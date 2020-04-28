Ramon y-serapio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUENTOS DE MANANA El ritmo y la musicalidad del lenguaje en este cuento invitan a ni�os y ni�as a descubrir de manera dive...
  1. 1. CUENTOS DE MANANA Ram�n y Serapio Texto de Mariana Acosta Ilustraci�n de Francesca Ratto
  2. 2. Ram�n y Serapio RAM�N Y SERAPIO Cuentos de Manana �Mariana Acosta S., 2011 Zanz�bar Poniente 7760, Las Condes Santiago, Chile e-mail: marianaas44@hotmail.com Ilustraci�n: Francesca Ratto M. Dise�o de la colecci�n: Caterina di Girolamo A. Edici�n de texto: Tania Encina V. RPI N�: 8.1.130 Todos los derechos reservados Texto de Mariana Acosta Ilustraci�n de Francesca Ratto
  3. 3. 4 5 El gato Serapio desde el sill�n mira a Ram�n comer su jam�n, estaba aburrido de leche y quesillo, quer�a chuletas y queso amarillo illo-illo-illo.
  4. 4. 6 7 Ram�n mira al gato con un solo ojo y salta al armario haci�ndose el cojo. Serapio lo sigue y le quita el jam�n, Ram�n se defiende y le da un empuj�n jon-jon-jon.
  5. 5. 8 9 Ram�n el rat�n y el gato Serapio caen al suelo en la mata de apio, �con tanto alboroto, desorden y ruido nadie en el barrio se queda dormido ido-ido-ido!
  6. 6. 10 11 �Qu� ocurre? pregunta el vecino, �Por qu� tanta discusi�n? �No es m�s f�cil un acuerdo y compartir el gran jam�n, mon-mon-mon?
  7. 7. 12 13 Ram�n se puso blanco y Serapio colorado el esc�ndalo en la calle los hab�a avergonzado, con sus colas enrolladas caminaron en puntillas se metieron a un barril haci�ndose cosquillas illas-illas-illas.
  8. 8. 14 15 Desde ese d�a el gato y el rat�n comparten alegres el rico jam�n. Brincan y juegan rodando al rev�s �quieren que se los cuente otra vez vez-vez-vez?
  9. 9. CUENTOS DE MANANA El ritmo y la musicalidad del lenguaje en este cuento invitan a ni�os y ni�as a descubrir de manera divertida la magia de las palabras y a despertar el potencial imaginativo. Esta historia muestra la literatura al servicio del juego, de la comunicaci�n e interacci�n entre los personajes, acerc�ndolos a la idea de compartir y gozar de las relaciones interpersonales, a pesar de las diferencias que conllevan las individualidades. Es una Invitaci�n a involucrarse en la historia jugando con los sonidos y las diferentes situaciones que viven los personajes, rescatando la importancia del respeto mutuo y los acuerdos.

