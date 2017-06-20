Bachillerato general oficial

̏Bachillerato general oficial “Emiliano zapata” REGIÓN DE TEHUACÁN Aplicaciones informáticas Jazmín López de Jesús 2° C
REGION DE TEHUACAN es uno de los 217 municipios que conforman al estado mexicano de Puebla. También es conocido como “cuna...
INDICE TEHUACAN ALTEPEXI AJALPAN SAN JOSE CHILAC COXCATLAN SAN SEBASTIAN
COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES TE TEHUACAN , PUEBLA Cultura de Tehuacán
COSTUMBRES DE TEHUACAN TEHUACAN  costumbres se basan en festejos que atraen a turistas nacionales e internaciones en dond...
TRADICIONES DE TEHUACAN • Las tradiciones son herencias culturales que se transmiten de generación en generación. Su nombr...
COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA Cultura de altepexi
COSTUMBRES DE ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA  Fiestas Populares: San Antonio, el 17 de enero; Semana Santa, fecha variable; San Francis...
TRADICIONES DE ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA  Se celebra el  15 de septiembre fiestas patrias  1 y 2 de noviembre todos los santos ...
COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE AJALPAN Cultura de ajalpan COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE AJALPAN
COSTUMBRES DE AJALPAN • Se festeja el 3 de mayo la fiesta principal con danzas • juegos mecánicos • bandas de música y jue...
TRADICIONES DE AJALPAN  El 15 de septiembre fiestas patrias  el 1º y 2º de noviembre celebración de Todos los Santos y f...
COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE SAN JOSÉ Mas información de san jose
COSTUMBRES DE SAN JOSE o se organizó una carrera de caballos y juegos tradicionales, como el puerco y el palo encebado, pa...
TRADICIONES DE SAN JOSE  Se celebra el 19 de marzo fiesta patronal a San José.  Las tradiciones más significativas son e...
COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE CHILAC Mas información acerca de chilac
COSTUMBRES DE SAN GABRIEL CHILAC PUEBLA  28 de octubre fecha dedicada a los que perecieron por accidente, los familiares ...
TRADICIONES DE SAN GABRIEL CHILAC PUEBLA • Las tradiciones más representativas de esta comunidad son: día de muertos, feri...
COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE COXCATLAN Coxcatlan
COSTUMBRES DE COXCATLAN  Se festeja el 27 de diciembre la fiesta patronal, se celebra a San Juan Evangelista, con feria, ...
TRADICIONES DE COXCATLAN  Se celebra la Semana Santa  15 de septiembre fiestas patrias  todos Santos y Fieles Difuntos ...
COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE SAN SEBASTIAN San Sebastián
COSTUMBRES DE SAN SEBASTIAN  La fiesta se celebra el 20 de enero.  El evento principal del festival es la Tamborrada de ...
TRADICIONES DE SAN SEBASTIAN  El evento Jazzaldia, el Festival de Jazz de San Sebastián, atrae a los amantes de la música...
  1. 1. ̏Bachillerato general oficial “Emiliano zapata” REGIÓN DE TEHUACÁN Aplicaciones informáticas Jazmín López de Jesús 2° C
  2. 2. REGION DE TEHUACAN es uno de los 217 municipios que conforman al estado mexicano de Puebla. También es conocido como “cuna del maíz”, debido a que se encontraron en la ciudad los antiguos vestigios del cultivo de esta gramínea. La población según el INEGI hasta el 2015 es de 319 375 habitantes, siendo la segunda ciudad más poblada del estado de Puebla. Es parte de la zona metropolitana de Tehuacán en conjunto con el municipio de Santiago Miahuatlán. Álbum de fotos
  3. 3. INDICE TEHUACAN ALTEPEXI AJALPAN SAN JOSE CHILAC COXCATLAN SAN SEBASTIAN
  4. 4. COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES TE TEHUACAN , PUEBLA Cultura de Tehuacán
  5. 5. COSTUMBRES DE TEHUACAN TEHUACAN  costumbres se basan en festejos que atraen a turistas nacionales e internaciones en donde la mayoría de sus fiestas se llevan a cabo en el centro histórico de Puebla y de otras ciudades que conforman al estado del mismo nombre.  Cabe señalar que las artesanías de Puebla son una tradición que nunca deja de pasar desapercibida debido a la importancia que los artesanos tienen en el estado. Su importancia se deriva de la atracción turística que tienen las artesanías de Puebla porque son representativas del estado y de cada región.  Los artesanos realizan con sus manos obras de arte y la mayoría de ellos utilizan técnicas ancestrales que con el tiempo han perfeccionado así como han creado nuevas técnicas para elaborar artesanías de diferentes tipos y materiales. Entre los materiales más usados se encuentran: talavera de influencia hispano-morisca, piedras preciosas, mármol, tela, hilos, madera, etc.
  6. 6. TRADICIONES DE TEHUACAN • Las tradiciones son herencias culturales que se transmiten de generación en generación. Su nombre conserva lo hecho desde el pasado hasta la actualidad debido a que una tradición es algo que no se olvida. Son representaciones de cada lugar que tienen una importancia especial. • Como ya saben, las tradiciones y costumbres forman parte del patrimonio cultural intangible de cada ciudad, estado y país. Las ideas y costumbres pasan por un proceso de transformación en donde surgen nuevos referentes tradiciones que identifican a una región. • Es así como todos los habitantes del estado de Pueblo reconocen sus tradiciones y costumbres, las protegen y las difunden y comparten con personas de otros lugares, ya sea de México o de otro país del mundo.
  7. 7. COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA Cultura de altepexi
  8. 8. COSTUMBRES DE ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA  Fiestas Populares: San Antonio, el 17 de enero; Semana Santa, fecha variable; San Francisco de Asís, patrono del lugar, el 4 de octubre; feria decembrina, del 28 de noviembre al 13 de diciembre. La principal artesanía que se elabora en el municipio es el sombrero de charro.  Templo Parroquial, éste es el más cercano que existe en todo el municipio, su construcción es de estilo tiquizque, de origen prehispánico, se inició su construcción en 1613 y se terminó en 1777.  El día 2 de Noviembre, fecha en que se celebra a los Santos Difuntos, también se vive la tradición en San Francisco, en particular en los panteones de la localidad en donde los vivos visitan a sus muertos y les ofrecen flores, bebidas y los alimentos preferidos durante los días que permanecieron en la tierra.  El día 4 de Octubre, es otro día de fiesta para los francorrinconeses, pues se festeja el Santo Patrón del pueblo, a San Francisco de Asís, al cual está dedicada la parroquia principal de la ciudad, misma que se ubica en el centro, en la zona peatonal; hoy en día las festividades más importantes son en honor a San Francisco, no a la Inmaculada Virgen de la Concepción, tal como se hacía anteriormente.
  9. 9. TRADICIONES DE ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA  Se celebra el  15 de septiembre fiestas patrias  1 y 2 de noviembre todos los santos  12 de diciembre en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe  24 de diciembre noche buena y año nuevo.
  10. 10. COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE AJALPAN Cultura de ajalpan COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE AJALPAN
  11. 11. COSTUMBRES DE AJALPAN • Se festeja el 3 de mayo la fiesta principal con danzas • juegos mecánicos • bandas de música y juegos deportivos, con una duración de 10 días
  12. 12. TRADICIONES DE AJALPAN  El 15 de septiembre fiestas patrias  el 1º y 2º de noviembre celebración de Todos los Santos y fieles difuntos con ofrendas y visitas al cementerio, Semana Santa  12 de diciembre en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe  24 De diciembre Navidad y año nuevo
  13. 13. COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE SAN JOSÉ Mas información de san jose
  14. 14. COSTUMBRES DE SAN JOSE o se organizó una carrera de caballos y juegos tradicionales, como el puerco y el palo encebado, para terminar con un baile popular y la quema del castillo. o Todos los gastos corren a cuenta de los fieles, quienes compran los adornos florales y cohetones. o Maximino Díaz explicó que también tienen el apoyo de cerca de 20 paisanos , desde donde mandan dinero a sus familiares. o Año con año la fiesta se hace más grande, incluso llegan peregrinos de distintas poblaciones cercanas y de la misma cabecera municipal.
  15. 15. TRADICIONES DE SAN JOSE  Se celebra el 19 de marzo fiesta patronal a San José.  Las tradiciones más significativas son el 1 y 2 de noviembre Todos Santos y Fieles Difuntos  Semana Santa y 12 de diciembre a la Virgen de Guadalupe.
  16. 16. COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE CHILAC Mas información acerca de chilac
  17. 17. COSTUMBRES DE SAN GABRIEL CHILAC PUEBLA  28 de octubre fecha dedicada a los que perecieron por accidente, los familiares acuden al lugar en donde ocurrió la tragedia, en la tumba simbólica del difunto se tapiza con flores de cempoal Xóchitl, letanías y plegarias se escuchan dando señal de que el ser querido esta ya presente.  Su arribo 12 del día, el lugar se humea al contorno con un copalcaxitl o sumerio en donde el aroma del copal o copal le da una esencia mística y de rencuentro.  31 de octubre día en la que los niños o cocona hacen acto de presencia, en los hogares los atarles esperan ya el tan anhelado encuentro, las ofrendas están listas así mismo, los familiares que alrededor de la ofrenda realizan cantos de bienvenida así mismo rezos y plegarias durante la madrugada se hace una misa de intención por los difuntos, esta misa tiene una característica muy especial, la población en general acude a misa y lo hace de la siguiente manera, desde que salen de sus hogares encienden una cera o vela la cual llevan por el camino que conduce a la iglesia, estas velas o ceras encendidas, tendrán que permanecer hasta que termine la misa de intención, por lo que la luz local de la iglesia se mantendrá apagada.
  • Las tradiciones más representativas de esta comunidad son: día de muertos, feria del pueblo. Él día de muertos es el más representativo, esta comunidad es muy reconocida y afamada por esto los días
• 1 y 2 de noviembre llegan cientos de turistas a apreciar las ofrendas que los chileños dedican a sus difuntos.
• MIKAILHUITL O FIESTA DE LOS MUERTOS EN SAN GABRIEL CHILAC PUEBLA MÉXICO
• La fiesta de los muertos o mikailhuitl, forma parte del acervo cultural, que nuestros antepasados nos legaron.
  19. 19. COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE COXCATLAN Coxcatlan
  20. 20. COSTUMBRES DE COXCATLAN  Se festeja el 27 de diciembre la fiesta patronal, se celebra a San Juan Evangelista, con feria, procesiones y danzas.  El 25 de diciembre también se celebra con mucha importancia.
  21. 21. TRADICIONES DE COXCATLAN  Se celebra la Semana Santa  15 de septiembre fiestas patrias  todos Santos y Fieles Difuntos  12 de diciembre en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe  Pre posadas de Navidad, cena, misa de fin de año, a las doce de la noche se quema un muñeco hecho con ropa vieja que simboliza el año que se va y así recibir al año con nuevas esperanzas.
  22. 22. COSTUMBRES Y TRADICIONES DE SAN SEBASTIAN San Sebastián
  23. 23. COSTUMBRES DE SAN SEBASTIAN  La fiesta se celebra el 20 de enero.  El evento principal del festival es la Tamborrada de Donostia.  Una marcha festiva de jóvenes músicos de escuelas de música locales se mueve por las calles centrales de la ciudad anunciando el inicio del festival con tambores.  Comúnmente la marcha festiva involucra a más de cinco miles de jóvenes. La brillante y solemne apertura del festival se realiza con varios conciertos y actuaciones callejeras.  La fiesta popular dura hasta la noche. Los niños que participan en el festival agregan a su originalidad y grandes.
  24. 24. TRADICIONES DE SAN SEBASTIAN  El evento Jazzaldia, el Festival de Jazz de San Sebastián, atrae a los amantes de la música de todo el mundo al complejo.  El festival se inició en 1965.  El evento tiene lugar en julio y dura alrededor de 3 semanas.  Este evento de música escala involucra a numerosos músicos y cantantes excepcionales.  La ciudad de San Sebastián ofrece a sus huéspedes extranjeros participar en numerosos festivales nacionales y étnicos  La fiesta más deseada entre los turistas extranjeros es el Día de la Fiesta de San Sebastián dedicado al santo patrón de la ciudad.

