experience of those involved, – What training those involved received, – Any physical limitations or health issues, – Any stress or time pressures, – Reassure interviewee that the investigation is being conducted to prevent recurrence, not to apportion blame. Further guidance on interviewing techniques is contained within this Section of the Guideline and in Section 05 of the Incident Investigation Reference Guide. 03. DATA COLLECTION
  18. 18. 03 17 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Data Collection Checklist – People Item Details Records Personnel, medical, training and incident history records. Roster Time sheets, shift rosters and work cycles. History Previous 72 hour history of key personnel involved. Psychology Assessment of personality, safety attitude, motivation, conflict, stress, external influences, i.e. social and domestic pressures. Physiology Assessment of physical and mental state prior to the incident including fatigue, substance abuse, physical stress, illness or impairment, environmental discomfort, age and physical condition. Ability Assessment of training, experience and competence for the task. Supervision Levels and quality of super vision. Alertness Assessment of situational and hazard awareness. Communication Assessment of communication adequacy and effectiveness. Teamwork Assessment of teamwork, workload sharing and coordination of effort. 03. DATA COLLECTION
  19. 19. 03 18 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Environment Examine the scene of the incident and consider any impact the local environmental conditions may have had on the task being conducted. The physical environment, and especially sudden changes to that environment, are factors that need to be identified. The situation at the time of the incident is important, not what the ‘usual’ conditions were. For example, incident investigators may want to know: • What were the weather conditions? • Were any housekeeping issues involved? • What were the workplace conditions? • What surrounding noises were present? • What were the light conditions? • Were toxic or hazardous gases, dusts, or fumes present? Taking Photographs Photography is one of the most useful tools to the investigation team. It can document the situation as it exists now, or the situation as it changes due to movement or disassembly. Before any thing is moved, ensure that plenty of photographs are taken, both of the general area and specific items. Refer Section 05 of the Incident Investigation Reference Guide. Event Reconstruction Caution: If it is necessary to reconstruct the incident, be sure that the team does not generate another incident. Do not allow the operation of valves, switches, or control buttons unless a risk assessment is conducted and the relevant isolations and permit to work are in place. 03. DATA COLLECTION
  20. 20. 03 19 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Data Collection Checklist – Environment Item Details Illumination Too much or too little light that was a negative influence on vision. Precipitation Climatic precipitation that has a negative influence on human or equipment performance. This includes condensation, fog, frost, hail, ice, mist, rain, sleet or snow. Contaminants Natural or man made elements that render material or the environment unsatisfactory for human or equipment use and have a negative influence on performance. These include carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, chemicals, dust, foreign objects, debris, fumes, gases, impurities, mists, smog, smoke, toxic materials or vapours. Noise Unwanted sound that produces hearing loss, disturbs / distracts attention from the task at hand or interfered with communication. Temperature / humidity Extremes of heat, cold, and humidity that have a negative influence on human or equipment performance. Wind / turbulence Natural or man made air movement that has a negative influence on human or equipment performance. Vibration Repeated / periodic motions that have a negative influence on human or equipment performance. Acceleration or deceleration Forces experienced by personnel / equipment due to rate of change of velocity. Radiation Radiant energy emitted in waves or particles that have a negative influence on human or equipment performance. This includes alpha radiation, beta radiation, gamma radiation, ionising, laser, maser, neutron radiation, non-ionising, radio waves, sunlight, ultraviolet or X radiation. 03. DATA COLLECTION
  21. 21. 03 20 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Data Collection Checklist – Environment (cont.) Item Details Work surface / space Conditions (excluding precipitation) of natural or man made work surfaces on which personnel and equipment operate that have a negative influence on performance.This includes holes, inclines, rocky, rough, rutted, slippery, steep or uneven wave action. Electricity Natural or man made electrical current that has a negative influence on human or equipment performance.This includes burn out, electrocution, discharge, earth faults, lightning, shock, short or static. Air pressure Sudden or gradual changes in air pressure that have a negative influence on human or equipment performance.This includes altitude, bends, blast, chokes, decompression, explosion or hypoxia. Wildlife The actions or presence of animals that injure personnel, cause personnel to make errors, damage equipment or cause equipment to malfunction. Equipment Examine the equipment involved in the incident. Pay particular attention to the condition of equipment, anything that may have changed or be out of the ordinary e.g. abnormal stress, modifications, substitutions, distortions, fractures etc. Identify any design flaws, mismatched components or confusing labelling or marking. Ensure the equipment was appropriate for the task being conducted. To seek out possible causes resulting from the equipment and materials used, investigators might ask: • How did the equipment function? • Were hazardous substances involved? • What identification labels did the equipment / materials have? • Were any alternative equipment / materials available? • What was the state or condition of the equipment / materials? • What personal protective equipment (PPE) was being used? 03. DATA COLLECTION
  22. 22. 03 21 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Data Collection Checklist – Equipment Item Details Design The design of the equipment should be adequate to meet the requirements and operational conditions under which they were being used. Construction The equipment should be constructed to specifications within the design standard. Testing The equipment should be tested to ensure that it meets the design standard and construction specifications. Inspection There should be an inspection procedure for monitoring the status of the equipment on: • initial delivery • periodically throughout its life • at critical times before, during and after operation. Maintenance The equipment should be maintained to the manufacturer’s recommendations to maintain the original design performance safety and reliability standards. Modification Equipment modification should be carried out by controlled procedure to ensure performance, safety and reliability are not adversely affected. Modifications should also account for changes to: • maintenance procedures • inspection procedures • operating procedures • ergonomics • man-machine interface 03. DATA COLLECTION
  23. 23. 03 22 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Procedures Review the task that was being conducted. Examine the work procedures and the scheduling of the work to ascertain whether they contributed to the incident. Examine the availability, suitability, use and supervisory requirements of standard operating procedures or work instructions. Here the actual work procedure being used at the time of the incident is explored. Members of the incident investigation team will look for answers to questions such as: • What work procedure was used? • Was a Job Safety Analysis conducted as part of the planning prior to the task? • Had conditions changed that would have affected the way the normal procedure worked? • What tools and materials were available? • Were they used? • How did the safety devices work? • What lockout or isolation procedures were used? 03. DATA COLLECTION
  24. 24. 03 23 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Data Collection Checklist – Procedures Item Details Utilisation The documented procedures should be used for conducting the operation in a correct, safe and efficient manner. Content The documented procedures should be adequate for the scope of the work to be conducted. The procedure should: cover all tasks, be technically correct, contain emergency provisions, contain work-around provisions, cover exemptions where the entire procedure does not apply. Criteria The procedures should contain the necessary information in a user friendly language. The format should successfully link people and equipment to provide a risk minimised or risk eliminated operation. Validated The procedures should be reviewed, checked and tested by qualified people to ensure that the personnel that use the procedure can carry out the operation correctly, safely and efficiently. Control The procedure should have a method of revision control to ensure only current procedures are in use. 03. DATA COLLECTION
  25. 25. 03 24 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Organisation Management holds the legal responsibility for the safety of the workplace and the workforce. The role of supervisors and management must always be considered in an incident investigation. Answers to any of the preceding types of questions logically lead to further questions such as: • What applicable safety rules were communicated to employees/ when? • What written procedures were available? • How were they enforced? • What supervision was in place? • What training was given in how to do the work? When? Is it still valid and current? • How were hazards identified? • What procedures had been developed to overcome hazards? • How were unsafe conditions corrected? • Was regular maintenance of equipment carried out? • Were regular safety inspections carried out? • Were there any changes to equipment, environment, people or procedures? 03. DATA COLLECTION
  26. 26. 03 25 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Data Collection Checklist – Organisation Item Details Organisational culture The organisation should have a systemic approach to safety. There should be evidence of management leadership and commitment to setting high standards of safety, quality and productivity performance. Measurable factors include: • organisational structure • people management • provision and quality of tools and equipment • commercial and operational pressures • planning • maintenance of facilities and equipment • communication Training program The organisation should have a structured training program for the provision and consolidation of technical skills, safety awareness and safety knowledge.The effectiveness of training should be measurable. Visible support The organisation should demonstrate support for the work site operational staff including provision of adequate manning levels, suitable equipment and material and adequate facilities and services. Operational feedback processes The organisation should have a formal and effective operational feedback system for system monitoring and improvement. Additional Data Sources The following may also provide useful data for the investigation: Pre-Incident photographs – If available, these photographs may be compared with post-incident photographs to help explain the incident. Staged photographs of the incident may be taken at a later time if they will help clarify the final report. 03. DATA COLLECTION
  27. 27. 03 26 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Diagrams and sketches – These may be used as substitutes for photographs and can be especially useful when it is necessary to illustrate movements (e.g. personnel location or vehicle movements before and during an incident). Record directions, distances, and other relevant factors. Maps – These show the relative locations of buildings and events. Maps should be used for plotting the location of personnel who are injured or have become ill as a result of a hazardous material release. This empirical “time and place” information is also useful for planning adequate evacuation distances in future emergencies. Documents – A review of documents may also uncover contributing factors and should include: • Applicable regulations • Training, medical and work history records • Applicable procedures, work instructions, equipment manuals and maintenance records • Incident reports, audit reports and risk assessments • Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) • Organisational policies and procedures. Data Preservation Ensure care is taken to preserve data as it is collected. All gathered evidence should be logged and securely preserved to allow for retrieval at a later date. (This could be a matter of years if the incident is the subject of coronial inquiry). 03. DATA COLLECTION
  28. 28. 03 27 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Witness Interviewing Techniques The quantity and quality of information collected during the interview is often directly related to the investigator’s ability to conduct an effective interview. General principles to abide by are listed in the following table: Timeliness Interview witnesses as soon as possible. Preparation Review known information, visit the scene, have material on hand to use at interview. Witness Assessment Prioritise interview order, assess expertise (familiarity) and credibility (motivation). Location Private, lack of distractions, revisit site for environmental cues to aid recall. Record of Interview Ensure information is interpreted and recorded correctly. Interview Process Introduce yourself, explain purpose of the interview, establish rapport, emphasise focus of the investigation (prevention / risk reduction). Active Listening Be attentive, be conscious of body language. Communication Use everyday language, try to avoid technical terms, jargon and acronyms. Understanding If the witness is distressed, break or offer to arrange professional assistance (e.g. counselling). Recommendations Ask those interviewed how best to prevent recurrence. Closing Thank the witness – pass on contact details. Follow-Up Re-contact the witness a few days later to ask if additional information was recalled. 03. DATA COLLECTION
  29. 29. 03 28 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS The types of questions asked during an interview can also influence the amount and type of information received. Three basic types of questions used during investigative interviewing are: • Open • Closed (which includes Multiple Choice Questions); and • Leading Questions The use of loaded questions should be avoided. During the interview, other techniques such as the use of Active Listening and Paraphrasing can enhance the success of an interview. Examples of these types of questions and techniques are listed below: Question / Technique Characteristic Example Free Recall / Narrative A broad invitation to the witness to mentally recreate the incident and say whatever they want. This is the best way to start the interview. “Could you tell me in your own words whatever you can remember about the incident?” Open ended questions Allow for an unlimited and general response from the witness in his/her own words. “What happened after the traffic lights changed?” Active Listening Active listening includes both verbal and non-verbal indications which encourages the witness to continue talking. • Eye contact • Leaning forward • Nodding head • Verbal feedback (e.g.“I see”, “okay” etc.) 03. DATA COLLECTION
  30. 30. 03 29 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Question / Technique Characteristic Example Paraphrasing This is a technique where the Interviewer considers what has been stated by the witness and restates it in his/her own words. “So what you’re saying is that the car turned into the intersection from your left prior to the incident? Is that right?” Closed Questions These questions can usually be answered with a single word or short answer. “You say you did explain the Permit to Work?” Leading Questions Leading questions anticipate the answer that may be provided. “Don’t you agree that the procedures were inadequate for the task?” Loaded Questions These are questions which use loaded words which may result in an emotional reaction or response. “So how careless do you think the other driver was?” 03. DATA COLLECTION
  31. 31. 04 30 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 04. DATA ORGANISATION Man falls from Bosun’s Chair whilst cleaning windows of a multi story building breaking both his legs Lanyard detaches from hook Hook opens Ring pulls out of closed hook Inadequate pre-use check No written inspection procedures Inadequate routine inspection Cleaner deputising Hook not certified Rigger on leave Latch worn Heavy use Poor hook design HW TR OR MN IG PR DE Inadequate training Inadequate safety management plan Inadequate supervision Preceived time constraint to complete the job Misdirected motivation No safe work procedures Contractorsafety awarenesspoor Inadequate safety management provisions in contract CM Y Y N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Pre-incident Post-incident Man leaves restaurant Exceeding speed limit Running late Talking on mobile Had wine with lunch Distracted Cars collide Boy injured Light changing amber to red Boy enters car Boy releases brake and steering lock Car parked on hill Keys in ignition Green light Condition Event Speed 15kph Runs red light Police arrive Car rolls into intersection Data Organisation Draw Incident Tree or Time Ordered Event Chart S4 TOE Chart Incident
  32. 32. 04 31 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Once the data has been collected, it is important that it be organised logically and sequentially in preparation for ICAM analysis. Several data organising techniques can be used to assist with the correlation. The method/s used should meet the following requirements: • Provide a framework to organise the data collected. • Assist in ensuring the investigation follows a logical path. • Aid in the resolution of conflicting information and the identification of missing data. • Provide a diagrammatical display of the investigative process for management briefing. There are many data organisation tools available. Data organisation tools can either be timeline or flowchart based. Examples of data organisation tools are shown in the table below: Data Organisation Tools Time lines Flow charts – Simple Timeline – 5 Whys – Parallel Timeline – Incident Trees – Event and Condition Charts – Fault Tree Analysis – Time Ordered Event Charts – Root Cause Analysis 04. Data Organisation
  33. 33. 04 32 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS The methods recommended in this guideline are: • Event and Condition Charts, • 5 Whys • Incident Trees Event and Condition Charts Event and Condition Charts are simple to construct and an excellent means of depicting complex events in a logical manner. Information obtained during the data collection process is used to construct the chart using a large sheet of paper, a whiteboard, or even the wall of a room. Significant events and conditions (surrounding those events) are arranged on a time-line progressing from left to right. The resulting sequence of events organises the data for future analysis. When separate sequences of events converge to create an incident, separate time lines are drawn on the chart, showing the interrelationship between those events. The sample chart in this Section shows two sequences of events (and conditions) coming together, leading to an incident. 5 Whys Once a simple or parallel timeline chart has been developed, then the “5 Whys” are applied to key events. The process is: 1. Ask why an event happened or a condition was present 2. Continue asking why until the question can no longer be answered. 04. DATA ORGANISATION
  34. 34. 04 33 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 3. When why can no longer be answered you have reached: a. a control point (organisational factor) b. a point that is beyond organisational control c. a point where more data needs to be collected to answer why 4. 5 Whys helps identify the Organisational Factors Example 5 Whys Simple Timeline Chart and 5 Whys 23 Jan 6. Worker resigns 5a. Lab A was running low on acid and required acid urgently 1a. Worker didn’t assess the hazards of sending acid in general freight 2a. Worker is in a rush to get order out in time 2b. He is the only one working in stores despatch 2c. Supply team is under staffed 5b. Lab A supplier of acid had not delivered the order on time 1b. Worker didn’t know the hazards of sending acid in general freight 1c. Worker has not been trained 1d1. It is not a normal product that is handled in internal freight 1d2. No procedure for transporting dangerous goods 1e1. It is normally delivered by manufacturer from Perth 5c. Lab A had not given supplier adequate time to deliver acid 5d. Lab A did not realise they were running low on acid 27 Jan 5. Lab A running low on acid 27 Jan 4. Request for acid from Lab A to Lab B 28 Jan 07:00 3. Hydrochloric acid packaged as general freight 28 Jan 10:00 2. Acid put on delivery truck as general freight 28 Jan 12:00 1. Bottle of acid discovered in general freight 28 Jan 13:00 7. Transfer acid to dangerous goods shed OF OF 5e. Lab A did not follow the normal stock control procedure OF OF A deficient Organisational Factor that will generate a recommended corrective action Organisation Procedure and training Procedure 04. DATA ORGANISATION
  35. 35. 04 34 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Incident Trees An Incident Tree is also an effective method of guiding the investigation process. An Incident Tree arranges the facts in a logical and sequential fashion. It provides a cascading display of information that aids the investigation team in recalling what facts must be considered, what their relationship is to one another and to identify what facts are missing or conflicting. Quite often this tool is used in analysing equipment or process failure events. It also allows the investigation team to consider possible causes of events and discard those that are not supported by factual data. A typical incident tree is shown in this Section and further guidance on both Event and Condition Charts and Incident Trees is available at the front of Chapter 4 of this guide. 04. DATA ORGANISATION
  36. 36. 04 35 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Pre-incident Post-incident Man leaves restaurant Exceeding speed limit Running late Talking on mobile Had wine with lunch Distracted Cars collide Boy injured Light changing amber to red Boy enters car Boy releases brake and steering lock Car parked on hill Keys in ignition Green light Condition Event Speed 15kph Runs red light Police arrive Car rolls into intersection Incident 04. DATA ORGANISATION
  37. 37. 04 36 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Man falls from Bosun’s Chair whilst cleaning windows of a multi story building breaking both his legs Lanyard detaches from hook Hook opens Ring pulls out of closed hook Inadequate pre-use check No written inspection procedures Inadequate routine inspection Cleaner deputising Hook not certified Rigger on leave Latch worn Heavy use Poor hook design HW TR OR MN IG PR DE Inadequate training Inadequate safety management plan Inadequate supervision Perceived time constraint to complete the job Misdirected motivation No safe work procedures Contractor safety awareness poor Inadequate safety management provisions in contract CM Y Y N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y 04. DATA ORGANISATION
  38. 38. 05 37 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 05. Data Analysis At this point of the investigation, the team will have gathered and organised the initial findings. The findings are now to be analysed and transferred to an ICAM Chart. (A sample ICAM Chart is shown at the end of this Section). Analysing the Findings To analyse, extract each piece of factual information from the investigation findings or the draft incident report and classify it into one of the 5 ‘contributory’ categories shown below. Contributory Categories: • Non-contributory Facts • Absent or Failed Defences • Individual / Team Actions • Task / Environmental Conditions • Organisational Factor Types Note – Some of the findings will just be facts and will not be contributory factors to the incident or outcome, e.g. the time of the incident is a fact but is non-contributory to the event. The following pages define each Contributory Category and provide a Check Question to be asked to ensure that each contributing factor has been correctly classified. From the analysis of the findings, the facts can be classified and charted in the ICAM model for inclusion in the investigation report and for briefing management on the investigation findings.
  39. 39. 05 38 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS To construct the ICAM chart the following steps must be taken: 05. DATA ANALYSIS Identify the Absent or Failed Defences These contributing factors result from inadequate or absent defences that failed to detect and protect the system against technical and human failures. These are the control measures which did not prevent the incident or limit its consequences. Note: Absent / Failed Defences are inanimate and may fail or be absent due to an Individual / Team Action, Task / Environmental Condition or an Organisation Factor. There does not have to be a direct link to an action. Check question: Does this contributing factor describe the equipment, work process, control measure, detection system, procedure or attribute which normally prevents this incident or limits the consequences? POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 36 Validate the OFTs against the Incident Identify the Organisational Factors and OFTs Identify the Task/Environmental Conditions Identify the Individual/Team Actions Identify the Absent or Failed Defences Review the Findings ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓
  40. 40. 05 39 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS The table below shows successive layers of defence; where each defensive layer comes into operation on the failure of its predecessor. Defence Category Characteristic Example Awareness To understand the nature and severity of the hazardous conditions present at the worksite.Awareness problems reflect continuous shortcomings in those involved on site or those supervising and managing processes. Examples include: Induction Training, Ongoing Training, Communication, Hazard / Aspect Register, Reporting. Detection To provide clear warning of both the presence and the nature of a potentially hazardous situation. Examples include:Warning Lights,Traffic Warning Sirens, Gas Detectors, Speed Sensors. Control and Interim Recovery To restore people or equipment to a safe state with minimal injury or damage. Examples include: Procedures, Residual Current Device, By-pass Valves, Emergency Shut Down Systems. Protection and Containment To limit the adverse consequences of any unplanned release of mass, energy or hazardous material. Examples include: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Fire Extinguishers, Spill Response Kits, Bunded Areas. Escape and Rescue To evacuate all potential victims from the hazard location as quickly and as safely as possible. Examples include: Safe Access / Egress, Emergency Planning, Emergency Communication. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  41. 41. 05 40 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Identify the Individual / Team Actions These are the errors or violations that led directly to the incident. They are typically associated with personnel having direct contact with the equipment, such as operators or maintenance personnel. They are always committed ‘actively’ (someone did or didn’t do something) and have a direct relation with the incident. Note: These are active failures so they will have a verb attached. Fatigue, stress or drug / alcohol are behavioural influences that led to the error or violation. Check question: Does this contributing factor tell you about an error or violation of a standard or procedure made in the presence of a hazard? Human error types: Slips Refers to errors in which the right intention or plan is incorrectly carried out. Usually occur during well-practiced and familiar tasks in which our actions are largely automatic. Lapses Refers to failures to carry out an action. Largely involve failures of memory. Mistakes Involve deficiencies or failures in the judgement process. More subtle, more complex and less well understood than slips and lapses and therefore harder to detect. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  42. 42. 05 41 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Violations Deliberate deviations from safe operating practices, procedures, standards or rules. • Routine (corner cutting / implicitly accepted) • Exceptional (unusual circumstances) • Acts of Sabotage (deliberate - damage intent) The diagram below shows the various categories used to classify human error, which are initially split into intended or unintended actions. 05. DATA ANALYSIS Attention failures Omissions Misordering, etc. Basic Error Types Memory Failure Losing Place Omitting Items, etc. Rule-based Knowledge-based Routine Situational Optimising Exceptional Acts of Sabotage Slips Intended Actions Unintended Actions Human Error Lapses Mistakes Violations
  43. 43. 05 42 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Identify the Task / Environmental Conditions These are the conditions in existence immediately prior or at the time of the incident that directly influence human and equipment performance in the workplace. These are the circumstances under which the errors and violations took place and can be embedded in task demands, the work environment, individual capabilities and human factors. The Task / Environmental Conditions can be categorised in two groups: Workplace Factors and Human Factors. Within the two groups, are factors that can promote the commission of errors or violations. The common factors may promote errors and / or violations. The tables below detail task and environmental conditions that promote human error. Check question: Does this contributing factor describe something about the task demands, work environment, individual capabilities or human factors that promoted errors / violations or undermined the effectiveness of the system’s defences? 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  44. 44. 05 43 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Workplace Factors Error Factors Common Factors Violation Factors Change of routine Time shortage Violations tolerated Negative transfer (interference of previous learning to a new task) Inadequate tools and equipment Compliance goes unrewarded Poor signal/noise ratio Poor procedures and instructions Procedures protect the system not the individual Poor man/system interface Poor tasking Little or no autonomy Designer/user mismatch Inadequate training Macho culture Educational mismatch Hazards not identified Perceived licence to bend rules Hostile environment Under-resourcing Adversarial industrial climate Domestic problems Inadequate supervision Low operator pay Poor communications Poor access to job Low operator status Poor mix of “hands-on” work and written instruction (reliance on undocumented knowledge) Poor housekeeping Unfair management sanctions Poor shift patterns/ overtime working Poor supervisor/worker ratio Blame culture Poor working conditions Poor supervisory example Inadequate mix of experience/inexperienced workers Task allows for easy short-cuts 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  45. 45. 05 44 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Human Factors Error Factors Common Factors Violation Factors Preoccupation, distraction Insufficient ability Age and gender Memory failures Inadequate skill High-risk target Strong motor programmes Skill overcomes danger Behavioural beliefs (gains risks) Perceptual set (tendency to perceive one thing and not another) Unfamiliarity with task Subjective norms condoning violations False sensations Poor judgement: illusion of control or least effort Personality: unstable extrovert, non-compliant False perceptions Overconfidence Perceived behavioural control Confirmation bias (bias to confirm beliefs) Performance anxiety Low morale Situational awareness Time pressures Bad mood Incomplete knowledge Arousal state: monotony and boredom, emotional status Job dissatisfaction Inaccurate knowledge Attitude to the system Inference and reasoning Misperception of hazards Stress and fatigue Low self-esteem Disturbed sleep patterns Learned helplessness Error proneness 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  46. 46. 05 45 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Identify the Organisational Factors These are the underlying organisational factors that produce the conditions that affect performance in the workplace. They may lie dormant or undetected for a long time within an organisation and only become apparent when they combine with other contributing factors that led to the incident. These may include management decisions, processes and practices. ICAM classifies the system failures into 16 Organisational Factor Types (OFTs) as follows: Check question: Does this contributing factor identify a standard Organisational Factor present before the incident and which: • produced adverse task / environmental conditions, or allowed them to go unaddressed, • promoted or passively tolerated errors or violations, • undermined or removed the system defences? HW Hardware TR Training OR Organisation CO Communication IG Incompatible Goals PR Procedures MM Maintenance Management DE Design RM Risk Management MC Management of Change CM Contractor Management OC Organisational Culture RI Regulatory Influence OL Organisational Learning VM Vehicle Management MS Management Systems 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  47. 47. 05 46 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Hardware (HW) The quality, availability and position in life-cycle of tools, equipment and components. It is concerned with the materials selected rather than design or poor maintenance of the equipment. • Poor stock or ordering system. • Poor quality due to the local availability. • Poor state of existing equipment. • Equipment not fit for purpose. • Lack of resources available to buy, maintain or improve equipment. • Theft. Inadequate Hardware can lead to: • Inappropriate use of tools or equipment. • Absence or unavailability of tools or equipment. • Improvisation i.e. using tools unsuitable for the job. Inadequate Hardware can be caused by: Inadequate Hardware can lead to: 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  48. 48. 05 47 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Training (TR) The provision of the correct knowledge and skills of employees necessary for them to do their job safely. Failures may involve insufficient, ineffective or too much training, lack of resources or assessment and mismatch of abilities to tasks. Inadequate Training can be caused by: • Training not directed to all the job skill requirements. • Ineffective pre-employment selection process. • Poor training needs assessment. • No assessment of training effectiveness. • Differing standards of training. • Training the wrong people. • Making assumptions about a person’s knowledge or skills. Inadequate Training can lead to: • Employees unable to perform their jobs. • Excessive time spent in training. • Excessive supervision needed. • Increased numbers of people required for the job. • Jobs taking longer, of poor quality, wasting material. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  49. 49. 05 48 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Organisation (OR) Deficiencies in the structure of responsibility and accountability that are not appropriate to current work. May involve co-ordination, supervision and provision of communication and feedback. Inadequate Organisation can be caused by: • Poorly defined departments or sections. • Unclear accountability, responsibility or delegation. • Lack of definition of objectives. • No structure to co-ordinate different activities. • Poor planning. • Excessive bureaucracy. • Frequent re-organisations. Inadequate Organisation can lead to: • Multi-layer hierarchy, slow response to changes. • Wrong person, or nobody, takes responsibility. • Resources used for non-business needs. • Decisions delayed or deferred. • People are only held responsible, not accountable for their actions/decisions. • Poor control or management of events. • Rules and procedures not enforced. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  50. 50. 05 49 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Communication (CO) Failures to communicate when the target is known but the message fails to get through or is late. Involves inadequate hardware and miscomprehension by those involved. Failure to validate reception. Inadequate Communication can be caused by: • Language problems and cultural barriers. • Lack of clear line of communication. • Poor feedback. • No standard communication format. • Missing or excessive information. • Inability to make contact with the correct person. • Unreceptive or hostile target. Inadequate Communication can lead to: • Misunderstanding or incorrect interpretation. • Doing the wrong thing, at the wrong time or place. • Missing information, people not informed, do not report. • Not knowing who to inform. • Not knowing where information is located. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  51. 51. 05 50 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Incompatible Goals (IG) The presence of conflicts between production, safety, planning, and economic goals as well as conflicts between group and peer pressures and personal goals. Incompatible goals become a problem when senior management give no guidelines on priorities. Incompatible Goals can be caused by: • Conflict between safe work and production priorities. • Conflict between work and personal priorities. • Imbalance between safety requirements and budget constraints. • Taking procedural shortcuts for personal / production gain. • Conflict between appearance and functionality in a design. Incompatible Goals can lead to: • Suppressing information about hazards or injuries. • Shortcutting a procedure. • Overruling or relaxing procedures. • Putting people under pressure. • Operating closer than normal to operating limits. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  52. 52. 05 51 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Procedures (PR) The presence of accurate, understandable procedures which are known and used. Relates to the way in which procedures are written, tested, documented and controlled. Inadequate Procedures can be caused by: • Poor knowledge of the procedure writer. • Poor feedback on practicality. • Poor document control. • Gaps in the inventory of procedures needed. • Non-operational objectives (political/organisational). • Failure to have revision control system. Inadequate Procedures can lead to: • Ambiguous, non-comprehensive, incorrect, outdated documents. • Difficult access for the users. • No procedures for some specific tasks. • Too many overlapping or conflicting procedures. • Failure to communicate existing or new procedures. • Documents in the wrong language. • Difficult procedures which encourage shortcuts. • Toleration of violations. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  53. 53. 05 52 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Maintenance Management (MM) The appropriateness of the management of the maintenance system, involving planning, resourcing and type of maintenance rather than the execution of maintenance jobs. Poor practices, involving procedures, tools and training are covered elsewhere. Inadequate Maintenance Management can be caused by: • Poor planning, controlling, execution and recording of maintenance. • State of equipment not communicated to relevant people. • Shortage of specialised, maintenance personnel. • Absent/inadequate manuals and documents. • Incorrect maintenance strategy. Inadequate Maintenance Management can lead to: • Defective or malfunctioning equipment. • Makeshift or unplanned maintenance. • Breakdown before life expectancy. • Unexpected rapid corrosion. • Equipment not operable in the way intended. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  54. 54. 05 53 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Design (DE) The way in which equipment is constructed to make certain operations difficult or allow unexpected usage. Poor design may require extra effort and unusual maintenance. Inadequate design capacity may lead to extending the equipment beyond limits. Many design failures result from the physical and professional separation of the designer and end user. Inadequate Design can be caused by: • No standardisation of equipment or usage. • No adapting to human needs and limitations. • Poor designer – user communication. • Time or financial constraints. • No indication of system status provided by design (on/off, working or not, etc). • Inadequate design premise data. Inadequate Design can lead to: • Extra effort to do the job. • Unexpected performance of tools and equipment. • Inability to operate equipment properly. • Inability/difficulty in controlling processes. • Long or repeated training requirements. • Equipment is unused or improvised usage. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  55. 55. 05 54 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Risk Management (RM) The systematic application of management policies, processes and procedures to the tasks of identifying, analysing, assessing reducing to ALARP (As Low as Reasonably Practicable) and ongoing monitoring of risk in man-machine systems that contain a potential to have an adverse effect on people, the environment, equipment, property or the community. Inadequate Risk Management can be caused by: • Inadequate or poorly conducted risk management process. • Goals, objectives, scope and boundaries of risk management activity not clearly determined. • Level of risk analysis (JSA, QRA, Safety Case etc.) inappropriate for the degree of risk or phase of life-cycle. • Hazard identification process not being systematic or covering all operations and equipment. • Risk assessment conducted without the appropriate competencies/experience. • Inappropriate selection or poor implementation of risk control measure. • Inadequate monitoring of risk control effectiveness. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  56. 56. 05 55 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Inadequate Risk Management can lead to: • Risk levels above ALARP. • Uncontrolled hazards and consequences. • Unexpected incident and accident rate. • Inappropriate Risk Ranking and allocation of risk control resources. • Incomplete, inadequate or out of date Risk Register. • Breach of local regulatory requirements. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  57. 57. 05 56 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Management of Change (MC) The systematic assessment of change to operations, processes, equipment, services and personnel for potential risk and the application of appropriate action to ensure existing performance levels are not compromised. Inadequate Management of Change can be caused by: • Inadequate or poorly conducted management of change process. • Objectives and scope of change activity not clearly determined. • Inadequate risk vs benefit assessment of the impact of change. • Poor change implementation plan. • Poor communication of change. • Too fast or too slow implementation of change. • Inadequate tollgate mechanism to approve proposed change. • Inadequate monitoring of the effects of change to existing performance levels. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  58. 58. 05 57 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Inadequate Management of Change can lead to: • Adverse impact on production and safety performance. • Risk levels above ALARP. • Unexpected near misses, incidents and accidents. • Gaps in organisational structures and responsibilities. • Mismatch between equipment, operating procedures and training. • Insufficient manning levels, confusion and low morale. • Increase in equipment breakdown or damage. • Mismatch between policy, procedures and practice. • Breach of local regulatory requirements. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  59. 59. 05 58 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Contractor Management (CM) The evaluation, selection and retention of contracted services, equipment, personnel and material to ensure risks to people, the environment, equipment or property are reduced to a level which is ALARP. Inadequate Contractor Management can be caused by: • Inadequate or poorly conducted contract management process. • Lack of consideration of risk associated with the contract. • Poorly defined selection criteria, i.e. cost over performance. • Lack of formal contractor evaluation procedure. • Lack of a clearly defined workscope. • Contract not clearly defining HSE obligations, performance and reporting requirements. • Unclear reporting relationships, lines of communication, roles and responsibilities. • The failure to identify/plan bridging requirements between the contractor and company standards. • Inadequate or poorly conducted HSE compliance and performance monitoring and review. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  60. 60. 05 59 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Inadequate Contractor Management can lead to: • Risk levels above ALARP. • Deterioration in production and safety performance. • Requirement for additional supervision. • Substandard competency and manning levels. • Differing, conflicting or poor interface of procedures and systems of work. • Poor employee/contractor relations, industrial relation issues, high personnel turnover. • Imbalance between contract compliance, production and HSE goals. • Lack of reporting of hazards, near-misses and incidents. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  61. 61. 05 60 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Organisational Culture (OC) Culture includes the set of beliefs, values (what is important), norms and fundamental assumptions (the way we do things around here) that define the organisation. In effect, the shared values and beliefs interact with an organisation’s structures and control systems to produce a set of “unwritten rules” that govern behavioural norms. Inadequate Organisational Culture can be caused by: • Competing company policy. • Ineffective management decisions about policy. • Diverse and conflicting values and beliefs of the people within an organisation. • Poor (or filtered) organisational level reporting and relationships. • Factions and politics. • Unaddressed employee fears and anxieties. • Low levels of trust and stress. • Getting away with unnecessary risk taking. • Inappropriate social interaction. • Poor leadership. • Inconsistency between organisation’s values and actions. • Lack of compliance, performance monitoring and review. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  62. 62. 05 61 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Inadequate Organisational Culture can lead to: • Poor communications between divisions. • Failure to complete tasks. • Non-adherence to rules. • Poor commitment to safety, environment and community issues. • Reluctance for voluntary resolution of identified hazards. • Low occurrence reporting. • Lack of clear management structures / processes. • Low staff morale and motivation. • Miscalculation of the level of acceptable risk. • Ambiguous expectations of behaviour requirements. • Slow acceptance of change, restricting continual improvement process. • Unsafe work conditions not addressed. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  63. 63. 05 62 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Regulatory Influence (RI) The regulatory body has an influence on safety culture by defining and controlling the safety framework in which the organisation must operate. The framework includes: legislative requirements, documentation and safety practices required of organisations and regulatory oversight. Inadequate Regulatory Influence can be caused by: • Ambiguous regulations. • Duplicated safety practices. • Multiple requirements for documentary evidence. • Conflicting regulatory requirements. • Lack of knowledge regarding regulatory requirements. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  64. 64. 05 63 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Inadequate Regulatory Influence can lead to: • Delays in meeting regulatory requirements. • Additional resources to meet regulatory requirements. • Prescriptive regulatory requirements. • Restrictive work practices. • Difficulties in interpreting regulations. • Non reporting of hazards due to fear of enforcement action / penalty. • Inability to demonstrate compliance or satisfy other legal requirements. • Potential revocation of operating licence or other regulatory sanctions. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  65. 65. 05 64 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Organisational Learning (OL) The strategies that organisations have in place for ensuring lessons are learnt from occurrence investigations, corrective action implementation, audit findings, risk management processes and reviews. Inadequate Organisational Learning can be caused by: • Not investigating occurrences systemically. • Failure to communicate lessons to the workforce. • Poor evaluation of effectiveness of corrective actions. • Failure to appreciate the risk exposure or vulnerability within an organisation. • Failure to investigate and rectify non-compliance findings from audits. • Lack of leadership / commitment to learning. • Ineffective sharing of lessons. • Inadequate incident reporting. • Lack of resources (financial and human). • Inadequate safety records / data systems. • Lack of effective data / trend analysis. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  66. 66. 05 65 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Inadequate Organisational Learning can lead to: • Poor safety culture. • Poor safety record. • Loss of public and employee confidence. • Repeat occurrences. • Lost time injuries, serious injuries and fatalities. • Safety deficiencies. • Ineffective risk management controls. • Deficient procedures and processes. • Lack of operating excellence and continuous improvement for organisations. • Non-compliance with regulations. • Statutory fines / penalties. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  67. 67. 05 66 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Vehicle Management (VM) A system to manage the procurement, maintenance and operation of vehicles within a defined environment / work setting. If the system is poorly managed vehicles may cause unnecessary risk to employees, contractors and customers as well as affect production and organisational efficiency. Inadequate Vehicle Management can be caused by: • Poor commitment from management to provide adequate resources to source, procure and maintain adequate fit for purpose vehicles. • Lack of formalised vehicle management standards that includes a risk management plan, accountabilities of responsible persons and defined roles. • Lack of maintenance expertise to ensure ongoing serviceability of vehicles. • Vehicle users that do not operate and maintain the vehicles with adequate care and respect. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  68. 68. 05 67 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Inadequate Vehicle Management can lead to: • Increased safety incidents involving vehicles that may cause injuries or result in damage to equipment and/or property. • Inadequate defences to protect the occupants of vehicles. • Vehicles that are unroadworthy and a risk to safety. • Development of a culture of routine violations such as speeding, non use of seatbelts/harness and unsafe mobile phone/radio use. • Reactive vehicle maintenance system that waits for vehicle parts to break rather than regularly scheduled maintenance. • Vehicle types that are unsuitable for operational tasks and may result in unsafe use. • Vehicle users that fail to report equipment defects or damage. • Vehicles that are not equipped with suitable emergency equipment such as first aid kit, emergency locater transmitter, etc. based on remote or hostile environment operations. • Poor safety culture due to the perception that production / scheduling takes priority over vehicle safety. • Lack of compliance with OHS legislation, standards and codes 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  69. 69. 05 68 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Management Systems (MS) An integrated set of work practices, beliefs and procedures for monitoring and improving the safety and health of all aspects of operations. Ineffective application of Safety Management Systems may lead to safety deficiencies and increased risks. Inadequate Management Systems can be caused by: • No alignment with a recognised SMS standard, e.g. AS4801, 18000, etc. • Lack of systematic, explicit and comprehensive processes for managing risks. • Lack of goal setting, planning, documentation and measuring performance against goals. • Lack of visible commitment from management. • Inadequate resources to address and manage safety. • Lack of systems to encourage open reporting and communication. • No action being taken to address / manage risks. • Safety actions not subject to evaluation. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  70. 70. 05 69 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Inadequate Management Systems can lead to: • Erosion of operational safety margins. • Increase in errors / incidents. • Identified hazards not being managed. • Lack of reporting of hazards and near misses. • Decrease in morale and productivity. • Poor communication between management and other parts of the organisation. • Poor safety culture and standards. • Inadequate monitoring and review of safety actions. • Increased economic consequences due to costs (direct and indirect) associated with incidents. • Not complying with legal responsibilities and accountabilities. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  71. 71. 05 70 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Validate the OFTs The approach shown works backwards from the incident to the Organisational Factors. Things not on the causal line might be missed using this approach. One method of validation is to work from each OFT towards the incident. For example, ask the question, “Is the Contractor Management OFT implicated anywhere in this incident?” and then ask the same question for each of the other fifteen OFTs. Coding of ICAM Elements The following tables contain coded contributing factor types that organisations may wish to incorporate in their Investigation Forms as prompts to aid the Investigation Team. The codes are not designed to be used as check-lists, but are particularly valuable for trend analysis and data entry. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  72. 72. 05 71 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Contributing Factor Types to consider when identifying Absent or Failed Defences include: Code Contributing Factor Types DF1 Detection Systems DF2 Protection Systems DF3 Warning Systems DF4 Guards or Barriers DF5 Control Systems DF6 Recovery / Backup Systems DF7 Escape DF8 Rescue DF9 Safety Device Operation DF10 PPE Suitability / Availability DF11 Safe Work Instructions DF12 Hazard Awareness DF13 Hazard Identification DF14 Risk Controls DF15 Supervision DF16 Other… Note: In each category, the two options are: Absent or Failed. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  73. 73. 05 72 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Contributing Factor Types when identifying Individual / Team Actions include: Code Contributing Factor Types IT 1 Supervisory error or violation IT 2 Operating authority error or violation IT 3 Operating speed IT 4 Equipment use error or violation IT 5 PPE use error or violation IT 6 Procedural compliance IT 7 Change management error IT 8 Equipment / materials handling error or violation IT 9 Horseplay / thrill seeking error or violation IT10 Hazard recognition / perception IT11 Hazard management error or violation IT12 Work method error or violation IT13 Occupational hygiene practices IT14 Other... Note: In each category, the option is Contributor. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  74. 74. 05 73 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Contributing Factor Types to consider when identifying Task / Environmental Conditions – Workplace – include: Code Contributing Factor Types TE 1 Task planning / preparation / manning TE 2 Hazard Analysis / Job Safety Analysis / Take 5 TE 3 Work Procedures availability and suitability TE 4 Permit to work availability and suitability TE 5 Abnormal operational situation / condition TE 6 Tools / equipment condition / availability TE 7 Materials availability and suitability TE 8 Equipment integrity TE 9 Housekeeping TE10 Weather conditions TE11 Congestion / restriction / access TE12 Routine / non-routine task TE13 Fire and/or explosion hazard TE14 Lighting TE15 Equipment / material temperature / conditions TE16 Noise TE17 Ventilation TE18 Gas, dust or fumes TE19 Radiation TE20 Chemical TE21 Wildlife TE22 Surface gradient / conditions TE23 Other Factor... Note: In each category, the option is Contributor. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  75. 75. 05 74 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Contributing Factor Types to consider when identifying Task / Environmental Conditions – Human Factors – include: Code Contributing Factor Types HF 1 Complacency / motivation HF 2 Drugs / alcohol influence HF 3 Familiarity with task HF 4 Fatigue HF 5 Situational awareness HF 6 Time/productivity pressures HF 7 Peer pressure / supervisory example HF 8 Physical capabilities HF 9 Mental capabilities HF10 Physical stress HF11 Mental stress HF12 Confidence level HF13 Secondary goals HF14 Personal issues HF15 Distraction / pre-occupation HF16 Experience / knowledge / skill for task HF17 Competency HF18 Behavioural beliefs (gains risks) HF19 Personality / attitude HF20 Poor communications HF21 Poor shift patterns overtime working HF22 Passive tolerance of violations HF23 Perceived licence to bend rules HF24 Change of routine HF25 Reliance on undocumented knowledge HF26 Other Human Factor... Note: In each category, the option is Contributor. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  76. 76. 05 75 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS Contributing Factor Types to consider when identifying Organisational Factors include: Code Contributing Factor Types HW Hardware TR Training OR Organisation CO Communication IG Incompatible Goals PR Procedures MM Maintenance Management DE Design RM Risk Management MC Management of Change CM Contractor Management OC Organisational Culture RI Regulatory Influence OL Organisational Learning VM Vehicle Management MS Management Systems Note: In each category, the option is Contributor. 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  77. 77. 05 76 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS ICAM Analysis Facilitation To facilitate the analysis of an incident the following six steps are recommended: 1. Preparation 2. Identify Absent/Failed Defences 3. Identify Individual/Team Actions 4. Identify Task / Environmental Conditions 5. Identify Organisational Factors 6. Develop Recommendations The process is shown in the six graphics below: 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  78. 78. 05 77 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 1. Preparation 2. Identify Defences Assemble ICAM Analysis Team Ask the team “What is the first defence that should have prevented this incident?” Critically review Contributing Factors in the PEEPO Chart Ask the team “What is the next defence that should have prevented this incident?” Ensure there is adequate data to enable a good ICAM analysis Continue until all the failed defences are identified Review timelines, EC chart, 5 Whys, etc. Ask the team “What defences should have been in place to prevent this incident?” Brief ICAM team on the process Ask the team “What defences could have minimised the damage/harm?” Define the incident: • What happened? • What was the consequence? • What was the potential? Tip 4 to 8 members Us Tip You must fully understand the event and the mechanism of failure/loss of control Identi Tip Use Posters Yo ide fa Ab is ex wh b So are no e Example Operator slips on a wet floor in the shower room hurting his back and misses his next two shifts No tyres hi ad 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  79. 79. 05 78 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 2. Identify Defences 3. Identify Actions 4. Identify Condition Ask the team “What is the first defence that should have prevented this incident?” Ask the team “What conditions influenced the behaviours?” Ask the team “Who was directly involved?” Ask the team “What is the next defence that should have prevented this incident?” Ask the team “What conditions influenced the risk levels?” For each person involved, ask the team “What errors or violations were made?” Continue until all the failed defences are identified Ask the team “What conditions undermined the system defences?” Ask the team “What defences should have been in place to prevent this incident?” Ask the team “What defences could have minimised the damage/harm?” s Tip Use the timeline Av or ent m of trol Tip Identify loss of control Ensu Tip You should have identified 3 to 5 failed defences Drive pos Tip Absent defence is a reasonable expectation of what should have been in place Tip Some defences are containment not preventative. e.g. seatbelts n e ing ses ts Example No barrier (berm, tyres etc) to protect high risk areas adjacent to the haul road Tip: Use th Human Facto Pocket Guid Example: D for a plann Example contamina Example: Su the stopligh Tip: Review ide and actions an conditions that 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  80. 80. 05 79 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 3. Identify Actions 4. Identify Conditions Ask the team “What conditions influenced the behaviours?” Ask the team “Who was directly involved?” Ask the team “What conditions influenced the risk levels?” For each person involved, ask the team “What errors or violations were made?” Ask the team “What conditions undermined the system defences?” e Tip Avoid opinions or emotive terms ntrol Tip Ensure there is a verb e 5 s Example Driver exceeded the posted speed limit e ve s t e. m, ect Tip: Use the Workplace Human Factors matrix in your Pocket Guide for prompts Example: Driver was late for a planning meeting Example: Road was contaminated with mud Example: Sun aspect made the stoplight hard to see Tip: Review identified defences and actions and try to identify conditions that influenced them 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  81. 81. 05 80 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 5. Identify Org Factors 6. Develop Recomme Ask the team “What Org Factors produced the behavioural influences?” Ask the team “What Org Factors produced the risk influences?” Ask the team “What Org Factors allowed adverse conditions to go unaddressed?” Ask the team “What Org Factors promoted or passively tolerated risk taking behaviours?” Ask the team “What Org Factors removed or undermined the system defences?” Do a final check ask the team “Are you happy with the result, have we done enough to stop a similar event?” Assist the team in categorising the Org Factors into the 16 OFT’s Tip Try to establish why the influence is present Tip Evaluate mgt response to previous events Tip An Org Factor can be categorised into more than one OFT’s Example OR There are few speed audits conducted on site Tip Try to establish the underlying causes of poor system defences Tip K not a reco Example OL Despite many hazard reports, trees were allowed to overhang road signs Example RM With the introduction of Take 2, supervisors stopped doing JSA’s Mand such are m than such Tip Us Tip En red and/ Tip T facto a Tip a wis sh Poor traffic Good – audit a Start with each Org Factor in turn and develop a recommendation to address it Check if the recommendation addresses any other Org Factor or defence Continue until all the Org Factors and defences have been addressed Do a final check that all the Org Factors and defences have been addressed Develop 2 to 3 Key Learnings from the event to share around the business 05. DATA ANALYSIS
  82. 82. 05 81 POCKET INVESTIGATION GUIDE 01 IMMEDIATE ACTIONS page 7 02 INVESTIGATION PLANNING page 13 03 DATA COLLECTION page 15 04 DATA ORGANISATION page 31 05 DATA ANALYSIS page 37 06 RECOMMEND AND REPORT page 85 CONTENTS INTRODUCTION USING THIS GUIDELINE OBJECTIVES THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS 6. Develop Recommendations Do a final check ask the team “Are you happy with the result, have we done enough to stop a similar event?” hy sent onse ts n be more s w te he s of nces Tip Key Learning is not a rehash of the recommendations ny ees o gns e 2, ped Example Mandatory signage such as Stop signs are more enforceable than advisory signs such as Give Way Tip Use the hierarchy of control Tip Ensure they target reduction of risk and/or prevention Tip Tick off all Org factors or defences addressed Tip Do not create a wish list, 5 to 10 should suffice Example Poor – Review site traffic management Good – Conduct speed audits on site main access road Start with each Org Factor in turn and develop a recommendation to address it Check if the recommendation addresses any other Org Factor or defence Continue until all the Org Factors and defences have been addressed Do a final check that all the Org Factors and defences have been addressed Develop 2 to 3 Key Learnings from the event to share around the business 05. DATA ANALYSIS

