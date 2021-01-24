Ramirez rodriguez pablo m01_s3ai6 - copia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ra9RoKKKbDM&feature=youtu.be.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jIA0y5l1rt0elA9Y3YJwtDE5Ww7rZpEp/view?usp=sharing.

  1. 1. Actividad integradora 6. Crear un recurso multimedia.  Pablo Francisco Ramírez Rodríguez.  M1C2G28-087  24-01-2021
  2. 2. Tics en casa  Las TIC son utilizadas como un entorno de aprendizaje informal por los estudiantes, esto implica que los jóvenes desarrollan sus hobbies o talentos apoyándose en el uso de tecnologías, lo cual contribuye a mejorar sus aprendizajes en dichas áreas.
  3. 3.  Cada día son mas los dispositivos que se encuentra en los hogares y que permite comunicarse y acceder información. También los dispositivos de carácter personal como el teléfono, el celular, la computadora y video juegos son habituales entre los miembros de la familia.
  4. 4. Tics en casa ejemplos. Videojuegos. Servicios de mensajería instantánea. Comercio electrónico. E-Gobierno. Banca en línea. Búsqueda de información. Servicios Peer-to- peer. Correo electrónico.
  5. 5. TIC en el ámbito Educación.  Ahora en estos tiempos que las escuelas están cerradas por la pandemia o escuela en línea que se maneja, para dar una continuidad de estudios se necesita el uso de las TICS en el hogar.  Ya que el internet en la actualidad es la ,mayor fuente de información el cual permite entrar a tareas, foros, noticias, libros.
  6. 6. TIC en el ámbito laboral.  Las TIC o tecnologías de información o comunicación son las infraestructuras, servicios y equipos que dan forma al mundo informático actual. Incluyen todos los aparatos, redes, aplicaciones y sistemas que permiten a las personas y organizaciones interactuar con el mundo digital.
  7. 7. Aplicación de las TIC en el trabajo  Comercio Online.  Comunicación.  Almacenamiento y procesamiento de información.  Movilidad y acceso.  Soporte técnico.
  8. 8. H T T P S : / / ED U C R E A . C L / L A S - T I C S - E N - E L - A M B I T O - E D U C A T I V O . W W W . F U N D A C I O N U N A M . O R G . M X U N A M A L D I A › L A U N A M . Fuentes.

