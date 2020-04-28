Successfully reported this slideshow.
Un viaje a la roca por Edward Sinclair ilustrado por Carol Newsom Copyright © por Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Com...
2 Pato invitó a sus amigos a la roca. Pato trajo pan. Pato Roca Pan
3 Ratón llegó primero. Ratón trajo queso. Ratón Queso
4 Osa llegó después. Osa trajo mermelada. Osa Mermelada
5 Después llegó Rana. Rana trajo maní. Maní Rana
6 Después llegó Conejo. Conejo trajo zanahorias. Conejo Zanahorias
7 Después llegó Serpiente. Serpiente trajo uvas. Serpiente Uvas
8 Después llegó Zorra. Zorra trajo galletas. Zorra Galletas
9 Por último, llegó Pájaro. Pájaro trajo bayas. Pájaro Bayas
10 Todos dieron algo. ¡Qué rico comieron!
Un viaje a la roca

  1. 1. por Edward Sinclair • ilustrado por Carol Newsom Un viaje a la roca1 1 1 Un viaje a la roca El cumpleaños de Sapa La nueva casa de Rayita Lecturas niveladas Número de palabras: 77 1505284 ISBN-13:978-0-547-03780-6 ISBN-10:0-547-03780-5 por Edward Sinclair • ilustrado por Carol Newsom 1
  2. 2. Un viaje a la roca por Edward Sinclair ilustrado por Carol Newsom Copyright © por Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company Todos los derechos reservados. Ninguna parte de este trabajo puede ser reproducida o transmitida de ninguna forma o medio, electrónica o mecánicamente, incluyendo fotocopia o grabación, ni por ningún sistema de almacenamiento de infor- mación, sin el permiso por escrito del propietario de los derechos del contenido, a menos que dicha copia esté expresamente permitida por las leyes federales de propiedad intelectual. Cualquier solicitud de permiso para copiar cualquier parte de este trabajo debe ser enviada a Houghton Mifflin Harcourt School Publishers, atención Permisos, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL. 32887-6777. Impreso en Chile ISBN: 978-0-547-03780-6 ISBN Edición Chile: 978-0-547-87308-4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 2252 20 19 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 4500000000      ABCD La posesión de esta publicación en formato impreso no autoriza a los usuarios a convertir esta publicación, o cualquier parte de ésta, en formato electrónico.
  3. 3. 2 Pato invitó a sus amigos a la roca. Pato trajo pan. Pato Roca Pan
  4. 4. 3 Ratón llegó primero. Ratón trajo queso. Ratón Queso
  5. 5. 4 Osa llegó después. Osa trajo mermelada. Osa Mermelada
  6. 6. 5 Después llegó Rana. Rana trajo maní. Maní Rana
  7. 7. 6 Después llegó Conejo. Conejo trajo zanahorias. Conejo Zanahorias
  8. 8. 7 Después llegó Serpiente. Serpiente trajo uvas. Serpiente Uvas
  9. 9. 8 Después llegó Zorra. Zorra trajo galletas. Zorra Galletas
  10. 10. 9 Por último, llegó Pájaro. Pájaro trajo bayas. Pájaro Bayas
  11. 11. 10 Todos dieron algo. ¡Qué rico comieron!
