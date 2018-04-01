Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia de la Filosofía - 2º Bachillerato

  1. 1. EL PENSAMIENTO DE TOMÁS DE AQUINO. EL CONOCIMIENTO A PARTIR DE LA RAZÓN Y FE Su filosofía se centra en distinguir y hacer concordar la razón y la fe. El teólogo parte de la fe en la revelación divina,mientrasque el filósofosóloconsideraverídicoaquelloaloque llegapormediode la razón. Santo Tomás da total valor tanto a la revelación divina (Dios) como a la razón natural . Si encontramos un desacuerdo entre la revelacióndivina y la razón natural es que estamos ante un error, y Dios no puede estar equivocado, por lo que es necesarioque se encuentre enla filosofía. En la relaciónentre razón y fe podemosdistinguir3 tipos de verdades: 1. Verdades de fe (reveladas inasequibles a la razón):constituyenpara el hombre un aumento esencial en su conocimiento de la realidad natural y sobrenatural. Por ejemplo, la divinidad de Jesucristo. 2. Verdades de razón y fe/preambulas fidei (reveladas asequibles a la razón): Fueron descubiertas por la filosofíay la teologíautilizandosólola razón, pero que además han sido reveladas por Dios, como la existencia de Dios y del alma.La posibilidad de que la razón pueda alcanzar ciertas verdades no significa que siempre sea así, ni que todos los hombres lleguen a ellas. Los hombres que logren llegar puede que tampoco alcancen su máxima comprensión. La revelación garantiza la inexistencia de error y que ese conocimiento sea para todos. Santo Tomás considera que no está de más revelar verdades asequibles a la razón pues:  Muy pocos hombres conocerían a Dios a causa de la debilidad de su capacidad intelectual, los cuidados de la familia, bienes temporales y la pereza.  Durante el camino haciael conocimientodivinoa partir de la razón, el hombre quedará sumido en grandes tinieblas de ignorancia hasta que llegue.  Debido a la debilidad de nuestro entendimiento antes citada, la mayoría de las veces se introducirían errores en nuestra investigación racional. 3. Verdades de razón (no reveladas asequibles a la razón), que parten de lo sensible (a través de la experiencia) descubiertas por la filosofía y la ciencia. Razón y fe son 2 fuentes de saber autónomas y complementarias que discrepan en el origen de los conocimientos aportados al ser humano, habiendo solo posibilidad de error en la razón. La razón ayuda a la fe aportandoprocedimientosde ordenación científica, defendiéndola de los errores de los filósofos y esclareciendo sus contenidos. Por otro lado, la fe dirige la actividad de la razón. La revelación y fe divina no quitan nada al trabajo natural de la filosofía, pues la misión de la filosofía de extraer todo lo que pueda del mundo por medio del pensamiento permanece completa. Esta misión es facilitada y guiada por la fe sin suplantar a la razón. Aunque la fe no puede probarse ni impugnarse con razones necesarias, su unión con la razón significa que la fe edifica sobre ella y que genera también filosofía.
  2. 2. EL PENSAMIENTO DE TOMÁS DE AQUINO. EL CONOCIMIENTO A PARTIR DE LA RAZÓN Y FE Santo Tomás considera que creer es también filosofar en el sentido amplio de contemplar y conocer en profundidad. Por el contrario, considera que la actividad filosófica se desarrolla trascendentemente a la fe está condicionada negativamente por contradecir la misma esencia del amor a la sabiduría. Demostraciones de la existencia de Dios. Santo Tomás consideró que intentar demostrar que Dios existe por medio de un argumento racional a priori no era adecuado, pues no se corresponde con las facultades cognoscitivas humanas. Santo Tomás dice que la ciencia debe partir desde lo que es más cognoscible para nosotros a lo que es menos cognoscible. Dado que el mundo sensible es más cognoscible para nosotros que las realidades puramente inteligibles, debemos partir de ese mundo si queremos demostrar la existencia de Dios. Si Dios ha creado al mundo ha tenido que dejar en él alguna huella o sello particular. Santo Tomás utiliza 5 Vías o Pruebas para llegar al conocimiento de la existencia de Dios. Son demostraciones a posteriori, pues parten de los efectos de la actuación de Dios en el mundo para remontarse a Él como causa última. Estas vías no nos permitirán un exhaustivo conocimiento de su esencia pero suficiente como para mantener racionalmente la existenciade Dios. LAS 5 VÍAS parten de un fenómeno natural observable (1). Tras esto se aplica el principiode causalidad (2).Posteriormente se afirmala imposibilidadde remontarse al infinito en la serie de las causas (3) y por último se alcanza a Dios considerado desde un determinado aspecto suyo como causa primera (4). Son: 1. Vía del ‘movimiento’ o ‘primer motor inmóvil’: en el mundo hay cosas que se mueven y todo lo que se mueve es movido por otro. No es posible una cadena infinita, por lo que DIOS ES MOTOR INMÓVIL. 2. Vía de las ‘causas eficientes’ o ‘primera causa incausada’: ningún ser natural es causa de sí mismo, por lo que todo ser natural ha de tener una causa. No es posible una cadena infinita de causas incausadas, por lo que DIOS ES CAUSA INCAUSADA. 3. Vía de la ‘contingencia’ o ‘ser necesario’: los seres que pueden existir o no, pero lo que puede existir necesita que algo lo haga existir. No es posible que todos los seres sean solo posibles, pues DIOS ES SER NECESARIO. 4. Vía de ‘los grados de perfección’ o ‘suma perfección’: todos los seres poseen cualidades en diferentes grados. Todo ser perfecto, de modolimitado,participade una perfecciónmayor.Todas las perfeccionesno son intermedias, pues DIOS ES LA SUMA PERFECCIÓN.
  3. 3. EL PENSAMIENTO DE TOMÁS DE AQUINO. EL CONOCIMIENTO A PARTIR DE LA RAZÓN Y FE 5. Vía del ‘orden en el mundo’ u ‘orden cósmico’: Todos los seres obran por un fin y lo que ocurre de forma ordenada obedece un plan. El azar no es causa del orden, pues DIOS ES INTELIGENCIA ORDENADORA.

