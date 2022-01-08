Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14
Business
Jan. 08, 2022
15 views

1 Like

Share

Download to read offline

Stainless Steel Products -Green Hopper Pvt. Ltd

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 08, 2022
15 views

Maintaining years of proven work record in the metal industry, Green Hopper has been giving tight pursuit to its competitors. Having been established in the year 2001, we are one of the fastest-growing companies in South India with mastery in stainless steel, iron, mild steel, brass, funder and wood fill the constituencies of our fabrication work.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free

Stainless Steel Products -Green Hopper Pvt. Ltd

  1. 1. Stainless Steel Products Green Hopper Pvt. Ltd
  2. 2. Green Hopper Pvt. Ltd  Maintaining years of proven work record in the metal industry, Green Hopper has been giving tight pursuit to its competitors. Having been established in the year 2001, we are one of the fastest-growing companies in South India with mastery in stainless steel, iron, mild steel, brass, funder and wood fill the constituencies of our fabrication work.
  3. 3.  We firmly believe in renovating more constructions in the coming future with our proven efficiency in the manufacturing of stainless steel. As our company name suggests, let's leap into a better future to reap greater benefits.
  4. 4. LIFTS lift usually implies exerting effort to overcome resistance of weight. lift the chair while I vacuum raise carries a stronger implication of bringing up to the vertical or to a high position.
  5. 5. Automatic Church Bells
  6. 6. GATES
  7. 7. FLAG MAST
  8. 8. HANDRAIL
  9. 9. DOME
  10. 10. STEEL WATER TANK
  11. 11. Contact Info: Greenhopper Pvt Ltd,Sidco Industrial Estate, Kallettumkara, Kerala, 680683 Phone number : 80 8609 040 1 Email id: mail@greenhopper.in

  • aleenashibu3

    Jan. 8, 2022

Maintaining years of proven work record in the metal industry, Green Hopper has been giving tight pursuit to its competitors. Having been established in the year 2001, we are one of the fastest-growing companies in South India with mastery in stainless steel, iron, mild steel, brass, funder and wood fill the constituencies of our fabrication work.

Views

Total views

15

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

1

×