Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRANSFORMACIÓN DIGITAL 15 ene 2021 
Communications La pandemia ha impulsado la transformación digital de las sociedades occidentales. El teletrabajo, la activ...
Para facilitar la actividad de sus usuarios y en línea con su compromiso para ofrecer soluciones innovadoras y sencillas, ...
En palabras de Ainhoa Campo, responsable global de Open Innovation en BBVA, “para hacer frente a los nuevos retos que plan...
Como sucede en casi todos los países, los actores fuertes de la ‘gig economy’ y las grandes compañías han sabido transform...
70% de los ciudadanos de América Latina están conectados a internet y esto es una buena noticia. Pero cuando preguntas en ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La transformación digital en América Latina

46 views

Published on

La transformación digital en América Latina

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La transformación digital en América Latina

  1. 1. TRANSFORMACIÓN DIGITAL 15 ene 2021 
  2. 2. Communications La pandemia ha impulsado la transformación digital de las sociedades occidentales. El teletrabajo, la actividad bancaria online y el auge del ‘e- commerce’ son solo algunas de las actividades que han tomado un gran protagonismo en 2020. La misma tendencia se ha dado en América Latina, aunque de forma más desigual que en otras regiones. Analizamos el impacto derivado del COVID-19 en la transformación digital en la región latinoamericana. América Latina abraza la economía digital. La región está llamada a ser un escenario clave para la creación y avance de las actividades digitales y de la innovación. “La penetración tecnológica está en su punto más alto. El panorama digital está creciendo exponencialmente y hay grandes oportunidades para el crecimiento en comparación con las economías desarrolladas”, señalan desde la ﬁrma de capital riesgo Atlántico en el informe Transformación Digital en América Latina 2020. México, Colombia y Brasil son tres de los países con más protagonismo en la economía digital y los tres que centran la inversión en ‘startups’ en la región, que en 2019 fue de 4.600 millones de dólares según datos del Fondo Monetario Internacional. En la mayoría de países crecen y se aﬁanzan las iniciativas ‘ﬁntech’, como es el caso de los bancos brasileños Nubank, o Neon; esta última ‘startup ﬁntech’ es de especial importancia para Propel, el vehículo de capital de riesgo de BBVA, desde que en 2018 realizó su primera operación en Brasil y participación en una ronda de ﬁnanciación de 22 millones de dólares para potenciar el crecimiento del negocio. También otras empresas como Mercadolibre, del sector ‘ecommerce’. El caso de esta compañía argentina es paradigmático: durante la pandemia su actividad ha crecido en todos los países y en agosto se convirtió en la empresa de mayor valor en bolsa de la región. El conﬁnamiento y la solicitud de ayudas públicas también han provocado un aumento en la tasa de bancarización y de la actividad ‘online’ en procesos bancarios. BBVA, por ejemplo, notó un aumento del 60% de actividad y ventas a través de los canales digitales en Perú, Colombia y México, sus principales mercados en la región. La transformación digital en América Latina se acelera con la pandemia
  3. 3. Para facilitar la actividad de sus usuarios y en línea con su compromiso para ofrecer soluciones innovadoras y sencillas, BBVA adquirió en 2018 Openpay, ‘startup’ mexicana de servicios de pagos ‘online’ que facilita el comercio electrónico, incluido el de dispositivos móviles y utiliza herramientas avanzadas para evitar el fraude. Recientemente este servicio ha aterrizado en Colombia como primer paso en su proceso de expansión. La llegada de esta plataforma se realiza con el objetivo de ampliar el acceso al comercio y a los pagos electrónicos de los pequeños, medianos y grandes establecimientos de comercio en Colombia. Otras empresas, como Rappi e iFood, del sector de entregas de comida y bienes también han experimentado un gran crecimiento en estos meses de pandemia. En el caso de Rappi, además, aspira a convertirse en la primera ‘superapp’ de América Latina. “Estas empresas ahora mismo dinamizan la economía porque ofrecen puestos de trabajo y ofrecen alternativas a un precio económico. Son necesarias porque cubren una necesidad latente en el mercado para la que no existía una solución. Rappi, por ejemplo, demuestra cómo desde la región, se puede generar innovación”, explica Alejandro Romero, socio y CEO para Américas de la consultora de comunicación Llorente y Cuenca. Estos actores son importantes porque también sirven de guía para los emprendedores del futuro. Este tipo de modelos de negocio y otros relacionados con el comercio electrónico también han experimentado una sólida tendencia de crecimiento en Argentina. Gracias a programas como ‘Fast Track’, de BBVA Open Innovation, es posible agilizar la conexión con ‘startups’, cuyas soluciones podrían acelerar la transformación digital de muchas empresas y servicios. De esta iniciativa nace el proyecto conjunto entre la tecnológica Aper y el área de Client Solutions de BBVA en Argentina, que permite a la plataforma de beneﬁcios Go de BBVA ofrecer un completo ‘marketplace’ a los usuarios para comprar productos de distintas categorías, desde electrónica a alimentación. BBVA notó un aumento del 60% de actividad y ventas a través de los canales digitales en Perú, Colombia y México
  4. 4. En palabras de Ainhoa Campo, responsable global de Open Innovation en BBVA, “para hacer frente a los nuevos retos que plantea esta situación y la aceleración de los procesos de transformación digital, es conveniente continuar acercándonos al ecosistema ‘ﬁntech’ como hasta ahora, y apoyar soluciones del ecosistema emprendedor que nos permitan introducirnos en nuevos modelos de negocios y mercados”. La tendencia en el crecimiento de innovaciones digitales en la región venía ya de unos años atrás y la pandemia ha acelerado la transformación digital de negocios. “En los últimos años se han aﬁanzado las colaboraciones entre grandes empresas y ‘startups’. Se ve en toda América Latina y es bueno, porque signiﬁca un retorno en conocimiento, no solo en retorno ﬁnanciero. Es importante para el talento joven y es un cambio cultural de las organizaciones”, explica Diego Molano, consultor en formación digital de gobiernos y empresas multilatinas y exministro de Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones (Min TIC) de Colombia entre 2010 y 2015. Para que surjan este tipo de colaboraciones entre corporaciones y ‘startups’ es importante contar con un la innovación abierta que, según de Ainhoa Campo, se trata de “una herramienta más de BBVA para atraer el talento innovador y facilitar la transformación digital”. A su juicio, “poner la mirada hacia fuera nos permite ser conscientes de la cantidad de talento y generación de nuevas ideas que existen más allá de nuestras fronteras (entendiéndolas como organización, producto, soluciones, geografías….). Y además, aprender para identiﬁcar oportunidades y ﬁnalmente buscar la colaboración con esos ecosistemas externos para hacer que la transformación digital sea más rápida y eﬁciente”. Las asignaturas pendientes: la brecha digital y la competitividad
  5. 5. Como sucede en casi todos los países, los actores fuertes de la ‘gig economy’ y las grandes compañías han sabido transformarse digitalmente en 2020. También en América Latina. Pero quedan asignaturas pendientes en la región que deben mejorar. La pandemia ha sido una oportunidad en términos de actividad digital, pero también un reto para unas sociedades muy desiguales. “La transformación digital es una oportunidad de crecimiento económico para América Latina y durante la pandemia ha estado presente en la mayor parte de los sectores y de los negocios pero con una diferencia respecto a Europa y Estados Unidos: la existencia de una brecha digital en la región. La inversión en infraestructura es clave si quieres generar movilidad social y reducir la brecha de pobreza”, explica Romero. Esta brecha digital, por ejemplo, separa a aquellas personas de clase media o alta que cuentan con un ordenador en casa y conexión a internet de aquellas con menos recursos que no pueden costearse equipos y conexiones. Una brecha que sumada a la alta informalidad laboral impide el teletrabajo, como señala la Organización Internacional del trabajo (OIT) y la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (CEPAL), que con datos de 2018, sitúa en un 21,3% el porcentaje de trabajadores latinoamericanos que podían acceder al trabajo remoto, muy por debajo del 40% de los estadounidenses y europeos. En los últimos años, la región ha dado grandes pasos en cuanto a la adopción de ‘apps’ tecnológicas y en la penetración de Internet. Pero este acceso a la red se da de una forma desigual en cuanto a la calidad de la conexión, la infraestructura y el medio. Lo señala Diego Molano: “Aproximadamente el
  6. 6. 70% de los ciudadanos de América Latina están conectados a internet y esto es una buena noticia. Pero cuando preguntas en qué condiciones, la respuesta es preocupante: la gran mayoría tienen una conexión a través de smartphone y el plan de datos es de prepago”. Esto impide una conexión de calidad durante mucho tiempo, un teletrabajo o tele educación eﬁciente y, por lo tanto, supone un retroceso en cuanto al acceso a las mejoras que proporciona la sociedad digital. Otra asignatura pendiente que lastra la transformación digital en la región es la competitividad y productividad laboral. Según datos de la escuela de negocios suiza IMD, los países latinoamericanos se encuentran entre los peor posicionados en cuanto a competitividad. Molano señala a la educación y al talento como las claves para combatir este lastre regional. “Necesitamos cuatro tipos de talento: licenciados en carreras tecnológicas (programadores); profesionales con habilidades cercanas al ingeniero de cómputos; más mujeres, no solo por política inclusiva, sino porque ellas tienen habilidades de transformación; y líderes con la capacidad de transformar”. Alejandro Romero, de Llorente y Cuenca, por su parte, señala otros condicionantes que pueden ayudar a aumentar la productividad: mejorar las infraestructuras de movilidad en las grandes ciudades como Ciudad de México, Sao Paulo, Lima o Bogotá; cambiar una cultura laboral tradicional que apuesta más por la presencialidad que por el teletrabajo y aumentar la inversión en transformación digital en las empresas. Con educación, inversión pública y privada en infraestructuras tecnológicas, con políticas inclusivas que recorten las desigualdades, América Latina puede convertirse en un actor aún más importante en la transformación digital global. Tiene las herramientas y el capital humano para hacerlo, pero debe rectiﬁcar tendencias. La ONU ya ha anunciado que la COVID-19 puede provocar una contracción del 9,1% en el PIB en 2020 en la región. Esto podría incrementar el número de pobres en 45 millones (hasta un total de 230 millones) y el número de personas extremadamente pobres en 28 millones ( a 96 millones en total). Como ha demostrado la pandemia, la transformación digital se ha acelerado. Queda controlar que la pandemia no acelere también las brechas y las desigualdades. Aproximadamente el 70% de los ciudadanos de América Latina están conectados a internet

×